The last sentence of the essay is: "I wrote my sentences, and some were good and some were awkward, but the particular combination of smooth and rough was what made it clear that a human had written them."
Second to last: "Instead, I felt connected to the real impulse of literature: a desire to capture life, to hold it, pulsing."
Third to last: "Having spent so much time crawling over sentences, being aware that they were made things and seeing the marks of their making, when I sat at my computer, I no longer felt as if I were under hot, bright lights, an unemployed man with his silly dreams."
I told Meade, just before we left the house to encounter the sunrise, that I was reading a New Yorker essay about reading in reverse. He said that's how he reads books. I wanted to know how you did that. Sentence by sentence? Chapter by chapter? He said paragraph by paragraph. I had thought chapter by chapter. On arriving home from the sunrise walk, I saw that the New Yorker essayist went sentence by sentence.
That made me think of my old Gatsby project, where I'd break one sentence out of context, something weird and wild that wanted to break out. Stuff like: "Sometimes a shadow moved against a dressing-room blind above, gave way to another shadow, an indefinite procession of shadows, that rouged and powdered in an invisible glass."
Another thing I've been interested in lately is my practice of jumping approximately 60% of the way into any piece of writing. I've had good luck finding a tasty nourishing bit there. That's why I loved reading about Anne Carson winning the Nobel Prize and seeing her advice to writers: "Start in the middle." Writers... readers... what's the difference? For the blogger — or at least me as a blogger — there is no difference. I'm reading and writing as simultaneously as possible.
The New Yorker essayist is also reading for the purpose of writing. He compares his technique to that of a painter turning another painter's image upside down and then copying it.
29 comments:
You lost me when you mentioned Anne Carson. See review of her works in The New Criterion a few months ago.
Good teachers often tell their students "to read like a writer."
Finally, reading a book backwards is malarkey.
What for?
Doesn't this the destroy the whole idea of a plot?
The #1 reason to read a book backwards is to avoid reading the whole thing. Put more nicely, it's to appreciate the writing in an abstract or formal way and not get bogged down in the whole story.
I'm very interested in the broken-out sentences from "Gatsby" but I don't care about Daisy and Tom and their story arc. Do you?
Joe Bar wrote "Doesn't this the destroy the whole idea of a plot?" exactly as I was making a point that just happens to laterally dispose of his question.
This probably works if you’re reading Anne Carson. Not so much if you’re reading anything worth reading.
It seems to me that this is analogous to skipping around to different songs on an album. If it's just a random collection or songs, it won't make any difference in which order they are played. If it's a concept album with a narrative, you won't understand the story if you start from the middle. Perhaps this would work better with non-fiction where no narrative is needed.
Anybody ever read "Cryptozoic"?
"If it's a concept album with a narrative, you won't understand the story if you start from the middle."
But that could be your point. Get that story arc out of the way. I want to find different things. I need my freedom. I am a co-creator here. In my mind.
They say that there are only seven plots, and we’ve all read them dozens of times.
Okie Dokie.
I perhaps get it with a murder mystery. For literary fiction, it's silly.
Watch Citizen Kane backwards ? Nonsense. Maybe Betrayal. Or Memento.
I do remember spinning Beatles albums backwards to find clues about the death of Paul.
Other things that work well in reverse: Osmosis Filters, Steak Searing, Cowgirl.
It's an effective way to proofread a draft, sentence by sentence, going backwards. For some reason typos really jump out at you doing it that way. I assume it's because you don't tend to get caught up in your own narrative or skim over passages that you have already written/read a bunch of times.
I think this is related, or at least not too off-topic. I hope.
So, I trick I've used since high school when ***editing my own work*** (comments don't count, by the way; I don't do this) is to read it backwards. It helps defeat "closure" when copy-editing--the tendency of your mind to overlook errors because it knows what you intended to write and sort of assumes you did.
When I was doing intense copyediting every single day for years, I would recommend this to the reporters/writers I edited if they seemed to have a persistent issue with turning in decently clean copy. Those who were committed found it could help. I also taught my son this trick while homeschooling him, and to this day he'd tell you it helped, though he hated it at the time.
This can also help with other sorts of editing aside from copy-editing, but it's a different process and more intensive.
And, as Althouse notices, it can be interesting for different reasons and goals.
I don't like and therefore don't choose to read books backwards, but I can certainly understand why that might be appealing in specific contexts, as Althouse outlined. It does provide an understanding of writing that's different from straightforward reading from start to finish.
This explains why Althouse finds the Constitution so uninteresting.
Like you, Joe Bar, I have long thought that I would not do well in an Althouse class.
I guess I have to wait till tomorrow to read this thread.
"Son I am able, " she said "though you scare me."
"Watch, " said I "Beloved, " I said "watch me scare you though." said she, "Able am I, Son."
"Now I'll help it decide
I palindrome I (I palindrome I)"
"Backward ran sentences until reeled the mind"
That was the pull-out quote from Wollcott Gibbs New Yorker parody profile of Time magazine chief Henry Luce back in the Thirties. There was no reason for the New Yorker to be so snarky and snobbish. I think it was a tribal, parapolitical thing. Maybe envy was involved. But now Time is all but gone, and the New Yorker lumbers inexplicably on.
Wince: I'm always up for a They Might Be Giants reference or link! Thanks.
Did you ever get to see them live? Really, really, really fun. A standout in my memories.
Fun fact: My then-husband and I once trained a pair of our dogs from puppyhood to come to their bowls by blaring "Dinnerbell" on the stereo. It was hilarious!! Enjoyed this for years.
Later, a band member in one of husband's bands wondered if they respond to a live, non-TMBG version, so he worked up an arrangement.
They did.
Great memory; thanks for bringing up TMBG. It's been a couple of decades now.
Well, there goes O. Henry...
Edited to correct errors:
From today's comments, I conclude Althouse and Meade are either operating at a higher level than I can comprehend, or, are entirely different intelligences sent to test us.
This is not meant to be critical. It is just an observation.
I fear I would struggle in a class taught by Althouse.
TMBG's "Shoehorn with Teeth" really could be an anthem for today, now that I think about it.
Truly laughing here.
In my professional career I eventually found it helpful to read my near-final drafts in reverse order, sentence-by-sentence. The advantages were (1) I had a fresher eye reading in reverse; the tenth review in forward order became a blur (2) In reverse I found it easier to make sure that technical terms had relevant antecedents.
Thurber interjects
(The fact that there was no transition at all between the preceding paragraph and this one does not mean that I did not try, in several different ways, to get back to the split infinitive logically. As in a bridge hand, the absence of a re-entry is not always the fault of the man who is playing the hand, but of the way the cards lie in the dummy. To say more would only make it more difficult than it now is, if possible, to get back to Mr. Fowler.)
The Split Infinitive
[start virtual italics]Ice Nine said...
Well, there goes O. Henry...
11/21/26, 9:23 AM[end virtual italics]
Indeed. Spoilers would be a downside--but not so much if you're not interested in story arc or a build toward irony, or other things, as Althouse noted.
I would not enjoy O. Henry backwards. Thank goodness I get to choose how I consume things.
I think writing depends on the purpose[s] of it. Same thing with reading. And maybe most other things?
Many people have walked across the entire United States. If you have the time, it's certainly a worthwhile activity. However, to get a full appreciation of America's grandeur it is recommended that you walk backwards across the United States. The Grand Canyon is somewhat tricky, but the survivors say that it's the only way to fully appreciate its magnificence.
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