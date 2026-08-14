Rubio and his Pop-Tarts.

But there are also lots of things out there like this:
Fake news…….— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) August 13, 2026
I prefer cherry flavor https://t.co/bVMZJV9dPl
And this:
When Marco goes for the pop tarts 😂 pic.twitter.com/kbbr6XUNZf— Politi_Rican 🇵🇷 𝕏 🇺🇸 (@TheRicanMemes) August 13, 2026
Marco Rubio in the first ever Kellogg’s Pop-Tarts ad 🤣💀 pic.twitter.com/4X5STDt7my— DFF (@DumbFxckFinder) August 13, 2026
27 comments:
Rubio will meme his way to the presidency.
Makes him look so human, like the rest of us. Next president.....
Self-deprecation shows anti-authoritarian attitudes.
* Kids * these days :)
Pop Tarts: they can't go stale, because they were never fresh.
--- Jerry Seinfeld
I loved Pop-Tarts when I was a kid. They ruined them when they started putting frosting on them. ALL of them.
Some MREs used to come with Army Issued Toaster Pastries. DO NOT EAT the Army pop tarts. Bad stuff! Mess you up!
Rubio, the Latin Fabio.
Lil' Marco is full of shit. That is a fucking Cherry Pop Tart! What a dipshit. If you are going to call something "fake news" you should be sure you are not spreading misinformation.
(The cherry poptarts have pink frosting and the strawberry have white frosting.)
Breakfast at Rubio's. Starring Marco and Princess Jeanette.
Aren't HotPockets a species of PopTarts
I love the weirdness of AI videos. In the top one how weirdly the cabinet doors open and close.
"Magilla Gorilla said...
"I loved Pop-Tarts when I was a kid. They ruined them when they started putting frosting on them. "
BLASPHEMER!
…cherry as favourite is disqualifying Presidential material…
I just looked at the ingredients label for pop tarts. The first is white flour. Numbers 2, 3, and 4 are, essentially sugar. Number 5 is an unhealthy fat. Yikes.
Little Marco may be small but he’s perfectly formed.
Lordy, has any adult ever eaten a Pop Tart who hasn't just spliffed his way into a huge munchies craving?
I couldn't eat that even when I was kid.
"Lil' Marco is full of shit. That is a fucking Cherry Pop Tart! What a dipshit. If you are going to call something "fake news" you should be sure you are not spreading misinformation."
This is true, but irrelevant because it's all jokes and kidding and making fun of each other. No one cares.
I miss the unfrosted cherry version, now discontinued.
"Aren't HotPockets a species of PopTarts"
Those are Toaster Strudels.
https://www.pillsbury.com/products/toaster-strudel
i like the chocolaty ones, and the brown sugar ones.
The fruity ones tasted to much like real food
See, the R side can have fun disagreements. Unlike the D side, where it's zero-sum existential doctrinal contests. Who's got the real Big Tent? (besides me, in my pants, of course) CC, JSM
Pop Tarts with a side of sauerkraut then?
For conservatives, diet is the new purity testing.
I have a fondness for unfrosted blueberry Pop Tarts, but, they can be hard to find.
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