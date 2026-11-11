"Asked whether pursuing the failed impeachment effort had been worth it, Mr. Massie said it 'absolutely' had been, because it provided proof that his party was still in thrall to Mr. Trump."

I'm reading "Republicans Turn Back Effort to Impeach Hegseth/The G.O.P. banded together to shelve impeachment articles against the defense secretary, sparing him from a damaging rebuke and potential ouster" (NYT).
[Republican] Party leaders had also been concerned that low attendance by their members could doom their chances of saving Mr. Hegseth. In the end, though, more Democrats than Republicans missed the vote.
The 11 Democrats who did not vote were Representatives Julia Brownley, Lou Correa and Nancy Pelosi, all of California; Laura Gillen of New York; Steven Horsford of Nevada; Jonathan L. Jackson of Illinois; Brittany Pettersen of Colorado; Melanie Stansbury of New Mexico; Haley Stevens of Michigan; Marilyn Strickland of Washington; and Frederica Wilson of Florida.
The Republicans who did not record a position were Representatives Monica De La Cruz of Texas; Neal Dunn of Florida; Russell Fry of South Carolina; Julia Letlow of Louisiana; Tom Tiffany and Derrick Van Orden, both of Wisconsin; and Rudy Yakym III of Indiana."
Thanks to the Democrats who participated — albeit passively — in saving us from the misguided impeachment ordeal. You won the big election. Do something constructive with it. Something sane.
50 comments:
"Something sane." That's pretty funny for so early in the morning. The D's are hell-bent on destruction.
Yeah, the odds against "something sane" seem pretty high at the moment. I'm hoping against hope for "something not foolishly destructive to the economy and society as a whole".
Massie is an anti-semite. nothing more.
“You won the big election. Do something constructive with it. Something sane.”
@Athluse, expecting sanity from Democrsts? You must be insane.
Trump lives rent-free in the heads of the TDS-addled 24/7 but it's the rest of us that have a problem. Riiiiigggghhtt.
I can understand why a lot of people have a giant hard-on for Pete Hegseth. He's extremely provocative and at times supercilious. Also he's not the one deciding when or when not to pull the trigger using the great powers of the military forces of the United States of America. That's the responsibility of Benjamin Netanyahu and Donald Trump.
It's quite obvious that once the new Congress is sworn in, they will absolutely impeach him.
There was only one GOP vote against referring to committee - Massie - once again proving his inanity. He’s the one deserving of a damaging rebuke here. Thankful his ouster will be soon.
NYT behind the news on Haley Stevens.
WTH? Being provocative or supercilious is not impeachable.
That's hilarious!! Thinking Democrats will do something sane. Thanks for the laugh!!!
The man resoundingly rejected by his own constituents declares that disagreeing with him means being in thrall to…whatever he doesn’t like.
The left has a hard-on for effectively terrorizing people with their lawfare antics. It’s truly shameful they’d rather distort our legal and political systems to gin up their popularity rather than debate ideas and accept a true vote.
Howard said… That's the responsibility of Benjamin Netanyahu and Donald Trump.**
Sure, Netanyahu ordered to seizure of Maduro. Give it a rest.
Hegseth was partly an impeachment target because he is held in high esteem by the active duty military and many retirees, including me, for cleaning out the political appointments in the flag officer community and restoring appropriate standards. Plus, he is loyal to the military principles defined in the constitution.
One theory on the right (not necessarily mine) is that Hegseth is the biggest obstacle to a "color revolution" because the military must be onboard for such an event to be successful, or at least has been in the recent past. Regardless, impeachment is off the table now thanks to Mr Massie's false start.
Doing something constructive? When pigs fly! ( and that goes for both parties). The only constructive actions taken by our government since Sleepy Joe left office is by 47 - no one else.
End These Wars.
Americans been voting for America over Israel for decades now.
You elites try to silence the American perspective, but you are aging out now.
Good luck to you,ann. And meade too. Caring for old people will become.a bigger priority in your life now than punching down at others, I'd bet...
People have a hard on for pete?
I call bullshit.
Care to weigh in, meade? I hear you been shedding funds with age...nttawwt lo.
Are you two Israeli Firsters now?
Flying the flag of david outside your home with the stars and stripes now? Hm
IEE posted yesterday that a Republican brought impeachment articles against Hegseth, implying that it was a Republican idea. Massie got zero support from the R’s. He will be a mere footnote in history.
Thank Nancy Pelosi!
Hilarious. Can't make this shit up.
They aren't even hiding it.
The guy lost his primary and has been rejected by his former constituents, who have replaced him by an overwhelming margin with a representative who supports the President. He's the lamest of lame ducks. He did, however, save both the Dems and Republicans from having to engage in the farce of pretending to impeach Hegseth.
"Something sane" is not part of their playbook.
Now all the Dem reps can tell their nutcase supporters "Well, there was a vote on that. I voted for, but it was blocked. It was bipartisan. That's the way things are. It's procedural, you know."
The Republicans have been doing that for decades.
The important thing, though, is what do Aaron Rupar and Jimmy Kimmel think?
I'm sure that the Dems will impeach Hegseth in January, but they won't have enough votes to remove him. This will all just be catnip for their far-left base, but other than that, a big waste of time and energy. And given what clowns most Democrats are, Hegseth will expose them on the national stage for what they are. He will come out of it looking better than the Dems.
I predict that the more unhinged lefty Democrats and Democrat Socialists are going to piddle away their apparent political victory in the mid terms. They'll pursue their wilder dreams, do nothing much for the economy, and will earn deserved disgust for their antics. It'll be payback time for the normies in the 2028 elections.
"something sane"
With nearly 40 votes in the House above what is needed for a majority, Democrats will have plenty of room to marginalize the more extreme members.
We will be finding out just how far left today's Democratic party is. I suspect it's progressive, not even liberal, and certainly not moderate. That is at odds with a center-right country.
Howard said...
I can understand why a lot of people have a giant hard-on for Pete Hegseth. He's extremely provocative and at times supercilious. Also he's not the one deciding when or when not to pull the trigger using the great powers of the military forces of the United States of America. That's the responsibility of Benjamin Netanyahu and Donald Trump.
It's quite obvious that once the new Congress is sworn in, they will absolutely impeach him.
But they didn't impeach Biden's Sec Def after the Afghanistan pullout.
Priorities.
Congress serves the WEF as Howard points out. But Howard is in retard land again thinking Netanyahu is pulling these strings.
Natanyahu is a corrupt tool that kept Hamas in power and belongs in jail but he isn't making any of these decisions.
Trump is ending the corrupted Israel/US relationship by taking out the Mullahs and the Hamas/Palestinians.
Peachy+2 said...
Massie is an anti-semite. nothing more.
This is so stupid.
Israel was put in the middle east to divide the world.
The US should give 2 shits about Israel and 2 shits about the Jews. If we have shared interests then we work with them. If we don't we don't.
It is not in Netanyahu's interest to eliminate the Mullah's or Hamas. That is why they are still around. Hamas should have been eliminated decades ago.
You cannot explain the stupidity of the Bush wars in Iraq and the ME without understanding who has been pulling these strings and why all of those countries were created.
Calling someone a simple "anti-semite" makes you just as much of a tool as Massie.
𝘐𝘌𝘌 𝘱𝘰𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘺𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘥𝘢𝘺 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘢 𝘙𝘦𝘱𝘶𝘣𝘭𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘯 𝘣𝘳𝘰𝘶𝘨𝘩𝘵 𝘪𝘮𝘱𝘦𝘢𝘤𝘩𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘭𝘦𝘴....
This was not a premature move by Democrats. Massie has proudly been one of the sole Republican thorns in Trump’s side (Especially over the Epstein files) and Trump paid him back by getting him primaried earlier this year. This was a parting shot, since Massie will not be around to vote for impeachment in January.
I also wrote this earlier in that thread.
"𝘐 𝘴𝘶𝘴𝘱𝘦𝘤𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘑𝘰𝘩𝘯𝘴𝘰𝘯 𝘵𝘳𝘪𝘦𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘬𝘪𝘭𝘭 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘰𝘭𝘶𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘤𝘦𝘥𝘶𝘳𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘺.
𝘛𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘪𝘴 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘣𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘺 𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘧𝘦𝘳𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘰𝘶𝘵𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘦. 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘪𝘳𝘰𝘯𝘺 𝘪𝘴 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘑𝘰𝘩𝘯𝘴𝘰𝘯 𝘮𝘢𝘺 𝘩𝘢𝘷𝘦 𝘮𝘰𝘳𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘧𝘦𝘢𝘳 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘰𝘸𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢 𝘷𝘰𝘵𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘯 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘰𝘸𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘋𝘦𝘮𝘰𝘤𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘵𝘢𝘬𝘦 𝘶𝘱 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘵𝘦𝘳 𝘯𝘦𝘹𝘵 𝘺𝘦𝘢𝘳. 𝘈 𝘣𝘪𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘴𝘢𝘯 𝘪𝘮𝘱𝘦𝘢𝘤𝘩𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘷𝘰𝘵𝘦 𝘯𝘰𝘸 𝘸𝘰𝘶𝘭𝘥 𝘣𝘦 𝘢 𝘴𝘪𝘨𝘯𝘪𝘧𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘯𝘵 𝘦𝘮𝘣𝘢𝘳𝘳𝘢𝘴𝘴𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘛𝘳𝘶𝘮𝘱."
The Democrats can do it properly in the new year but it was fun watching thier GOP eat itself for lunch!
"Do something constructive with it. Something sane." LOL.
…hehe. Yeah, inadvertently funny on a couple levels…
"He will come out of it looking better than the Dems."
No doubt, but an awfully low bar, nonetheless.
…impeachment just doesn't have the gravitas it once had…
falling: impeachment as shameful episode in US History
rising: impeachment as a badge of honor
No, it wasn't worth it, except maybe as one last burst of publicity for Massie. Haley Stevens and Tom Tiffany had an excuse for not voting. They are probably disgusted with everything political now. Nancy Pelosi also had an excuse, being half-dead. And Frederica Wilson too -- isn't she whole-dead now?
The democrats have normalized impeachments. It doesn't have to be for "high crimes" or be a big deal. Its just another tool in the political tool-box.
Remember when impeaching Clinton was such a solemn big deal? Gerald Ford was so upset, he tried to the get the Republicans in Congress to drop it and in return Clinton would apologize to the Country or something.
But now, the D's just decided to start impeaching Trump and his cabinet members because they can. And the R's in Congress - as usual - don't get outraged or retaliate. Like getting rid of the filibuster its a one-way street. And the Senate R's like it that way.
The Senate Republican only get outraged over Putin or one of Israel's enemies. Or at ICE raids. Or someone cutting back on a subsidy to Agriculture or a Big Business they like. Everything else is just 'meh'.
It's been less than 24 hours since imTay said that Massie only lost because of "$30 million in turnout money—for a primary—from Israel". I pointed out (link with details) that Gallrein only outspent Massie $19 million to $18 million, that American Jewish millionaires giving to Gallrein are not "Israel", and Massie got $6.7 million from a mysterious PAC of unknown ownership. So far, so bad.
Today, it's reported (link) that Massie was receiving money from NIAC, the "National Iranian American Council that grades Congress on how easy they go on Tehran", also from the Soros-funded Quincy Institute, plus at least a dozen $2,000 to $7,000 contributions from various individuals named Mahrouq. (Interesting number, $7,000. That's the price pro-Israel bloggers and tweeters are always being accused of being paid by Israel.) So who exactly was bought by a hostile foreign power, Gallrein or Massie?
Impeachment without a conviction is just a waste of time. Will 11 R's vote to convict? Hard to tell anymore.
Perhaps Democrats would prefer to save the full investigation and public hearings for when they're actually in a position to call the shots and see the process through properly.
doc weevil writes: 𝘐𝘵'𝘴 𝘣𝘦𝘦𝘯 𝘭𝘦𝘴𝘴 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘯 24 𝘩𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘴 𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘪𝘮𝘛𝘢𝘺 𝘴𝘢𝘪𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘔𝘢𝘴𝘴𝘪𝘦 𝘰𝘯𝘭𝘺 𝘭𝘰𝘴𝘵 𝘣𝘦𝘤𝘢𝘶𝘴𝘦 𝘰𝘧 "$30 𝘮𝘪𝘭𝘭𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘯𝘰𝘶𝘵 𝘮𝘰𝘯𝘦𝘺—𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘢 𝘱𝘳𝘪𝘮𝘢𝘳𝘺—𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘐𝘴𝘳𝘢𝘦𝘭". 𝘐 𝘱𝘰𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘰𝘶𝘵 (𝘭𝘪𝘯𝘬 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘥𝘦𝘵𝘢𝘪𝘭𝘴)....
You aren't necessarily trying to persuade anyone anymore. You're trying to establish that you were right all along.
I'm beginning to think this grievance card has become less a political position than a personal hobby. Not every day needs to be another opportunity to remind everyone of the need to be proven right. Letting it go would almost feel like surrender.
So if imTay/Jaq writes something demonstrably false that others might be tempted to believe, I should leave it unrefuted so as not to annoy people by shattering their antisemitic illusions? IEE's campaign against me is tiresome and inane. Again, he needs to bugger off to BlueSky and leave us all alone.
“You won the big election. Do something constructive with it. Something sane.” Ain’t gonna happen. They don’t know how and their base doesn’t care. Do any of the lefty pinheads posting here offer solutions that address real issues. No. They don’t.
Achilles- Israel was always in the Middle East.
“Impeachment without a conviction is just a waste of time. Will 11 R's vote to convict? Hard to tell anymore.”
…to make a case for how it will be done thru some method, likely the budget. Set a budget on his desk with enough outrageous leftie wet dreams attached he can’t possibly sign it. Media pounds the narrative of his unpatriotic lack of cooperation then he’s either Watergate-ed with bipartisan no confidence or they funnel enough graft to Republican squishies they vote him out. I’ve always assumed the Collinses and the Murkowskis ‘crisis of confidence’ Republicans were just convenient excuses to avoid giving constituents what they want. The political map is a snake graph. Now it’s up to the next Republicans along the belly to slither up and cave…
doc weevil writes: 𝘚𝘰 𝘪𝘧 𝘪𝘮𝘛𝘢𝘺/𝘑𝘢𝘲 𝘸𝘳𝘪𝘵𝘦𝘴 𝘴𝘰𝘮𝘦𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘥𝘦𝘮𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘺 𝘧𝘢𝘭𝘴𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘰𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘴 𝘮𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵 𝘣𝘦 𝘵𝘦𝘮𝘱𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰 𝘣𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘦𝘷𝘦 𝘐 𝘴𝘩𝘰𝘶𝘭𝘥 𝘭𝘦𝘢𝘷𝘦 𝘪𝘵 𝘶𝘯𝘳𝘦𝘧𝘶𝘵𝘦𝘥….
Pot meets kettle
How are you any different when you repost election-fraud misinformation from ExTwitter and present it as fact? By your own reasoning, shouldn’t that be challenged rather than left unrefuted?
“You won the big election.”
…Presidential years are normally considered the big election…
Someone who asks "How are you any different?" should try not to do so when two people are entirely different. I posted a link to one Tweet that turned out to be apparently false, deleted it, have not repeated it, have not denied it was apparently false, and have not tried to defend it. And yet IEE keeps harping on this one mistake. IEE, by contrast, has never so much as admitted, much less tried to defend, what he did ~6 weeks ago: copied a Tweet word-for-word, without link, quotation marks, or acknowledgement, thus demonstrating that he is either a plagiarist or a distributor of talking points provided by a paymaster. That was worse than a mistake, that was fraud.
As for Jaq/imTay, he repeats the same falsehoods over and over, not responding when they are refuted, just waiting a week or two or three and repeating them again. I did finally convince him to stop saying that the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan was a reaction to the US creation of the Taliban, which did not exist until 15 years later, 5 years after the Soviets left the country. But I had to demonstrate that 4-5 times before he listened.
Jaq/imTay continues to repeat ridiculous falsehoods, for instance that the noble Mullahs freed Iran from the Shah's brutal tyranny. The Mullahs have murdered at least a hundred times more Iranians than the Shah ever did. He keeps harping on Savak, which the Mullahs kept in operation and expanded. In brief, everything Jaq/imTay writes about Iran and Ukraine (among other subjects) has been demonstrated to be false, but he keeps repeating it. Give him a few days and he'll repeat the claim that Israel stole Massie's seat in Congress. And that won't bother IEE in the least.
Post a Comment
Please use the comments forum to respond to the post. Don't fight with each other. Be substantive... or interesting... or funny. Comments should go up immediately... unless you're commenting on a post older than 4 days. Then you have to wait for us to moderate you through. It's also possible to get shunted into spam by the machine. We try to keep an eye on that and release the miscaught good stuff. We do delete some comments, but not for viewpoint... for bad faith. Also: No italics, even briefly. Use asterisks for emphasis. And don't play with the format by changing fonts or using boldface or all caps. Never include more than one extra line break between paragraphs.