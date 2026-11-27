"He also watched hours and hours of TV — 'Sanford and Son,' 'Good Times,' 'What’s Happening!!' — at his grandmother’s house, not understanding that the shows had been recorded decades earlier. 'I thought they dressed funny because they were on TV,' he said.... When he moved into his apartment three years ago, he was already committed to acquiring items made before 1979.He loved dioramas and period rooms at museums. Now, he lives in one. 'You go to the museum — you can’t touch anything,' said Mr. Davis, who aspires to get into set design. 'That’s why I like the idea of being able to interact with it.'... 'The TV and the microwave are two things that were very expensive back in the ’70s,' Mr. Davis said. So including them in his home means 'either a Black excellence vibe going on in here or, like, we won on "The Price Is Right."'"
I'm reading "Inside a Manhattan Apartment Where It’s Always 1978/Tashawn Davis, 29, has turned his apartment into a time capsule. Welcome to Whaffle’s house" (NYT).Davis, we're told, "goes by" the name Whaffle. Whaffle shows up in the comments and says: "It means the world to me to be able to preserve not only the objects of this era but also the memories, history, and culture they carry. Knowing that my apartment has brought back fond memories for so many of you is incredibly rewarding."He gives his Instagram account — @iamwhaffle — and lets us know he accepting donations of items that fit his historical reenactment of 1978. So look around your house and think about what you have that you've kept all these time. What would it be? I still have and use the first and only microwave I ever bought, but it's from 1986. The best things for Whaffle's decor are probably the things you hurried to get rid of once the 70s were history.From @iamwhaffle (TikTok version):
28 comments:
OMG. Get thee behind me, Harvest colors.
I'm not seeing the shag carpet, though. My parents' was a mix of yellow and orange. (They did convert to hardwood right after I left for college in 1979, though. Probably a coincidence, but I was the one who had to rake it twice day and vacuum it 3x weekly.)
Whatever floats your boat, however.
Hammond Organ.
We didn't have one, but my parents had friends who did and I loved visiting so I could play with it.
I forgot about having the rake the shag carpet. No wonder nobody has them anymore.
Chores were pretty sex-defined, in my parents' household, though somehow I still ended up doing all the lawn stuff every other week in addition to household and cooking chores. My brother as an adult would tell you he got lucky. It was just the way it was.
I can strongly relate to the Amana Radar Range (which is exactly like the one we had in the 70’s) and the console stereo system. Oh, and the colors…
tim maguire: I think I recall shag making some kind of resurgence in the aughts or maybe the teens of this century? But it was, um, "high-end" (an oxymoron, if you ask me), and presumably those consumers had maids or something. Not for me. Ever.
I never realized how ubiquitous those colors were in peoples homes. They were everywhere, including my family home. Except for all the black people, that looks just like our house did back then.
No, it's not always 1978 inside and no, it's not a time capsule.
The one good thing about living in The Matrix was that it was stuck in time in the nineties.
Not sure about the seventies. I remember saying on New Year’s Day, 1980, to my friends,”Let’s all just pretend that the seventies never happened.”
The plastic covers on the couch are a nice touch.
The JFK Library and Museum has a collection of 1960 stuff. The household stuff is more interesting than all the JFK stuff. I wondered if it could be used as a portal back to my childhood.
The Seventies were a strange time. All the subdued and constrained styles of earlier eras were broken in the Sixties, and a thousand (often hideously ugly) flowers bloomed.
My house is 70s just from not cleaning up.
Dude could make some money hiring the place out for NYC-based 70s films and TV shows. Something like The Deuce, or a Sopranos prequel. CC, JSM
My high school yearbook, since I was in the Class of 1978.
Well done, it was "Oh, yeah, I've been there."
I love these apartments that capture the essence of their era. I especially like the old, pristine kitchens that have somehow survived.
He's not just for the 1970s. He's for the idealized black working class family happiness of that time.
I bet Whaffle wears tube socks, too. He sees what we don't see and waits for the world to catch up.
I know where I can get a pong…the Sears version. The handheld basketball game is still around too…
Record album collection (over 100) from the mid 60's to the early 80s. Unfortunately, I need to buy a new LP player to listen to them again. Music books (guitar playing). My guitars. Craft books.
JAQ said: "Let’s all just pretend that the seventies never happened." Then think of all the good and innovative music we would have missed. Top 20 Classic Rock Artists of 70's
I do NOT miss all the orange wood and avocado green. (I loathe orange because of the 70's), other hideous colors, ugly pop art, shag carpets, clothing, ugly fabrics, polyester leisure suits.
For the record, my childhood home had the same green tasseled curtains in the bathroom. I'm struck by how often I recognize things from our old house in articles about retro topics like this one. It really was a different world back then. Catalogs from Sears, Alden, and Spiegel united the country, as did discount stores like Caldor, Two Guys, Alexander's, and (insert your local region's equivalents here).
"He counts Brini Maxwell, the drag queen TV host and vintage enthusiast who has built a “period-perfect” 1974 kitchen in a New York City studio apartment, among his inspirations."
As I was reading the article, I was thinking to myself that it was odd to read a "human interest" story in the NYT without some reference to gender stuff. Once I came across the Brini Maxwell reference, I was left wondering why the NYT didn't lead with that. So out of character!
On a more serious note, almost no one had a house or clothes entirely from their current period. If you're really upper middle class, you can afford a total reno, but then you will be the sort of person who wakes up a few months later, looks around, and depressedly says "this house is so last year."
Most people replace stuff gradually. Like the Prof with a 40-yo microwave. This is how Whaffle is able to source his stuff.
Period films/shows too often make the mistake of putting everyone in that exact year's fashions, in that exact year's decor. Mad Men was good about showing old dudes still walking around in their WW2 demob suits, not everyone wearing Beatle haircuts, etc. CC, JSM
"Man fears Time. Time fears the pyramids. And the pyramids fear 1970s harvest-colored appliances."
I probably have a couple of record albums from '78 and most of my stereo is from around there (maybe 1979/80).
Oh, wait, DUH, I have a 1978 Mustang II sitting in the garage. Technically it was assembled in 1977,.
I follow a Facebook group of Time Capsule Houses. Great stuff.
If you spilled your weed on the shag carpet you were, as was said in those days, screwed, blued and tattooed.
"Then think of all the good and innovative music we would have missed."
Oh, my Spotify playlist is well stocked from the era, but I am just saying how I felt at the time, and that is when I was a teenager, so of course I have many fond memories.
I have a 1978 Yamaha DT400 and XS650 in the garage. Both stock, and ready to go.
1978 was a good year to be young. Star Wars was still playing in the theaters, we still had Discos and video arcades were starting to become popular.
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