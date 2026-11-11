"Biden, 83, was accompanied by former first lady Jill Biden to a ceremony where their son, Hunter Biden, accepted the Gold Medal for Outstanding Contribution for Public Discourse."

From "Joe Biden swarmed by protesters during surprise Dublin visit to support Hunter/Chaos broke out near the event attended by Biden and his family" (Independent).
This is bloggable because:
1. A Gold Medal for Outstanding Contribution for Public Discourse!
2. For Hunter!
3. Is he really "their son"?
4. People threw objects at Joe Biden? Why? What exactly was their beef?
5. The throwing of objects is public discourse, but it doesn't deserve the gold medal.
6. I'm happy to see Joe is well enough to travel to Dublin, but it heightens my skepticism about why he's avoiding doing interviews about this new book he wrote/"wrote."
160 comments:
Hunter Biden getting an Irish award. Makes sense. I'm sure the Irish pols really see themselves in him. They can only steal and get Bribes on a small scale. Hunter and "the big guy" got tens of $millions.
…dollars to donuts they invented the award for the sole purpose of posting the video of people throwing things to social media…
So very much wrong with this story; so much shame to go around.
But regardless of your opinion about Joe Biden, he is the former president of the United States and he was attacked by a foreign mob for actions he took as president of the United States. Ireland needs to go medieval on the people who did this; if they don't, then the US needs to go medieval on Ireland.
…oops I see I’m wrong. Except for maybe Geldof it’s for getting away with outstanding leftie shenanigans…
From Newsweek:
"Pro-Palestinian protesters threw cartons of milk at former President Joe Biden and chanted "blood on your hands" during his surprise visit to Ireland on Tuesday.
Videos posted on social media show a crowd of protesters in Dublin, some carrying Palestinian flags, throwing objects toward the former president and his family members as they are escorted into a waiting car. Security personnel can be seen using an umbrella to shield them amid the chaos."
…maybe they fave Biden Trump’s old Secret Service team, Tim…
the left will eat their own. The insanity was injected.
Hope they were those small cartons of milk. If one hit Joe Biden at his age, bad news.
Makes sense that this happened in Ireland. They're one of the most Anti-Genocide in Gaza countries in Europe. And Biden was a total Zionsist shill. I wonder if biden's now on his way to Israel to wail at the wailing wall. And pick up a bribe.
Coming soon to a country nearer you?
The failed pols should emulate vivek and bush jr.
Don't let us see you out in public again.
The Global left is a Crime syndicate. The Pro-Palestine crowd ring the edges.
The corrupt left will be given golden globes.
---- People threw objects at Joe Biden? Why? What exactly was their beef?
Moods change fast. Corrupt political leadership and hypocritical application of the rule of law may have finally run out of places to hide -- having outraged more and more people the world over. A prime example right at hand, for them.
I think the Irish decided to honor Hunter Biden because they heard that he was a piper and didn't realize that he was a CRACK piper.
Hey at least they didn't throw frozen milk cartons.
It is shameful for hunter and Jill to be trotting a demented cancer patient around the world, but he is still their meal ticket and people/ladies like ann eat this coverage up...
Why can't the left find anyone wholly virtuous to honor? It seems they require the deepest flaws before they can give someone accolades. There are people on the left who have never done anything wrong, some even heroic, but if they don't have some major evil on their resume, they get ignored.
They would've thrown ice cream at him but it's less aerodynamic. Heft is required.
Leftists back slap their fellow grifters.
The less one hears or reads about the Biden (Crime) Family, the better.
Surely this rates the "I'm skeptical" tag!
"5. The throwing of objects is public discourse, but it doesn't deserve the gold medal." Usually, you win a gold medal for hitting your target bigger badder faster more than others.
Throwing big milk cartons the size of small milk cartons?
Which reminds me ... many years ago a group of us were watching the opening ceremonies of the Summer Olympics. As the teams marched around the stadium, a small group with the Palestinian flag trooped by. "Palestine, huh, I wonder what event they compete in?", one person asked. "Rock throwing," came the reply.
Ireland is a little crazy. They used to be crazy about religion and nationalism. Having thrown those overboard -- they can't even properly hate the English anymore -- the Irish need to be crazy about other things. Hurling and Gaelic football aren't crazy enough.
I thought, back in 24, that Biden was just days away from death by prostate cancer. Yet here he is cavorting all over the world. Giving speeches (sort of) and generally seeming halthy.
Was the prostate cancer just another Biden scam?
Or is it a Festivus Miracle!
John Henry
Of all the things to object to, questioning hunters relationship with Jill after his own mum dies young is not worthy of a law professor's analysis...
People might question whether meade is really your husband if Cohen still lives, but we dont stoop that low to criticize 21st century family formations.
An award for public discourse? Maybe they meant an award for public intercourse. Thanks folks, I'll be here all week. Be sure to tip your waitress.
Top democrats are given top notch healthcare. Healthcare the rest of us will never access.
Look how long they preserved Jimmy Carter.
Gee whiz, better call in Bono to mediate a peace treaty…
…they list milk cartons as objects thrown at joe biden but they fail to mention shoes…
Or maybe invite Nayib Bukele in to rid them of the new snakes.
…I volunteer for the team to hammer out the peace accords, and propose the meetings be held at Royal County Down, Portrush, Lahinch, and the little nine holer Bill Murray played the day before his birthday…
"But regardless of your opinion about Joe Biden, he is the former president of the United States and he was attacked by a foreign mob for actions he took as president of the United States."
LOL - this must be satire. Yes, I for one am upset at furinerrs attacking OUR COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF (Retired) by throwing milk at him. We need to send some Marines to teach them a lesson.
Let Ireland bow down to the Yankee nation. You cant mess with Uncle Sam. LOL!
Is there and award Hunter and his parents can be given for disowning a his love child?
Joe Biden is just a corrupt lying pol who tried to put his precessor in jail - and got rich on bribes from foreign countries. Not to mention he got elected by fraud. Joe Biden should have been Mayor of Newark NJ in the 40s. He'd have fit right in.
BTW, I thought he was dying of cancer. He seems pretty spry for that.
Everyone involved in this situation is a fucking parasite.
We need to delouse the world.
The people giving the awards are parasites, the bidens are parasites, the media reporting this are parasites, the voters that voted for biden before throwing things at him are parasites.
They all just need to be shipped to Afghanistan and left there.
I don't even need to know the morons on the Trinity College committee who decided to give Hunter this joke award. I can already write their profiles.
Ireland has gone insane. Are must still be drinking absinthe.
Trinity College has completely disgraced itself.
Milk the public for 50 years, then get pelted with milk cartons. I further assume that Hunter's award came from one of those online ratings grifts that declares something random as the best in the world without ever disclosing their criteria or methodology, the kind that always gets a story on the local news.
What book did Joe Biden write?? "The Art of the Steal"?
It should be pointed out that the College Historical Society (Hist) is a student debating club.
The pictures of Joe at the event are pretty sad, he's got that wide-eyed demented look that shows his semi-permanent state of being startled by his surroundings.
“Public discourse”?
1. A Gold Medal for Outstanding Contribution for Public Discourse!
2. For Hunter!
Everything has turned to DRECK!
“It heightens my skepticism”
Althouse, your skepticism is heightening my skepticism. Biden aides were already shutting off microphones whenever he tried to answer an unscripted question early on in his Presidential term. There’s no reason to believe his facilities have improved in subsequent years.
"'Public discourse'?"
Yes, it's a kind of public intercourse.
Ireland is another of those places where all the good people took their DNA and left for the USA long ago.
The medal is Biden's version of the Nobel Prize Obama got just for not being Bush. Like everything else Biden, it's a pale copy of Obama (who was a pale copy of something himself). The award was given by Trinity College, originally a more or less Protestant institution in overwhelmingly Catholic Ireland, so they are a very confused bunch.
An award for “Public Intercourse” perhaps more appropriate?
Throwing milk cartons. Sounds cute.
But it isn't, is it? Even the school lunch size are almost twice the weight of a baseball, with sharp corners. It's like when "protesters" here in the US started wearing furry costumes - sounded cute, except that the function was to hide their identities so that they could foment violence with impunity.
I remember being in Model UN in high school with our dear departed Gahrie - back then, he was pro-"Palestinian." He later said, here, that the Second Intifada changed his mind: it became clear to him then* that the "Palestinians" had no interest in a peaceful, two-state solution; they wanted the destruction of Israel and all non-Muslims dwelling therein. That was in the early 1980s. It was super trendy - Yasser Arafat was a T-shirt hero, like the evil Che before him. And here we are again.
* As some herein continue, I can only conclude willfully, to fail to grasp**.
** I miss Gahrie; maybe, as a formerly pro-"Palestinian" voice, he could have chipped away at the pretensions of our resident "anti-Zionists."
20 years ago I lived in a flat right next to the Israeli embassy and the protests were a constant hassle. On the other side was the Italian embassy, and one time there were protesters chanting in Italian so all I could understand was the Berlusconi part. The embassy had pizzas delivered to the protesters one night. I preferred the Italian protesters.
"4. People threw objects at Joe Biden? Why? What exactly was their beef?"
Here's why: "Two arrests were made after a group of protesters and onlookers gathered outside Trinity College Dublin during a visit of former US president Joe Biden.
Mr Biden made the surprise visit to Trinity College Dublin as his son Hunter was awarded the Gold Medal for Outstanding Contribution for Public Discourse by the world's oldest student society.
He was joined by former first lady Jill Biden.
*Pro-Palestinian protesters* had gathered outside the event to voice their opposition.
As the Bidens left the venue following the ceremony, some people moved forward and objects were thrown, including milk.
A number of garda public order unit vans and officers were on site and at least two arrests were made."
Source: https://www.rte.ie/news/dublin/2026/1110/1598715-joe-biden-hunter-biden-dublin/
At least they didn't throw "milkshakes."
It's nice to see some Intra-Catholic violence abroad.
The milk cartons I've seen in Europe are juice-box sized filled with UHT (ultra Pateurized) milk. Smaller that our normal school lunch style cartons.
They were chanting "Blood, blood, blood on your hands!" Hmm.
Hunter did provoke a wide conversation about grifting and how a sitting President was impeached for inquiring about a one billion dollar bribe to buy him immunity in Ukraine. I didn’t realize the discourse was in gaelic. Also, It has become clear recently that some sort of mental illness is affecting many of the Irish. I say that with a heavy heart having learned at the very same Trinity College that I am of Irish descent. La Señora, a Gallagher, already knew.
"that the "Palestinians" had no interest in a peaceful, two-state solution; they wanted the destruction of Israel "
Do a little research on Netanyahu funding Hamas and you will see that this is exactly why he funded them. They opposed a two state solution and would certainly provide him with the pretext to extirpate them.
In New York State there were several branches of the Iroquois Federation, and most of them chose violence to try to prevent the Americans from taking their land, and they are mostly gone, driven out in large part by the Revolutionary Army at the order of George Washington, and under General Sullivan.
The tribe with the largest chunk of remaining land is the Seneca Nation, which chose to fight with lawyers.
I know it is probably hard for you to put two and two together, but the lesson is clear, you are better off with a militant opponent, who nevertheless is no actual threat to you, than one that works through courts and institutions—IF—what you want in the end is to. take the most land.
I love the "Palestinians" in quotes though, you can ask Grok what percentage of the population within the borders of modern Israel were Jewish in 1920, for example.
Here's NBC News:
"Pro-Palestinian protesters pelt objects at Biden outside Irish university. Videos show protesters, some waving Palestinian flags, chanting “Blood on your hands” and pelting objects at the former president outside Trinity College Dublin."
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/joe-biden/joe-biden-pelted-objects-ireland-dublin-palestinian-protests-hunter-rcna608713
Re Italians. I once talked to a veteran of WWII who had served in Africa, I think, it was a while ago, and he told me that he was there when columns of POWs marched by, Italians and Germans. He said the Germans were clearly angry, and the Italians were almost celebrating getting out of the war alive.
imtray - you have to be controlled opposition. Your "Pro- Palestine" posts are so weak and lame.
I would be interested in a factual rebuttal to the Netanyahu comment if you can come up with one. Name calling will be ignored, as per ususal.
"weak and lame"
Which points exactly are incorrect? That Netanyahu funded Hamas? Or that the Indians in New York State who were the most violent lost the most land?
**Multiple reports (including from the New York Times and Israeli sources) describe Netanyahu and associates viewing a relatively strong Hamas as useful precisely because it undermined prospects for a two-state outcome. A reported 2019 statement to Likud lawmakers (which Netanyahu has denied making) was that anyone who wants to prevent a Palestinian state should support strengthening Hamas and transferring money to it, so as to isolate Gaza from the West Bank.**. —Grok
You can ask Grok all about it.
Tim in Vermont is here to obsess over his secret love affair with Bibi.
I’m curious. What were those “ Outstanding Contributions for Public Discourse!”
Please elucidate.
How much did it cost?
Jersey Fled -
All his F bombs and his threats to beat the shit out of Trump.
"The throwing of objects is public discourse, but it doesn't deserve the gold medal."
I think it depends on how good your aim is.
A friend of mine went to a Barry Manilow concert once. She had read that he owned a Beagle named Bagel, so she brought a bagel with her to try and give it to him. During the show, he walked down to the front of the stage to interact with the audience and she threw the bagel up on stage and nailed Barry right in the torso. He suddenly exclaimed, "Oh my God, I'm being pelted with bagels!" Needless to say, she was horrified, and she screamed, "I wasn't trying to hit you you with it! That's for your Beagle, Bagel!"
"4. People threw objects at Joe Biden? Why? What exactly was their beef?"
Biden's support for Israel. Astonishingly, Ireland is more anti-Israel and anti-semetic than the rest of Europe. Apparently, Many Irish feel common cause with Palestinians, thinking they were both oppressed by colonialists.
The medal is Biden's version of the Nobel Prize Obama got just for not being Bush.
That's a slander. He actually got it for being the fantasy black boyfriend for perimenopausal white spinster cat ladies.
Bush ended the first war in Iraq. Trump ended the second war, Obama's Iran-Hamas Affair, and Diverse ethnic Springs.
Jesus Christ. I start reading comments regarding Hunter Biden receiving an award for 'public discourse', and in no time the usual suspects are all "It's the Jews" yet again.
I'm not going to call you guys names. I'll simply say, you have to understand the entire region, the history going back not only decades, but centuries. And you have to understand the larger geopolitical landscape and know what's on the ground today. You don't. You don't know what you don't know. And there's no arguing with a delusional mind that is adamant in its beliefs.
I'd simply tell you to go there and visit the land and the people yourself. You'll learn something.
Or...stay home, read the blogs and quotes you read and just know that it's the Jews.
Anyway...I've reached my end to this. Ann...it's been wonderful participating in your blog comments. The work you do is amazing. I thank you for years of your work, your interesting posts, your time, your intelligence and honesty. Maybe it's just my age, but I just don't have the patience for this nonsense any longer. Life's too short.
I'll fight the good fight, just not here. I think this used to be a more high-brow sort of blog. I think we've all dragged it down a chunk, including myself.
So, I'll fix my part and leave before I call anyone else a fucking moron.
Thanks to all of you. Be well. Have great lives.
Compare and contrast
"A Gold Medal for Outstanding Contribution for Public Discourse!"
Well, he did give the public a lot to talk about...
Sorry to see you go, Temujin. I’ve always found your comments fair, thoughtful, and interesting.
But I agree with your assessment. Between the raving antisemites, the lefty trolls tirelessly sticking it to MAGA, and the people who can’t resist taking the bait, I find I regularly skip half or more of the comments. I can see one day just reading Althouse’s posts and skipping the comments altogether.
imTay said...
"I love the "Palestinians" in quotes though, you can ask Grok what percentage of the population within the borders of modern Israel were Jewish in 1920, for example."
I wasn't aware that all modern borders should reflect what Grok said the population percentage of an area was in 1920.
You know, I recall reading (in an actual book) that the Census of Quirinius counted quite a lot of Jewish people in the area of modern Israel all the way back in the year 6. (it's interesting, that the census didn't mention any "Palestinians.") See, I can cherry pick data, too.
Take a break - but please don't go forever- Temujin.
I read that the throwers were Free Palestine demonstrators who called Biden Genocide Joe. I want to know why milk cartons and not something else?
Joe Biden remains a phenomenon that history will have trouble explaining.
This protest (and the ineffective response of Irish authorities) is in keeping with larger problems across the EU, as the increasingly powerful Islamist craziness continues to spread. Along with it comes huge financial pressures on already bloated national budgets stemming from welfare costs to support a large but poorly integrated immigrant population.
In some places (Ireland, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Spain, UK), there is currently a lack of political will to do anything significant about it, although France may be about to change. In others (Sweden, Denmark, Italy, Poland, Hungary), the political will seems to have developed to confront the problem, and each in their different ways is taking action. Still others (principally Germany), the divisions are reaching a breaking point. It's a continent-wide crisis that has the capacity to rip the EU apart.
Joe, Jill, & Hunter. The Trinity of Dipshits.
Temujin, I get it. I walked away too, but only for a year or so. Nothing lasts forever.
In the meantime I'll miss you.
Is there any hint anywhere what the "Public Discourse" was?
"Christians were the majority in Gaza (and more broadly in Palestine) from roughly the mid-5th century onward and remained so until the Muslim conquest in the 630s." ~ Grok
I’ll miss you Temujin. You were one of the few commenters I looked forward to reading every day. If you ever decide to return I’ll be the first to greet you.
A joke from the 80s
A fellow is walking down the street in Belfast when he is acosted by 2 gangs of armed men.
One is IRA, the other protestant vigilantes.
They both ask if he is Catholic or Protestant.
He busts out laughing "I must be the luckiest Palestinian in Northern Ireland tonight."
John Henry
I used to look forward to reading the comments here as well. It has gotten to the point that I can "read" them in moments because I skip so many now. One commenter who I have never skipped is Temujin, so I hope you don't leave. I thought my dissatisfaction was just me become even older and more curmudgeonly.
To be Palestinian in Northern Ireland is to be allied with the Nationalists, so he wouldn't get a pass from the Unionists, they are very pro Israel.
bagoh20 @ 8:52,
You gotta have kompromat, so you have leverage over the person to keep them in line.
Temujin:
I wholeheartedly agree with you. This blog – which used to be an interesting deviation from news and political commentary sites – has devolved into a socio-political battleground that is not only not interesting, but has become a distasteful, insult-ridden shouting match that is neither entertaining nor illuminating.
I also think that Ann has contributed to the change of tone by way of the types of items she chooses to blog about. I always liked her previous emphasis on arts and culture articles, especially the quirky albeit interesting ones which I would have never found or read otherwise. And her following always had earnest and sometimes humorous commentary on what she blogged about. Now it seems like many if not most of her posts are designed to elicit strong reactions from her loyal commentariat, with equally strong reactions from the anti-Semitic, TDS-afflicted trolls who overwhelm any thoughtful discourse with acerbic, hyper-partisan vitriol. In short, the blog used to be fun, but alas, it no longer is.
I am going to miss your comments which I always found thoughtful and incisive. Then again, I’m probably not going to be an Althouse guy very much longer anyway.
tim maguire,
"for actions he took as president" is doing a lot of work there, but it's also a very dubious assertion.
"quite a lot of Jewish people in the area of modern Israel all the way back in the year 6"
Then the men were dragged off to Rome as slaves 200 years later. My point is that to pretend that there is no such thing as a Palestinian by putting the word in quotes is historically ignorant.
Or is your point that since the parts of the Bible written in the Bronze Age—You can read some cool descriptions of bronze armor in the story of Davide and Goliath—gives the Jewish People the right and title to the land today, full stop.
I thought the Secret Service protected former presidents anywhere they went. Maybe Trump let them know he wouldn’t mind too much if Biden caught a few milk cartons.
"You don't know what you don't know. And there's no arguing with a delusional mind that is adamant in its beliefs."
And you can't explain it either, because you cherish your Bronze Age Bible and it made a deep emotional impact on you. You could also visit Iran and be moved by the ancient Persian ruins and the ancient city of Tehran, with Jewish Temples that have been used by Jewish people right up to today, from Biblical times.
Really, you got nothing except if I believed the same things you believe, I would think that you are right.
Does anybody here have a reasoned argument as to why the Israelis own the West Bank and Gaza and Southern Lebanon and Syria that does not refer to the Old Testament and Revelation?
“ This blog – which used to be an interesting deviation from news and political commentary sites – has devolved into a socio-political battleground that is not only not interesting, but has become a distasteful, insult-ridden shouting match that is neither entertaining nor illuminating.”
Well, to be fair, that’s pretty much what the country has become.
“I also think that Ann has contributed to the change of tone by way of the types of items she chooses to blog about.”
As a blogger she has to work with what’s available. The environment has changed. Adapt or die.
Sorry to see Temujin go, he always had thoughtful things to say. If I recall right, he is Jewish himself, so I can see why it would be wearying to have to face the deranged Jew-hate every day. If I were Jewish myself, I'd be off the internet altogether these days.
The wife of one of my colleagues has been so freaked out by the Oct 7 attacks, and the vicious anti-semitic bile that has spewed from both right and left since then, that I had to promise her I'd shelter her and her family in our summer cabin out in the Christian Zionist boondocks if that ever became necessary. I also took her husband and son to the shooting range and gave them a day of instruction, after which the son felt comfortable buying an AR-15, which in days gone by his Brooklynite mother would have regarded with utter shock and horror. Not any more.
With regard to the topic of the original post, nothing but rabid Trump Derangement Syndrome can adequately explain the awarding of a public commendation to an unaccomplished pile of excrement as worthless as Hunter Biden.
I, for one, look forward to Hunter's elevation to the ranks of leadership in the Democrat Party. If you're gonna go full shitshow, be led by an expert.
“ Does anybody here have a reasoned argument as to why the Israelis own the West Bank and Gaza and Southern Lebanon and Syria that does not refer to the Old Testament and Revelation?”
Yes. They won it in a war. In which they were attacked.
“ Does anybody here have a reasoned argument as to why the Israelis own the West Bank and Gaza and Southern Lebanon and Syria that does not referr to the Old Testament and Revelation?”
By right of conquest, which is far older than the Old Testament. Mohammad understood that…or do you think he made Islam the dominant force in the Middle East by handing out Bible tracts? Live by the sword, die by the Uzi. And that’s fine with me. Israel is the only civilized country in that part of the world, and I’m a big fan of civilization.
“As a blogger she has to work with what’s available. The environment has changed. Adapt or die.”
…true. Mainstream media is a propaganda shit show and she’s shown an unwillingness to avoid wading into the smelly, murky waters of social media news. Offer some slack perhaps…
**Kirk Parker said...
tim maguire, "for actions he took as president" is doing a lot of work there.**
It was intended to. Is there some other possibility?
If only Joe and Doctor had been taken hostage and Trump having to act! Is that like Trolley Problem?
They won it in a war. In which they were attacked.
does this apply wrt Russia-Ukraine?
Temujin, I will be sorry to see you go, as well. You have long been one of the top five commenters here.
The rabid Jew-hatred and slanging does get wearisome.
imTay: 'Does anybody here have a reasoned argument as to why the Israelis own the West Bank and Gaza and Southern Lebanon and Syria that does not refer to the Old Testament and Revelation?"
As someone said above, Israel was attacked, and Israel won. Has worked that way throughout history, why not for the Israelis, too?
And I expect, should Putin ever get tired of committing Russcide, the peace will include Russia keeping the parts of Ukraine it has occupied.
Nice block by the umbrella guy.
I too am sorry to see Temujin depart, and hope he checks in from time to time if only to see if things have improved.
My own solution to commenter overload has been to look at comments on only one or two posts per every five or six, and to skip over the predictable bores when I see their names.
@imTay, it's called the right of conquest. You see, in 1967 a coalitionof Arab nations: Egypt, Syria, Jordan, and Iraq invaded Israel planning to conquer Israel, kill lots and lots of Israelis, and dismantle the state of Israel.
They lost, badly. At the end of six days the four nations were not merely defeated but had lost territory: the Golan Heights, the West Bank, the Gaza strip, the Sinai Peninsula, and eastern Jerusalem. (Israel had held part of the city since 1948, and they got the rest of it after the Six Day War.)
You start a war. You lose a war. Don't cry over it. No one is weeping over Germany losing Silesia after World War II; only the most stupid weep over the West Bank.
@Temujin, gonna miss you brother.
Adding to my comment at 2:18, Egypt got back the Sinai after making peace with Israel. There's a lesson in there if other Arabs are intelligent enough to grasp it.
"The rabid Jew-hatred and slanging does get wearisome."
You know that the vast majority of Jewish Americans agree with me right? If you don't know that, I expect that you don't know very many, if any.
Here is what Charlie Kirk said right after 0ct 7
https://www.newsweek.com/charlie-kirk-israel-gaza-benjamin-netanyahu-2132583
If your argument is that Israel manipulated the Palestinians with Qatari money, and that the plan worked out, and now Israel has a license to kill as many Palestinians as they want, that's fine. Just let them do it with their own weapons, not American ones. And stop waving the bloody shirt crying for sympathy.
And imagine how I feel to see this website turned into a claque of Bible thumping Islamophobes.
Upthread John Henry wonders whether the prostate cancer announcement was just another scam. According to what I've read one can live upwards of five years with stage 4 prostate cancer, but, yeah, I also wonder.
For the record, I agree with tim maguire at 8:45.
"Anyway...I've reached my end to this. Ann...it's been wonderful participating in your blog comments."
Oh Good God. I've been reading this blog for 20 years. How many phonies have pulled the "I leave althouse, never to return. Its simply become too..too much. Farwell, forever Althouse".
And then they're back - in a week, in a month. In six months. Sometimes under an obvious new 2nd name. Usually under their old one.
The Zionist rhetorical trick of refusing to defense Israel's war crimes and instead counter-attacking with charges of Jew hatred, is well known. And tiresome.
Its always the same thing. Lets not debate the immorality of israel's actions, instead lets talk about anti-semitism.
Poor Tim in Vermont - he supports the corrupt Iranian regime.
a regime that kills Iranian citizens..
Our host is happy to see that Joe is well enough to travel to Dublin. Well he traveled there. Did Joe actually know that he was in Dublin? I think the jury has to be out on that last question. Still why pelt a senile old guy with rubbish while yelling at him? Have some respect for the old and infirm!
I'm sorry to see you go, Temujin. Sometimes I think to myself: politics is over, we've come to the end of history, art is a fart, why try. But I have young relatives. I see how an era comes to an end, its dreams and visions empty slogans. But in some way true principles do get passed on across the emptiness of a society of sillies. Maybe some turn away to be and work in lost valleys where there's still meaning to human life. Maybe some keep trying to find a path through the desert.
Yes. Netanyahu(his government really) funded Hamas.
"The premier’s policy of treating the terror group as a partner, at the expense of Abbas and Palestinian statehood, has resulted in wounds that will take Israel years to heal from"
So as usual there is more to the story than Timmah wants to share because it would destroy his argument. Netanyahu practiced real politic. In your little black and white world there are no shades of grey.
Can you and your Je hating friends please refrain from using "genocide" as a rhetorical device. Using it just makes you come across as an idiot.
“Maybe Trump let them know he wouldn’t mind too much if Biden caught a few milk cartons.”
…you think he can do that? I wanna be President just for that…
I will miss you Temujin! Have a happy life. I get it, as I have been scrolling by so many comments by the usuals.
"The premier’s policy of treating the terror group as a partner, at the expense of Abbas and Palestinian statehood, has resulted in wounds that will take Israel years to heal from"
Is that supposed to refute my point? It just supports it.
HeySkipper (1:59pm):
No, Russia does not have a right to any part of Ukraine, because Russia started the war, violating numerous treaties in the process. All their excuses for starting the war have turned out to be bald-faced lies, though eagerly repeated by some here.
The Irish stay in the EU because they make money off it. Companies like Google put branches there due to low taxes and get access to all of the EU.
A Gold Medal for Outstanding Contribution for Public Discourse for Hunter Biden.
Exactly how is satire supposed to be able to compete with reality?
The Irish have always been big supporters of Palestinian rights. No doubt it reminds them of their own struggle.
"Russia does not have a right to any part of Ukraine" because they signed a treaty were Ukraine gave up their nuclear weapons in exchange for Russia agreeing to honor their borders.
Note for the stupid and / or ignorant: The hard part of nuclear weapons is the U235 / Plutonium.
Doesn't matter that Ukraine couldn't have made those bombs explode. With the U235 / Plutonium from the bombs, they could have made new, working, bombs.
So the only legitimate outcome is Ukraine wins, Russia loses, and Russia is completely booted out of Ukraine.
A second, reasonable, outcome is the US gives Ukraine replacement nukes, and tells the two sides the Budapest Accords are dead, and they need to renegotiate whatever they find reasonable.
I think Narr has the best policy. If you don't like someone, don't read them. Easy Peasy. But too hard for some.
You rock Temujin. I think you're Orthodox Jewish, if I remember right? My first girlfriend was Reform Jew. It's kind of ridiculous, but I'm a Reform Jew man. Why would I have a favorite group of Jews? I don't know. I just do. Any time I run into a cool or fun Jew -- which is every other day, really -- my brain goes, Reform Jew, obviously.
You're my first Orthodox Jew man. And you're awesome. Very, very smart. And you vote the right way. Now I'm like, "I'm a Reform Jew man and an Orthodox Jew man." So if I run into a hateful Jew, now, my brain is like, "Probably a Conservative Jew man." Or, another possibility, all these buckets we put people in can be a little silly.
God bless you brother, and I hope to run into you again. Peace.
Dave Rubin
@RubinReport
"I can’t believe I’m retweeting a video of this little goblin, but this is totally correct."
well, yeah. He is right.
Also, I know you didn't mean to go out on a blasphemy to Christians. You start your goodbye post with "Jesus Christ." What breaks my heart is that many Jews feel that it's Christians who hate them. No. Anybody who hates the Jews is anti-Christ.
People whine about the Israel Lobby. So-called Israel lobby is a piker compared to the The powerful Islamic - Leftist Lobby.
The dems groom future leftists - using illegal racist compartments.
The GOP doesn't do any of this. They should - minus the illegality.
People who hate the Jews in the name of Christ are committing a vile sin against Christ. That's a dangerous sin.
RCOcean 2 claims to be a follower of Christ. I'll ask him again to identify his church and his priests. I don't think he has a church, or a priest. Or he's scared to identify them in public, for some reason.
"Its always the same thing. Lets not debate the immorality of israel's actions, instead lets talk about anti-semitism."
It's always the same thing, I'll hide behind some BS posture that I care about "Palestine" so I have free reign to show off what a pathetic, miserable, Jew hating Nazi POS I am.
Twenty years this turd RC has spent fapping off to putting on display what a Jew-hating turd he is and acts like it's a badge of honor.
“And then they're back - in a week, in a month. In six months. Sometimes under an obvious new 2nd name. Usually under their old one.”
Absolutely I hope he comes back! Tina Trent as well!
Babbling Bubba Joe Biden is there only cause Jill and Hunter wanted to go. He has no idea where or why or how he got there... he is just window dressing now. See Jill stuck with him for years and years... and now it's his turn to sit there and watch.
tim maguire,
Sorry, with bold and italic banned I guess I should have been more explicit at spelling it out.
Given that we are talking about President Autopen, any assertion of agency on Biden's part really needs some backing evidence. It's just as likely in any given situation that he was simply an empty husk frontman and the real decisions were being made by others in and around the White house.
…how challenging it must be to just scroll past…
Temujin, I am very sorry to learn that you are leaving. Your comments were always among the best for whatever the topic was. Best wishes for the future.
Temujin--You are absolutely correct. But please stick around as you are one of the best things about this blog.
If you find another place that works, please let me know.
Dr Weevil said...
HeySkipper (1:59pm):
"No, Russia does not have a right to any part of Ukraine, because Russia started the war, violating numerous treaties in the process. All their excuses for starting the war have turned out to be bald-faced lies, though eagerly repeated by some here."
A couple things — I only stated what I suspect the outcome will be, not what it should be.
Second, "right" is doing an awful lot of work here. I agree with everything you say following the first phrase. But if Ukraine can't prevail, then Russia will get what it can, right or wrong be damned.
imTay: "The rabid Jew-hatred and slanging does get wearisome."
You know that the vast majority of Jewish Americans agree with me right? If you don't know that, I expect that you don't know very many, if any.
Agree with you about what?
You asked for an argument for Israel to occupy what it does, and I gave it to you. It is a matter of objective, historical fact, that entities able to exert control over a territory will possess that territory. That applies to the Israel as much as any other country ever.
RCO: "The Zionist rhetorical trick of refusing to defense Israel's war crimes and instead counter-attacking with charges of Jew hatred, is well known. And tiresome.
Its always the same thing. Lets not debate the immorality of Israel's actions, instead lets talk about anti-semitism."
Here you go again, playing the man, and never the ball.
You make your Jew hatred obvious by completely neglecting Hamas's actions since 2005, never once considering Islamist supremacism, and invoking ceaselessly invoking "war crimes" without any regard to Hamas's embedding itself within the civilian population.
There is no discussing the morality of Israel's actions without discussing what came before.
Which means playing the ball, and not the man.
I wonder if the Trinity College Historical Society meant it as a joke. Just like I wonder if a lot of stuff that gets posted here is meant as a joke.
@Lazarus, my comments are often just me laughing at someone, or something, or life in general.
Hunter got the award because Prince Harry was unavailable.
“3. Is he really "their son"?”
She’s the evil stepmother.
**”Christians were the majority in Gaza (and more broadly in Palestine) from roughly the mid-5th century onward and remained so until the Muslim conquest in the 630s." ~ Grok**
If you question Grok further you will find it admitting that Xtianity remained the majority faith in Gaza, Palestine, and much else of the Middle East long after the Muslim irruption of the 630's. Specifically:
Grok: {quoting…}
Large parts of the Middle East (especially the Levant, Egypt, and Syria) remained majority or near-majority Christian for centuries after the Arab conquests of the 630s, under Muslim political domination.
Key points from the evidence:
• A century after the conquests, Muslims were still a small minority in the Levant (estimates around 6%), with the bulk of the population Christian.
• By the end of the third Islamic century, Christians still made up a clear majority in many estimates (around 60% in some accounts of the Levant).
• At the start of the First Crusade (late 11th century), Christians and Muslims were roughly equal in parts of the region; a solid Muslim majority is often placed later still in Syria-Palestine and Egypt.
• Conversion was gradual and driven by social, economic, and fiscal pressures (jizya, status advantages) rather than immediate mass conversion. Significant Christian communities persisted well after the Crusades.
This varies by sub-region—North Africa west of Egypt Islamized faster, while Egypt and parts of Syria retained Christian majorities or large minorities longer—but the broad picture of prolonged Christian demographic weight under early Muslim rule is accurate.
{/unQuote}
"ask Grok what percentage of the population within the borders of modern Israel were Jewish in 1920, for example."
Not sure what that is supposed to prove. There was no state of Israel, and Jews that were courageous enough to live in that area were periodically massacred Hamas-style by the Arabs (for example, Hebron, 1929). Not to mention that centuries of Muslim rule had left the place barely habitable. A lot of the Arabs there in 1920 had emigrated from other places once the Jewish pioneers began draining the swamps and developing the land.
At the time there were large Jewish populations all over the Middle East and North Africa. Baghdad was something like 25% Jewish. Most of them had to flee for their lives to Israel in 1948. Around half the population of Israel came from the surrounding Muslim countries.
"ask Grok what percentage of the population within the borders of modern Israel were Jewish in 1920, for example."
"ask Grok what percentage of the population within the borders of modern Israel were Musilm in 500, for example."
I've been reading Althouse's blog and participating in the comments for many years. To be honest, there have always been some commenters with whom I disagreed and who I found to be disagreeable. There was never an idyllic time when it was all peace and love and kumbaya. I generally scroll on by their comments.
Temujin, if you're still reading, may I suggest an alternative: a comment fast for a set period? I do it every year for Advent and Lent because of the emphasis my religious faith places on spiritual disciplines in these seasons.
Because, like so many here, I'd hate to see you leave for good!
"What exactly was their beef?"
My guess is the Irish hate Jews and Israeli supporters as much as they hate the British.
I can relate to Temujin's frustration and how annoying it is to see completely stupid anti-Jewish, anti-Israel comments here and the frustration of getting sucked into educating or arguing with ignorant people. It will never fix those people and they are not worth it.
Imagine if every single topic we discussed here ended up with comments by imTay or RCOcean about whether the USA has a right to exist and their argument being all the war crimes and crimes against humanity and inequities and flaws of the founders and subsequent leaders ever committed ... and of course nothing about the positive gifts of the US to the world. Of course we have the DSA now doing that. Maybe we will see them here in the comments at some point.
But what does any of that have to do with Hunter Biden being honored in Ireland or why the rabid activists there decided to physically attack Joe Biden, the former US President? I see a common theme and it's called derangement. No point trying to understand the reason when an action is irrational.
BTW I did some research on Joe Biden's visit to Ireland in 2016 as VP when he received an honorary doctorate from Trinity College. He's had a long relationship with the university so I am less puzzled now by the decision of the college to honor Hunter. He's making an effort to rejuvenate his career potential and someone there decided to help him with some positive public acknowledgement. (see: https://www.tcd.ie/news_events/articles/us-vice-president-joe-biden-receives-honorary-doctorate-from-trinity-college/) Gosh, Joe really has deteriorated in the last 10 years.
As other commenters have said, either respond if you have the time and energy or ignore the Jew hating idiots here, but know that even if no one bothers to refute their ignorant comments that doesn't mean that people agree with them. Thankfully people here do push back which is very appreciated. It is reassuring, although as I said before, there is no point in arguing with evil. They always squirm to avoid the truth when they are totally refuted. I suspect most people here wish they would STFU.
There’s an irony here. Whatever we may think of Hunter Biden receiving an award for public discourse, his remarks in Dublin emphasized the importance of engaging with people across political divisions. He discussed appearing on podcasts with right-wing influencers like Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens, emphasizing the importance of being able to disagree civilly even with people whose views we may disagree with.
Meanwhile, a discussion of that Dublin award on this blog became so contentious that Temujin, one of the blog’s thoughtful, if sometimes combative, contributors, announced that he was leaving, citing his growing frustration with the tone of the comments.
Perhaps the most worthwhile question raised by this episode isn’t whether Hunter deserved the medal but how we can disagree vigorously without making the conversation so unpleasant that thoughtful people no longer want to participate.
**Another silly award**: Lest anyone think questionable awards belong to just one side of our political divide, Russell Brand received the “Global Defender of Freedom” award at a black-tie gala at Mar-a-Lago in February 2025. Apparently, the freedom to bestow grandiose awards on just about anyone remains in excellent health.
I suspect most people here wish they would STFU.
Yeah, kinda.
Look I'm all for free speech and all. And I want all ideas expressed. It's just that some of ya'lls opinions are moronic and I get to free speechify that I think you're an idiot.
You have to learn just because you can assert an opinion doesn't mean that opinion is valid unless you can back it up with facts. A lot of you don't do that.
PW
What point are you attempting to make?
Rusty, my point was simply that there’s a certain irony here. Althouse began with a humorous post about Hunter Biden receiving an award for public discourse in Dublin, where he reportedly emphasized the importance of engaging with people across political divisions. Yet the ensuing discussion became so contentious that Temujin, frustrated with the tone of the comments, announced that he was leaving the blog.
I agree with you that opinions and factual claims should be challenged, especially when they’re poorly supported. But I suspect Temujin was making a broader point: we can disagree vigorously, challenge bad arguments, and call out prejudice without making the discussion so unpleasant that thoughtful contributors decide it’s no longer worth participating.
The idea that Hunter Biden is being bipartisan when he talks to Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens is absurd. Those two are actively damaging the Republican Party and MAGA from the inside, and seem to be paid to do so by Russia and Qatar.
Peaceful warrior: I can not speak for Temujin but only my own frustration when certain commenters insist on posting unfair, incomplete, dishonest and untruthful claims about Judaism, Jews, Israel, the conflict, etc., none of which in fact have anything to do with the post by Althouse.
That puts conscientious people in an impossible and unpleasant position of either allowing these "liars and haters" to go unchallenged or get to caught up in their loop of irrational provocations.
For examples: arguing about the percentage of Jews living in the Levant in the 1920's as if that is a basis for the legitimacy of the State of Israel, or if the falsehoods about Zionism are based on antisemitism, or if the Covenant described in the Bible between God and the Jewish people is valid, IOW if Jews have the right to be Jews. ETC. This is extremely insulting and a waste of time.
Rosalyn, I completely agree that repeatedly confronting statements one believes are dishonest or prejudicial can become exhausting. I didn't mean to speak for Temujin or to suggest his frustration was just about tone.
I really like your point about the dilemma: speaking up can pull the conversation away from the original subject, but staying quiet can leave unsupported or prejudicial claims unchallenged. I don't have an easy answer.
I do think it's important to distinguish good-faith criticism of Netanyahu or Israeli government policies from antisemitism. Criticizing a government is not the same as expressing hostility toward Jews as a people. I hope we can preserve room for energetic disagreement about the former while recognizing and challenging genuine prejudice when it appears.
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