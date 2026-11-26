"a mind is not really a house, but's a close alternative, sort of an alt-house"
Life.
Being alive for a second adventure through the 70s.
First Amendment.
What is thanks without somebody you're thanking. Normally thanks is part of the remedy cycle after an offense and forgiveness in some form.Enforced thanks seems to be a sinister variant, a challenge meant to deny somebody their status as a participant in something.
I am of course thankful for this blog! CC, JSM
As usual rhhardin shows up to confirm that he's a laughable pseudo intellectual twat.
Will RC show up and express his gratitude that he has Jaq on his side to help bring in a Jew free world one pathetic comment at a time?
And to all of you. I'm thankful that you all are kind enough to put up with my ramblings, mistakes, stupidity and all the rest of it, and especially to Ann and Meade for their hard work and hospitality.
Thankful for myself and my family being alive and relatively healthy. And thanks to Althouse for keeping this blog going!
If you combine Thanksgiving and Mothers' Day you open up a day for some other ritual. You'd have a conflict over who cooks the turkey however.
Awesome RC! Maybe soon you'll get your lifelong wish and the Jews will disappear from the earth and you and your fellow goose-stepping Nazi cronies can do a victory dance!
That's awesome rh! And that can be a day when you and other comments section pretentious dorks can do a circle jerk while reading Derrida. 😂
rh as we know will be spending the day doing his third read of Critique of Pure Reason "for pleasure!" 🤣
Scrambled eggs all over my plate, and a bacon strip, two.Happy Thanksgiving! too.
"I have forgotten my umbrella." - Nietzsche, unpublished notebook fragment.No question of thanks there.
I'm thankful that pseudo-intellectual clowns like rh never miss a chance to beg for attention from people he thinks are impressed by his undergraduate syllabi. 😂
Here's the prayer of Thanks from the Common Book of Prayer (1928) - MOST gracious God, by whose knowledge the depths are broken up, and the clouds drop down the dew; We yield thee unfeigned thanks and praise for the return of seed-time and harvest, for the increase of the ground and the gathering in of the fruits thereof, and for all the other blessings of thy merciful providence bestowed upon this nation and people. And, we beseech thee, give us a just sense of these great mercies; such as may appear in our lives by an humble, holy, and obedient walking before thee all our days; through Jesus Christ our Lord, to whom, with thee and the Holy Ghost, be all glory and honour, world without end. Amen.
I’m impressed - also with the Seinfeld reference. This one must be obvious because I usually don’t get them.
Do you think they knew a Jack Klompus or they made the name up?
The RC prayer:Dear Lord free us from the clutches of the diabolical Jews and their evil machinations as I and all good "Christians" including my fellow travelers Adolph, Heinrich, Rudolph, Josef and all the exalted Third Reich protectors of decency, pray for the demise of the media controlling, bankers, and entertainment moguls who defile the blood of our master race! Please turn to page 25 of the Protocols...
Eva: Larry David was great at coming up with character names. Granted, he's a Jew, so RC and his pal Jaq who he probably gets together with to shove dildos with Julius Streicher's face on them up each other while singing the Horst Weisel song, might not approve of the humor.
Happy Thanksgiving to all Althousiana. Eat, drink and be merry.Because tomorrow… what’s happening tomorrow?
Jack Klomper is an obvious sock puppet but he serves an excellent function. Whenever I start posting too much on Althouse, he reminds me that its really just a waste of time, and I should get out and start doing something in real life.Thanks Klomp! Another reason to give thanks on Thanksgiving.
You've admittedly spent 20 f'n years here spewing your pathetic low level Jew hate, you loser.
Looks like it’s time to get out of Dodge. (Older commenter, older cultural reference.
Losers like RC scramble to cloak their insecure gutter level Jew hatred in a sad D-level shroud of intellectual and religious garbage. Heil Shicklegruber you pathetic clown.
Perfect. For those who think IEE is old friend Ritmo, check Jacks comments. Jack, like Rit, good and plenty with insults. IEE not even close in wit or eloquence.
Can I put in a request for whom you slam next? Because I have a list.
Of course, Rit a bit more emotional and occassionaly prone to post with all caps , bold, and tears when teased
Yeah let's defend RC and his track record of repulsive anti-Semitic bullshit.
Not me, dammit.
Topic: the weatherRC: The Jews! The Jews! I mean...uh duh...I care about Gaza.F'n sack of garbage.
My life, my wife, our cats, no rats.Thankful for landing in the age I have lived through and those I lived it with. Thankful for all the hard working farmers and truckers who brought the food to my plate today. Thankful for the ability to see the gifts God gave me and finally appreciate them, after a lifetime of disbelief.Thankful for this excellent glass of Oregon Pinot Noir I'm sipping as I type these thoughts.Thankful for all of you, and as always for our gracious host.
Eva Marie said...Can I put in a request for whom you slam next? Because I have a list.Sure! How about pretentious dipshit Robert Cook and his laughable "Well...if I may mention that I LIVE IN NEW YORK!" jackass preening as he name drops the fact that he took a piss next to Lou Reed's tambourine player in 1976 and thus he's the ultimate urban sophisticate! 😂
Planned Poultryhood. That's one less bird of a feather to flock together. Thank you, Jennie-O, a delicious choice.
Please use the comments forum to respond to the post. Don't fight with each other. Be substantive... or interesting... or funny. Comments should go up immediately... unless you're commenting on a post older than 4 days. Then you have to wait for us to moderate you through. It's also possible to get shunted into spam by the machine. We try to keep an eye on that and release the miscaught good stuff. We do delete some comments, but not for viewpoint... for bad faith. Also: No italics, even briefly. Use asterisks for emphasis. And don't play with the format by changing fonts or using boldface or all caps. Never include more than one extra line break between paragraphs.
36 comments:
Life.
Being alive for a second adventure through the 70s.
First Amendment.
What is thanks without somebody you're thanking. Normally thanks is part of the remedy cycle after an offense and forgiveness in some form.
Enforced thanks seems to be a sinister variant, a challenge meant to deny somebody their status as a participant in something.
I am of course thankful for this blog! CC, JSM
As usual rhhardin shows up to confirm that he's a laughable pseudo intellectual twat.
Will RC show up and express his gratitude that he has Jaq on his side to help bring in a Jew free world one pathetic comment at a time?
And to all of you.
I'm thankful that you all are kind enough to put up with my ramblings, mistakes, stupidity and all the rest of it, and especially to Ann and Meade for their hard work and hospitality.
Thankful for myself and my family being alive and relatively healthy. And thanks to Althouse for keeping this blog going!
If you combine Thanksgiving and Mothers' Day you open up a day for some other ritual. You'd have a conflict over who cooks the turkey however.
Awesome RC! Maybe soon you'll get your lifelong wish and the Jews will disappear from the earth and you and your fellow goose-stepping Nazi cronies can do a victory dance!
That's awesome rh! And that can be a day when you and other comments section pretentious dorks can do a circle jerk while reading Derrida. 😂
rh as we know will be spending the day doing his third read of Critique of Pure Reason "for pleasure!" 🤣
Scrambled eggs all over my plate, and a bacon strip, two.
Happy Thanksgiving! too.
"I have forgotten my umbrella." - Nietzsche, unpublished notebook fragment.
No question of thanks there.
I'm thankful that pseudo-intellectual clowns like rh never miss a chance to beg for attention from people he thinks are impressed by his undergraduate syllabi. 😂
Here's the prayer of Thanks from the Common Book of Prayer (1928) -
MOST gracious God, by whose knowledge the depths are broken up, and the clouds drop down the dew; We yield thee unfeigned thanks and praise for the return of seed-time and harvest, for the increase of the ground and the gathering in of the fruits thereof, and for all the other blessings of thy merciful providence bestowed upon this nation and people.
And, we beseech thee, give us a just sense of these great mercies; such as may appear in our lives by an humble, holy, and obedient walking before thee all our days; through Jesus Christ our Lord, to whom, with thee and the Holy Ghost, be all glory and honour, world without end. Amen.
I’m impressed - also with the Seinfeld reference. This one must be obvious because I usually don’t get them.
Do you think they knew a Jack Klompus or they made the name up?
The RC prayer:
Dear Lord free us from the clutches of the diabolical Jews and their evil machinations as I and all good "Christians" including my fellow travelers Adolph, Heinrich, Rudolph, Josef and all the exalted Third Reich protectors of decency, pray for the demise of the media controlling, bankers, and entertainment moguls who defile the blood of our master race! Please turn to page 25 of the Protocols...
Eva: Larry David was great at coming up with character names. Granted, he's a Jew, so RC and his pal Jaq who he probably gets together with to shove dildos with Julius Streicher's face on them up each other while singing the Horst Weisel song, might not approve of the humor.
Happy Thanksgiving to all Althousiana.
Eat, drink and be merry.
Because tomorrow… what’s happening tomorrow?
Jack Klomper is an obvious sock puppet but he serves an excellent function. Whenever I start posting too much on Althouse, he reminds me that its really just a waste of time, and I should get out and start doing something in real life.
Thanks Klomp! Another reason to give thanks on Thanksgiving.
You've admittedly spent 20 f'n years here spewing your pathetic low level Jew hate, you loser.
Looks like it’s time to get out of Dodge. (Older commenter, older cultural reference.
Losers like RC scramble to cloak their insecure gutter level Jew hatred in a sad D-level shroud of intellectual and religious garbage. Heil Shicklegruber you pathetic clown.
Perfect. For those who think IEE is old friend Ritmo, check Jacks comments. Jack, like Rit, good and plenty with insults. IEE not even close in wit or eloquence.
Can I put in a request for whom you slam next? Because I have a list.
Of course, Rit a bit more emotional and occassionaly prone to post with all caps , bold, and tears when teased
Yeah let's defend RC and his track record of repulsive anti-Semitic bullshit.
Not me, dammit.
Topic: the weather
RC: The Jews! The Jews! I mean...uh duh...I care about Gaza.
F'n sack of garbage.
My life, my wife, our cats, no rats.
Thankful for landing in the age I have lived through and those I lived it with.
Thankful for all the hard working farmers and truckers who brought the food to my plate today.
Thankful for the ability to see the gifts God gave me and finally appreciate them, after a lifetime of disbelief.
Thankful for this excellent glass of Oregon Pinot Noir I'm sipping as I type these thoughts.
Thankful for all of you, and as always for our gracious host.
Eva Marie said...
Can I put in a request for whom you slam next? Because I have a list.
Sure! How about pretentious dipshit Robert Cook and his laughable "Well...if I may mention that I LIVE IN NEW YORK!" jackass preening as he name drops the fact that he took a piss next to Lou Reed's tambourine player in 1976 and thus he's the ultimate urban sophisticate! 😂
Planned Poultryhood. That's one less bird of a feather to flock together. Thank you, Jennie-O, a delicious choice.
Post a Comment
Please use the comments forum to respond to the post. Don't fight with each other. Be substantive... or interesting... or funny. Comments should go up immediately... unless you're commenting on a post older than 4 days. Then you have to wait for us to moderate you through. It's also possible to get shunted into spam by the machine. We try to keep an eye on that and release the miscaught good stuff. We do delete some comments, but not for viewpoint... for bad faith. Also: No italics, even briefly. Use asterisks for emphasis. And don't play with the format by changing fonts or using boldface or all caps. Never include more than one extra line break between paragraphs.