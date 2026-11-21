"a mind is not really a house, but's a close alternative, sort of an alt-house"
View this post on Instagram A post shared by ☆ ratbag ☆ (@worldofratbag)
A post shared by ☆ ratbag ☆ (@worldofratbag)
Public trans-portation.
He loved it.
I prefer Girl Spreaders.
The scenes with adiposal migration, colonization are insufferable progression of obese privilege.
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4 comments:
Public trans-portation.
He loved it.
I prefer Girl Spreaders.
The scenes with adiposal migration, colonization are insufferable progression of obese privilege.
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Please use the comments forum to respond to the post. Don't fight with each other. Be substantive... or interesting... or funny. Comments should go up immediately... unless you're commenting on a post older than 4 days. Then you have to wait for us to moderate you through. It's also possible to get shunted into spam by the machine. We try to keep an eye on that and release the miscaught good stuff. We do delete some comments, but not for viewpoint... for bad faith. Also: No italics, even briefly. Use asterisks for emphasis. And don't play with the format by changing fonts or using boldface or all caps. Never include more than one extra line break between paragraphs.