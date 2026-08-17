"When I’ve alluded to my penchant for audiobooks... I’ve occasionally been chided and told that they’re bastardizations of the real thing..."

Writes Frank Bruni, in his newsletter (NYT gift link).
He describes his vision problem: "Almost nine years ago, I had a stroke that ravaged the optic nerve behind my right eye and rendered that eye pretty much useless. I wrote about that in this 2018 essay.... Since the incident, my slightly off-kilter monocular vision hasn’t deteriorated further.... [There is a] gap between what each of us struggles with and what the people in our orbits know or see of it.... It’s the source of so much ignorance, insensitivity and even cruelty."
(If you click through to the newsletter, you'll see the headline is "Buttigieg and El-Sayed Are Teaching Democrats to Speak Republican." You might want to read that. I did, but then I didn't want to blog about it... and did want to blog about the old audiobooks issue, even though I've blogged it many times before, as a click on my "audiobooks" tag will prove.)
28 comments:
What victim thing happened to his taste buds that wrecked his dining reviewer gig?
I have glaucoma that limits peripheral vision in my left eye, making me vulnerable to being t-boned on a left turn across traffic. My full self driving Tesla Model 3 functions as a medical prosthesis, and keeps me and other people safe. Passed my DMV vision test, but it’s the self driving that keeps me working and mobile.
"Buttigieg and El-Sayed Are Teaching Democrats to Speak Republican."
As if by learning to speak "Dog," you can persuade Fido to like you dog food.
This is one of those things where I wonder why people have “opinions” on it. It’s really just preferences. Not everything requires an opinion. I’ve never been into audio books much. But…I’m a believer in people listening to scripture at church rather than reading. Much ancient writing was designed for oral delivery. I’m starting to consider more audiobooks…I find listening to something (not music) while working on projects, such as house cleaning, helps. I don’t think I can sit and listen like I can sit and read, though.
The collective elite D-left - not only a crime syndicate - they are a deception + grift scam.
Audiobooks add the interpretation of the lector to the mix, to replace the internal voice of the reader of text.
Just as tcrosse says. But Bruni is right, they are god-send for those with poor vision.
Generally the technology based interpretations of literature dampens and narrows the receiver's imaginative interpretation. This goes all the way back to the the birth of moving pictures. Yet, starting centuries before, the innovations of Michangelo and all opened things up.
I have always liked the feel (and smell) of a physical book. My problem is, I have a hard time getting rid of books that I like. After filling up several rooms of bookcases, I began to see the value of having them on my Kindle or as an audiobook.
The audiobooks are great to listen to while I'm driving, walking, or cooking. I am not worried about the audiobook misrepresenting the author, at least with current ones because the author can have some control over the narration. I know some authors work closely with their narrators. With older books, if the authors are dead, how can you say your interpretation of an author's words is more accurate than the narrator's?
That's not to say there aren't some pretty bad narrators out there. I have my favorites (I'll buy books based only on those narrators reading them), but there are some others that I just can't listen to.
It makes me want to puke every time I hear some weak ass. Bitch use a bad experience in their life to guilt other people for their opinions on matters of little to no importance.
Mmm... clam *chider*.
Thanks for that, Thomas. My own brother Thomas had a stroke 9 months ago and messed up the vision in his right eye and he's getting a fully self-driving Tesla shortly in order to keep himself mobile. He had basically quit driving and started using Uber and friends to get to doctor's appointments in the grocery store. I went out and visited him in May and sat in the right seat while he drove his Jeep Rubicon for the first time in 6 months. Psychologically that was the best medicine he had ever had since his heart attack and stroke.
It's so important to maintain your Independence, good job
💪😎🤙
Ok so some people cant read well and need audiobooks. Thanks for sharing Frank. We feel sorry for you. Happy?
Going on to the issue of listening v. Reading it depends on what you're reading. Most poetry before 1900 was meant to be read. Some 20th century stuff is meant to be read.
And I cant imagine many people think you need to read non-fiction to truly "get it". That leaves some novels.
As for "Lingering over the words" - you can always punch the rewind button. And speech is so much slower than reading, you're in effect "lingering" over the words as you listen.
I was laid up for a couple weeks with no access to books. Or rather given my injury I couldn't have read comfortably. Thank God I had my Cellphone with audiobooks on it. Its the only way I could have gotten through "From here to eternity". And I enjoyed it a lot.
My experience is that big thick novels by great authors are the best ones for audiobooks. They write well, so you can listen to the great language, and you can do something other than sit in a chair, so its not so difficult to get through 400 or more pages.
If listening to great authors adds to the enjoyment. Listening to mediocre ones is almost intolerable. That's especially true if they have a tick of repeating words or padding their stories. "Red Shirts" by Scalzi was a perfect example. The guy tacked on "He said" or "X said" to almost every piece of dialogue. Listening to that 500 times was sheer torture.
I begrudge nobody their audiobooks. Honestly, I don't care either way.
For me, I've always been a lightning fast reader, though I'm a little slower now due to vision issues and the surgery I had. The reason I dislike audiobooks **for me** is that I dislike the pace being dictated by someone else. I have my own paces, and they vary. So I stick with physical books (or Kindle would be OK, I just don't happen to use it very much).
Also, if one enjoys marginalia, which I sometimes do, it doesn't feel "natural"--again, to me and for me, only--to try and replicate that with audio.
I say, "Whatever floats your boat!" I'm just happy that people are still consuming books.
Regarding "teaching Democrats to speak Republican", this is a leftist fantasy that has been around all my life. See, it is not the substance or what we say, it's the narrative. People who don't vote for democrats are mental midgets who, if you speak to them in just the right way will follow you like a puppy.
Close reading is a valuable part of college training, but it becomes a disease afterwards. Eventually, you just want to get the story and not feel like you have to analyze everything.
Books get easier and easier to put down or just not pick up, and one appreciates a reader to take one through a book that one otherwise wouldn't start or wouldn't finish.
I'm not sure that the issue is "speaking" other people's language .
It seems to me that the skill that needs improving is ***listening,*** really absorbing what someone else is saying, rather than immediately thinking more about one's own response.
My two cents.
I would say, Mamdani does a good job of communicating, whether one likes his message or not. So does AOC. Buttigieg and El-Sayed not so much. When I say Mamdani and AOC communicate, I'm not talking about giving accurate information, but about connecting with an audience. El-Sayed is turning his whole state against him, and Buttigieg leaves most people cold.
Maybe this is an odd thing: But part of my components of reading is that I often "hear" the words in the act of "reading" them. Maybe that's part of the reason that I find audiobooks distracting and a bit off-putting.
Even as a small child, though I adored books, I didn't much like being "read to." My mom used to marvel at this. And she, like me, thought that this is part of way I taught myself to read by pre-school. (We didn't have preschool, by the way, and kindergarten wasn't even mandatory, but I'm using it only for timeline purposes.) So, it could just be the way I'm wired.
I disliked "reading hours" at the library. My mom always reminded me that I was not allowed to read during them.
This still makes me laugh, heartily.
I don't even try to read whole books anymore. One hundred percent Audible. I read online and then, only shorter stuff. ADHD maybe. My mind wanders off the page of a book.
Our minds act as modems. A hidden signal can be embedded in a carrier, as well as codes, in a subliminal message to influence our perception and understanding. Audio is another channel and opportunity, if not merely a means of corruption. Some people, under some circumstances, in some situations, may be less capable of filtering, decoding and more vulnerable to influence.
My wife and I enjoy long road trips. Audio books are perfect entertainment for a full day of driving.
"When I’ve alluded to my penchant for audiobooks... I’ve occasionally been chided and told that they’re bastardizations of the real thing, and that printed volumes are truer to an author’s intent….”
Well, for some reason The Odyssey often comes up in conversation lately. For several centuries after Homer ‘wrote’ it, it was only available in audio format, so that is probably closer to the ‘real thing’.
For me audio is too slow and linear. I like being able to go as fast or slow as I want, flip back and forth to check something or refresh my memory, etc. Also, for me audio seems to go in one ear and out the other. Reading leaves much more of an impression.
“But do the evangelists of that religion pause to wonder why we heretics exist?” Nice to read a sentence with that definition of religion: A belief system held by faith and ardor. Not held by facts or science but by an undebatable faith.
Also, I haven’t bought a physical book in many years. When I want a book I want it on my screen, and I want it now. Books that aren’t on Kindle are dead to me.
@rcommal Yes!! They don't listen.
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