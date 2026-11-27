"So many problem behaviors are, in fact, normal — behaviors that have been adaptive in some way during dogs’ evolutionary journey and that are part of what it is for a dog to be a dog. Attention seeking, eating food wherever it’s available (including off the table), begging, barking, digging, roaming and scent-marking all serve dogs’ physical and emotional needs. Rather than trying to de-dog our dogs, we could make sure their needs are being met, while negotiating boundaries for ourselves and other humans.... When we see their excitement level starting to climb, we can ask them to go to their place and dial it down...."
Writes Jessica Pierce — author of the forthcoming book “Who’s a Good Human? Practical Exercises for Living Mindfully With Dogs" — in "What to Do About the Epidemic of Bad Dogs"
(NYT).
I've never lived with a dog, so I'll express no opinion... other than to say I had to laugh at "ask them to go to their place and dial it down."
36 comments:
Dogs are man's best friend, dontcha know?
Is this a parody of a pet columnist? “Good dog” is praise, and such positive reinforcement is so common and well understood that parents and dog lovers routinely act on that common sense understanding. Like raising a child only requiring less intense oversight and much less explication.
There are no bad dogs, only bad owners.
All men are dogs, but not all dogs are bad.
Unfortunately this woman writing what could be mistaken for a fifth grader’s first essay is the “expert” teaching medical students and “informing” the readers of Psychology Today.
Personally, I expect my dogs to serve my physical (aka exercise) and emotional needs. I’m footing the bills.
Very simple -- don't keep dogs in town. Dogs are fundamentally pack animals, and they need to roam, especially at dawn and dusk. On the farm I had five, free-roaming. Amongst other things they kept the damned deer out of the orchard and vegetable fields.
I actively dislike dogs, and both detest and pity them in town, but on the farm, where they got to be dogs and served some purpose, I did not mind having them around.
The status quo narrative of good and bad male behavior is often deeply unfair to males. So many problem behaviors are, in fact, normal — behaviors that have been adaptive in some way during males’ evolutionary journey and that are part of what it is for a male to be a male. Attention seeking, eating food wherever it’s available (including off the table), begging, mansplaining, manspreading, channel-surfing, and leaving socks on the floor all serve males’ physical and emotional needs.
Rather than trying to de-male our males, we could make sure their needs are being met, while negotiating boundaries for ourselves and other humans. A male who mansplains incessantly can be taught that he isn’t going to get what he wants. Instead of silencing the male’s voice with a mansplaining lecture, we can, with time and consistent work, teach him a cue for “quiet.” That gives him a clear and concrete alternative behavior. Armed with information, the male has a much better idea how to interact successfully and safely with us.
Alas, a big part of the human condition is not accepting pets (and other people) as they are within their natures. Yes, you can "train" them, but you can't fundamentally change them into something else to your own specifications and preferences against those natures.
I have a very old dog, past the life expectancy for his breed (Havanese), and despite having been diagnosed with supposedly terminal cancer eight years ago.
(I don't know that we would have chosen to treat the cancer, honestly, had we known that he'd be on chemo for six of them, but "in for a penny, in for a pound." Once he hit his normal life expectancy, the doctors and we decided to taper off and stop treating him.)
He's still here. In his dotage, he's gotten messy, stubborn, disobedient, and more outspoken (barking). Ha! Like people sometimes. I mean, doesn't that remind you of a portion of people you know, especially as they age?
But of course he's not a person, and I don't expect him to be. I have owned and fiercely loved many dogs*** in my adult life, and cats, earlier in life. They certainly have been family members, but as pets, not "people-lite." I don't expect of them what I expect of people, and God knows I have learned to expect little from the latter.
***Loving dogs, for me, was an huge achievement in itself. As an older toddler, I was attacked and badly mauled by a German Shepherd, necessitating three plastic surgeries before I entered school after the initial stitching back together. I had to learn not to react to the presence of a dog without shaking and breaking out in the sweats etc. But when I met my soon-to-be former husband, he so loved dogs and was such a committed dog owner, that I worked even harder. Ironically, dogs love me, always have (except for the Evil One, lol), and I learned to love them. Ironically, when my husband left, he insisted our final dog together go with me, because the dog was--is--so attached. Of course, that might in part also might have been because his girlfriend had a couple of large dogs that would have scared the Havanese... .
Anyway, I will consider getting the book--not too sure about the whole "go to their place and dial it down" thing.
I don't mean to be too dramatic about the dog-mauling thing, but he dragged me off a porch by the head. That sort of thing is inherently dramatic, I'm just sayin'.
How to Properly Train a Male
C'Mere howard...
We never took ya in to be neutered but ypu old Dawgs are long past contributing, your eyes are all going and you're starting to smell..
We got a lot of old Dawgs here to be put down, even the bitches lose their value over time.
The internet informs me that there is something called the Extended Mind Hypothesis which sounds like a bunch of hooey but it would make a nice title for an episode of The Big Bang Theory, the point being "mindfully" sounds like nothing more than a trendy way to say "not stupidly."
Perhaps now would be a good time to mention I'm all in favor of living not stupidly with dogs or with anything else, for that matter.
Perhaps I should add that I grammar checked that last sentence, and it passed, which is good.
That one, too.
AA, "I've never lived with a dog, so I'll express no opinion..."
Abby and Zeus were owned by and lived with others and don't count.
Howard said...
The status quo narrative of good and bad male behavior is often deeply unfair to males. So many problem behaviors are, in fact, normal — behaviors that have been adaptive in some way during males’ evolutionary journey and that are part of what it is for a male to be a male.
Thank you for pointing this out in an artful way.
The problem isn't dogs.
The problem is Karens.
Yesterday was dogs begging under the table for food day.
I was with a [guess demographic] person who was dog sitting over the vacation for family and had their dog.
The dog was clearly trained to get food from the table by owners. But reasonably polite.
You aren't going to change anything scolding that dog the whole meal. I think they just like scolding things.
"I've never lived with a dog..."
What a crime.
So "mindfullness" is the way to resell standard dog training principles to the current generation?
I trained my first Doberman through UDT, and she had a vocabulary in context of 200 words by actual count. Tracking, hand gesture commands at a distance, etc, scent discrimination.
I used The Koehler Method of Dog Training. A very nice introduction to the principles in Vicki Hearne "Adam's Task."
Man, I'm so tired of the "battle of the sexes" thing. Cliched as the following might be, life really is a two-way street and we are sinners, all of us. I'm pretty darned good at putting myself in others' shoes, but doesn't it get aggravating and boring to live in constant resentment, anger, and judgmentalism? Life is so short, so very short. It surpasses my level of understanding as to how and why many both men and women want to live like that. I mean, they must, right? Or they'd choose otherwise?
To each his or her own, I guess.
And I thought this thread was about dogs. I'm probably being too literal. This IS the Althouse blog, after all. ; )
Somebody told me that dogs prepare you for kids. Cats prepare you for teenagers.
crosse: Ha! Kids are a whole different animal, but I do believe there's some real truth to that.
Calm, confident, and consistent. h/t Cesar
It works for humans, too.
And… for pity sake, don’t take the dog to the gravel pit and shoot it for normal doggy behavior.
Me: "I've never lived with a dog..."
Mindnumbrobot: "What a crime."
Me (to Grok): "Outline a novel that takes place in a world where it has been made a criminal offense not to have a dog"
Grok: "After a series of widely publicized studies linking dog ownership to lower rates of depression, obesity, and healthcare spending, several wealthy nations passed Companion Animal Mandates. Non-compliance is a criminal offense.
"Key rules:
"Every adult must be the registered primary owner of at least one dog of an approved breed and temperament.
"Dogs must be microchipped, vaccinated, and present for random home inspections.
"“Dogless status” is tracked via a national registry linked to housing, employment, and social services.
"Severe, documented allergies can grant temporary exemptions, but these are rare, expensive to obtain, and frequently denied or revoked.
"Penalties begin with fines and mandatory “companionship education,” then escalate to restrictions on travel and housing, and eventually short-term detention in “re-socialization facilities.”
"A black market thrives: shared dogs that cycle between apartments, elderly dogs “rented” by the day, and forged microchip data.
"The official slogan is simple: “No One Walks Alone.”..."
There are no bad dogs, only bad owners.
I fully agree. I would add that dogs understand behavior modification better than most owners.
Actually, place and self-soothing can be learned. Our doodle will often give an enthusiastic greeting when we enter the house and when he's told it's over he finds his soothing blanket and settles on the couch. He's not a perfect dog but he does know how to calm himself
Caring for a dog is a learning (sic) experience. They enjoy being judged competently and labeled with praise. CCC. Abortion and other deviant human behaviors is a [wicked] Choice by Leared (sic) persons.
“For example, if an owner notices that, as they approach a person walking down the sidewalk, her dog’s body posture has stiffened and a loose tail wag has suddenly become a tight back and forth, she could cross to the other side of the road or ask her dog to lie down quietly by her side while the stranger passes by.“
Or, if it’s my dog, she could approach nearly every stranger on the street, including delivery persons and homeless men, and sit at their feet and look up into their eyes with her most sincere “pet me” look.
So we are guided to the august pages of the NYT to direct our attention to their 'bioethicist' as she lectures us on this subject. Geez, I couldn't even make it through the article, the tone was so condescending and schoolmarmish. Sit down, Karen. Stay there.
Whatever.
I once had a racist dog, it took a while to break him of it, but I guess I should have just told people to deal with it.
Dog rights now! A dog without a master is like a fish without a bicycle.
Different breeds have different tendencies. It you don't like barking (and/or don't live deep in the country don't get a hound (that includes beagles). By a German shepherd if you want protection, and don't want visitors. Get a pit bull if you like affectionate insanity and mindless agression.
Only get a dog if you have time to be with the dog.
It seems to me that dogs are "bad" because they are kept under conditions and put in environments that are not what they evolved to do. They've been bred to be more compliant that wolves, but that only underscores their existential angst. The owner is depriving them of their freedom. They are missing a life that they have never known. You have a choice to own a dog — and work hard to train it not to show any behaviors that don't fit your preferences — or simply refrain from keeping one imprisoned in service to your preferences. To choose to keep a dog and then not to be able to successfully train it... well, I guess we're supposed to feel sorry for humans who get themselves in that jam.
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