November 11, 2026

"The pubic hair had been among the more notorious items in Wynd’s collection for over a decade."

"According to a 2016 account of the museum, the hair was originally sent to Wynd by a woman who claimed to have shaved Brand at a Camden Town salon. The donation was accompanied by a handwritten letter explaining that she thought the collector would appreciate the unusual souvenir.... Opened in 2014... Wynd’s museum is modeled after the traditional Wunderkammer, or cabinet of curiosities, and houses an eclectic assortment of macabre artifacts, natural history specimens and celebrity memorabilia."

From "Russell Brand’s Pubic Hair Removed From London Museum After Rape Conviction, Curator Says/‘I Have No Desire to Hear His Name Again'" (Variety).

It calls to mind this scene from one of my favorite movies, "Slacker":

Posted by Ann Althouse at 1:00 PM
Tags: , , ,

28 comments:

rehajm said...

…the Williams art mafia strikes again…

11/11/26, 1:02 PM
mikee said...

Slacker is fine, but for an even better movie experience try Pecker. It was filmed in Baltimore so you know it will be vile.

11/11/26, 1:17 PM
rehajm said...

…Sydney Sweeney’s Bathwater Bliss soap doesn’t sell for much over retail nowadays…

11/11/26, 1:20 PM
Peachy+2 said...

whew - that's a relief. I myself couldn't go on.

11/11/26, 1:27 PM
Peachy+2 said...

That box-o-pubes would make an excellent souvenir/award for Hunter Biden.

11/11/26, 1:30 PM
Narr said...

I didn't think Slacker would be my kind of movie and I was right.

I love being right about stuff like that.

11/11/26, 2:05 PM
Not an oldster. said...

Performance art...
Like this blog.

11/11/26, 2:12 PM
Saint Croix said...

I love that movie. The humor, the weirdness, the not-knowing what’s going to happen next. In cinema, if you can predict the future, and you’re right, it sucks. To be interesting you got to be a free thinker. Slacker is like Waking Life. Truly original and brilliant.

11/11/26, 2:24 PM
Peachy+2 said...

In other news - that includes GOP/ Thune protection that smells very leftist.

11/11/26, 2:28 PM
Saint Croix said...

I’ve never seen Pecker. It sounds like a movie with a dick pic in it.

I was watching this feminist movie about the creation of porn for women. And the first 15 minutes was pretty good. And then, oh shit, it was a dick pic avalanche. “AAAAAHHHH!” I screamed, trying to block the screen with my hands. I do this when men kiss, too. That’s G-rated homophobia. An avalanche of dick pics is R-rated homophobia. I had to take a shower and think about girls.

11/11/26, 2:40 PM
Iman said...

I appreciate the constant focus on finding the praiseworthy in these troubled times.

11/11/26, 2:49 PM
Aggie said...
This comment has been removed by the author.
11/11/26, 3:11 PM
Aggie said...

If thy pubes offend thee, pluck them out !

11/11/26, 3:11 PM
Rosalyn C. said...

Don't give Hunter any ideas for merch or the Biden Library.

11/11/26, 3:12 PM
rehajm said...

…the moral of this story is we’ve been giving the Bits way to much credit for cultural sophistication. Wankers…

11/11/26, 3:43 PM
Kevin said...

Who put my pubic hair on this Coke? -- Russell Brand

11/11/26, 3:45 PM
Eric the Fruit Bat said...

There are movies I'm really glad I finally got around to seeing. Slacker is one of those.

11/11/26, 3:58 PM
mezzrow said...

Pubes are so 20th century.

All the characters in "Slacker" are on the internet now. Some are in our comments threads. Knowing this keeps me grounded in reality.

11/11/26, 4:05 PM
wsw said...

Pubic discourse. 2 Temu please don't go

11/11/26, 4:06 PM
rehajm said...

…put her on the Cadillac board…

11/11/26, 4:11 PM
rhhardin said...

Anita Hill was the original #MeToo pioneer.

11/11/26, 4:23 PM
Saint Croix said...

I remember when Clarence Thomas was attacked for telling a joke. "Who put a pube on my Coca-cola?"

It's a joke!

All the damn journalists were calling him a liar.

My assumption is that he forgot about his joke. Who remembers a joke they told 10 years ago?

OCD feminists who use you to climb the corporate ladder, and then when you're nominated for the Supreme Court, they've got a dagger for you, right in the ribs

"I put your pube joke in my diary. You thought I would forget? Now the world knows that you know about pubic hair. Pube! Pube! Unfit for power. The man saw a public hair on his Coca-Cola. What a psycho. And he watches porn! Pube! Pube! Sex maniac."

11/11/26, 4:25 PM
Saint Croix said...

Wouldn't it be funny to make a movie that follows this pube around? First it appears on that Coca-Cola can. "Who put this pube on my Coca-cola can?" Then the pube is floating through the air. Landing on Russell Brand's hair, while he's busy doing something else. "No! No more cunnilingus! I can't take it anymore." And she screams and grabs his hair and the pube goes flying into the air. Floating, floating, captured by some fucking crazy man. "I have the pube! It's art!" And then the pube is sentenced to death. The End.

11/11/26, 4:29 PM
Lazarus said...

Is it more shameful to be excluded from the Museum of Pubic Hair or to be included in the museum to begin with?

11/11/26, 5:18 PM
Joe Bar said...

I preferred "Eraserhead."

11/11/26, 6:14 PM
Ann Althouse said...

Pecker is a favorite movie of mine. I've blogged about it a few times.

11/11/26, 7:10 PM
Saint Croix said...

I preferred "Eraserhead."

The vibe I got watching that movie was that David Lynch was making a movie about an unhappy pregnancy, and he was dreaming of abortions.

11/11/26, 10:58 PM
Lazarus said...

Russell Brand was playing the role of the Dionysian, sexually liberated, polymorphously perverse Sixties man. Unfortunately, Dionysus looks more like a sex pest now and is likely to be prosecuted for rape -- rightly or wrongly.

11/12/26, 8:34 AM

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