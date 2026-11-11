Trump calls in.

Trump, on Truth Social, says it was all quite normal and anyone who says otherwise is a big fat liar:
Here's the entirety of Trump's bonkers call to C-SPAN, which began with a woman (not Melania) giggling in the background, continued with him going on a fascist diatribe about Venezuela, and ended with the C-SPAN host gently trying to nudge him off the line mid-psychotic rant https://t.co/VBKMwJaxKj— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 10, 2026
But the laughing woman... was that fully planned?
By the way, doesn't the use of the word "apparently" absolve the NYT from the sin of lying? Not if Trump is strictly correct in saying "The Times knew." But did it know the call was planned or did it merely fail to check and simply do what most of us who clicked on that video will do and judge it to be unplanned? What do you think is more likely, that it was planned and the NYT got it wrong or that it was unplanned and Trump is lying? Based on watching the video, I'd say Trump is the one who is lying. But one thing makes me think he's not lying. I feel as though he'd be proud of himself and think he was cool to have done it spontaneously. Why would he lie?
Oh, now I'm thinking about that woman again. Maybe he and she were watching that C-SPAN call-in show and she was teasing him, goading him to call, like he wouldn't do it, so he did it. And he's lying about it now because he can't tell the whole truth.
AND: Here's the NYT article. Katie Rogers writes: "The last week has seen the president renew false claims about rigged elections, float a mixed martial arts executive as his new press secretary, muse about the beams in the White House ballroom, oust his chief of staff and call unannounced into C-SPAN."
The Times also has: "Jimmy Kimmel Picks Apart Trump’s Impromptu Call-in/The late night host said the president has 'nothing better to do' after he phoned in live to a C-SPAN show." Kimmel speculates that the laughing woman was Natalie Harp. That had been my first thought too.
82 comments:
Rupar is the author of the “very fine people” hoax.
His specialty is editing video clips to falsify the speaker’s meaning. In the case of Charlottesville, he completely reversed Trump’s intended meaning. He is so consistent in this fraud that the tactic is now called “a Rupar.”
ha ha ha
Woman Giggles It Sounds LIke Rape To Us
It's amazing watching Mr. Trump climb up from the depths of Hell.
Hitler
Rapist
Thief
Kidnapping Socialist Warlords
Makes a Woman Giggle Who Is Not Melania
I can't wait for that Jaywalking headline
“By the way, doesn't the use of the word "apparently" absolve the NYT from the sin of lying?”
Hell no!
Hitler's Funny Laugh With Us Liberals Don't Cancel Your Subscription Please
Going with "bonkers" and "psychotic" since "Hitler" and "rapist" worked so well.
All the News That's Fit To Print Plus Free Shit We Just Make Up
If he was in the normal call-in queue (even if the call was pre-arranged) then he would have had no control over exactly when he went on the air. The conversation he was having might have had nothing to do with call. You have no way of knowing when the woman entered the room.
Does any call-in show regularly put on callers claiming to be POTUS?
We Are Keeping Our Stalin Pulitzer Prize Damn It
We've been sending letters to the Pulitzer committee asking about getting a prize for our Trump coverage. No word back yet. What the fuck is wrong with Pulitzer? I thought we owned those chumps.
the woman laughing - someone working the connection? How do we know where it came from?
I cannot believe these crack reporters missed the Joe Biden Is Shaking Hands With Ghosts story. "It's not true if we don't cover it, and it is true if it's in the media."
Are they going to impeach him for adultery because I don't think that's going to work.
Katies tone is one of a Soviet.
"Katie Rogers writes: "The last week has seen the president renew false claims about rigged elections, float a mixed martial arts executive as his new press secretary, muse about the beams in the White House ballroom, oust his chief of staff and call unannounced into C-SPAN.""
Guards - seize him!
He sounds so nice on the phone! I listen to that phone call and I'm like, Leave that nice man alone. He's mellow! Why the fuck are you screwing with a Mellow Fellow?
Sing it, Donovan
We are surrounded by innocent men on the right. By God.
Okay, Okay, He's Not a Nazi, Let's Move On To Some Other Scandal We Make Up, All Right?
Rupar is a fraud and a liar. So we can start there.
But the left GET to be frauds and liars.
Watch this Brandi Cruse video for the corruption in the State of Washington . It goes all the way up the the corruption in the state Supreme court.
Don't vote for him he makes women giggle
Wouldn't it be hilarious if it was Melania?
That's some 4-D chess. "Melania! Let's prank C-Span."
“Nothing better to do” should be the NYT tagline. It’s no longer about news, and hasn’t been for quite a long time. News doesn’t float its boat. Propaganda does.
He pretty much just repeats everything he's been saying over the last 2 years. Also his tactic of avoiding questions by rambling on was very successful, that's why she ended the conversation because she couldn't get a word in edgewise.
He does sound tired. He needs to go out and play some golf with John Daly and tiger woods to get his juices flowing again.
Could be his daughter. Ivanka! Did you forget about Ivanka? The hottest president daughter ever. Yes, that's right, hotter than Amy Carter. I said it. Hotter than Chelsea Clinton. Even hotter than the Bush girls. And they were flashing devil signs.
“It's not true if we don't cover it, and it is true if it's in the media."
…don’t forget the Althouse rule “If NYT and WaPo don’t report something it’s proof it didn’t happen”…
Satan's in Norway now! That fucker gets around.
NBC: Let's put Satan in the headline and "hook 'em horns" in the tiny print that people don't read.
Lame Duck Has Fun With Women Now
New York Times Hates the Jews and Ukrainians But Loves Dictators, Russian or Otherwise
I love Tablet magazine. "There is only one truth." You just need to find it!
I think it very unlikely that Trump is lying for the simple reason that his explanation requires a paper trail—there will be hard evidence one way or the other. Proving the Times knew will be tougher, but given how many times they made the claim, he may not have to.
It’s well past time for the Supreme Court to revisit the “knew or should have known” standard. Time to give “should have known” some teeth.
Anybody seen Mr. Jones? I have not. But I am buying it right now.
I don't know if violates the free speech clause or not. Althouse, you tell me! But what would be interesting is if the Trump administration filed a lawsuit against the media companies that tried to control the news. Specifically, its a trust-bust, like Teddy Roosevelt did. He's a famous Republican. Did anybody else notice the panic that set in when Democrats saw that Musk was about to buy Twitter? They're breaking up our monopoly! Maybe the federal government ought to break up the fucking press monopoly. I like that idea more than any other to address the problem. Monopolies are illegal. And Democrats, allegedly, hate monopolies and believe in competition. So sue them for engaging in monopoly practices. And leave New York Times v. Sullivan alone. That's my idea.
I don't like monopolies, either. They're bad for democracy and bad for capitalism. The whole point of the 2-party system is competition. Trying to control a market corrupts the market. Do some jiu-jitsu and flip the Socialist lies against them.
I also believe that breaking up the press monopoly -- or just exposing the fucking thing -- would be ultimately good for journalism. We need good journalism. You don't get that when all the rags are acting like Pravda. And they act like Pravda because the Party controls the Narrative.
Althouse automatically takes the side of the Lying NYTimes and the spreads gossip WITHOUT EVIDENCE. Shameful way to begin a morning
If 90% of bis cabinet, after the purges, wasn’t owned by Israel, I would say just do what the Democrats did in this situation, and lock him in the basement and fire up the autopen.
“Scholar of anti Zionism.”
You guys are in a cult.
BTW, Stalin was Georgian, and millions died in other parts of the Soviet Union than Ukraine in that agricultural crisis. Not to mention that, even though Weevil denies it, Kruschev was a Ukrainian, you can look it up, though he was born in a border area at a time when maps didn’t have modern precision, he rose to power there and was in Stalin’s inner circle.
I used to watch that show. What I remember about it is that the callers from Maryland were the most insane leftists.
Venezuela was a huge success for both the US and people of Venezuela, but the Left can’t acknowledge that because of their TDS.
Rupar is from the Twin Cities. That figures.
Mr jones is very good it shows the utter corruption of the press ans how hearst was one of the few to stand up for gareth
Aaron Rupar thinks that was psychotic?
What a let-down. As Howard says, it was pretty much standard Trump.
I did a little more research on Izabella Tabarovsky, who wrote that piece condemning anti-zionism as antisemitism, and I was curious if she, as an expert on the Holocaust and Ukraine, had written anything about the Nazi collaborator Melnyk, whom the Ukrainians just honored with a state funeral to right the wrongs, you know, of the Allied Forces following WWII. Not only did they honor him with a state funeral, but they are including him in their "Pantheon of Heroes."
Here is what I got: "Not many results..." and when I said exclusively include Melnyk, I got randos who shared that name, not the overseer of the deaths of so many Jewish Ukrainians.
Then I searched on the Ukrainian military division named for the Edelweiss Waffen SS and got the same "not many results..." answer.
So as far as the Tablet being some source of truth, well, good luck with that.
You know who else made the ladies giggle? Frigging Hitler, that's who.
Jaq said...
If 90% of bis cabinet, after the purges, wasn’t owned by Israel, I would say just do what the Democrats did in this situation, and lock him in the basement and fire up the autopen.
11/11/26, 6:22 AM
Democrats didn't have to lock Joe Biden in the Basement.....he didn't know where he was anyways. Obama was running things...including ordering the auto-pen use.
“ The last week has seen the president renew false claims about rigged elections”. How is it possible to prove a negative? All the possible ways of cheating in an election, from multi-state voting, non-citizen voting, unconstitutional State changes in COVID years, dumped ballots, etc. In Florida 2000, newsgroups spent a year analyzing Florida results using 16 different rules. And if all counties were recounted and all hanging chads were counted Gore would have won. And he lost the other 15 recounts. And legalities of voters was not considered.
Yet, within 10 days in 2020, it was determined there was no fraud. And anything to the contrary was a lie. Can we have opinions anymore?
A couple of you guys need to take a day off. Your minds are reeling. Walk away for a day or two. Get some fresh air.
Remember when Cher called in to CSPAN to talk about how she was buying ballistic vests for troops? CC, JSM
I sincerely doubt Trump was just sitting around in his PJ's watching C-Span and decided to call in. That's not how these things work.
As for NYT's, this is just their standard anti-Trump story. Making Trump look as bad as possible is Job 1. You can be sure that if "POTUS Biden" had called in, the NYTs wouldn't have said "apparently" - they would've made sure.
With "apparently" they can have their cake and eat it too. They can make Trump look unstable while not techniqually lying. What is there excuse for not checking? Just that they wanted to say something and didnt want to check and find it was false.
Why is Jimmy Kimmel allowed on the public airwaves to push democrat partisan politics every show? Of course the R's have done nothing because Thune and the Republican Senate don't care. They only care about giving money to foreigners and pleasing their big donors.
Elon should announce that he is going to buy the NY Times. He doesn't need to actually buy it, just announcing that he is going to would be great entertainment value. Maybe make the announcement on Jan 1 to take the shine off the new Demmies getting sworn in.
How much would it cost? Bezos bought the WaPo for $250 million. Musk paid 200 times that for X. What would the times be worth? Elon might offer a round billion. Probably excesive but would get their attention.
NYT is privately owned by the Sulzberger family so they would bluster about public duty, sacred trust and so on. But how many of the family members, many of whom have no involvement with the newspaper, would be happy to see a big payday?
How about Carlos Slim? I thought that NYT owed him $250mm but Grok says that has been paid off.
Perhaps we can just start a rumor that Musk is going to buy NYT. Doesn't really matter if it is true. If it got enough traction the deep thinkers would believe it and start mau-mauing the paper and anyone connected with it.
Then while all this is going on, he pulls the old switcheroo and buys WaPo from Bezos.
Help me out here friends. Start spreading the rumor that Musk is going to buy NYT.
John Henry
Jaq, being in Stalin's inner circle didn't help Kruschev when his son was shot down in WWII. With no evidence, he was accused of being a defector and his wife, K's daughter in law, was sent to the Gulag for several years.
Never trust fascists like Stalin.
And let me plug the movie "Death of Stalin" starring Steve Buscemi as K. I've seen it a number of times and can't decide whether is is a comedy or a horror movie.
John Henry
Being in the inner circle didn't help Stalin much either when K got his hand on the throttle.
John Henry
Urban dictionary :
rupar : A lying sack of shit who deceives people for a living, in the name of his political ideology. Every word that comes out of his mouth is a lie.
Yikes!
Seems like there was a 3 way call because Trump doesn't wait on hold, but whoever was there didn't realize they hadn't dropped out yet. It's probably a White House secretary, but it choir really be a CSPAN producer too.
And yeah, I was expecting more, not Trump being Trump. Kinda lame
Being 🤡Rupar’d🤡 never has the intended consequences.
I haven’t seen anyone being in thrall to Rupar since Patterico.
Sad.
Jaq claims that the normal people are in a cult? Hilarious.
C'mon. Let the guy have some fun!
"By the way, doesn't the use of the word "apparently" absolve the NYT from the sin of lying?"
Lying in defense of their "truth" isn't a sin in their view. No absolution required.
It makes sense to wonder whether the call was planned and I agree that calling it "psychotic" is ridiculous and undermines whatever legitimate criticism Rupar might have offered. But I suppose he got his clicks.
I was also struck by how many questionable factual claims Trump managed to pack into an eight-minute chat. He mentioned 25 million people entering the country under Biden, far more than reliable estimates suggest. He said there hadn't been any illegal entries in 17 months, though the real milestone was 17 months without Border Patrol releases. He also put Iran's inflation at 301%, compared with an officially reported annual rate of about 77%.
And despite Mimi Geerges politely pressing him, he never quite answered whether he would halt deportations of longtime farm and hospitality workers.
I wouldn't be surprised if the woman laughing was Natalie Harp, though I have no idea.
The 47 WH has a lot of capable women. Including the press office, even with the top job unfilled. I would bet someone from that office would be in the room for a phone call to CSPAN. I would also bet that Trump, like most of us, jokes around when he's on hold, and that his subordinates, like those of most bosses, laugh at his jokes. CC, JSM
Not to mention all the WH wives who work in media: Lara Trump, Katie Miller, Rachel Campos Duffy, on and on. One of them could have been hovering around the call. CC, JSM
Jaq said...
“Scholar of anti Zionism.”
You guys are in a cult.
LOL!
Joining a cult is a function of turning off your ability to think for yourself.
There is nobody who is more of a cultist than you Tim.
You post the dumbest "its da joooooosss" crap constantly with absolutely no thought or intelligence.
Stupid people like you also have no self awareness so accusing others of being in a cult is just perfect.
You are just as much a part of the problem as AIPAC supporters. You are both serving the same masters.
Slow news for the rest of the year.
"You post the dumbest "its da joooooosss" crap constantly with absolutely no thought or intelligence"
Enlighten me. Or is all you can do the same playground jibes you have been throwing at me for a while. You could refute my points, but instead all I get is "You're a poopyhead" type responses.
“Lying in defense of their "truth" isn't a sin in their view. No absolution required.”
…haha, yes. “Thier truth” unique from “the” truth…
"with absolutely no thought or intelligence"
It's kind of hard to prove a negative, but I am sure you think that this observation is without substance as well. I can't help it if you have no training in logic, BTW.
"Cautiously phrased in terms of apparency" is a mantra of defamation defense lawyers. It usually defeats the "assertion of fact" element of the defamation claim.
That sounded like an interview with CBS/NYT/NPR.
When did C-SPAN turn libtard?
"Obama was running things"
No, he wasn't it. I don't know how people who have been watching Obama for 20 years could accuse that goof-ass fool of running anything. It's pretty clear that he's never run a damn thing in his life, and couldn't operate a lemonade stand by himself. He ain't running shit. He's off to Fire Island on the gay mogul's yacht playing touchbutt with cabana boys until he gets a call from the lowlifes who do run things who tell him to go make a speech or go meet with co-conspirators in Brussels or London. Then it's back to the closet for him.
"He mentioned 25 million people entering the country under Biden, far more than reliable estimates suggest."
Really ? Who's making those reliable estimates? I bet we could get a reliable estimate if we could get a count of all the EBT and phone cards and food stamps and monthly debit cards the USA taxpayers has been shelling out to these invaders for years now. I'd love to see a reliable estimate of the number of illegals in the USA and the cost of them to the USA citizens, but I know that Democrat Party members sure do not want a true and reliable number which is why they always lie about illegal immigration and fight like hell against oversight and accountability.
“That sounded like an interview with CBS/NYT/NPR.
When did C-SPAN turn libtard?”
Ordinary softball questions, thrown down the middle of the plate in a manner any competent politician could hit out of the park. When did MAGA become a synonym for weak?
Mr jones is very good it shows the utter corruption of the press ans how hearst was one of the few to stand up for gareth
narciso, you've seen all the movies! thanks brother
I also dig The Death of Stalin.
I suspect Hitler was an atheist, like Stalin and Mao. The idea that he was a follower of Christ is so ridiculous to Christians.
I remember when Trivial Pursuit claimed that Hitler was Roman Catholic. My ass. Why did he murder Dietrich Bonhoeffer?
"but I know that Democrat Party members sure do not want a true and reliable number which is why they always lie about illegal immigration and fight like hell against oversight and accountability."
They don't want illegal alien rapists and murderers to be locked up *in this country*, let alone deported. Nothing Democrats say about illegals can be believed to be honest.
"We listened to your comments in the 60 Minutes interview and you talked about farm workers, hotel workers, people who have been in the country for many years and pay taxes..." That's how she frames the "question".
Right down the middle, huh? Softball for who, illegal aliens advocates?
No difference between this broad's questioning and Welker or Collins interrogating the president on behalf of illegals, or that moron who chided Vance that it was only a couple of apartment buildings taken over by Venezuelan gangs. That you can't recognize the congruity says all about Low Information libtards who don't know their asses from a hole in the ground.
“By the way, doesn't the use of the word "apparently" absolve the NYT from the sin of lying?”
I’m sure there’s some slimy lawyer ready for that argument…
“Right down the middle, huh? Softball for who, illegal aliens advocates?”
You’re such a dullard you don’t realize the reporter is simply quoting Trump’s words back to him. Here’s a representative story — you can find others with seven seconds of googling:
“Trump tells 60 Minutes undocumented workers like landscapers and hotel maids could be allowed to stay in bipartisan deal.
“President Trump has suggested that undocumented landscapers, hotel maids, restaurant employees and others could be allowed to stay in a bipartisan immigration deal negotiated with a Democratic-controlled Congress.
“Well, the deal would be we would work something out,” Trump told 60 Minutes. . . . And I think it's something-- I think that's something that's actually doable."
“When you go into a hotel and you have a woman that's worked there as — you know, as a maid, as a cleaner…great jobs, and all of a sudden, they're being taken outta the country, it's tough," Trump said. "It's a tough thing."
Wrong again, jitbag. I know exactly what Trump and Mullins had to say, yet I could repeat Trump's words back to him and it sure wouldn't reflect libtard sympathy for illegals. The fact that you can't detect the leftist empathy for illegals in that newsreaders conversation just shows what a dumb chump you are. You try, and fail, to portray yourself as politically perspicacious and wise but in fact, you're one of the reliably stupid ones, a braindead knee-jerk libtard.
Trump was highly sympathetic to illegals in his 60 Minutes interview (again, something you can see for yourself with seven seconds of googling) and said he wanted to cut a deal with the next (Democratic) Congress to allow them to stay. If that makes you huffy, blame it on Trump, not the reporter.
Dullard.
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