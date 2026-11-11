"The pubic hair had been among the more notorious items in Wynd’s collection for over a decade."

"According to a 2016 account of the museum, the hair was originally sent to Wynd by a woman who claimed to have shaved Brand at a Camden Town salon. The donation was accompanied by a handwritten letter explaining that she thought the collector would appreciate the unusual souvenir.... Opened in 2014... Wynd’s museum is modeled after the traditional Wunderkammer, or cabinet of curiosities, and houses an eclectic assortment of macabre artifacts, natural history specimens and celebrity memorabilia."
28 comments:
…the Williams art mafia strikes again…
Slacker is fine, but for an even better movie experience try Pecker. It was filmed in Baltimore so you know it will be vile.
…Sydney Sweeney’s Bathwater Bliss soap doesn’t sell for much over retail nowadays…
whew - that's a relief. I myself couldn't go on.
That box-o-pubes would make an excellent souvenir/award for Hunter Biden.
I didn't think Slacker would be my kind of movie and I was right.
I love being right about stuff like that.
Performance art...
Like this blog.
I love that movie. The humor, the weirdness, the not-knowing what’s going to happen next. In cinema, if you can predict the future, and you’re right, it sucks. To be interesting you got to be a free thinker. Slacker is like Waking Life. Truly original and brilliant.
In other news - that includes GOP/ Thune protection that smells very leftist.
I’ve never seen Pecker. It sounds like a movie with a dick pic in it.
I was watching this feminist movie about the creation of porn for women. And the first 15 minutes was pretty good. And then, oh shit, it was a dick pic avalanche. “AAAAAHHHH!” I screamed, trying to block the screen with my hands. I do this when men kiss, too. That’s G-rated homophobia. An avalanche of dick pics is R-rated homophobia. I had to take a shower and think about girls.
I appreciate the constant focus on finding the praiseworthy in these troubled times.
If thy pubes offend thee, pluck them out !
Don't give Hunter any ideas for merch or the Biden Library.
…the moral of this story is we’ve been giving the Bits way to much credit for cultural sophistication. Wankers…
Who put my pubic hair on this Coke? -- Russell Brand
There are movies I'm really glad I finally got around to seeing. Slacker is one of those.
Pubes are so 20th century.
All the characters in "Slacker" are on the internet now. Some are in our comments threads. Knowing this keeps me grounded in reality.
Pubic discourse. 2 Temu please don't go
…put her on the Cadillac board…
Anita Hill was the original #MeToo pioneer.
I remember when Clarence Thomas was attacked for telling a joke. "Who put a pube on my Coca-cola?"
It's a joke!
All the damn journalists were calling him a liar.
My assumption is that he forgot about his joke. Who remembers a joke they told 10 years ago?
OCD feminists who use you to climb the corporate ladder, and then when you're nominated for the Supreme Court, they've got a dagger for you, right in the ribs
"I put your pube joke in my diary. You thought I would forget? Now the world knows that you know about pubic hair. Pube! Pube! Unfit for power. The man saw a public hair on his Coca-Cola. What a psycho. And he watches porn! Pube! Pube! Sex maniac."
Wouldn't it be funny to make a movie that follows this pube around? First it appears on that Coca-Cola can. "Who put this pube on my Coca-cola can?" Then the pube is floating through the air. Landing on Russell Brand's hair, while he's busy doing something else. "No! No more cunnilingus! I can't take it anymore." And she screams and grabs his hair and the pube goes flying into the air. Floating, floating, captured by some fucking crazy man. "I have the pube! It's art!" And then the pube is sentenced to death. The End.
Is it more shameful to be excluded from the Museum of Pubic Hair or to be included in the museum to begin with?
I preferred "Eraserhead."
Pecker is a favorite movie of mine. I've blogged about it a few times.
I preferred "Eraserhead."
The vibe I got watching that movie was that David Lynch was making a movie about an unhappy pregnancy, and he was dreaming of abortions.
Russell Brand was playing the role of the Dionysian, sexually liberated, polymorphously perverse Sixties man. Unfortunately, Dionysus looks more like a sex pest now and is likely to be prosecuted for rape -- rightly or wrongly.
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