From "All points east — how the West got hooked on Korean and Japanese culture/K-pop titans BTS are taking on the Grammys, manga is on the London stage and Japanese literature is breaking records. What’s driving the boom?" (London Times).
We're told that BTS is very popular because of their "mix of pop, hip-hop, R&B and electronic music, with lyrics about mental health and social pressure," and it made me wonder what the group is saying about mental health and social pressure. So, the world being what it is, I said to Grok, "All I want from you is about 10 quotes from BTS songs that are "lyrics about mental health and social pressure." Click through if you want to know.
Keep in mind they they are mostly singing in Korean, but the fans look up the translations and can understand. Be fair: literal translation can be awkward. I've added some boldface:
- “I have a long way to go but why am I running in place? / I scream out of frustration but the empty air echoes / I hope tomorrow will be different from today / I’m just wishing”
— “Tomorrow”
- “The conflict with ideal, my head hurts / Around the age of 18, I developed social anxiety / Right, that was when my mind was gradually polluted”
— “The Last” (Agust D / Suga)
- “At times I’m scared of myself too / Thanks to the depression that takes over me / And all my self-hatred”
— “The Last” (Agust D / Suga)
- “That’s right, fuck, I live because I can’t die / But I don’t have anything I want to do / I’m in so much pain and loneliness but people around me / Keep telling me to regain my consciousness”
— “So Far Away” (Agust D / Suga)
- “In this loud silence / I live to understand the world / But the world has never understood me, why”
— “Always” (RM)
- “I wish I could love myself / I wish I could love myself / I wish I could love myself”
— “Reflection” (RM)
- “The fact that no matter how much they shout, it won’t reach / Makes them so gravely lonely that they quietly shut their mouths”
— “Whalien 52”
- “Is it anxiety or depression? / Am I just an animal that regrets / Or is it me born out of loneliness?”
— “Blue & Grey”
- “I just wanna be happier / Melt me, I’m cold / Oh, this ground feels so heavier / I am singing by myself”
— “Blue & Grey”
- “Insecurity, this is a disease / … / Is the world sick or am I sick? I’m confused / … / There more than 400 kinds of mental diseases / But no one really fits into any of these categories”
— “Dis-ease”
11 comments:
My granddaughters are nuts about K-Pop. They can watch the video "Demon Hunters" (in English) over and over.
But i can promise you now that kimchi will never, ever become nearly as popular as sushi.
Hollywood and the US gaming and movie industry are losing to China, Japan and Korea for an obvious reason the State media wont talk about.
In Asia they make movies for their audience to make money.
In the US these industries have gone woke.
There's a lot of Korean Western classical music performance. Somebody's noticing the intellectual content enough to get good at it.
K-Pop Demon Hunters is about using music to drive out the demons around us and inside us. The plot is the main character fighting the duality of wanting to stop the demons and deal with being half demon herself.
K-Pop Demon hunters is a well written story with good world building that challenges the main character's flaw and forces her to make decisions that are not obvious and have consequences.
The problem is that Hollywood and US triple A game studios are all corporate woke and they are getting their clocks cleaned by Tencent and Japanese/Korean Manga/Manhwa. Big budget video games like Concord and Dragon Age and memes now.
The gap is exploding now because the cost and effort to make a movie or an anime series is falling fast. Right now the pitchforks are out and the average creators have started attacking books that may or may not have been written by "AI."
Not exactly Jimmy Webb, Carole King or Bob Dylan.
I really liked Althouse’s setup but was disappointed in the payoff. The lyrics reflect the very inward focused tone of their generation and uses the buzzwords of the perpetual fretting youth. The more we see the effect of isolation and screen time the clearer the dichotomy is: nature soothes and heals / screen engagement stresses and enhances anxieties.
How did we get from peace and love songs, rebellion and party tunes to a catalog of psychological self diagnosis? Was Emo an early indicator of the shift. Was Tears for Fears ahead of its time with “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” etc?
This post raises questions that have no easy answers.
If soros hadnt cracked the baht
S. Korea puts it's performers through a system of training and management that makes me question that there's any concern for mental health.
Cultures routinely go through an industrialization -> wealth -> art and creativity cycle. See early 1900s USA radio and silver screen films; Japan after WW2 with Godzilla and Kurosawa; Korea after they were solid global economic players.
In every culture, the established creativity industry players run out of folk tales and cultural cliches, and they then repeat themselves with remakes.
BTS...new generation of derivative BS pop...filling the void in the young-safe-guys-favored-by-pubescent-girls boy band industry.
Mary Beth said...
S. Korea puts it's performers through a system of training and management that makes me question that there's any concern for mental health.
And South Korean fandom is particularly toxic.
There are several videos out about the numerous South Korean Pop stars that have killed themselves and you can point a pretty convincing finger at the people in SKorea driving that.
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