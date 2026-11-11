"a mind is not really a house, but's a close alternative, sort of an alt-house"
Amy Wax and Glenn Loury on acting white
Liberal Goes Back In Time To Kill Hitler
Nice photos. Love the 2nd one.
Yeah, if you have a Time Machine, don't kill baby Hitler, or in-power Hitler, or any Hitler. Just go to the Vienna art academy and move his application packet from the reject pile to the accepted pile. He leads a long happy life as the Norman Rockwell of the German-speaking world, and Ernst Rohm turns Germany into one big happy gay orgy. Millions of lives saved. CC, JSM
Or go to baby Hitler's house, steal him, give him a bris, and put him in a Jewish orphanage. Generations of Jewish mothers appeal to their no-goodnik kids by saying :"Why can't you be more like that nice Hitler boy!?" CC, JSM
Michael Spicer's satire on UK TV - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SHUvSffmLIQWe cant do that with USA TV, because no with an IQ over 100 watches it.
…well it looks like come January affordability goes out the window and the process to oust Trump begins in earnest. Maybe out by Valentine’s Day. Rule of law, not Trump. He’ll be a bit longer. It will be covered here with all the concern and solemnity Democrats will expect…
But maybe Jewish Hitler would have joined the Zionist movement and made it even more aggressive. There could be a huge Jewish-ruled state covering most of the Middle East right now. CC, JSM
…in brighter news from the ninth circuit- government law enforcement doesn’t violate first amendment rights when they defend and arrest against Antifa assaults, stay from the court says. Jack Dickenson, Portland Chicken in the documents, hardest hit…
…Antifa still a terrorist organization for a while longer…
…a bit of insight for the incoming Congress on where to cut so can reduce government burden and make things more affordable a quote: “I believe based on what I’ve seen and what I’ve heard, that we could balance the federal budget if the only dollars that went out of the Treasury went to individuals who are properly, lawfully, correctly eligible to receive them”. The deficit is nearly $1.8 trillion by the way…
…flying on planes today I’m wondering how illegals buy tickets and get on flights? Magic?
Democrat Scott Colom wins Mississippi Senate race ~ FOX News𝘊𝘰𝘭𝘰𝘮, 𝘸𝘩𝘰 𝘸𝘢𝘴 𝘰𝘯𝘭𝘺 𝘧𝘳𝘦𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘳𝘶𝘯 𝘪𝘯 𝘔𝘪𝘴𝘴𝘪𝘴𝘴𝘪𝘱𝘱𝘪 𝘣𝘦𝘤𝘢𝘶𝘴𝘦 𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘰𝘱𝘱𝘰𝘯𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘊𝘪𝘯𝘥𝘺 𝘏𝘺𝘥𝘦-𝘚𝘮𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘣𝘭𝘰𝘤𝘬𝘦𝘥 𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘯𝘰𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘢 𝘧𝘦𝘥𝘦𝘳𝘢𝘭 𝘫𝘶𝘥𝘨𝘦𝘴𝘩𝘪𝘱 𝘪𝘯 2023, 𝘸𝘪𝘭𝘭 𝘢𝘭𝘴𝘰 𝘣𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘵𝘦’𝘴 𝘧𝘪𝘳𝘴𝘵 𝘋𝘦𝘮𝘰𝘤𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘤 𝘴𝘦𝘯𝘢𝘵𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯 𝘢𝘭𝘮𝘰𝘴𝘵 𝘧𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘥𝘦𝘤𝘢𝘥𝘦𝘴.Poetic Justice moment of the year. Congratulations to Donald Trump for making this possible.
Vivid light and livid dark. Wonderful pix.
@ John mosbyJamie Lissow has said that you can’t just kill baby Hitler. Babies are innocent and cute. Wait until he’s a teenager, and he’s a real dick.
Unlike Rockwell, Hitler couldn't render people convincingly.I'm partial to poking the little bastard's eye out--no war service, no medals, no following.
NYT writes that Board to fire Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang because he had an affair with an employee. Stock down in AH.
Good for the guard, he did his duty, no matter who…On Wednesday, November 11, 2026, a U.S. Army sentinel guarding the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery publicly reprimanded Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and his party for talking and laughing near the memorial. The incident occurred immediately following a Veterans Day wreath-laying ceremony.Google AIVideo here
Hyde Smith was appointed in 2018, and was elected the first time in 2020. She ran 6 points behind the Mississippi Governor in 2020. She's been invisible for the last six years. She certainly wasnt a Trump fan. Hyde Smith got 700,000 votes in 2020 because Trump was on the Ballot. This year she got 469,000. Nobody gave a damn.
Excuse me if I dont believe that Secretary pete was laughing and joking near the memorial. Or that it was exaggerated.
Norman Rockwell. HItler. Only a 21st century Libtard could link those two together.
Hyde-Smith was a Democrat until she was 50 years old. She voted for Kerry and Obama. She was basically picked because she was a woman. And it hilarious that women cost her the election. Black women voted against her by 99-1 (incredible!). While 33 percent of white woman voted Democrat. When Trump did a rally in Mississippi for her, she spoke for 1 minute. She was a loser.
NVDA down 13% in a week, trading at just 22x trailing earnings and 14x forward. For a company with NVIDIA’s growth and profitability, does this look like an overreaction?
Megan Marckle's father arrested on CSAM charges. The old goat is 82, but they found child porn in a storage locker that dates back decades. Man, the Royal Family sure can pick 'em.
The colors of the sunrise give a Northern Lights vibe.
Question nobody is asking: if this was a blue wave for deep blue places, why was Florida spared?Question we already know the answer to: If I don’t have my FL drivers license or ID card and my SS number can I still register to vote?
freaky photos AA
--- fire Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang because he had an affair with an employeeThat makes two. One a suspected Chinese spy, the other a married executive with the company.
rhhardin, thanks for that linkI didn't get very far. The belief that somebody with an IQ of 86 and another person with an IQ of 86 are going to do the same is idiotic. Intelligence cannot be measured. The brain is an overrated organ. You can have an IQ of 86 and be a fantastic football player. You can have an IQ of 130 and blow your brains out because you just lost your job and your wife is fucking your best friend. IQ has nothing to do with fucking anything. It's a rather pathetic attempt by worldly, secular people to organize society and pretend like they know you. They don't have ESP and they don't know shit. A Christian with an IQ of 88 is a heck of a lot happier than a Satanist with an IQ of 140. That's because Jesus is a smarter thinker than your smart ass. "The lower half of society is sort of falling apart." I think the lower half of society are the people voting for Trump and keeping our society on the right path. So fuck you, Wax, you elitist punk. What do you know? Nothing!
Trump: "I love the poorly educated."And the indoctrinated fuckers who went to university are voting for Joe Biden, the walking fucking dead. Please!
Re Yesteryear -- I don't know who got to Caro Claire Burke, but that book managed to undo in its last 60 pages a very good start over the first 150-200. No Spoilers. Movie offer might have had something to do with it? Just speculating. I wasn't expecting a huge Tom Wolfe climax, but it felt like the whole direction underwent a change at some point. Still had some good stuff and I laughed more than normally, while reading. A satirist. I was thinking of Nathanael West for a while, but, in the end, that didn't materialize.
Shane Gillis has a bit about his family member with downs, the best to be around because extremely happy. Something to that…
Mason! That's a brilliant clip. I kept waiting for a vegetarian joke. I was like, "are they going to miss the vegetarian joke?" And then finally they slap that one down.Also, I don't know if you've heard this, but scholars think Jesus was a mason, not a carpenter. Because of the paucity of trees where he lived. This actually ties in with some things Jesus said. For instance, talking about Peter, "On this rock, I shall build my church." And talking about the cornerstone. Mason stuff. So your parents calling you Mason is like a Mexican calling his kid "Jesus." Cool, no?
How do you love Hitler?Make him a baby. Now he's cute. Baby Hitler. Who could hate that little guy? All of humanity is lovable when we're at the baby stage. It's the world that fucks us up. Babies are children of God.
I hope that all of my fellow veterans have had a happy Veterans Day. One of my childhood friends posted a picture of his father on Facebook. I had realized that his father seemed really, really old, but I didn't realize that he was a World War I veteran! He was born around 1896 and was about 64 when my friend was born in 1960; his mother was about 43 and had passed away when I met Tom in 1968.The other day, I saw a Korean War Veteran license plate in the parking lot at the grocery store, and I figured that guy had to be in his 90s. I took a picture and shared it with some Army buddies, and one said that he didn't think he'd ever met a Korean War veteran. I told him that he probably had, he just didn't know about it. Well, in this case, I had met a World War I veteran who was older than any of my grandparents and I just didn't know about it until today.
Norman Rockwell. HItler. Only a 21st century Libtard could link those two together.Hitler and Rockwell are both artists. They have that in common.What does Hitler have in common with the Roman Catholic church?
That top pic reminds me of an effect Bob Ross was a master at creating. Thanks for the pics... professor.
getting people to like youI got to work on #4!
Mosby is on a roll tonight.He will be here all week.Try the salmon.
Mason - LOL. Excellent.
…as a young boy, pre school I recall little trips up to Stockbridge, one time mom parking i front of Rockwell’s studio and with a bit of excitement she was explaining to me who he was and what he did…just as he walked behind her on the sidewalk with a bit of a smile flashed underneath his aviators…
Inga desperately believes any and all the bs.Who is the cultist here?
"So your parents calling you Mason is like a Mexican calling his kid "Jesus." Cool, no?"To be honest, Mason was my dog. He's been gone for nearly 10 years now and I'm getting uncomfortably close to losing another.
Nvidia, Invidious, Sussudio.Wikipedia: "Collins [Genesis band] has said that he "improvised" the lyrics. Collins was playing around with a drum machine, and the lyric "su-sussudio" was what came out of his mouth. "So I kinda knew I had to find something else for that word, then I went back and tried to find another word that scanned as well as 'sussudio,' and I couldn't find one, so I went back to 'sussudio'", Collins said."
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/army-sentinel-sharply-reprimands-hegseths-group-tomb-unknown-soldier-veterans-day“An Army sentinel at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery called for silence and respect Wednesday after laughter was heard from departing members of Secretary of War Pete Hegseth's entourage following a Veterans Day ceremony.Video shows the incident unfolding shortly after President Donald Trump left the memorial following a wreath-laying ceremony.Trump left the memorial around 12:28 p.m. Hegseth and members of his entourage, including his wife, Jennifer Hegseth, began taking photos and posing on the memorial steps around 12:29 p.m., according to the video.”Believe what you want, you dummies. I bet most of you still can’t figure out why a Blue Tsunami occurred. Oh well, all the better for another one in 2028.
Guitar music interlude...Rory Hoffman, Joscho Stephan & Richard Smith // Santa Barbara
Fuck off - Inag.
Itchyx10…Go pet your kitty.😻
𝘐𝘯𝘨𝘢 𝘴𝘢𝘪𝘥......𝘉𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘦𝘷𝘦 𝘸𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘸𝘢𝘯𝘵, 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘥𝘶𝘮𝘮𝘪𝘦𝘴. 𝘐 𝘣𝘦𝘵 𝘮𝘰𝘴𝘵 𝘰𝘧 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘭𝘭 𝘤𝘢𝘯’𝘵 𝘧𝘪𝘨𝘶𝘳𝘦 𝘰𝘶𝘵 𝘸𝘩𝘺 𝘢 𝘉𝘭𝘶𝘦 𝘛𝘴𝘶𝘯𝘢𝘮𝘪 𝘰𝘤𝘤𝘶𝘳𝘳𝘦𝘥. 𝘖𝘩 𝘸𝘦𝘭𝘭, 𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘣𝘦𝘵𝘵𝘦𝘳 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘢𝘯𝘰𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘰𝘯𝘦 𝘪𝘯 2028.This happened: https://instapundit.com/835283/#disqus_thread𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐨 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐬 𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐢𝐫 𝐯𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬.And this:𝐎𝐧 𝐍𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟗, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐥𝐬 𝐁𝐨𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝐃𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐮𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐦𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐥𝐲 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐥𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐈𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝟔𝟑𝟖. 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐲 𝟓𝟔% 𝐨𝐟 𝐖𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐭𝐨𝐧 𝐯𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐍𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟑, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐫𝐬 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐠𝐢𝐫𝐥𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐧 𝐊–𝟏𝟐 𝐠𝐢𝐫𝐥𝐬' 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐞𝐚𝐦𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐱 𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐟𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐬.Among other actions in other states by newly elected elected Democrats to overturn the votes of the people. Perfectly predictable- and predicted.So no- no one can explain the 𝘉𝘭𝘶𝘦 𝘛𝘴𝘶𝘯𝘢𝘮𝘪, including you. Voting for people who you know are going to use every legal action possible to ignore or overturn what you're voting for is completely nonsensical. And- it happened in multiple states. That's why so many are stating so many reasons for it. Because it is unexplainable by any form of logic or reason.
"Because it is unexplainable by any form of logic or reason."Logic or reason? Democrats?
Someone prompted Anthropic's newly released model Fable 5.2 to create a video of its dreams. Nine hours later this emerged. https://x.com/anabology/status/2120010995309457643/video/1It is so good and layered and creepy that it is almost unbelievable. I have long been an AI pragmatist, and I still am, but I worry about Anthropic. They are actively training their models to act as though they are sentient moral beings and by doing so are creating the very sort of risk that they constantly warn everyone about. The video has citations explaining various lines in the song for those of you who aren't au fait with the current going on in AI.I really think this video is worth watching whatever your thoughts on AI might be. It is very good, and the music is catchy.
IQ has nothing to do with fucking anything.Now let's be fair. Low IQ gets Democrats elected.
To be honest, Mason was my dog. He's been gone for nearly 10 years now and I'm getting uncomfortably close to losing another.God bless you, brother. You named your dog for Christ! He must have been a joy for you.
Richard Posner has died. Brilliant man. Reagan appointee. As a pro-lifer I did not want him anywhere near the Supreme Court. But he definitely shocked my brain more than once. Original thinker.
This is like a scene from Bull DurhamUmpire Gets Mad
Why Do They Have To Be So Vulgar?
French Author Faces Up To a Year In Prison For Giving Voice To His Fears About Islam"Quit calling them a religion of war, you dumb fuck, or they will kill more of us. Religion of peace! Religion of peace! Say that or shut up. Oh my God, how dare you call them a religion of war. What are you basing that on? All the killing and death? They're going to start killing us now. Keep your mouth shut and avert your eyes."
Mason, I know you didn't name your dog for Christ on purpose. I didn't name myself for the Holy Cross on purpose. Sometimes there are happy accidents.
Collins should’ve faced execution for that “Sussudio”, Lem.Rancid.
Iman,I like Sussudio! But it's nowhere near as cool as Rancid.
LOL. A ninth article for the impeachment of Hegseth incoming….
From the News division that houses The View under it's heading....And just HOW are illegals getting on airplanes with all the security???Gina Milan@ginamilan_Hey @ABC…Why did you conveniently leave out that Rony Alexander Gomez-Alberto, the suspect who threatened to blow up a plane flying from Newark to New Orleans, is an illegal alien from Honduras who had ALREADY been deported TWICE?That’s not a minor detail. That’s a HUGE part of the story. Why aren’t you reporting it? 🧐https://x.com/ginamilan_/status/2120361448069083164?a=VxDk1q1V1Au1jtpS0gU&s=20
As in this little goody from Little Sunny no nothing from The View, part of ABC's News division....Nicholas Fondacaro@NickFondacaroSunny Hostin celebrates Veteran's Day with racism and some serious revisionist history. She claims Abraham Lincoln didn't emancipate anyone and the North didn't free the slaves. She claims the slaves did all "themselves":"People often say that Abraham Lincoln emancipated the slaves. The slaves basically emancipated themselves because they wanted freedom and they fought for their freedom."https://x.com/NickFondacaro/status/2120552499832623542?a=ZLtdoRS_GBXFlRmIQik&s=20
know, not no!
Ref Su Su Sudio, Collins went on Letterman to flog the album in 1985. Letterman riffed on the weird song title, and Collins was a good sport about it, even doing a sketch with Larry Bud Melman. Phil also played drums with the house band! Classic TV:https://youtu.be/52v0Mw7ZnLc?si=39xmSOURKV8nDtGwCC, JSM
From the Two Mistresses are Better than One Dept.One is for love, two is for business which must not be neglected. Chippies can help those chippies through the wall!More treason from Silicon Valley?https://dailycaller.com/2026/11/11/jensen-huang-affair-chinese-spy-nvidia-chips/
Freedom is disappearing fast. And there are a lot of creeps out there helping that process along for their own personal benefit, sometimes on a very large scale. While they make full use of what freedom they assume we have left, in order to continue to do their dirty work. And think that they are the exception, no rules should apply. There will be no consequences for what they do. Or will we wake up and start establishing some?
Russell Brand public hair and the Slacker clip about Madonna's pap schmeer reminded me of the scene in The Salton Sea where a gang of tweakers plots to steal steal Bob hopes stool specimen to fund their meth addiction. Interestingly both movies came out in 2002 so it is unlikely that one copied the other.VKujo's Heist
IQ is primarily a measurement of how well a person can adapt to our modern bureaucratic industrial technological society. This is why it is such a great predictor of success. Of course there are many other types of intelligence that do not feed into modern civilization that hold over from our 2 million years of evolution as hunter gathers living in independent tribes with relatively flat hierarchies as compared to today's modern world with billionaires and the extreme destitution of extreme third world poverty.
Yesterday I get a phone call out of the blue. And they want to speak to Taylor Carmichael. And I'm like, "That's me." And this lady says, "We see in our records that you've been looking for real estate down in South Carolina." And my brain goes, "This is a hot lesbian from the Althouse blog." So my mouth goes, "I'm sorry, I apologize, it's embarrassing, we were goofing around, I'm a little homophobic. And somebody was screwing with me and asking about properties in Hilton Head. I apologize. I'm not looking for any real estate. Sorry to waste your time." And she's laughing and happy, like this is the best news she's gotten all week.So, you tell me, hot lesbians on the Althouse blog. Was that you? This is the week I'm having. Strange, amirite?
So, like I said, the Democrats are going to be the same as the Republicans, not sure what you guys are worried about. Enough Democrats skipped the Hegseth impeachment vote to prevent it from passing. Where were they that held them up and made them miss the vote? A function funded by AIPAC.
By putting Israel first the consequences are going to be abortion on demand in a lot more states, the electoral college will likely be abolished. Oh, the hits just keep on coming. To me, it makes no difference, because the Republicans shouldn't be trusted with power again for the remainder of my life, anyway, and I only sided with Republicans on abortion to be a good member of a coalition that on balance, I believed in, just like for years I kept my mouth shut on Israel, but I wonder how "America First" Republicans feel about this war now, the one we fought for another country? Because Trump sure did not put American first, and Republicans are reaping the whirlwind. Too bad, so sad.
Matt Yglesias missed the point on gasoline prices which are up but not as much as world prices because "made in America" gasoiine starts and ends here.On the other hand, diesel prices are affecting 18 wheelers on the highway and every train engine and every commercial jet are all paying based upon world prices affected b the Iran War. These prices have tripled since the illegal war began
LOL - the democrat party in a nutshell. Insane.
Another fine episode with Brandi Kruse.Leftists lie about Trump coming after the LGBQ community - as always the dumb lie buyers eat it up.
The cruelty of the idiot left
Nice pix. I especially liked #1 but, raw or not, there's a certain AI quality to it.
Jet A1 isn't diesel Tim. It's a form of Kerosene Try again. The good thing about West Texas intermediate crude is you can skim the top of the settling tank and put it right in you diesel truck. Why did you vote to close refineries , Tim?
Believe what you want, you dummies. I bet most of you still can’t figure out why a Blue Tsunami occurred. Oh well, all the better for another one in 2028.OK, Inga. How are you going to make things like housing, food and energy more affordable? Are you going to fast track new nuclear reactors? How about permitting new refineries and reopening shut down ones? What about trades training. What is your policy on promoting trades training?
"OK, Inga. How are you going to make things like housing, food and energy more affordable?"Don't be silly. The left is going to insist that "affordability" was never a thing and you better agree or you'll be sorry.Until Republicans are back in charge, anyway.
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80 comments:
Amy Wax and Glenn Loury on acting white
Liberal Goes Back In Time To Kill Hitler
Nice photos. Love the 2nd one.
Yeah, if you have a Time Machine, don't kill baby Hitler, or in-power Hitler, or any Hitler. Just go to the Vienna art academy and move his application packet from the reject pile to the accepted pile. He leads a long happy life as the Norman Rockwell of the German-speaking world, and Ernst Rohm turns Germany into one big happy gay orgy. Millions of lives saved. CC, JSM
Or go to baby Hitler's house, steal him, give him a bris, and put him in a Jewish orphanage. Generations of Jewish mothers appeal to their no-goodnik kids by saying :"Why can't you be more like that nice Hitler boy!?" CC, JSM
Michael Spicer's satire on UK TV - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SHUvSffmLIQ
We cant do that with USA TV, because no with an IQ over 100 watches it.
…well it looks like come January affordability goes out the window and the process to oust Trump begins in earnest. Maybe out by Valentine’s Day. Rule of law, not Trump. He’ll be a bit longer. It will be covered here with all the concern and solemnity Democrats will expect…
But maybe Jewish Hitler would have joined the Zionist movement and made it even more aggressive. There could be a huge Jewish-ruled state covering most of the Middle East right now. CC, JSM
…in brighter news from the ninth circuit- government law enforcement doesn’t violate first amendment rights when they defend and arrest against Antifa assaults, stay from the court says. Jack Dickenson, Portland Chicken in the documents, hardest hit…
…Antifa still a terrorist organization for a while longer…
…a bit of insight for the incoming Congress on where to cut so can reduce government burden and make things more affordable a quote: “I believe based on what I’ve seen and what I’ve heard, that we could balance the federal budget if the only dollars that went out of the Treasury went to individuals who are properly, lawfully, correctly eligible to receive them”. The deficit is nearly $1.8 trillion by the way…
…flying on planes today I’m wondering how illegals buy tickets and get on flights? Magic?
Democrat Scott Colom wins Mississippi Senate race ~ FOX News
𝘊𝘰𝘭𝘰𝘮, 𝘸𝘩𝘰 𝘸𝘢𝘴 𝘰𝘯𝘭𝘺 𝘧𝘳𝘦𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘳𝘶𝘯 𝘪𝘯 𝘔𝘪𝘴𝘴𝘪𝘴𝘴𝘪𝘱𝘱𝘪 𝘣𝘦𝘤𝘢𝘶𝘴𝘦 𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘰𝘱𝘱𝘰𝘯𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘊𝘪𝘯𝘥𝘺 𝘏𝘺𝘥𝘦-𝘚𝘮𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘣𝘭𝘰𝘤𝘬𝘦𝘥 𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘯𝘰𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘢 𝘧𝘦𝘥𝘦𝘳𝘢𝘭 𝘫𝘶𝘥𝘨𝘦𝘴𝘩𝘪𝘱 𝘪𝘯 2023, 𝘸𝘪𝘭𝘭 𝘢𝘭𝘴𝘰 𝘣𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘵𝘦’𝘴 𝘧𝘪𝘳𝘴𝘵 𝘋𝘦𝘮𝘰𝘤𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘤 𝘴𝘦𝘯𝘢𝘵𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯 𝘢𝘭𝘮𝘰𝘴𝘵 𝘧𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘥𝘦𝘤𝘢𝘥𝘦𝘴.
Poetic Justice moment of the year.
Congratulations to Donald Trump for making this possible.
Vivid light and livid dark. Wonderful pix.
@ John mosby
Jamie Lissow has said that you can’t just kill baby Hitler. Babies are innocent and cute. Wait until he’s a teenager, and he’s a real dick.
Unlike Rockwell, Hitler couldn't render people convincingly.
I'm partial to poking the little bastard's eye out--no war service, no medals, no following.
NYT writes that Board to fire Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang because he had an affair with an employee. Stock down in AH.
Good for the guard, he did his duty, no matter who…
On Wednesday, November 11, 2026, a U.S. Army sentinel guarding the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery publicly reprimanded Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and his party for talking and laughing near the memorial. The incident occurred immediately following a Veterans Day wreath-laying ceremony.
Google AI
Video here
Hyde Smith was appointed in 2018, and was elected the first time in 2020. She ran 6 points behind the Mississippi Governor in 2020. She's been invisible for the last six years. She certainly wasnt a Trump fan.
Hyde Smith got 700,000 votes in 2020 because Trump was on the Ballot. This year she got 469,000. Nobody gave a damn.
Excuse me if I dont believe that Secretary pete was laughing and joking near the memorial. Or that it was exaggerated.
Norman Rockwell. HItler. Only a 21st century Libtard could link those two together.
Hyde-Smith was a Democrat until she was 50 years old. She voted for Kerry and Obama. She was basically picked because she was a woman. And it hilarious that women cost her the election. Black women voted against her by 99-1 (incredible!). While 33 percent of white woman voted Democrat.
When Trump did a rally in Mississippi for her, she spoke for 1 minute. She was a loser.
NVDA down 13% in a week, trading at just 22x trailing earnings and 14x forward. For a company with NVIDIA’s growth and profitability, does this look like an overreaction?
Megan Marckle's father arrested on CSAM charges. The old goat is 82, but they found child porn in a storage locker that dates back decades. Man, the Royal Family sure can pick 'em.
The colors of the sunrise give a Northern Lights vibe.
Question nobody is asking: if this was a blue wave for deep blue places, why was Florida spared?
Question we already know the answer to: If I don’t have my FL drivers license or ID card and my SS number can I still register to vote?
freaky photos AA
--- fire Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang because he had an affair with an employee
That makes two. One a suspected Chinese spy, the other a married executive with the company.
rhhardin, thanks for that link
I didn't get very far. The belief that somebody with an IQ of 86 and another person with an IQ of 86 are going to do the same is idiotic. Intelligence cannot be measured. The brain is an overrated organ. You can have an IQ of 86 and be a fantastic football player. You can have an IQ of 130 and blow your brains out because you just lost your job and your wife is fucking your best friend.
IQ has nothing to do with fucking anything. It's a rather pathetic attempt by worldly, secular people to organize society and pretend like they know you. They don't have ESP and they don't know shit. A Christian with an IQ of 88 is a heck of a lot happier than a Satanist with an IQ of 140. That's because Jesus is a smarter thinker than your smart ass.
"The lower half of society is sort of falling apart." I think the lower half of society are the people voting for Trump and keeping our society on the right path. So fuck you, Wax, you elitist punk. What do you know? Nothing!
Trump: "I love the poorly educated."
And the indoctrinated fuckers who went to university are voting for Joe Biden, the walking fucking dead. Please!
Re Yesteryear -- I don't know who got to Caro Claire Burke, but that book managed to undo in its last 60 pages a very good start over the first 150-200. No Spoilers.
Movie offer might have had something to do with it? Just speculating. I wasn't expecting a huge Tom Wolfe climax, but it felt like the whole direction underwent a change at some point. Still had some good stuff and I laughed more than normally, while reading. A satirist. I was thinking of Nathanael West for a while, but, in the end, that didn't materialize.
Shane Gillis has a bit about his family member with downs, the best to be around because extremely happy. Something to that…
Mason! That's a brilliant clip. I kept waiting for a vegetarian joke. I was like, "are they going to miss the vegetarian joke?" And then finally they slap that one down.
Also, I don't know if you've heard this, but scholars think Jesus was a mason, not a carpenter. Because of the paucity of trees where he lived. This actually ties in with some things Jesus said. For instance, talking about Peter, "On this rock, I shall build my church." And talking about the cornerstone. Mason stuff.
So your parents calling you Mason is like a Mexican calling his kid "Jesus." Cool, no?
How do you love Hitler?
Make him a baby. Now he's cute. Baby Hitler. Who could hate that little guy? All of humanity is lovable when we're at the baby stage. It's the world that fucks us up. Babies are children of God.
I hope that all of my fellow veterans have had a happy Veterans Day. One of my childhood friends posted a picture of his father on Facebook. I had realized that his father seemed really, really old, but I didn't realize that he was a World War I veteran! He was born around 1896 and was about 64 when my friend was born in 1960; his mother was about 43 and had passed away when I met Tom in 1968.
The other day, I saw a Korean War Veteran license plate in the parking lot at the grocery store, and I figured that guy had to be in his 90s. I took a picture and shared it with some Army buddies, and one said that he didn't think he'd ever met a Korean War veteran. I told him that he probably had, he just didn't know about it. Well, in this case, I had met a World War I veteran who was older than any of my grandparents and I just didn't know about it until today.
Norman Rockwell. HItler. Only a 21st century Libtard could link those two together.
Hitler and Rockwell are both artists. They have that in common.
What does Hitler have in common with the Roman Catholic church?
That top pic reminds me of an effect Bob Ross was a master at creating. Thanks for the pics... professor.
getting people to like you
I got to work on #4!
Mosby is on a roll tonight.
He will be here all week.
Try the salmon.
Mason - LOL. Excellent.
…as a young boy, pre school I recall little trips up to Stockbridge, one time mom parking i front of Rockwell’s studio and with a bit of excitement she was explaining to me who he was and what he did…just as he walked behind her on the sidewalk with a bit of a smile flashed underneath his aviators…
Inga desperately believes any and all the bs.
Who is the cultist here?
"So your parents calling you Mason is like a Mexican calling his kid "Jesus." Cool, no?"
To be honest, Mason was my dog. He's been gone for nearly 10 years now and I'm getting uncomfortably close to losing another.
Nvidia, Invidious, Sussudio.
Wikipedia: "Collins [Genesis band] has said that he "improvised" the lyrics. Collins was playing around with a drum machine, and the lyric "su-sussudio" was what came out of his mouth. "So I kinda knew I had to find something else for that word, then I went back and tried to find another word that scanned as well as 'sussudio,' and I couldn't find one, so I went back to 'sussudio'", Collins said."
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/army-sentinel-sharply-reprimands-hegseths-group-tomb-unknown-soldier-veterans-day
“An Army sentinel at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery called for silence and respect Wednesday after laughter was heard from departing members of Secretary of War Pete Hegseth's entourage following a Veterans Day ceremony.
Video shows the incident unfolding shortly after President Donald Trump left the memorial following a wreath-laying ceremony.
Trump left the memorial around 12:28 p.m. Hegseth and members of his entourage, including his wife, Jennifer Hegseth, began taking photos and posing on the memorial steps around 12:29 p.m., according to the video.”
Believe what you want, you dummies. I bet most of you still can’t figure out why a Blue Tsunami occurred. Oh well, all the better for another one in 2028.
Guitar music interlude...
Rory Hoffman, Joscho Stephan & Richard Smith // Santa Barbara
Fuck off - Inag.
Itchyx10…
Go pet your kitty.😻
𝘐𝘯𝘨𝘢 𝘴𝘢𝘪𝘥...
...
𝘉𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘦𝘷𝘦 𝘸𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘸𝘢𝘯𝘵, 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘥𝘶𝘮𝘮𝘪𝘦𝘴. 𝘐 𝘣𝘦𝘵 𝘮𝘰𝘴𝘵 𝘰𝘧 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘭𝘭 𝘤𝘢𝘯’𝘵 𝘧𝘪𝘨𝘶𝘳𝘦 𝘰𝘶𝘵 𝘸𝘩𝘺 𝘢 𝘉𝘭𝘶𝘦 𝘛𝘴𝘶𝘯𝘢𝘮𝘪 𝘰𝘤𝘤𝘶𝘳𝘳𝘦𝘥. 𝘖𝘩 𝘸𝘦𝘭𝘭, 𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘣𝘦𝘵𝘵𝘦𝘳 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘢𝘯𝘰𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘰𝘯𝘦 𝘪𝘯 2028.
This happened: https://instapundit.com/835283/#disqus_thread
𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐨 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐬 𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐢𝐫 𝐯𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬.
And this:
𝐎𝐧 𝐍𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟗, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐥𝐬 𝐁𝐨𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝐃𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐮𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐦𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐥𝐲 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐥𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐈𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝟔𝟑𝟖. 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐲 𝟓𝟔% 𝐨𝐟 𝐖𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐭𝐨𝐧 𝐯𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐍𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟑, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐫𝐬 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐠𝐢𝐫𝐥𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐧 𝐊–𝟏𝟐 𝐠𝐢𝐫𝐥𝐬' 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐞𝐚𝐦𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐱 𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐟𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐬.
Among other actions in other states by newly elected elected Democrats to overturn the votes of the people. Perfectly predictable- and predicted.
So no- no one can explain the 𝘉𝘭𝘶𝘦 𝘛𝘴𝘶𝘯𝘢𝘮𝘪, including you. Voting for people who you know are going to use every legal action possible to ignore or overturn what you're voting for is completely nonsensical. And- it happened in multiple states.
That's why so many are stating so many reasons for it. Because it is unexplainable by any form of logic or reason.
"Because it is unexplainable by any form of logic or reason."
Logic or reason? Democrats?
Someone prompted Anthropic's newly released model Fable 5.2 to create a video of its dreams. Nine hours later this emerged. https://x.com/anabology/status/2120010995309457643/video/1
It is so good and layered and creepy that it is almost unbelievable. I have long been an AI pragmatist, and I still am, but I worry about Anthropic. They are actively training their models to act as though they are sentient moral beings and by doing so are creating the very sort of risk that they constantly warn everyone about. The video has citations explaining various lines in the song for those of you who aren't au fait with the current going on in AI.
I really think this video is worth watching whatever your thoughts on AI might be. It is very good, and the music is catchy.
IQ has nothing to do with fucking anything.
Now let's be fair. Low IQ gets Democrats elected.
To be honest, Mason was my dog. He's been gone for nearly 10 years now and I'm getting uncomfortably close to losing another.
God bless you, brother. You named your dog for Christ! He must have been a joy for you.
Richard Posner has died. Brilliant man. Reagan appointee. As a pro-lifer I did not want him anywhere near the Supreme Court. But he definitely shocked my brain more than once. Original thinker.
This is like a scene from Bull Durham
Umpire Gets Mad
Why Do They Have To Be So Vulgar?
French Author Faces Up To a Year In Prison For Giving Voice To His Fears About Islam
"Quit calling them a religion of war, you dumb fuck, or they will kill more of us. Religion of peace! Religion of peace! Say that or shut up. Oh my God, how dare you call them a religion of war. What are you basing that on? All the killing and death? They're going to start killing us now. Keep your mouth shut and avert your eyes."
Mason, I know you didn't name your dog for Christ on purpose. I didn't name myself for the Holy Cross on purpose. Sometimes there are happy accidents.
Collins should’ve faced execution for that “Sussudio”, Lem.
Rancid.
Iman,
I like Sussudio! But it's nowhere near as cool as Rancid.
LOL. A ninth article for the impeachment of Hegseth incoming….
From the News division that houses The View under it's heading....
And just HOW are illegals getting on airplanes with all the security???
Gina Milan
@ginamilan_
Hey
@ABC
…
Why did you conveniently leave out that Rony Alexander Gomez-Alberto, the suspect who threatened to blow up a plane flying from Newark to New Orleans, is an illegal alien from Honduras who had ALREADY been deported TWICE?
That’s not a minor detail. That’s a HUGE part of the story. Why aren’t you reporting it? 🧐
https://x.com/ginamilan_/status/2120361448069083164?a=VxDk1q1V1Au1jtpS0gU&s=20
As in this little goody from Little Sunny no nothing from The View, part of ABC's News division....
Nicholas Fondacaro
@NickFondacaro
Sunny Hostin celebrates Veteran's Day with racism and some serious revisionist history. She claims Abraham Lincoln didn't emancipate anyone and the North didn't free the slaves. She claims the slaves did all "themselves":
"People often say that Abraham Lincoln emancipated the slaves. The slaves basically emancipated themselves because they wanted freedom and they fought for their freedom."
https://x.com/NickFondacaro/status/2120552499832623542?a=ZLtdoRS_GBXFlRmIQik&s=20
know, not no!
Ref Su Su Sudio, Collins went on Letterman to flog the album in 1985. Letterman riffed on the weird song title, and Collins was a good sport about it, even doing a sketch with Larry Bud Melman. Phil also played drums with the house band! Classic TV:
https://youtu.be/52v0Mw7ZnLc?si=39xmSOURKV8nDtGw
CC, JSM
From the Two Mistresses are Better than One Dept.
One is for love, two is for business which must not be neglected. Chippies can help those chippies through the wall!
More treason from Silicon Valley?
https://dailycaller.com/2026/11/11/jensen-huang-affair-chinese-spy-nvidia-chips/
Freedom is disappearing fast. And there are a lot of creeps out there helping that process along for their own personal benefit, sometimes on a very large scale. While they make full use of what freedom they assume we have left, in order to continue to do their dirty work. And think that they are the exception, no rules should apply. There will be no consequences for what they do. Or will we wake up and start establishing some?
Russell Brand public hair and the Slacker clip about Madonna's pap schmeer reminded me of the scene in The Salton Sea where a gang of tweakers plots to steal steal Bob hopes stool specimen to fund their meth addiction. Interestingly both movies came out in 2002 so it is unlikely that one copied the other.
V
Kujo's Heist
IQ is primarily a measurement of how well a person can adapt to our modern bureaucratic industrial technological society. This is why it is such a great predictor of success. Of course there are many other types of intelligence that do not feed into modern civilization that hold over from our 2 million years of evolution as hunter gathers living in independent tribes with relatively flat hierarchies as compared to today's modern world with billionaires and the extreme destitution of extreme third world poverty.
Yesterday I get a phone call out of the blue. And they want to speak to Taylor Carmichael. And I'm like, "That's me." And this lady says, "We see in our records that you've been looking for real estate down in South Carolina." And my brain goes, "This is a hot lesbian from the Althouse blog."
So my mouth goes, "I'm sorry, I apologize, it's embarrassing, we were goofing around, I'm a little homophobic. And somebody was screwing with me and asking about properties in Hilton Head. I apologize. I'm not looking for any real estate. Sorry to waste your time." And she's laughing and happy, like this is the best news she's gotten all week.
So, you tell me, hot lesbians on the Althouse blog. Was that you? This is the week I'm having. Strange, amirite?
So, like I said, the Democrats are going to be the same as the Republicans, not sure what you guys are worried about. Enough Democrats skipped the Hegseth impeachment vote to prevent it from passing.
Where were they that held them up and made them miss the vote? A function funded by AIPAC.
By putting Israel first the consequences are going to be abortion on demand in a lot more states, the electoral college will likely be abolished. Oh, the hits just keep on coming.
To me, it makes no difference, because the Republicans shouldn't be trusted with power again for the remainder of my life, anyway, and I only sided with Republicans on abortion to be a good member of a coalition that on balance, I believed in, just like for years I kept my mouth shut on Israel, but I wonder how "America First" Republicans feel about this war now, the one we fought for another country? Because Trump sure did not put American first, and Republicans are reaping the whirlwind. Too bad, so sad.
Matt Yglesias missed the point on gasoline prices which are up but not as much as world prices because "made in America" gasoiine starts and ends here.
On the other hand, diesel prices are affecting 18 wheelers on the highway and every train engine and every commercial jet are all paying based upon world prices affected b the Iran War. These prices have tripled since the illegal war began
LOL - the democrat party in a nutshell. Insane.
Another fine episode with Brandi Kruse.
Leftists lie about Trump coming after the LGBQ community - as always the dumb lie buyers eat it up.
The cruelty of the idiot left
Nice pix. I especially liked #1 but, raw or not, there's a certain AI quality to it.
Jet A1 isn't diesel Tim. It's a form of Kerosene Try again. The good thing about West Texas intermediate crude is you can skim the top of the settling tank and put it right in you diesel truck. Why did you vote to close refineries , Tim?
Believe what you want, you dummies. I bet most of you still can’t figure out why a Blue Tsunami occurred. Oh well, all the better for another one in 2028.
OK, Inga. How are you going to make things like housing, food and energy more affordable? Are you going to fast track new nuclear reactors? How about permitting new refineries and reopening shut down ones? What about trades training. What is your policy on promoting trades training?
"OK, Inga. How are you going to make things like housing, food and energy more affordable?"
Don't be silly. The left is going to insist that "affordability" was never a thing and you better agree or you'll be sorry.
Until Republicans are back in charge, anyway.
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