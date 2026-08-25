"But in our conversations, he would return again and again to the electric chair, still an object of primal, almost talismanic fear all of this time later."

Wrote Annalisa Quinn, in 2022 in the Boston Globe, "Frank Smith was locked up for eight decades. At 98, what would it mean to be free? Likely the longest-serving prisoner in America, he’s been paroled into a Connecticut nursing home. But he’s still not out."
That article is linked in this NYT obituary from a few days ago, "Frank Smith, Who Served 70 Years for Murder, Dies at 101/One of the longest-serving prisoners in American history, he was sent to death row in 1950 before his sentence was commuted to life imprisonment."
The Times obit doesn't mention Smith's affinity for Tucker Carlson... perhaps to maintain the Times reader's empathy for the ancient convict.
3 comments:
"They send you to prison for life...and that's exactly what they take." - Shawshank Redemption
Good. Kill someone in the 1st degree and we'll snatch the life out of you. We may even drag out the process.
I suspect the NYT does not bother mentioning those who were murdered.
Hasn't the Times become an admirer of Carlson's worldview? Expressed or implicit, it sure seems so.
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