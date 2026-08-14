"As expected, Mr. Farage easily defeated dozens of fringe and novelty candidates, including Count Binface, who wears a trash-can-themed costume."

"None of Britain’s other major parties participated in the race, the results of which were announced early Friday. They called it a political stunt engineered by the Reform leader to distract from the investigation. Mr. Farage received 22,239 votes, or 63 percent. Count Binface, a character played by Jon Harvey, 46, a writer and comedian, received 9,455 votes, or 27 percent. Mr. Binface’s previous best result was 1 percent in a London mayoral election."
From "Farage Wins Special U.K. Election That He Initiated, as Expected/Nigel Farage, the leader of Reform U.K., won the Clacton by-election with 63 percent. Count Binface, his costumed main rival, came second with 27 percent, a personal best" (NYT gift link).
30 comments:
Farage won handily, but he can't claim vindication when a joke candidate got 27%
Is Clacton by-election anything like Stratford-upon-Avon ?
He won yes. But a man with a bin on his head took almost half as many votes. Who was the establishment candidate?
Farage was always going to win in Clacton. That’s why he ran there. The real news is that 30% of voters would rather have the lesser clown as MP.
It was the exact opposite of trying to distract from an investigation. It was to put it front and center as a question to voters in which they responded. The investigation is lawfare, in which the purpose of the investigation is to suggest impropriety. The investigation will never lead to criminal charges because no crime was committed. Farage was a private citizen and lawfully allowed to accept gifts of any amount from anyone that wants to give him one, just like everyone else that is a private citizen.
I think Count Binface will need to retire from politics now; imagine losing to such an unserious joke of a candidate...
Why Could not Binface stuff few more votes in? Asking for Democrat.
QUITE FRANKLY, WE WON THIS ELECTION BY A LOT!!! There was MASSIVE FRAUD, Big Time, with DEAD PEOPLE and YANKS voting for Slimy Nigie. We are going to go to our BIG, BEAUTIFUL PARLIAMENT, and We are going to MAKE OUR VOICES HEARD! #WWG1WGA
#MEGA #Binface
Since many of the main parties sat out the election, I wouldn't take his higher than normal number of votes very seriously.
Who pays for his campaign? Except for one against Andy Burnham, most seem to be against conservatives. My first impression of him is that running as a joke candidate is a good way to make the real main candidates look unserious. I'll change my mind if he runs in a race that a far left candidate is expected to win.
Calling an election is the classic British parliamentary tradition whenever the people's support is in question. The establishment is enraged at Farage because he is resurrecting this practice after they thought they'd buried it at the crossroads with a stake through its heart. All the intra-party changes in Prime Minister over the last few years took place without a general election. In the old days, if a PM failed to keep the confidence of Parliament, he or she would call an election.
This last intra-Labour change of PM was perpetrated by having a very similar by-election in Makerfield, in which a Labour MP graciously stepped aside so Andy Burnham could run for the seat. Beam, splinter.
Labour and the Tories refused to participate in the Clacton by-election because they knew they'd lose, and because they did not want to give the establishment imprimatur to 'going to the people.' CC, JSM
Leland, Clacton’s voters answered the political question, “Do we want Nigel Farage as our MP after this £5 million contribution?” And, as you point out, Farage didn’t hide the controversy. Instead, he chose to put it before the voters as a political issue.
But the election didn't answer the question, "Did Farage comply with Parliament’s established ethics and disclosure rules?" Parliament is entitled to answer that second question for itself. That’s not lawfare, in my opinion.
IEE, you laugh, but we could use some Binfaces here. CC, JSM
Teh corrupt left will never relinquish power.
So Parliament <> institutionalized DEEP STATE
As usual the NYT doesn't like Farage---zzzzzz what else is new from the news kiddies at the Gray Lady?
When 'joke' candidates get votes, it demonstrates how much of a farce the government process is.
Count Binface's YouTube videos are pretty good.
Howling Laud Hope, the candidate for The Official Monster Raving Loony Party also did not win. "To reduce Government spending, we will replace all Government Think Tanks with a Bucket."
Farage will never be allowed to be Prime Minister- if necessary,
in the next election the Tories and Labour will coordinate in every single constituency to dilute Reform's vote count by not running candidates in some constituencies. The French left and Macron pulled this trick a few years ago to prevent LePen's party from getting control of the legislature.
If you ran Count Binface in any U.S. House district but no candidate from the usual opposition party for that district, he would get about 20-30% everywhere. The two bigger parties made an error here- they should have run a strong Tory candidate and no Labour candidate- they might well have gotten rid of Farage in Parliament. Of course, this might have backfired badly had they taken that approach and succeeded.
tim maguire said...
"Farage won handily, but he can't claim vindication when a joke candidate got 27%"
Does that mean Trump can't claim vindication for his 2024 win?
Monty Python Election Night Special: Sensible Party v. Silly Party
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=PZz0tL1nZWI&pp=0gcJCWoCo7VqN5tD&ra=m
Yancey Ward said...
" Farage will never be allowed to be Prime Minister"
Quite right. Unless King William should decide that he should be PM.
Never forget that the kin has ABSOLUTE power to appoint whoever he wishes to be PM, or to not appoint any PM at all. Or to fire a PM for any reason at all or no reason. Perhaps is was just coincidence that Liz Truss was forced out 28 days after Chuck became king.
The king seldom exercises any of his Stalinesque powers publicly. But it is only tradition and his better nature that stops him. They may eventually get a king without a better nature.
Or they may get a king with a better nature. One who decides that he (or she) cannot stand by and allow the degradation to continue.
John Henry
The Count Binface vote doesn't mean anything. He got the votes that Labour, Lib Dems, Greens and even the Tories would normally get. Farage is the constituency's incumbent, and won with a handy majority last time, which he actually increased this time. Anybody reading more into what happened than that is either ignorant or disingenuous.
If anything, the Binface vote was lower than expected, given that no major parties other than Reform were running.
"Farage won handily, but he can't claim vindication when a joke candidate got 27%"
Crowley too.
The Marquette Poll predicted Count Binface would win in a landslide.
"It was to put it front and center as a question to voters in which they responded."
He is a diminished figure by trying to pretend that the people of Clacton are a jury who decide whether he broke parliamentary rules for his failures to disclose multimillion pound donations amidst a sea of irregularities. They're not.
His thin skin, abuse of the rules and the stench of illegality and doing the bidding of whoever throws him and other members of Reform money at the expense of the public interest has only become more vivid. He is no more a man of the people than Andrew Windsor.
"Farage will never be allowed to be Prime Minister"
The King *must* appoint a Prime Minister who commands the support of the House of Commons. If Reform constitutes a majority, or forms a coalition to constitute a majority, the King must invite him to form a government. Failure to do so would create a constitutional crisis, and risk him being deposed, as a previous Charles found out at the cost of his head.
"His thin skin, abuse of the rules and the stench of illegality and doing the bidding of whoever throws him and other members of Reform money at the expense of the public interest..."
Accepting gifts of money as a private citizen is not illegal. And there is no public interest, because Reform are not in government and therefore not accountable for anything other than the policies that people voted them in to implement.
"He is a diminished figure by trying to pretend that the people of Clacton are a jury who decide whether he broke parliamentary rules for his failures to disclose multimillion pound donations amidst a sea of irregularities. They're not."
God forbid that the voters should have any say in all this.
"The people are revolting."
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