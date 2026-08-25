Goodbye to Dolly Parton.

She wrote unabashedly, in simple Southern vernacular, about growing up as the daughter of an illiterate sharecropper. “I’ve seen Daddy’s hands break open and bleed / And I’ve seen him work ’til he’s stiff as a board,” she sang over wistful harmonica and acoustic guitar in “In the Good Old Days (When Times Were Bad).” “I’ve seen Mama layin’ in sufferin’ and sickness / In need of a doctor we couldn’t afford. / Anything at all was more than we had / In the good old days when times were bad.”...
“Writing’s just as natural to me as getting up and cooking breakfast,” she told The Times in 2002. “I ain’t never far away from a pencil and paper or a tape recorder. I write every day, even when I’m on a plane, in the tub or on the bus. It burns in me.... Songwriting is my way of channeling my feelings and my thoughts. Not just mine, but the things I see, the people I care about. My head would explode if I didn’t get some of that stuff out. Not everything I write is good, but it’s all good for me — like therapy.”
It has long seemed to me that she was the most-loved celebrity in the world — universally loved.
ADDED: "Very sad to report that Dolly Parton, one of the greatest Country singers, and far beyond, EVER, has just passed away. This is a true loss for millions of people. There has never been anyone like her, and never will. In her honor, I am lowering the American flag throughout the United States for a one week period beginning tonight at 6:00PM. Rest in Peace, Dolly! The World loves you. President DONALD J. TRUMP."
I believe this is the first time a President has lowered the flag for someone in the entertainment world.
AND: My oldest post with the "Dolly Parton" tag has this quote from her: "A cartoon character is how I see myself and it's worked for me for 40 years. I would rather be a cartoon than a genius!"
42 comments:
Ah..... Rats. I had been reading rumors that she was ill for the past couple of months. She had a good heart I think. R.I.P.
no. no. So sad. She is one of a kind. Positive and kind all of the time. non-political. A lovely generous person. Talented. Funny.
This is a big loss.
What a wonderful woman. Just reading her obit in the WSJ and not a single nasty comment. That fact speaks volumes.
She was a legend, a superstar, and a generous, good-hearted person. What a unique talent! May she rest in peace.
We were fortunate to have her. She left enormous footprints.
heartbroken...hard to think of another like her that's still around...
We are diminished by her exit, as we were blessed by her presence. She was an example to us all, rich, poor, man or woman. If you want to actually DO something with your life and make this a better world, who ever did it better than Dolly?
Thank you, Dolly. You did it right. You are already missed.
And yet Biden and Trump still live. Truly, only the good die young.
Genuinely decent person. The young one has been getting Dolly's books for free. I am actually sad.
Sad to hear. A showbiz great and not only likable but very good at comedy and singing. RIP.
I'm on a stream from the Netherlands- they are lamenting the loss as well...a global sadness...
Dolly Parton vs. Barbara Walters/a>.
“I would rather be a cartoon than a genius!"
In key respects she was both.
Bob Hope. Bush had it lowered for Bob Hope...
This one hit me. It surprised me. But I felt it.
Just yesterday I was thinking that this must be just around the corner. A wonderful person to be famous. We need more like her. She made the world better and asked for nothing. In return she got the love of the world.
One thing I am certain of Without reading any obituary, she did not drown.
Too bad you had to ruin a post about a great entertainer and beautiful person with a tweet from the asshole.
She would have laughed.
"... a tweet from the asshole."
That's *President* Asshole to you.
My favorite Dolly record was actually a cover by Merle Haggard, "Kentucky Gambler". A lyrical masterpiece.
I loved her duets with Porter Wagoner, especially "Daddy Was an Oldtime Preacher Man" (written by Dolly and her aunt) and "The Last Thing on My Mind".
Her solo country hits are still very listenable, although I liked her more as a writer than a singer. Her pop turn was lamentable to me, but made her what she was - world famous and beloved.
"Dolly Parton, one of the most legendary voices in country music, ..." Radio news headline.
There's lots of stuff about her but the chief thing is big breasts, as far as telling everybody who she is.
Not only is Dear Dolly's passing a loss in itself, but it also is a loss in the sense ofnthe decay of our culture. Once upon a.time, entertainers had to earn their bread and butter. They were genuine, talented, and performed a public good. Now in the days of autotuning technology, participation trophies, and "social(ist) allyship" where the best perfomative work celebrities show is to convince society of their own importance, Dolly's passing only serves as a reminder of how we are currently run by a nihilistic, pink slime entertainment industry.
By coincidence I happened to just rewatch the Longest Day, and was reminded about how many of the stars in that movie actually participated and served in overseas operations in WWIl.
How many today would debase themselves to serve as the rest of us everyday plebians? As we saw during Covid and the LA Fires, not many come to mind.
We grieve for you Ms. Parton. Our loss is greater than you know.
"It has long seemed to me that she was the most-loved celebrity in the world — universally loved."
True. It's because she was kind to the entire world. Never took strong political positions. Always saw the good in people and used her time and money to help so many people in so many places over a long period of time. She didn't just offer words, or show up at mass celebrity sing-alongs. She actually helped people when the cameras were nowhere within 300 miles.
She was a proud Christian, stayed out of the muck, knew who she was and never forgot where she came from. And...she was a helluva singer/entertainer.
She was the antithesis of a Mark Ruffalo.
My favorite line of hers "It's really expensive to look this cheap." It seems out of character though. She seemed like a thoroughly nice person. I find myself tearing up at her loss.
RIP, Dolly. A class act for decades and a generous, talented artist.
That wasn’t nice, ForestwithLice.
“Dolly Parton vs. Barbara Walters”
Tanks for the Mammaries.
I am genuinely saddened to hear of her death. She had some special gift beyond just talent and music. Her music and her looks attracted your attention, but that wasn't what held your attention for decades. There was comfort in her presence.
Seen on Quod Verum (the Mastodon site of Saul Montes-Bradley and Thomas Wictor):
"I'm not offended by all the dumb blonde jokes because I know I'm not dumb - and I'm not blonde either."
She often used a plaintive little-girl voice, rather surprising coming from such a buxom woman. Then again, she wasn't fat all over, like Mama Cass or Big Mama Thornton, so maybe not all that surprising. My favorites in that voice are "To Daddy" and "Single Bars and Single Women".
Ugh, this is sad news….. RIP, Miss Dolly.
Here's Dolly's debut appearance on The Porter Wagoner Show, 9/26/67. She replaced Porter's first "girl singer" Norma Jean, or as Porter always referred to her "Pretty Miss Norma Jean".
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2o2J3LeYdEY
Nooooo. She was a wonderful person. So sad to say goodbye to her.
What a blessing she was. May she rest in peace and rise in glory.
Off-hand, Dolly Parton is one of only two well-known people it was pretty much impossible not to like. The other was Fred Rodgers.
A while back I came across a quiz where people were supposed to match a statement about an entertainer with who the entertainer was. One statement was “She took over the flight attendant’s cart and served drinks to the passengers.” Apparently just about everyone guessed Dolly Parton.
And just about everyone was right.
This is sad to read. There's a lot to admire about her. Like others, I recall her interview with Barbara Walters. She was great.
I remember that my dad did a musical once, called "pump boys" about a gas station with an attached dinette. One of the songs in the musical was "The night Dolly Parton Was almost mine."
She was a legend, that's for sure. RIP and thanks for all the memories. She has a good cover of the Battle of New Orleans, I think it is.
dbp said...
Off-hand, Dolly Parton is one of only two well-known people it was pretty much impossible not to like. The other was Fred Rodgers.
The only other one who came to my mind is Stan Musial.
Seen on Twitter: "that rat bitch Jolene did this".
Love for Dolly Parton is not quite universal. Someone just vandalized her Wikipedia page with "Jew Lover" and a Nazi flag (link). I hope RC OCEAN II has an alibi.
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