"Former Wisconsin Lt. Gov. and gubernatorial candidate Mandela Barnes sued the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Tuesday..."

From "Barnes Charges JS Reporter Who Slept With Him Worked on ‘Defamatory’ Story/Explosive complaint charges conflict of interest in newspaper's story about former Lt. Governor" (Urban Milwaukee).
Here's the Journal's response— "Former Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes sues Journal Sentinel alleging defamation" — "The story went through our standard editing and legal review, and Mr. Barnes was given the opportunity to respond before publication."
23 comments:
#BeliveAllWomen
“… and Mr. Barnes was given the opportunity to respond before publication."
I’m familiar with the gambit. They call their victim in the early morning hours about ten minutes before the article goes to press and demand a response while said victim is still groggy.
Apparently her false memory of having sex with this man was actually the Mandela effect.
So if this succeeds, can the Cornell 7 do the same?
Sounds like one of those lawsuits where both sides should lose.
“ The Conflicted Reporter had previously maintained an intermittent sexual relationship with Barnes beginning in approximately 2018 and lasting several years,” the complaint notes.”
Intermittent? She serviced him as part of a booty call?
So Mandela had sex with a number of women. That damaged his reputation? Don’t think so.
He loses this case. Public figure. He’s subject to criticism unless, of course, he’s the Sheriff of Knox County, Nebraska.
Yeah tell me another one
All she has to do is say 'I forgot'. Wouldn't that be more damaging than any other allegedly defamatory information?
A Democratic politician and a political reporter in an intimate relationship. There's a shock. Now, if it had been a Republican ...
It was all very zipless. That should count for something.
What a name "mandela barnes". It was kooky I looked it up. And yep, that's his middle name, his first name is really "Jesse". Looking at his election history is amusing. He won his general elections to the Winsconsin Assembly by 98% - LOL.
BTW, when you look at his history as a Democrat running for state wide office, its amazing how many outsiders he had to beat to get the nomination. He beat Alex Lasry from NYC in 2022 to get the US Senate nod. And beat Kurt Kober from California to get the Lt. Gov nod.
Thin line between defamatory and defining. I'm sure he's pissed because the machine pushed Urkel over the line and not him.
Teh bitch set him up?
If his claim is true, why would anyone be surprised? Journalistic ethics? Oh please!
NYT v. Sullivan is an abomination.
So you’re saying she got the inside story?
Left on Left
Those oppoortunities to respond, before publication, often come in by email at one hour before the edition is made public, with the refusal to respond already written in the article. And what is the pol gonna say? "Yes, I boinked the reporter who wrote this?" Doesn't help much, does it?
First thought: If he cant keep his pecker in his pants, he should at least know not to stir up a scandal about himself.
Mandela Effect, meet Streisand Effect.
Lol. If you FA then we'll FO from the media. Bet on it you horndog politicos. Always remember: Keep it tight for [fill in the blank].
I read the attached article and followed a link from it, too.
Can anyone tell me what the underlying “scandal” was?
AFAICT, a story came out before an election that he had some consensual sexual relations with a consenting adult female.
How would that even be a story, let alone a blow to his campaign?
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