August 14, 2026

Rubio and his Pop-Tarts.

RFK Jr. and Marco Rubio are getting into the act

But there are also lots of things out there like this:

And this:

Posted by Ann Althouse at 8:51 AM
Tags: , ,

27 comments:

mccullough said...

Rubio will meme his way to the presidency.

8/14/26, 8:53 AM
JES said...

Makes him look so human, like the rest of us. Next president.....

8/14/26, 8:56 AM
Leland said...

Self-deprecation shows anti-authoritarian attitudes.

8/14/26, 8:57 AM
n.n said...
This comment has been removed by the author.
8/14/26, 8:58 AM
n.n said...
This comment has been removed by the author.
8/14/26, 8:59 AM
n.n said...

* Kids * these days :)

8/14/26, 9:01 AM
baghdadbob said...

Pop Tarts: they can't go stale, because they were never fresh.

--- Jerry Seinfeld

8/14/26, 9:02 AM
Magilla Gorilla said...

I loved Pop-Tarts when I was a kid. They ruined them when they started putting frosting on them. ALL of them.

8/14/26, 9:14 AM
RideSpaceMountain said...

Some MREs used to come with Army Issued Toaster Pastries. DO NOT EAT the Army pop tarts. Bad stuff! Mess you up!

8/14/26, 9:15 AM
RideSpaceMountain said...

Rubio, the Latin Fabio.

8/14/26, 9:17 AM
n.n said...
This comment has been removed by the author.
8/14/26, 9:18 AM
D.D. Driver said...

Lil' Marco is full of shit. That is a fucking Cherry Pop Tart! What a dipshit. If you are going to call something "fake news" you should be sure you are not spreading misinformation.


(The cherry poptarts have pink frosting and the strawberry have white frosting.)

8/14/26, 9:19 AM
n.n said...

Breakfast at Rubio's. Starring Marco and Princess Jeanette.

8/14/26, 9:20 AM
hanuman_prodigious_leaper said...

Aren't HotPockets a species of PopTarts

8/14/26, 9:31 AM
Lawnerd said...

I love the weirdness of AI videos. In the top one how weirdly the cabinet doors open and close.

8/14/26, 9:33 AM
Anthony said...

"Magilla Gorilla said...
"I loved Pop-Tarts when I was a kid. They ruined them when they started putting frosting on them. "

BLASPHEMER!

8/14/26, 9:33 AM
rehajm said...

…cherry as favourite is disqualifying Presidential material…

8/14/26, 9:43 AM
Original Mike said...

I just looked at the ingredients label for pop tarts. The first is white flour. Numbers 2, 3, and 4 are, essentially sugar. Number 5 is an unhealthy fat. Yikes.

8/14/26, 9:48 AM
Earnest Prole said...

Little Marco may be small but he’s perfectly formed.

8/14/26, 9:59 AM
Wilbur said...

Lordy, has any adult ever eaten a Pop Tart who hasn't just spliffed his way into a huge munchies craving?
I couldn't eat that even when I was kid.

8/14/26, 10:04 AM
Known Unknown said...

"Lil' Marco is full of shit. That is a fucking Cherry Pop Tart! What a dipshit. If you are going to call something "fake news" you should be sure you are not spreading misinformation."

This is true, but irrelevant because it's all jokes and kidding and making fun of each other. No one cares.

I miss the unfrosted cherry version, now discontinued.

8/14/26, 10:25 AM
Known Unknown said...

"Aren't HotPockets a species of PopTarts"

Those are Toaster Strudels.

https://www.pillsbury.com/products/toaster-strudel

8/14/26, 10:26 AM
gilbar said...

i like the chocolaty ones, and the brown sugar ones.
The fruity ones tasted to much like real food

8/14/26, 10:39 AM
john mosby said...

See, the R side can have fun disagreements. Unlike the D side, where it's zero-sum existential doctrinal contests. Who's got the real Big Tent? (besides me, in my pants, of course) CC, JSM

8/14/26, 10:55 AM
J L Oliver said...

Pop Tarts with a side of sauerkraut then?

8/14/26, 11:44 AM
Aggie said...

For conservatives, diet is the new purity testing.

8/14/26, 11:46 AM
Joe Bar said...

I have a fondness for unfrosted blueberry Pop Tarts, but, they can be hard to find.

8/14/26, 11:51 AM

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