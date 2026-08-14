A highly rated contribution to the comments section for "Afghan Women Erased From Public Life in Five Years of Taliban Rule/Decrees restricting the rights of women and girls to study, work, travel and act independently now threaten to damage Afghanistan permanently, experts say" (NYT gift link).
August 14, 2026
"This is no different from what the Heritage Foundation wants for women in the US. Except maybe instead of burqas..."
"... they want us in milk maid dresses, heavy hideous makeup, plastic surgery and naked. And it's actually worse when I think about their plans for society as a whole with illiteracy, poisoned food, toxic 'health' care, etc. Separation of religion and state must happen to even attempt a free society. This is why this concept exists."
Posted by Ann Althouse at 9:35 AM
Tags: Afghanistan, fashion, feminine beauty, gender politics, Heritage Foundation, naked, religious garb
70 comments:
In their fevered, wet dreams, yeah that’s the plan. FFS.
These assholes can’t be real.
…if these women really cared about women instead of just voting Democrat the top rated comment should be ‘the Biden administration abandoned all women in Afghanistan. It’s actually worse when I think about their plans for society as a whole’…
""This is no different from what the Heritage Foundation wants for women in the US. Except maybe instead of burqas..."
"... they want us in milk maid dresses, heavy hideous makeup, plastic surgery and naked. And it's actually worse when I think about their plans for society as a whole with illiteracy, poisoned food, toxic 'health' care, etc. "
It amazes me that people actually believe this shit. How does that happen?
How does one become that delusional but still manage a day to day existence?
White left females are consumed with delusion.
They read a stupid book by Margret Atwood - and they think it's real. It's not real. What deluded idiocy.. insanity.
The reaction by white leftist females is to celebrate and murder their own children in the womb. These freaks are so consumed with hate and delusion - they take it out on their own children. Insane.
White left leaders giddily sign legislation to make Abortion hyper-legal - up until the day of birth. These freaks are OK with infanticide.
Is this the White fem-left's way of skipping past their gender confusion religion and child abuse?
Actually - The Islamic Lobby is in bed with the corrupt American and EU left.
They are hand in hand with their destruction.
Pride and igorance aggressively protect themselves. Denial ain't just a river in Egypt.
"... they want us in milk maid dresses, … and naked.”
Just think of the mental gymnastics that it took to write this sentence.
They've got to want to believe it. It must fill some inner need.
Breaking news! Most NYT comments are written by imbeciles. Film at 11.
These Hamas-huggers are blind to the fact that they would be forced into wearing full covering burquas -and forced obedience to Islamic male domination over them.
In the words of Islamic males everywhere - "there would be no homosexuals"
If you read the NYT on a regular basis - this is how stupid you become.
Heavy dresses AND naked?
I don't know what's worse--that today's Times reader is functionally illiterate or that left partisans think they can just make anything up and it's true if it fits their preferred narrative.
No wonder nobody can talk to these people.
I went to high school with a guy who became a Lutheran minister in Wisconsin later in life. My friend sends me the stuff the Rev posts on his Facebook page, just like this.
These people have no grasp on reality. None.
The woman who wrote that is the same type of person who issued yesterday's WNBA non-statement.
Unable to make a decision
Refuses to be accountable
Demands unearned respect
Despises you for noticing
Look at videos of Afghans in the 70s, then look at the YouTube of Brzezinski at the Khyber Pass in 1979 encouraging the jihadis to go in and take back their country, with arms, training, and money provided by us. Then read Brzezinski’s interview with the Nouvelle Observateur, where he explains why he did it, to provoke a Soviet invasion and give them “a Viet Nam.”
You can say a lot of things about the communist government in Afghanistan, but they treated women as equals of men, it’s communist orthodoxy.
How embarrassing.
The reality of a retro-Christian USA theocracy would perhaps resemble "Jesus Camp" (2006). Still, that's a huge stretch from old USA religious culture.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jesus_Camp
they want us in milk maid dresses, heavy hideous makeup, plastic surgery and naked
It must suck to be so stupid as to write or "like" that sentence.
"Naked milk maid dresses", could be a great punk rock band
"How can I make this about me?!?!"
We are the ones who release radical Islam on the world by refusing to let Islamic countries live in peace, due to their oil wealth. Google Project Ajax, where we overthrew the democratic government of Iran in 1953 to take control of their oil. A lot of secular Iranians look at the Islamic movement as what it took to get rid of the Shah, who ruled with brutality, torture, his secret police, SAVAK.
serious question...
does the Heritage Foundation RAPE female prisoners before executing them (so that they don't go to heaven or such)?
for that matter; does the Heritage Foundation execute MANY prisoners, at ALL?
Nuff said indeed.
Amazingly insane.
"A highly rated contribution".... uh huh.. sure. Rated by whom?
When will the 'project my behavior on my enemies' line be eclipsed by the 'cognitive dissonance' line? Their thinking hasn't had much coherency for quite some time, but I think it's getting worse.
milk maid dresses,... and naked
Am I the only one confused here?
Seems like one excludes the other.
Or am I missing something?
John Henry
No one’s home at the NYT, apparently. The crazies are out and about there.
Jaq - you sound like a garden variety leftist. "But you made us mad!... we get to harm you!"
Many Islamic nations want to live in peace Jaq. Most of them are sick of Iran's bullshit.
Jaq was born stupid and has gone downhill ever since:
" where we overthrew the democratic government of Iran in 1953 to take control of their oil. "
John Henry
This woman is begging to be ravished while wearing her milk maid costume, can’t somebody out there help her.
"... they want us in milk maid dresses, heavy hideous makeup, plastic surgery and naked.”
If it’s all the same to the AWFLs, I’d rather not see them naked. [Shuddering].
“ They've got to want to believe it. It must fill some inner need.
”
There is a reason they support unlimited illegal immigration.
Hamas slaughters Palestinians.
Iran's leaders kill their own people.
they want us in milk maid dresses, … and naked
Now imagine USSC Justices in BlackRobes and Naked
We're all born naked. The rest is drag. - RuPaul. CC, JSM
This is terrible news. Surely something must be done. Feminists must assemble as quickly as possible and book one way tickets to Kabul asap. The Taliban shan't prevail when faced with the fierceness of a undergrad sorority-clad tongue lashing! Wonderwomen of the world unite! Get 'em girls!
Oh...they're planning to be keyboard warriors attacking American dudes on Reddit? Nevermind, I guess.
"This is no different from what the Heritage Foundation wants" Just a version of whataboutism. But it is striking that the left cannot honestly confront Islamic oppression. Of course, there are reasons. Ideologically, as illustrated on this very thread, defending Islam can be used to beat up on the West. Politically, the left is counting on Muslims to help consolidate power, happening all over Europe and now in NYC and Michigan.
These days, it’s hard to tell real comments from bot-generated ones.
But if this is a real comment with genuine likes, it echoes Joe Rogan’s point that you are not your beliefs. People can invest so much of themselves in a set of beliefs that those beliefs become their identity. Then they resort to increasingly convoluted “pretzel logic” to defend that identity rather than reconsider the belief.
Why assume commenter is AWFL?
Could be wearing burqua and naked
They're naked UNDER the milk-maid dresses. Like Rita Rudner.
For Pete's sake set the fetish porn down and stop pretending it is about any kind of Christians.
You can tell the Heritage Foundation to pound sand. Not so the Taliban.
The milkmaid dresses could be sheer. Hmm…that’s actually an intriguing idea, now that I think of it. Not for everyone, though.
"Why assume commenter is AWFL?"
Maybe not even a woman. For some odd reason dudes in dresses love love love them some islam.
Easy to be trans in a burqa.
Th Heritage Foundation comes up with a lot of valid and common sense suggestions. (yes - mere suggestions - oh no!) Which of course scare the crap out of the corrupt left. (oh no!)
Sometimes they miss the mark.
IE: HF suggested banning porn. Now I like that idea in terms of the damage porn does - similar to gambling, and at home gaming. but proclaiming a BAN on it - is foolish because it's like telling drug addicts they all must go cold turkey. Scary and unpopular and infringement on freedom - and it dilutes what is usually a solid list of sound positive ideas.
If this NYT comment is “highly rated,” it illustrates that Times readers have crossed the lines between “stupid” and/or “ignorant” into “delusional”. For those of us still in contact with Democrats this is not a surprise. Part of the delusion, apparently, is that the Islamists in America with whom Democrats consort differ from those in Afghanistan.
When society rewards victims with status, people get jealous and compete to be be better victims. "Afghan women oppressed? That's nothing. Look at how poorly off I am."
dudes in dresses love love love them some islam...
Does Islamic fuck require facial or frontal identification?
The highlighted comment from "Millennial" did get a little pushback -
"@Millennial It is in fact very, very different, and trivializing the issue by forcing a false, hypothetical parallel helps no one. Collapsing every form of misogynistic oppression into one interchangeable phenomenon makes it much harder to confront any of them seriously."
Current score is 755 to 306 with Millennial in the lead.
There are some moronic comments at the NYT--each and every day.
This sounds like a typical Redditard.
New Michigan poll exposes all:
White:
🔴 Mike Rogers: 56% (+14)
🔵 Abdul El-Sayed: 42%
Non-White:
🔵 Abdul El-Sayed: 70% (+42)
🔴 Mike Rogers: 28%
Men:
🔴 Mike Rogers: 55% (+11)
🔵 Abdul El-Sayed: 44%
Women:
🔵 Abdul El-Sayed: 49% (+1)
🔴 Mike Rogers: 48%
White women, college degree:
🔵 El-Sayed: 60% (+23)
🔴 Rogers: 37%
Source: Fox News, 8/6-10
Life may be hard but those are some darn good-looking onions.
I saw those poll results this AM too, MikeD and think tgey explain this comment perfectly
SNL 2015
https://x.com/EndWokeness/status/2088133335235141705/video/1?s=46
"Does Islamic fuck require facial or frontal identification?"
The goats cannot be reached for comment, but if they could, they'd say it's baaaaaaad.
"Collapsing every form of misogynistic oppression into one interchangeable phenomenon makes it much harder to confront any of them seriously."
Love this. It reveals the underlying priority is still tilting at windmills, not acknowledging they're premises are categorically wrong.
“We are the ones who release radical Islam on the world by refusing to let Islamic countries live in peace, due to their oil wealth. Google Project Ajax, where we overthrew the democratic government of Iran in 1953”
So, 73 years ago? Imagine my guilt….
If the Taliban and the IRGC prevail, the women in their respective countries will suffer. On the plus side, such a victory can be construed as a defeat for the patriarchs of this country. It's a steep price to pay, but the feminists here are willing to pay it........I can't recall any feminist group here showing any kind of support for our continued presence in Afghanistan or expressing hope that Trump over the IRGC.......Happy wife, happy life. The Taliban have succeeded in making the lives of thei women there miserable. The bet herer is that the women will find some way of reprisal. They will all have miserable lives. Perhaps they can find comfort in their religion.
They are on to us. Who leaked "Project 2029?"
Imagine if we had overthrown Chavez. It would have been worse than the overthrow of Alllende. Poor Venezuela would have collapsed into poverty and squalor and many of its most productive citizens would have had to migrate elsewhere. Thank God it didn't happen.........
A lot of activism basically comes down to being mad at parents or other authority figures. Baby boomers are as a generation often extremely angry at the religious and social aspects of society--and this kind of anger also continues in areas of the country that maintained social-religious homogeneity. It's not logic or free-thinking, it is a kind of juvenile lashing out at people who they can't directly confront anymore. Often they have good reasons for being angry but lack the emotional depth to not transfer their anger to broadly similar others. So everyone who has a hint of Christian conservative gets the brunt of their anger at their mean aunt or abusive sunday school teacher or the guy who yelled at them for dancing.
"How does one become that delusional but still manage a day to day existence?"
Maybe the antipsychotics work better without the alcohol.
Reality does not support the comment. Subject commenter is either monumentally ignorant (uninformed), monumentally stupid, or monumentally evil - or some portion of each.
Jaq (9:55am):
"You can say a lot of things about the communist government in Afghanistan, but they treated women as equals of men, it’s communist orthodoxy."
This is utterly, shamefully, contemptibly false. Here are the pertinent paragraphs from Wikipedia on the Saur revolution, the first quoted from Robert D. Kaplan's, 'Soldiers of God' (Taraki was the communist coup leader):
" The soldiers' knock on the door in the middle of the night, so common in many Arab and African countries, was little known in Afghanistan, where a central government simply lacked the power to enforce its will outside of Kabul. Taraki's coup changed all that. Between April 1978 and the Soviet invasion of December 1979, Afghan communists executed 27,000 political prisoners at the sprawling Pul-i-Charki prison six miles east of Kabul. Many of the victims were village mullahs and headmen who were obstructing the modernization and secularization of the intensely religious Afghan countryside. By Western standards, this was a salutary idea in the abstract. But it was carried out in such a violent way that it alarmed even the Soviets.
"Kaplan stated that it was the Saur Revolution and its harsh land reform program, rather than the December 1979 Soviet invasion 'as most people in the West suppose', that 'ignited' the mujahideen revolt against the Kabul authorities and prompted the refugee exodus to Pakistan. According to scholar Gilles Dorronsoro, it was the violence of the state rather than its reforms that caused the uprisings. The communists violently imposed PDPA policies across the villages of Afghanistan, perpetrating mass rapes of Afghan women, killing religious clerics and village chiefs, looting houses, stealing food supplies and torturing captives."
There's plenty more in the heavily-footnoted Wikipedia article. Note that 27,000 in a year and a half is at least ten times more than the Shah killed in his decades on the throne.
Messages from Bizarro World.
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