... set loose on a wild, untamed continent
top two - nifty abstract art.
El-Sayed is an idiot.Jesse Watters asked him about Sharia law - and he didn't answer. El Sayed asked Jesse about Canon law.LOL.Sharia law governs Islamic nations. It is the law of the land.Canon law is a body of laws, rules, and principles that govern the Catholic church.Not the same thing at all.Again - El-sayed is a moron.
Last one… 15 years ago today, IEE™ came out running and screaming “It’s a Boy!!!”. With tears streaming down his face…and he never visited Thailand again.h/t TJ the Army Vet
the last photo is very sweet and innocent. I like it.
why is Murkowski such a liar?comfort whore.
Gorgeeuss pix.I've been scarce since a big storm Saturday afternoon that left many thousands here un the heat and dark. Some still suffer.We were lucky to get power back Sunday night. but our internet was only restored about two hours ago.I rediscovered my CDs and the radio. Love my local NPR affiliate for classical music bur this morning every hourly NPR news feed was Trump, Trump, and more Trump until they reported Dolly's death . . . and Trump's reaction.I see I've missed a lot.
No hes evil and so is elsayed
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7 comments:
top two - nifty abstract art.
El-Sayed is an idiot.
Jesse Watters asked him about Sharia law - and he didn't answer. El Sayed asked Jesse about Canon law.
LOL.
Sharia law governs Islamic nations. It is the law of the land.
Canon law is a body of laws, rules, and principles that govern the Catholic church.
Not the same thing at all.
Again - El-sayed is a moron.
Last one…
15 years ago today, IEE™ came out running and screaming “It’s a Boy!!!”. With tears streaming down his face…
and he never visited Thailand again.
h/t TJ the Army Vet
the last photo is very sweet and innocent. I like it.
why is Murkowski such a liar?
comfort whore.
Gorgeeuss pix.
I've been scarce since a big storm Saturday afternoon that left many thousands here un the heat and dark. Some still suffer.
We were lucky to get power back Sunday night. but our internet was only restored about two hours ago.
I rediscovered my CDs and the radio. Love my local NPR affiliate for classical music bur this morning every hourly NPR news feed was Trump, Trump, and more Trump until they reported Dolly's death . . . and Trump's reaction.
I see I've missed a lot.
No hes evil and so is elsayed
Post a Comment
Please use the comments forum to respond to the post. Don't fight with each other. Be substantive... or interesting... or funny. Comments should go up immediately... unless you're commenting on a post older than 4 days. Then you have to wait for us to moderate you through. It's also possible to get shunted into spam by the machine. We try to keep an eye on that and release the miscaught good stuff. We do delete some comments, but not for viewpoint... for bad faith. Also: No italics, even briefly. Use asterisks for emphasis. And don't play with the format by changing fonts or using boldface or all caps. Never include more than one extra line break between paragraphs.