The Japanese Prime Minister and the possibly reincarnated cockroach.

"But I’ve loved Osamu Tezuka’s *Firebird* since I was a child and have read it over and over many times. *Firebird* depicts the idea of reincarnation, that 'life is connected, changing forms,' and it had a huge impact on me even as a child. Maybe because of that, even now as an adult, I can’t bring myself to kill insects, cockroaches included. For the cockroach that ran through the official residence, I thought things like, 'Maybe this life is also part of that long cycle of reincarnation,' and for a while, I endured it, hoping it would somehow leave on its own—but when I told my secretaries about it, they were appalled. 'It’s unclean. I’ll handle it,' one of the secretaries said firmly, and arranged for Operation Combat. After that, the cockroaches stopped appearing. I felt relieved, but also a little lonely, or maybe sad…"
That got picked up in Western media with headlines like "Japanese PM Says She Felt ‘Lonely, or Maybe Sad’ When Staff Got Rid of the Cockroach in Her Home" (People) and "Japan’s PM: I’m so lonely I befriended a cockroach" (The Telegraph).
They seem to miss everything elegant and evocative about what Takaichi is trying to say through her carefully written vignette. Did they, at least, read Tezuka’s "Firebird"?
The movie version tells a story in which — to quote Wikipedia — "the planet Earth is dying from a lack of energy resources and a subjugating political climate sees all human beings produced in test tubes and their roles in society selected by computers, from pilot to politician, etc. Godo is one such child brought up to be a cadet and nursed by a beautiful robot-maid Olga. After noticing his exceptional abilities, Rock, a dictatorial candidate for prime minister, selects Godo to fulfil [sic] his agenda and travel into deep space and capture the mystical Phoenix – its blood will manifestly heal the Earth, but Rock out of selfishness wants this to make him both prime minister and immortal by drinking its blood. The assignment troubles Godo partly because he has a love of all living creatures and he detests being trained to be a ruthless space hunter...."
So what is Takaichi nudging us to think about politics? Key line: "for a while, I endured it, hoping it would somehow leave on its own—but when I told my secretaries about it, they were appalled." Her instinct was to do nothing, but the secretaries launched "Operation Combat." It worked, and it was effective in dealing with distinct and immediate human goals. She appreciated that, but at the same time, there was a sadness, a sense that there was something more that was lost.
The western media glommed onto that word "lonely." A woman is lonely! That leads.
16 comments:
…to hell with the media…Is the prime minister in Japan a role with responsibilities besides entertaining such daydreams? Me I really want an administrator who is obsessed with getting constructive things done…
…secretary for prime minister!
..:roaches look for man’s necessities shelter water food. The exterminator spays a perimeter with some agent supposedly safe for people and pets but the roaches quickly become incapacitated and upside down. Not sure I believe him…
"I so ronery."
"“i thought of all
the massacres & slaughter
of persecuted insects
at the hands of cruel humans
and i cried
aloud to heaven
and i knelt on all six legs
and vowed a vow
of vengeance”
Archie (Don Marquis)
As PM Takaichi awoke one morning from uneasy dreams she found herself transformed in her bed into a gigantic insect.
@ MadTown
LOL
She’s friendly toward Trump so that’s why the headlines at the Telegraph and People.
AA is, of course, rightly appalled at the sexist reporting on this story. When you're a Friend Of Trump, it comes with the territory.
She writes beautifully! Journalism has no patience for this kind of reflection, so of course the headline is about her loneliness.
The roach might have been Gregor Samsa.
It’s surprising (or maybe not) how predominant representation of dystopias is in sci-fi. In my lifetime, the outcome of tech innovation has been overwhelming positive. Including, the iPad on which I am typing.
It is always middle school with these people. We have too many people forced to write "content" on a daily basis.
Part of reincarnation theory in some societies is the idea that you are reincarnated as the kind of being you were as a human. So perhaps the PM was wondering if the roach had been a former PM for, after all, why was it reincarnated in the PM's residence/office? Was this to be her future? Was she doing right by the Japanese people?
And then I wonder further: Is Jeffrey Epstein a roach scuttling about his island hideaway? Will Hunter Biden become some wheat rust in the Ukraine?
Perhaps it is more elevated to think of finding a firebird that will regenerate a nation.
Elegantly written: yes. Philosophically deep: uhm, okay. Friend of Trump and America: great. But who can resist " I'm so lonely I befriended a cockroach." ?
If you were reincarnated as a cockroach, wouldn’t you want someone to step on you in the hope you’d next be reincarnated as something more fun — like a vulture?
If reincarnation is real, it happens on the other side of eternity, not in a couple years or decades or centuries, millennia, etc. Death is time travel to the future.
Post a Comment
Please use the comments forum to respond to the post. Don't fight with each other. Be substantive... or interesting... or funny. Comments should go up immediately... unless you're commenting on a post older than 4 days. Then you have to wait for us to moderate you through. It's also possible to get shunted into spam by the machine. We try to keep an eye on that and release the miscaught good stuff. We do delete some comments, but not for viewpoint... for bad faith. Also: No italics, even briefly. Use asterisks for emphasis. And don't play with the format by changing fonts or using boldface or all caps. Never include more than one extra line break between paragraphs.