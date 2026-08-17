Joey Jones on concerns of service members on the USS Lincoln: pic.twitter.com/Va2npYmA9x— Acyn (@Acyn) August 15, 2026
August 17, 2026
"I just do not understand the mentality. If this is a representation of who our military is now… we’re just Rome sitting here waiting to burn. We’ve got nothing left."
From "Fox Host Trashes U.S. Sailors as ‘Weak’ for Speaking Out About Dire Conditions/Fox News host Joey Jones mocked service members speaking out about conditions aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln" (MTN).
86 comments:
This story seems to be about a minority of individuals that can’t handle the military life they chose, and I never thought was representative of the entire unit. However, like all major news, “it it bleeds, it leads”; or in this case of it attempts to commit suicide, then that’s the only story that matters. Also it helps showcase the news with hyperbolic rhetoric.
Tell it!
…I didn’t serve so just assumed griping about the quality of military sustenance was tolerated and if you were eating steak and lobster you were bing sent into the shiit…
Have any service members spoken out? All I've seen is "My aunt's hairdresser's son serves on the USS Lincoln and he says the food is terrible."
And I saw a video of the bathrooms on the Lincoln, except it wasn't the Lincoln, it was an unidentified ship in port for repairs.
The whole thing is left-wing manufactured outrage.
The whole thing is left-wing manufactured outrage.
Yeah right! All this was exposed by the commie rags The Stars and Stripes and The Military Times.
Jones’ “if” statement is presented as an assumed falsehood. It was very clear from his entire remarks (this was one of the only segments I saw of the Big Show this weekend because as soon as they start talking about DSA candidates we literally tune out) that Joey Jones doesn’t believe that the complaints heavily promoted by Trump hating Media are a representative sample.
The media is never a neutral observer that plays it straight. But don’t they have whiplash from the incredible flips required for the ridiculous assertion that “Trump is wasting billions feeding steak and lobster to troops” to be followed by this fakenews story of starving dehydrated troops.
Social media has enhanced the story by claiming brick mess hall photos are from “aboard ship” and being unable to explain how a ship that literally makes its own water supply continuously has “dehydrated” sailors… because Trump.
Not falling for this latest psyop.
During my hitch In the US Navy, many years ago, the saying was that a bitching sailor is a happy sailor.
I once heard that it is the inalienable right of [servicemen] to gripe about [the armed services]. Their mother's repeating the complaints to fifth or nyt columnists notwithstanding.
"Social media has enhanced the story by claiming brick mess hall photos are from “aboard ship” and being unable to explain how a ship that literally makes its own water supply continuously has “dehydrated” sailors"
Well then, there are a lot of idiots commenting on social media. I will explain it to you. The ship does not "literally make its own water supply", it desalinates seawater, mostly likely through reverse osmosis. The filters have to be changed out frequently. If you run low on filters, you run low on water.
The opposite--and often more serious--issue with the military is "Sir. Yes Sir" thinking.
What collects1,000 paychecks but has just one thought?
A room full of military people. Sir. Yes sir.
"Water, water, every where, / Nor any drop to drink."
And that was written in 1798.
My neighbor's son graduated from HS in the spring. Over the summer, they placed a sign up that read "Kevin is going to West Point in the fall! " (I changed the name for privacy)
Very exciting indeed.
Well, his mom and dad took him to West Point. I've only heard bits and pieces - but apparently he hated it and dropped out. He's back home and enrolled in local college.
I found it interesting.
btw- this family is a family I really like. Seem like good people all around. The kids are so polite. That said - IMO -
I do not think kids today are equipped to handle discomfort.
Oh FUUUUCK this! The little cunty fucks with carry water for President Bonespurs.
If we cannot feed our sailors this is the most pathetic version of America I have experienced. We aren't even faking "greatness" anyhow.
If our adversaries were feeding their soldiers and sailors the way we feed them we would be laughing and cackling at them. It would serve as evidence of how weak, pathetic and inferior our enemies are.
Take a look at those photos you retarded MAGA cunts. Is that what American "greatness" looks like to you?
Desalination is a massive operation. I don't think you do it by using RO filters.
DD(D) drank the rage fuel this AM.
Sailors shitting over gunwales not a thing anymore?
He is correct. Pansy's were raised during the participation trophy era.
I recall during Crook Burisma Joe - the Illegal years - much of our military was infested with the woke virus. You know -the they/them crap.
Just sayin'.
If this is "fake news" why is the media denigrating our servicemen and calling them pussies? If this is "fake news" why wouldn't FOX correct the record and report the "truth." Why essentially confirm the reports of poor conditions but instead all our servicemen crybabies? 🤔
The various military times magazines are commie rags. They are essentially organs for military adjacent unions.
This is a groundswell story to serve up midterm elections. The groudswell is bad, awful, catastrophic, and it affects everyone, this ship is just a small example.
Then we have the sycophantic sympathetic psychopathic idiots chiming in on the chorus to add voices, hoping to convince us on the size of the crowd in this groundswell.
Many ships have gone on longer missions. The ships are not running out of potable water. Large ships are, however, full of complex systems that do have occasional outages, which are repaired and life goes on. Large ships have regular deliveries of supplies. The military does in fact have a rudimentary grasp of supply lines and logistics. The story is using anonymous and second-third hand 'fact' providers. It's terribly shabby work.
So he wasted Letter of Recommendation from Congress Person? When he dropped out!!
A member of Congress does not write a "letter of recommendation" for West Point; instead, they issue an official Congressional Nomination, which is a legal requirement to be considered for admission to the U.S. Military Academy
Have you seen the graffiti that was written by airmen on the wing flap of a tanker plane?
Operation Epstein Fury
Bibi’s cucks
Go die for Israel like a good goy
This is not our war and young people don’t want to fight it. Maybe all of you who think that dying for Israel is a noble cause should go staff the ships.
This was a stupid blunder, unplanned in any serious way, the sixth fleet headquarters has been pounded by missiles. The number of fast supply ships that can catch a carrier in a combat situation has been cut from four to two for budget reasons.
Trump didn’t consider any of this. We should have continued negotiations instead of killing their leadership while they were at it meeting discussing the latest US offer, but Bibi has wanted this war for forty seven years, and finally got a president stupid enough to do it.
Who could have predicted President Bonespurs would be way over his head in a military conflict. 🙋 Do you ever wonder what his Generals are thinking when President Bonespurs opens his sloppy jowls? What is going through their heads when a draft dodging little cunt is barking orders at them. Humiliating.
“ Many ships have gone on longer missions. ”
For example?
When will Honor Harrington arrive to straighten things?
Honor Harrington arrives to "straighten things out" across David Weber's military science fiction series (the Honorverse) whenever corruption, bureaucratic failure, or external aggression threatens
Congress approves military promotions to the rank of admiral ot general, meaning that Israel has to approve. That’s what America First means.
Hardly any different from my time on a destroyer in the fall of 79” when we spent 49 days off the coast of Iran after the Shaw was deposed. To a person we hated it and complaining was a shared daily activity. Such is the life of an enlisted sailor. I imagine the junior officers felt the same. I haven’t any idea what the mail service was like since I seldom wrote or received mail, however we certainly didn’t have the internet and even if we had, our parents would have had the wisdom to take it with a grain of salt. Members of congress would have certainly recognized the error of using a situation like this for political gain.
Only one Israeli soldier died during the 1976 Entebbe raid: the assault unit commander, Lieutenant Colonel Yonatan "Yoni" Netanyahu. Five other Israeli commandos were wounded during the rescue operation.
We have an enemy - Iran. The USS Lincoln is fighting that enemy by maintaining a blockade. It would be nice if there were more ships in a stronger Navy to do the job but Obama and Biden ran down our military preparedness. These sailors are paying the price because they are being stretched to the limit to make up for the feckless military policies of Dem administrations. The next time someone says: "We could cut back on defense spending and use the money constructively to finance Somali and socialist frauds," think of these sailors holding back Iranian hatred and destruction despite the shortages caused by Dem policies, which include disregarding open, obvious fraud.
"Desalination is a massive operation. I don't think you do it by using RO filters."
RO is the most energy efficient method. I can't imagine using a distillation process on a ship, considering the energy consumption and space required.
For the American “Commander in Chief” to dismiss concerns out of hand is as disrespectful as it is unsurprising.
The worst part of a two week war is the first four years.
The world's largest military force, backed by the world's strongest economy, is showing signs of exhaustion after just six months of war without ground troops. Who would have thought? Honestly, I wouldn't have.
JAQ - you spout a lot of crap and don't provide evidence.
bitching sailor is a happy sailor like going to cussing school
“Runs on its stomach” and all that…
As always, logistics not firepower define a good army. Putin’s tanks ran out of fuel before reaching Kiev, US sailors are left without basic supplies before being able to “open” the Strait and are forced to leave the region. Both megalomaniacs don’t understand this.They live in their own bubble.
The Democrats are doing their rain dance, but no rain. They are getting thirsty.
This is an important story.
For the Dems and the media it's a short term opportunity to attack the Trump Administration and drive one of their most threadbare narratives, that under Trump everything is chaos and mismanagement. But...
If we are having trouble with logistic support capability in this limited engagement, how are we going to be able to support our combat ships in say, a sustained war against a near peer adversary like China on the far side of the Pacific?
Maybe the administration should stop ridiculing the sailors who have complained (even if some deserve ridicule, it comes across as punching down) and start using this story to create support in Congress and the public to build ships. The Administration has been pushing for ship-building with some success, but we are woefully underequipped with regard to logistics for the Navy. We badly need supply ships, fueling ships, repair ships, ammo ships, etc.
Imagine if another situation crops up somewhere and we have to support carrier battle groups in two regions? Do have what it takes? Depending on specifics, the answer may be, no, we don't.
"The ship does not "literally make its own water supply", it desalinates seawater, mostly likely through reverse osmosis. The filters have to be changed out frequently. If you run low on filters, you run low on water."
The Abraham Lincoln creates fresh water from seawater through distillation, using the energy and heat of the reactor to do so. It has four separate such desalinators, and together these make more than 400,000 gallons per day. No RO filters required.
Nice try, though.
Bitching in the military has been a thing since Caesar was in short pants.
You all dried up hags and limp dick cucks get inspiration from lamenting about kids these days.
Hesiod (c. 700 BC): Wrote in Works and Days that he saw no hope for the future because youth were reckless, disrespectful of parents, and impatient of restraint.
Aristophanes (423 BC): Mocked the younger generation's disregard for traditional values and education in his play The Clouds.
" DSA Praises Fidel Castro in 100th Birthday Tribute, Denounces Marco Rubio as ‘Genocidal.’"
what f-heads.
Atomic powered aircraft carriers use heat from their reactors to distill sea water. Smaller ships use RO.
Mission accomplished!
I've seen people saying that this is an op by the Iranians to get the Lincoln withdrawn. I suspect the Iranians are smart enough to know that the Lincoln will just be relieved so different carrier, same threat.
I think it is an op by the Chinese. The only carrier in the Western Pacific is the Washington and it is gone or will be shortly to relieve Lincoln.
If China wanted to get up to shenanigans with Taiwan, this would be an ideal time to do it.
The nearest carriers to WestPac are on the US west coast. That is 9-10 steaming days if the seas cooperate and the carrier runs flank speed, which stresses the bejabbers out of the whole ship. (Flank speed is above Full which is above Standard. It is probably about 40 miles an hour)
That assumes the ship can get underway immediately. Not a given. It may not be fully loaded and will require a few days to prep. And is the air wing aboard? That takes a bit of time if it is not.
Well played, China. Well played.
John Henry
It's rage bait all the way down, not turtles anymore
Poor Howard - he and DD got together and drank from the same angry cult cup.
Your team (D) Howard - likes to inflate grades for failing students and hand out participation trophies - on top of that your team HARMS with gender confusion grooming.
**Freder Frederson said...
"The whole thing is left-wing manufactured outrage."
Yeah right! All this was exposed by the commie rags The Stars and Stripes and The Military Times.**
What was, Freder? What was exposed? Be specific. My comment was specific to the outrage, not that the life of a Navy sailor isn't shangri-la.
I'm interested in the truth. WE don't get the truth from leftists or communists. (same thing)
“s'opihjerdt said...
I once heard that it is the inalienable right of [servicemen] to gripe about [the armed services].”
As a Vietnam Era veteran, let me assure you that you f**k’n A heard right.
Since somebody asked, from Wikipedia via Gemini
During the presidency of Barack Obama, the USS George H.W. Bush (CVN-77) undertook multiple deployments, with the longest lasting nine months (274 days) from February 15, 2014, to November 15, 2014, in support of operations against ISIS in Iraq and Syria.
The Abraham Lincoln has been deployed for approximately 260 days beginning November 21, 2025.
A TV anchor as Secretary of War games and propaganda. A former real estate developer and TV star as President. What could possible go wrong.
2026 will be remembered as the year when it became apparent that the US cannot actually defeat even a middling military power like Iran, or keep open a 20-mile stretch of water, or manufacture ordnance to replenish supplies. This won't be lost on China.
Chi Com dis-info and Democrat party dis-info = same thing.
Trump needs to hire John Henry as a one-day sub for the departing press secretary, so he can repeat his comment above to lay out the whole ChiCom angle of this thing, then ask the media why they want to help the ChiComs. CC, JSM
I've been sucked into discussion on X on this. The amount of utter bullshit being written for the gullible has to be seen to be believed.
The main thing that strikes me is the pictures of the dirty heads. If true, which I seriously doubt, it would be a gross failure of leadership from the e-4/5 who supervise the seamen cleaning the heads to the Chiefs supervising them, all the way up to the captain.
If there are NO cleaning supplies, which some claim but which I doubt, heads will be cleaned with seawater and elbow grease. More work but just as tiddly.
It's a long cruise without a port call and it sucks. It is the nature of the beast.
Back in the day, 60s/70s the Navy's standard, target, operating tempo was 20 days a month underway. Some of those days might be spent in various ports. Sometimes working 16 hour days loading out or offloading. But 20 days a month away from home.
A 7 month cruise every 12-18 months was standard. Between the major cruise the ship would be out for a week here, a month there.
It's the navy. It is what it is. "Like prison with a chance of drowning" As Samuel Johnson (I think) said.
John Henry
In response to concerns about conditions aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln, we will rename the ship the USS Jefferson Davis. ~ Pete Hegseth
Re suicides, I think there is one case where a sailor went over the side. The military has always had people self-inflicting injuries to get out of combat or stressful duty. If I were fed up with Navy life, threatening suicide would be one way of transferring out. Ruins your career but if you are not a lifer, that may not be a big deal, you are off the ship.
And if you can prove your suicidal thoughts are a "service related" disability you may be eligible for VA compensation!
John Henry
According to the Office of Naval Research (must be some kind of commie organization) the Navy uses a system that combines ultra-filitration and RO to desalinate water. I'm sure Trump, after demanding the Navy switch back to steam catapults will insist on returning to steam distillation for desalinization.
RO is the most energy efficient method. I can't imagine using a distillation process on a ship, considering the energy consumption and space required.
Uh. They have their very own nuclear reactor. I don't think energy conservation is a concern.
@Freder, you ignorant slut, there is a YouTube video on how the Lincoln makes 400,000 gallons PER DAY of of fresh water using the waste heat from its nuclear reactors let it use flash evaporation to produce its fresh water.
De-salination is a huge operation. Please link the proof that this ship has one on board. Thank you.
Thank you - Big Mike.
I don't know what the sailors are bitching about. They all got brand new oars lest Christmas.
"What was, Freder? What was exposed? Be specific. My comment was specific to the outrage, not that the life of a Navy sailor isn't shangri-la."
Read the article your own damn self.
Distillation and De-salination are not the same.
You do not de-salinate water by using R.O. filters. Crikey.
Does everyone on the left use BS NOW for their Bullshit "facts"?
Freder - there is a link in your link to "MS NOW" - LOLOLOLOLOLOLOL.
I don't think I have enough information to truly make a judgment, and I'm not sure that your average person not privy to complete information are really able to do so either.
It does seem that this has not been a standard deployment, in part due to factors such as the bombing of the base.
It does seem that there has been an unusually low Portside stops, and unusually low leave. And then there is the uncertainty of the length of deployment without a break.
I'm always skeptical of reporting in the heat of things. At the same time, I deplore the jumping to conclusions that smear our military personnel as weak, or something.
Politicizing this situation seems too easy, and as far as I'm concerned, it's apparent from all sides.
"According to MS NOW" - LOLOLOLOLOLOLOL lolololol
"Freder, you ignorant slut, there is a YouTube video on how the Lincoln makes 400,000 gallons PER DAY of of fresh water using the waste heat from its nuclear reactors let it use flash evaporation to produce its fresh water."
I am relying on what the Office of Naval Research (Its purpose is in its name) is saying. The Lincoln was commissioned in 1989. Even back then R.O. was the way to go.
@Meade, as a person who has suffered from bone spurs for almost half a century, I would appreciate your assistance identifying D. D. Driver. A ball peen hammer applied to his heel bones will assist me in introducing him to the level of pain one learns to live with when one’s bone spurs act up.
For the record, bone spurs show up on x-ray scans. If you show up for your induction physical with a doctor’s note about bone spurs, the army foctors are supposed to check.
Have to say, I like what that commentator was selling on the panel. If I was a sailor on the ABE coming home right now, I'd be damned pissed off that, after all my hard work, the stories circulating right now are what my deployment would be seen as.
Long deployments are stressful, sometimes conditions suck, and the occasional sailor will get sad. Happens on every ship on every deployment. It doesn't disgust me. What disgusts me is the reportage that happened based off of hearsay (or hearsay of hearsay), the fake sympathy generated from those fake stories (written without evidence, I might add), and the politicians and wannabe politicians trying to make hay off of one of the few segments of society that isn't afraid to do hard things.
Two things I think are feeding each other on this topic: Gell-Mann Amnesia effect and confirmation bias.
"Does everyone on the left use BS NOW for their Bullshit "facts"?"
Did you bother to read the article by the Office of Naval Research I linked? Did you even bother to google desalinzation methods.
You are just wrong. Admit it.
No, Freder, I don't think the Navy uses reverse osmosis from desalination. Not on carriers or other Nuke surface ships. Claude just confirmed this. Water is distilled. You take sea, boil it and condense the steam.
As I Machinist Mate I was qualified, on paper anyway, on about 5 different tyles of distillation plants then in Navy use. Very well qualified, through hundreds of hours of experience with "soloshell double effect" stills.
Also a lot of experience with distillation of water in the pharma industry as well as RO.
Boilers, especially higher pressure, and even more especially nuclear reactors require extremely pure water. Close to "theoretically pure" or nothing at all other than H & O
To the larger point, they do make a lot of highly pure water. But they also use a lot of water. Most of it goes to feeding the steam generation. Yes, steam is condensed and reused but a lot of steam and water is lost along the way and needs to be made up.
Second steam catapults use and exhaust a lot of steam.
Finally, if there is any water left over, it can go to potable water. The ship always comes first.
"Water hours" used to be common on all Navy ships underway. Freshwater for showers and sinks would be turned on for 30 minutes daily. I suspect it has gotten better but if there are heavy ops, issues with the distillation plant it is entirely routine for fresh water to be rationed. So I don't see that as a big deal.
Drinking fountains would never be turned off. Even in the 60s the navy worried a lot about dehydration. "If you don't have to pee, you are not drinking enough water. And take more salt tablets!"
John Henry
Freder - R.O - can purify water, ie: remove impurities. But it does not De-salinate water.
which is what you claimed above.
You people sure love, conquering mole hills. Talk about getting your participation trophies, LOL
" If you show up for your induction physical with a doctor’s note about bone spurs, the army foctors are supposed to check."
Not if your dad is a very wealthy real estate developer with many political connections.
Trump Threatens to Bomb Oman if It ‘Gets in the Way’ of Iran Conflict ~ WSJ
"President tells Fox News U.S. forces could strike Gulf nation if it interferes in Strait of Hormuz blockade"
Why provoke one side of the Strait when you can provoke both? ~ Don Tzu
Sometimes I remember and laugh at how Trump and Vance advertised themselves as the "Pro Peace Ticket".
One of the few upsides to this whole affair is that you hardly hear anyone claim Trump is "anti-war" or an "expert dealmaker". They were not true before, but it's completely undeniable now.
While US Military Ship building is impressive....
They do not have one of these on board.
"Freder - R.O - can purify water, ie: remove impurities. But it does not De-salinate water."
Sheesh, look it up. And desalinization is purification.
Howard - what mole hill are you talking about?
Seems like when you dedicated leftists are losing an argument - you build a red herring mole hill to cry on.
hanuman_prodigious_leaper said...
" Sailors shitting over gunwales not a thing anymore?"
No, but pissing in the bilges may still be.
It will also get you roundly ostracised if you are seen by your shipmates.
OTOH, when the nearest head is up 75' of ladders, down the passage and down another 10' of ladder, the temptation is great.
John Henry
John Henry
@Freder, nuclear aircraft carriers have to dispose of an enormous amount of waste heat from its nuclear reactors. Why wouldn’t they use some of that waste heat to do flash evaporation?
Stop doubling down on stupid.
"They do not have one of these on board."
Oh, so now you are conceding that RO is used to desalinate water? The Lincoln makes 400,000 gallons a day. Your picture is of a plant that probably produces many million gallons of water a day.
Our chances of winning WWII if all the troops had smart phones and wi-fi?
Peachy,
I am personally and theoretically familiar with RO. You can do it in immense quantities, millions of gallons a day. And it will get water as pure as distillation.
It is sort of like filtration in that the molecules pass through a membrane. But it is a different process and not, strictly speaking, considered filtration.
John Henry
John Henry
It could be a lot worse. They could be in Iranian navy.
"Why wouldn’t they use some of that waste heat to do flash evaporation?"
Because RO is more efficient and compact? (Although RO does use a lot of energy because you have to force the water through the filters).
Are you claiming the ONR is just publishing bullshit?
My sister calculated that during my dad's last sea tour, '68-9, he was at sea 12 months of 14 before the ship was decommissioned, but it was in 3 or 4 deployments. We got free tickets to Disneyland from the 8 or 9 month one to Vietnam & WestPac, and we lived within 10 miles of it.
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