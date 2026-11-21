November 21, 2026
"Eventually, both [Voyager 1 and Voyager 2] will run out of power and fall silent. Yet they will press on into a cosmos only they can know."
"And in five billion years or so, when the sun swells into a red giant and obliterates Earth as we know it, the Voyagers will still be there. 'The Voyagers were the first to do a lot of things, but they will also be one of the last pieces of evidence that humans on Earth have ever existed,' Dr. Cummings said. 'That boggles my mind.'"
Posted by Ann Althouse at 5:57 AM
Tags: astronomy, technology
4 comments:
He has remarkably little faith in humanity if he thinks we’re never getting a probe out of the solar system again.
Either way, articles of faith. Science is a philosophy and practice in the near frame of reference.
The internet informs me that both Voyagers carry a Golden Record and on that is the Diagram of Vertebrate Evolution which depicts a man and a woman so it's already hopelessly out of date.
My thoughts as a 12yo ham have already reached a thousand star systems so there's no need for etched pictures.
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