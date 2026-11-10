"a mind is not really a house, but's a close alternative, sort of an alt-house"
On last nights cafe post (pun intended - read on), St Croix mentioned getting Chick-fil-A gift certs and giving them to the homeless. That reminded me of the following:I loved downtown cafeterias. There used to be so many, in department stores or in office buildings. They would be kind of hidden: upstairs, no sign outside the building. They were for shoppers or office workers who didn't bring food but didn't want to spend money or time on a sit down lunch.DC used to have a chain called Scholl's. They were RCs and proudly displayed crucifixes, Pope pics, Sacred Hearts, etc. Their idea for homelessness was to sell gift certificates with the stated purpose of giving them to beggars. When I first came to DC, they were down to one location. I bought some certs and gave one to a beggar at Xmastime. He was puzzled but thanked me. CC, JSM
Thune re-elected minority leader. The only way to change the Republican Senate is to primary about 10 of them 2028. They're making it clear that they don't listen to Trump or their voters.
NVIDIA Ceo Jensen Huang's affair with the Chinese Spy is the most expensive pussy ever! $420 Billion in market cap wiped out in two days. That beats Lady-Di and Helen of Troy. We're talking Guiness Book of World Records here. Trust me. You care. All your 401K ETFs own $NVDA. But...Damm! She's SMOKING HOT!! The Chinese know what they are doing. Nobody wants to fuck an American AWFL, or a green haired, nose ring liberal with a fupa.I don't care how much money you have. "Eve pull down the apple, and give a taste to me...." 10,000 Maniacs.
Since no one else seems to have noticed:Massie's attempt to impeach Hegseth failed, with not a single Republican joining him. The House voted 211-203 to refer it to the Judiciary Committee, where it seems likely to die. Here's Trump's comment, retweeted by the Department of War: link.
"Since no one else seems to have noticed..."Others noticed. It's just not the result they wanted. Like the NYT does, they ignore whatever does not support their partisan position.
Amazon Prime has the Jeremy Brett Sherlock Holmes series. Not sure if this is new, or if the algorithm just now figured out I would like it.Now if someone would serve me up the Lenfilm Russian Sherlock Holmes series....CC, JSM
In news from the world of Bizarrerie, pro-Palestine protesters threw milk at Joe and Jill Biden in Ireland. Two were arrested. Not all that bizarre, you say? The proud parents were there to see Hunter Biden pick up a gold medal for "Outstanding Contribution to Public Discourse" from Trinity College, Dublin (link).
Trinity Dublin was founded by Elizabeth I to train Protestant ministers for the Church of Ireland. Now it's a place to honor ROCINOs (Roman Catholics in Name Only) while leaving them open to attacks from their own side. Hm, maybe Liz would still approve....CC, JSM
In all seriousness, longtime members of this parish will recall that 'milkshaking' in the British Isles and Europe is often really concrete-throwing. It appears that in this instance it was just milk. CC, JSM
“Nobody wants to fuck an American AWFL, or a green haired, nose ring liberal with a fupa.”Now wait just a minute. What if it’s a tight fupa, that hasn’t been overused or abused?
I had to look it up. No… it’s a hard pass.
I just read at Instapundit that the Senate Republicans have doubled down on failure by voting to keep Thune as their caucus leader. Now we are well and truly screwed. Good night.
At Popeye's $1 donation get your free pie!!
Thune was interviewed by Bret Baire tonight. What absolute waste of a Senate seat.
Elections are terrifying to ChristiansOkay, so the Christians here on my little island have really been trying to shut me up the last couple of days. Or Satan is doing it. Or it's just random shit keeps happening. Sometimes it's hard to tell who is doing it and who is to blame. You know what I mean?Mostly these are harmless attempts to scare me. I mean, so far it's been harmless. If it was just falling anvils, I wouldn't be concerned. Wile E. Coyote cracks me up. Have you noticed that he's so smart and that fucking bird is retarded?STOP!All the cartoon animals were gnawing on my fingers and toes, and I was kicking them. That's my kinda fight. Cartoon fight! Who feels guilty about a cartoon fight? Nobody. "Father, please forgive me. I've been thinking about cartoons." That's just not a thing. It ain't a sin. It ain't nothing! That's my belief system.And then I got a little scared (shhhh) because the damn assholes on my island started beating me up. Ow! I thought we agreed that shit was useless.Christian Spirit #1: "Why is it that you know the name of the Pope but you can't remember the name of your Episcopal Bishop?""Michael Curry!" I scream.Christian Spirit #2: "He's retired." Smack! Pop! Pow! "Name his replacement.""That's not fair," I said. "Who can remember the name of a damn Episcopal bishop. This is a crazy test."Now these Christian spirits are beating the shit out of me. One of them is wearing a T-shirt that says "Lutheran." And this guy in a Baptist jersey punches me in the jaw. And then twice in the eye. And then four times in the nose. Fucking Baptists man. You think Baptists are nice and then you're like, "Oh shit, Southern Baptists." Anyway, I"m trying to keep my mouth shut. Because my Episcopal brothers and sisters have warned me, "shut your fucking mouth." Very helpful, the Episcopalians. They are not afraid to tell it to you straight. Anyway, I try to bite my tongue. And then I actually bite my tongue. Now my tongue is bleeding out. I got blood in my mouth. I'm spitting the blood out."Why do you know Michael Curry's name?""Because he's famous," I say."Famous," the Mormon says. >Oh shit the Mormons are here. I am so fucked.
Good one MosbyI've been trying to get people worked up about DINOs (Democrat in Name Only). You fucking Dinos know what I'm talking about.Unfortunately Dinos are cool as shit. Dean Martin was called Dino. And Dino is the most famous of the Flintstones. Except for Fred. Barney. Wilma. Bam Bam. He's top 5, anyway. I wrote a screenplay where my hero was Dino. That's because everybody knows Dino is cool. So you call somebody a "Dino" out on the street, and people are just confused. The cool dinosaur? Why is this strange man calling this normal man a cool dinosaur?All you can do is blame Satan when shit stops working. And then you're one of those damn people blaming Satan when shit stops working. You hear an ambulance and your brain is like, "That better not be for me because I am sane, bitch. I will fuck you up so bad, Satan! Show yourself! You sneaky fucker." Oh my God I am in trouble.
Looks like Johnson resigned as GOP House leader. That's good.
DeSantis and Rubio are swimming Lake Mendota.
Now it can be told.
My mom, former Baptist, now she's an Episcopalian so she doesn't have to pray, asks me, "Taylor, have you ever dated a girl with a nose ring?"And I said, "Yes." Which was actually a lie. The truth is, I asked out this beautiful girl with a nose ring. Boy I really wanted to fuck her. She was hot! She was "I might go to hell for this one" hot. Believe me when I say I wanted to fuck her. I ain't lying! And I asked her out. And she said yes. This was after a big fight. And then we made up. And I'm like, "I know she's not playing games with me. She's not like that. She's just late, that's all." Sitting there by myself in a Starbucks -- which I've done before -- drinking a Vanilla Latte. And I finish my vanilla Latte. She's still not there. Should I order another Vanilla Latte? My brain is going, "That fucking girl with a nose ring has stood me up." I'm just glad she doesn't have blue hair. Although frankly I prefer blue hair to the nose ring. Nose ring makes me think buggers. And then my science brain goes, "Why doesn't an ear ring make you think ear wax?" And I'm like, "How the fuck should I know, Science Brain? Shut up." And then another voice says, "Maybe we got the schizophrenia." And my voice says, "That's not funny." And then another voice says, "I think it's the devil. Multiple voices definitely means the devil. That's in the Bible." And yet another voice says, "Too many voices in here. I got the claustrophobia."
“All you can do is blame Satan when shit stops working. And then you're one of those damn people blaming Satan when shit stops working.”Just this very day I yelled “Get thee behind me Satan!” When my refrigerator took a dump.
Dr. Weevil at 6:23. That might be the greatest ink in the history of link. I read the whole article! I could not stop reading.I didn't see any milk. Are you sure it was milk? Why would you throw milk at somebody? My brain wanted an answer to this mystery. Milk is innocent. I get why you throw blood at people. You made us bleed and die. But who throws milk? Why would you throw milk? You made us lactate and the baby is sucking on my breast.. Milk is so innocent! Could it be angels with the milk? I wanted to know. And The New York Post does not answer that question. Fucking lazy journalism. Alexander Hamilton is spinning in his grave. All you people who love that play Hamilton need to subscribe to The New York Post. That's right, that's right. Headless body in a topless bar.. You know it's the Post because those bastards laugh. John Mulaney on the New York Post (sorry for the AI ghost)
Inga, you lost me when your refrigerator took a dump. Quit trying to play crazy! You suck at it.
I highly recommend the called means interview on Joe Rogan.
Calley Means. Sheesh, autocorrect
The funniest part of the Biden administration is when Hunter -- that guy who makes me look like Mother Teresa -- is showing up at cabinet meetings to help his father out. You know the Socialists are whispering, "Why is the crackhead here?" And on the other side of the table "Is he the boss now? I'm confused." And Kamala is talking to herself (again). "This is Jill Fucking Biden behind this. She's the power behind the crackhead. I'm not going to follow the crackhead. I don't care what anybody says. The crackhead is not in charge. I wish I was in charge. I'm not in charge. Maybe I should take charge? No, no, wait your turn, girl. You're going to be the first female president. Jill Biden is not fucking in charge, I'll tell you that much. I have no idea who is in charge. I need some wine. Maybe a little weed. I'm just glad I don't have to suck cock anymore. That is seriously overrated."
Brian Stelter Trying to suck up to Joe Rogan
Joe! I got some free time! Joe! Althouse has my digits.
Massie's attempt to impeach Hegseth failed, with not a single Republican joining him. The House voted 211-203 to refer it to the Judiciary Committee, where it seems likely to die.That's kind of hilarious. Impeachment is already over? So much for slowing down the lame duck. What is the Democrat House going to do now, since impeachment is no longer in play? "We are going to sit here and take selfies." And watch videos of Charlie Kirk dying, I guess.
Gusty Winds is all "$420 billion" and I don't even read that part and skip down to chicks with nose rings. That's because of all my sins, I like Lust way more than Greed. Wrath is pretty good, too. I'm a big fan of the Wrath. Greed's kinda pathetic actually. I'm like Lust, Wrath, Greed, Gluttony, plus the Three Sins I Can Never Remember. Pride? I was about to put Pride up at #1. I'm big on Pride. And that's when I remember, Pride is gay now. Oh shit, that was a close one. So I drop Pride way down on my list. I'll stick Pride between Greed and Gluttony. Now I'm going to sit here and think so I don't have to ask AI for spiritual help. Fuck you, AI. The 7 sins were in a movie, and a book. I can do this. I'm a Protestant but I can still name them. I think. Sloth? Maybe. That's the worst sin. By "worst" I mean least cool sin. You're in hell and people are asking you, "What did you do to get down here." And you're like, "Sloth." And nobody wants to talk to you. I just sat around watching TV all my life. Deceit? Is that one? Damn it. "AI, you're my only hope."Envy. Fuck. What happened to Deceit? Deceit's all right now? Satan is the father of lies!
Thank you Carolina. (Nickname so I remember you!)I am in 2 minutes in and this interview is fantastic.
I do have ADD so I have trouble watching an entire Joe Rogan interview. All they do is sit there. Two people talking. If you want to investigate who gave me ADD, it was the mainstream media. Now I got a fast brain and sometimes it won't slow down. I got a media disease. And the drug industry is like, "we can drug you up, no problem!" Fuck off.
There are two easy ways to remember the Seven Deadly Sins:1. The initials of their traditional names spell WASP LEG: Wrath-Avarice-Sloth-Pride Lust-Envy-Gluttony. (A university student told me this years ago.)2. They divide into three groups of three, sort of. How, if there are only seven? Thomas Aquinas divided them into classes: Love Excessive, Love Defective, and Love Perverted.Love Excessive is those which are too much of a good thing. We all need love, nourishment, and possessions, but too much of these (or getting them in the wrong way) are Lust, Gluttony, and Avarice/Greed.Love Defective is too little of a good thing, not doing enough of what we should be doing. That's Sloth, not divided because not doing things is really one thing.Love Perverted is things we shouldn't do at all, so doing too much or too little doesn't come into it: Pride, Envy, and Wrath/Anger.An amusing game to play with people who were raised Catholic is to ask them to name them all. Unless they know a handy mnemonic, like the ones I just gave, there's always one they can't remember, and it's one they really should remember. You can then say "YOU forgot [whichever]? Hmmmmm". The one they think of first is also one they're more likely to suffer from, but one they can admit easily, and don't have to lie to themselves about.
public shame is how things get doneThis is the main reason the left wants to control the media. They control the narratives. They control who gets shamed and what gets the light and what stays in the shadows.People keep pro-lifers out of the media because we bring the shame. Dead baby photographs is a shaming mechanism and the Socialists know it. All those states allowing abortion until birth are clueless. Obviously they've never spent any time on the Althouse blog. Abortion is a brutal fight, and there is plenty of shame to go around. But Christ tells us to spread the light. (Sometimes I add more heat than light).
Dr. Weevil at 10:02. Awesome, brother.I feel like there are way more than seven sins. Seven? What about making fun of people? Mocking them? I know that's a sin. But I'd probably get the bucket wrong. What if she's sucking Joe's cock when she doesn't want to suck Joe's cock? That's not lust, that's something else. I'm glad I don't have to put sins in buckets. That's going to be my job in hell, probably. I'll be the bucket man.
The ACLU is an arm of the corruptocrap party.
Excellent episode of Brandi Cruse
People do not understand how corrupt the democrat party is.More Brandi. She is right.
Demcorats/ corrupt one party rule- will destroy our nation - and the idiots will cheer.Insane.
Here's a transcript of the Means interview on Face the NationI'll add that industrial nations have way higher cancer rates than other countries. For instance, there's almost no breast cancer in some countries in Asia. Breast cancer is way more prominent in women than in men. That's because breast cancer is tied up with estrogen, and women have a lot more estrogen than men. I assume that estrogen is getting into the drinking water in our country. Maybe also in the milk. So that makes men more feminine (yay! the feminists shout) but also gives women breast cancer (oops). One of the things that puts estrogen into the drinking water are birth control pills and other drugs with estrogen. Doctors are pumping boys full of estrogen to make them more feminine. Which is truly fucked up and evil. Increasing suicide, and cancer, and failing to actually turn boys into girls. We sweat the Hippocratic Oath for a reason. And it was doing pretty good until the Supreme Court threw the Oath out the window in Roe v. Wade.
I think I meant to type "swear" and not "sweat."
Satan is a typo
Satan is an anagram of Santanot sure if that means anythingkinda freaky if you think about it
President Trump is the president for the next two years. The next two years are going to be the most consequential two years in American history.I don't know about you, but my eyes rolled up inside my head. Maybe if you free Iran or Cuba, the next two years will make the top 10. The year Face the Nation exposes the infanticides of Planned Parenthood, that will be a big day.
Many years ago, Howard Stern, the "king of all media," wanted to play a trick on Joe Rogan. And so he brought a woman into his radio show, a woman who had slept with Joe Rogan. And he surprised the young comedian with this one night stand. And then she announced to the world that Joe Rogan had impregnated her. And she aborted his baby. And Joe Rogan said, "I'm glad!"Ever since that show, Rogan has hated Howard Stern. Hated him for mocking him and making fun of him, for making him the butt of a joke. The woman who alleged that she had had an abortion, did not feel bad. She was not crying. She was not upset. Abortion was no big deal to her. But, I think, it bothered the fuck out of Joe Rogan. Just now it occurred to me, it's entirely possible that Rogan did not impregnate that girl. The reason she didn't feel bad, and that she was willing to do this stunt, is that it never happened. She had no abortion. But she enjoyed deceiving Joe Rogan.Where did I get this information? I might be making it up.Anyway, I don't know if you feel guilt about your abortion, Joe Rogan. But I want to suggest the possibility that it never happened. She didn't kill your baby. It's all good, brother. God's peace.
The Jensen Huang affair is now being spun as if Trump wants to help China.
I get the fear of not wanting to be tied to a person you dislike for 18 years. You think abortion frees you of that. But what if she chooses to keep the baby? Then you're not free of it. So the stress and the urge to coerce an abortion is big. Abortion isn't helping women or girls at all. Far better to have these conversations before you have sex, not after a pregnancy is announced. "What are we going to do if I get pregnant?" That's a good question to ask on a date. Wait for love. Wait for passion. Sex is way, way better with these things. And if you accidentally make a baby, it's not a horrible thing. Maybe it's a wonderful thing.
I almost did an awful thing on the Althouse blog. I wanted to confess something. I wanted to reveal something. Specifically, I wanted to reveal why I stopped having sex, 30 years ago. I had not said anything, because I was protecting the girl who did it. Family friend, she's married now and has children. Happy, I hope. Anyway, I wanted to reveal what she had done. And I (or Satan) almost talked myself into it. Why is it bad to reveal this bad thing that she had done? And reveal the bad thing I had done? I don't think it would have been a sin to do it. It would have just hurt me and her. I almost did it. I was writing it, and I was going to publish it on Althouse. And what saved me, were all the warnings I got from people on the Althouse blog. "You talk too much." I got a lot of this recently. I figured it was a flaw in me, and I accepted it. I like to be the center of attention! Even if it's negative attention. Anyway, if somebody had written, "You reveal too much," I would have gotten the hint sooner. I just thought people were complaining that my stuff is too much, that I was overshadowing others. And I was like, just skip over it if you don't want to read me. Sheesh. So I was about to reveal this thing. Many had warned me. But this comment Carolina made, really bit me for some reason. "Saint, shut your mouth." I was like, that's a little mean. I'll let it go.And so I'm writing this long passage, about her lies, about my feelings, all this dark shit that happened 30 years ago. And I wrote it all out. I was 90% done. When I heard this little voice. "Who is this helping?" I was hurting her. I was hurting myself. I wasn't helping anybody. I was over-sharing. So I quickly deleted everything. And I am so happy, so relieved, that I did not publish it. And I just wanted to thank Carolina, and the whole Althouse blog, for warning me. I listened and I heard and it finally got inside my thick skull. Thank you very much
Actually, I hate being the center of negative attention. Hate it like poison. "Why is everybody being so mean to me right now? I don't like it."But some dark part of me must crave it, I guess, in a masochistic way. Satan whispering in my ear, "Confession is good for the soul." Satan is a dark spirit who takes the truth and warps it, until it sounds good to you.Satan exists because God allows him to exist. The same way God allows Hitler and Stalin and Mao and Jack the Ripper and that rapist over there to exist. God made us to be free. And I believe this means God will not strip us of our free will in the afterlife. Good night everyone.
I asked Perplexity this question:If I use the Althouse affiliate link to buy something, complete the purchase, and then buy something else, does she still get her % on the second purchase?Perplexity said no. You need to click her link again before shopping for the second purchase.What if I use the link, put several items in my cart, and then buy them together? Does she get her % on all (qualifying) items?Perplexity said yes, as long as the purchase is completed within 24 hours.There are some exceptions, but if those interest you, check with your favorite AI.
This is copied from a previous postThe comment is by Aggie“In the 2026 Midterms, there are 13 House seats that are still uncalled. But the projected finals show a +44 seat gain for the Democrats, at 255 D / 167 R. In the Senate, 2 seats remain uncalled but are projected to go to Democrats, making it a gain of +9 Senate seats, at 56 D / 44R.
Voter turnout is estimated at 49.1% of eligible voters. This is just behind 2018, which was 50%. You'd have to go back to 1914 to get to the next one. And as for the split: For the voter turnout on the House vote, it was 56.0% D / 42.5% R. That a 13.5 point margin, and it's the biggest difference for at least 60 years. Republican voters didn't bother to go out and vote, and that's why there was a Blue surge.
Republicans did what they do best: Nothing. Please don't complain about your representation in Washington. I would say the Republicans there accurately represent their voting base.”It’s not liberal women who are suicidal in voting for these socialists/communists. It’s Republicans. All they had to do was go to the polls and vote, support a President who puts his life on the line every day, whose allies in and out of government are now going to be the targets of destruction and they couldn’t bother to take 10 minutes out if their day and vote. Republicans/conservatives are assholes.
So I looked up Jensen Huang's wife. She is rather hot, in a GILFy, naughty-librarian sort of way (the latter because all her pictures have her in an updo with glasses). If that's who you have at home, why make the effort to get something else?Of course, just because she looks like a cock monster, doesn't mean she still has any interest in cock. Maybe that was part of the problem. And also if you are a billionaire, what's the point of all that money if you can't have all the girls you want?Musk has the right idea. So did the royals and nobles who agreed to have an heir and a spare together, then just each did whoever they wanted.If you're preternaturally rich and gifted with the abilities that got you that rich, the monogamous lifestyle was not really designed for you.Jensen's main problem was that he let the girl come to him. With that much money, he should have been the pursuer. Kind of like Travis with Taylor, or Musk with that one-name singer. Pick out a female celeb and tell her you've picked her out. Instant panty-soaker. CC, JSM
I did listen to the Calley Means interview by Rogan. It is alright, but it seems the typical political stuff. You mean the WH CoS controls access to the President? And with their biases they parlay that by granting access to causes they support? And when elections fail, they then get blamed for their actions? Oh my.
Re: St. Criox: and I thought I was one of those who went overboard on my sex life and personal experiences with TMI. Well, carry on. Much better than the trolling libs, one of which won’t stop using italics or STFU. Blessings
https://cdn.discordapp.com/attachments/828458363112390666/1569870930916806746/image0.jpg?ex=6af5b07c&is=6af45efc&hm=79fb83e1b56e130972e89b85d73d02d5161560d5a23142fd95d5304b5d57d6e6&
“Republican voters didn't bother to go out and vote, and that's why there was a Blue surge.”…the data doesn’t fit this narrative. What happened is Republican voters came out and voted a bit more than they voted in the last midterms while Democrat voters, millions of them newly registered, materialized and voted in record numbers. Urban counties and those controlled by Democrats managed to harvest enough new voters to overwhelm republican counties record turnout…
…it’s blatantly false to declare Republicans crossed over or didn’t show up. These claims are cover not analysis…
Yes, rehajm, I wonder what the GOP legal teams were doing. They were responsible for everyone playing fair, more or less, in 2024. We're not hearing anything from either flavor of media about them this time, other than the very macro scale stuff like the Post Office cases. CC, JSM
In the 2026 election . . . The evidence suggests turnout mattered: an early analysis cited by Vox found that, in Texas and Georgia, 2024 Harris voters turned out at rates about 9 percentage points higher than 2024 Trump voters.In other words Republicans didn’t show up and vote as they did in 2024
That was Perplexity as my source
…john, when registration of new voters isn’t audited by verifying ID or other audit and there’s no real method to audit mail-in ballots they’re only left to verify reported counts, which I think they caught in a couple places…
As you consider what to post on your social media this upcoming Veteran’s Day, perhaps including helpful resources and organizations which work to serve Veterans may be more useful than kind words or patriotic pictures.(DAV,VFW Veterans Crisis Hotline)Did you ALSO know that you could send a personal letter to a veteran currently serving abroad, someone who may not have the same familial or relational support others are afforded Making a moderate donation to a veteran-assistance program or organization can go a long way to all Veterans who have served is another avenue toward thanking Veterans that is often overlooked. Stop In a VA Hospital or a local office and ask if you can stop by some rooms to meet and greet some Vets who may not have anyone to visit them. Stop at your VA Cemetery to see if you can lay a wreath or a note and at minimum give a sincere moment of silence. THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE has become a go to saying for many BUT IF YOU WANT TO THANK ME, (1965-1972) try some of these suggestions, doesn't take long and you may find peace in honoring those who gave all and those still in theater. To those I served with I salute you, to the ones who didnt come back I'll remember you and those still active "OORAH"
We should be applauding this growth by the Republicans. They have chosen a leader in Jim Jordan who only allegedly turned a blind eye to the sexual abuse of young men, as opposed to past leaders like Dennis Hastert who perpetrated it themselves.
Front Page story: https://www.frontpagemag.com/how-they-stole-texas/They didn't steal Texas. They WON Texas by making sure their voters TURNED UP AND VOTED.Republican Voters DIDN'T TURN UP TO VOTE.
@rehajm, my numbers come from analysis, as did my first post on the subject. I published the results, not the whole analysis, and I disclosed where the voter turnout percentages were captured from (the House vote). Where is YOUR data?
But I'll reiterate that Republicans in Congress only reflect every bit of the no-show love from voters. '...The 119th Congress is the least productive Congress of the decade on every measure. The House has passed 1,000 measures so far (449 in 2025's session plus 467 this year) versus the 115th's peak of 1,484, and the Senate's 824 is well below every full-Congress total of the past 10 years....'The majority that voters handed to the House and the Senate in 2024 was squandered by any definition, by Republicans that refused to recognize their mandate and use it productively.You can't reform voter registration if you won't pass things like the SAVE Act, and you'll never change anything if you don't have a majority.
The Republican congress may have squandered every opportunity but the nonvoting Republicans squandered so much more. And all they had to do was vote. Nothing else was asked of them. Bunch of losers.
I disagree that Republican voters are categorical losers, although they are literal ones in this last midterm election cycle.Their party has failed them. Even when given the unequivocal message, as with John Cornyn's primary result. The party has failed to grow, to create voter interest, to create the machinery and system necessary to get out the vote. It's not from a lack of money. It's from a lack of motivation. A failure of leadership, and a failure to acknowledge what the voters are telling them. From 2024-2026, they had a clear instruction and they decided, instead, to play their old games of hating and sabotaging the leader of their party. Republicans are like certain generals, they are always fighting the last war instead of the current one, and Democrats are just like the commies that they are: Fighting to win at any cost, by any means necessary, no matter what moral transgressions might be involved. Just my two cents, of course.
I disagree. The Democrats turn out and vote for their shmucks because they understand the stakes.. We finally have a President who did what we wanted. And all he asked in return is that Republicans go and vote. That’s it. Republicans are such big talkers. They’ll defend freedom and liberty to their deaths. It’s all bs. They can’t even muster the energy to vote. They are pathetic losers.
The Republican party approved $100 million dollars for John Cornyn to squander on his primary. Not even the full election, on his primary, where he was trounced. Instead of getting behind the candidate favored by the voters, the party got behind the candidate they had frequently and vocally and consistently been disgusted with, for a long list of reasons. The Republican party is the party of voter betrayal, and their chief attraction to voters lies in them not being named 'Democrat'. Although their behavior is often indistinguishable from them.
Sorry, Eva Marie, but sometimes even a 2x4 won’t do the work required.
@Iman lol
…oh I’m not fazed by dooshbags swinging metaphorical dimension lumber. Pound sand…and Aggie, I read your story and I still believe it supports my analysis- it isn’t that Republicans ‘didn’t show up’ or they ‘stayed home’. Nor does Eva’s data, unless you do what Eva does and compare Presidential turnout to midterm turnout. I’d concede those are people who could have voted this time but again- Read. Your. Story. Democrats created millions of new voters in blue counties where they control the vote. THAT is how they won. Who are these people?
Aggie, thanks for all your info.
…it’s a story repeated in nearly every blue county in the country. How’d that happen?
So.... no data, then. Just a story about voter registration, that I referred to. How many new voters did Republicans register? How many races were lost by less than the differences in party turnout? Seems like a rather lazy effort instead of an analytical one. Kind of like 'not showing up'. That's how Republicans lose. Scott Pressler has been saying it for years.
Marcus at 6:27. thank you sir
…all you’ve done Aggie is look at news story and parrot the conclusions. Look at the data…
Okay, so now I'm going to try to explain my comment at 8:18"Elections are terrifying to Christians"I'm an Episcopalian. I go to an Episcopal church. We are all Christians, in my church, and we all love each other. I believe this. But also there is this fear, in my Episcopal church, that we will divide and fall apart. Why? Because we are so diverse and so many Christians with wild ideas are trying to pray under one roof. So that causes stress.So I thought I would tell a little story about what it feels like when Christians are mad at me. Which happens, from time to time. Particularly if you are misunderstood. And the devil is constantly trying to make sure we are misunderstood.So my story is a fantasy about what it feels like for a Christian to fight with Christians. We're not Islam. So nobody is going to die. But it's still kind of stressful. I actually had a nightmare in the middle of the day, while I was driving my car. A daymare. And my daymare was that the priests at my church were sick of my shit and they were about to eject me from my church. And I was terrified. Because I love my church. It is my spiritual home. So I wrote the little story to combat my fear, to combat the Satan in my mind. And to show I will not be stopped and I love Christ. That's how it felt, anyway. I appreciate everybody's patience as I work through this spiritual crisis. I think it's about over.
Rehajm I spent about an hour with the A.I. dissecting the midterm election and comparing it midterms going back 60 years to LBJ, you idiot. I published a first post on it on Althouse blog a couple of days after Election Day, showing how majorities are flipped in midterms as a product of voter turnout - on both sides. And then I did more research and updated it yesterday after the more-or-less final results of this election were sorted out. The story I posted this morning was an afterthought, which I posted as irony - as the story is titled as an 'election steal' and yet says something different in the body of the story. You want to believe it's about democrats registering voters, be my guest, it certainly makes it easy for you to level blame and rage against something you can claim you're powerless to do something about.
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81 comments:
On last nights cafe post (pun intended - read on), St Croix mentioned getting Chick-fil-A gift certs and giving them to the homeless. That reminded me of the following:
I loved downtown cafeterias. There used to be so many, in department stores or in office buildings. They would be kind of hidden: upstairs, no sign outside the building. They were for shoppers or office workers who didn't bring food but didn't want to spend money or time on a sit down lunch.
DC used to have a chain called Scholl's. They were RCs and proudly displayed crucifixes, Pope pics, Sacred Hearts, etc. Their idea for homelessness was to sell gift certificates with the stated purpose of giving them to beggars.
When I first came to DC, they were down to one location. I bought some certs and gave one to a beggar at Xmastime. He was puzzled but thanked me. CC, JSM
Thune re-elected minority leader. The only way to change the Republican Senate is to primary about 10 of them 2028. They're making it clear that they don't listen to Trump or their voters.
NVIDIA Ceo Jensen Huang's affair with the Chinese Spy is the most expensive pussy ever! $420 Billion in market cap wiped out in two days. That beats Lady-Di and Helen of Troy. We're talking Guiness Book of World Records here.
Trust me. You care. All your 401K ETFs own $NVDA.
But...Damm! She's SMOKING HOT!! The Chinese know what they are doing. Nobody wants to fuck an American AWFL, or a green haired, nose ring liberal with a fupa.
I don't care how much money you have. "Eve pull down the apple, and give a taste to me...." 10,000 Maniacs.
Since no one else seems to have noticed:
Massie's attempt to impeach Hegseth failed, with not a single Republican joining him. The House voted 211-203 to refer it to the Judiciary Committee, where it seems likely to die. Here's Trump's comment, retweeted by the Department of War: link.
"Since no one else seems to have noticed..."
Others noticed. It's just not the result they wanted. Like the NYT does, they ignore whatever does not support their partisan position.
Amazon Prime has the Jeremy Brett Sherlock Holmes series. Not sure if this is new, or if the algorithm just now figured out I would like it.
Now if someone would serve me up the Lenfilm Russian Sherlock Holmes series....CC, JSM
In news from the world of Bizarrerie, pro-Palestine protesters threw milk at Joe and Jill Biden in Ireland. Two were arrested. Not all that bizarre, you say? The proud parents were there to see Hunter Biden pick up a gold medal for "Outstanding Contribution to Public Discourse" from Trinity College, Dublin (link).
Trinity Dublin was founded by Elizabeth I to train Protestant ministers for the Church of Ireland. Now it's a place to honor ROCINOs (Roman Catholics in Name Only) while leaving them open to attacks from their own side. Hm, maybe Liz would still approve....CC, JSM
In all seriousness, longtime members of this parish will recall that 'milkshaking' in the British Isles and Europe is often really concrete-throwing. It appears that in this instance it was just milk. CC, JSM
“Nobody wants to fuck an American AWFL, or a green haired, nose ring liberal with a fupa.”
Now wait just a minute. What if it’s a tight fupa, that hasn’t been overused or abused?
I had to look it up. No… it’s a hard pass.
I just read at Instapundit that the Senate Republicans have doubled down on failure by voting to keep Thune as their caucus leader. Now we are well and truly screwed. Good night.
At Popeye's $1 donation get your free pie!!
Thune was interviewed by Bret Baire tonight. What absolute waste of a Senate seat.
Elections are terrifying to Christians
Okay, so the Christians here on my little island have really been trying to shut me up the last couple of days. Or Satan is doing it. Or it's just random shit keeps happening. Sometimes it's hard to tell who is doing it and who is to blame. You know what I mean?
Mostly these are harmless attempts to scare me. I mean, so far it's been harmless. If it was just falling anvils, I wouldn't be concerned. Wile E. Coyote cracks me up. Have you noticed that he's so smart and that fucking bird is retarded?
STOP!
All the cartoon animals were gnawing on my fingers and toes, and I was kicking them. That's my kinda fight. Cartoon fight! Who feels guilty about a cartoon fight? Nobody. "Father, please forgive me. I've been thinking about cartoons." That's just not a thing. It ain't a sin. It ain't nothing! That's my belief system.
And then I got a little scared (shhhh) because the damn assholes on my island started beating me up. Ow! I thought we agreed that shit was useless.
Christian Spirit #1: "Why is it that you know the name of the Pope but you can't remember the name of your Episcopal Bishop?"
"Michael Curry!" I scream.
Christian Spirit #2: "He's retired." Smack! Pop! Pow! "Name his replacement."
"That's not fair," I said. "Who can remember the name of a damn Episcopal bishop. This is a crazy test."
Now these Christian spirits are beating the shit out of me. One of them is wearing a T-shirt that says "Lutheran." And this guy in a Baptist jersey punches me in the jaw. And then twice in the eye. And then four times in the nose. Fucking Baptists man. You think Baptists are nice and then you're like, "Oh shit, Southern Baptists." Anyway, I"m trying to keep my mouth shut. Because my Episcopal brothers and sisters have warned me, "shut your fucking mouth." Very helpful, the Episcopalians. They are not afraid to tell it to you straight. Anyway, I try to bite my tongue. And then I actually bite my tongue. Now my tongue is bleeding out. I got blood in my mouth. I'm spitting the blood out.
"Why do you know Michael Curry's name?"
"Because he's famous," I say.
"Famous," the Mormon says.
>Oh shit the Mormons are here. I am so fucked.
Good one Mosby
I've been trying to get people worked up about DINOs (Democrat in Name Only). You fucking Dinos know what I'm talking about.
Unfortunately Dinos are cool as shit. Dean Martin was called Dino. And Dino is the most famous of the Flintstones. Except for Fred. Barney. Wilma. Bam Bam. He's top 5, anyway. I wrote a screenplay where my hero was Dino. That's because everybody knows Dino is cool. So you call somebody a "Dino" out on the street, and people are just confused. The cool dinosaur? Why is this strange man calling this normal man a cool dinosaur?
All you can do is blame Satan when shit stops working. And then you're one of those damn people blaming Satan when shit stops working. You hear an ambulance and your brain is like, "That better not be for me because I am sane, bitch. I will fuck you up so bad, Satan! Show yourself! You sneaky fucker." Oh my God I am in trouble.
Looks like Johnson resigned as GOP House leader. That's good.
DeSantis and Rubio are swimming Lake Mendota.
Now it can be told.
My mom, former Baptist, now she's an Episcopalian so she doesn't have to pray, asks me, "Taylor, have you ever dated a girl with a nose ring?"
And I said, "Yes." Which was actually a lie. The truth is, I asked out this beautiful girl with a nose ring. Boy I really wanted to fuck her. She was hot! She was "I might go to hell for this one" hot. Believe me when I say I wanted to fuck her. I ain't lying! And I asked her out. And she said yes. This was after a big fight. And then we made up. And I'm like, "I know she's not playing games with me. She's not like that. She's just late, that's all." Sitting there by myself in a Starbucks -- which I've done before -- drinking a Vanilla Latte. And I finish my vanilla Latte. She's still not there. Should I order another Vanilla Latte?
My brain is going, "That fucking girl with a nose ring has stood me up." I'm just glad she doesn't have blue hair. Although frankly I prefer blue hair to the nose ring. Nose ring makes me think buggers. And then my science brain goes, "Why doesn't an ear ring make you think ear wax?" And I'm like, "How the fuck should I know, Science Brain? Shut up." And then another voice says, "Maybe we got the schizophrenia." And my voice says, "That's not funny." And then another voice says, "I think it's the devil. Multiple voices definitely means the devil. That's in the Bible." And yet another voice says, "Too many voices in here. I got the claustrophobia."
“All you can do is blame Satan when shit stops working. And then you're one of those damn people blaming Satan when shit stops working.”
Just this very day I yelled “Get thee behind me Satan!” When my refrigerator took a dump.
Dr. Weevil at 6:23. That might be the greatest ink in the history of link.
I read the whole article! I could not stop reading.
I didn't see any milk. Are you sure it was milk? Why would you throw milk at somebody? My brain wanted an answer to this mystery. Milk is innocent. I get why you throw blood at people. You made us bleed and die. But who throws milk? Why would you throw milk? You made us lactate and the baby is sucking on my breast.. Milk is so innocent! Could it be angels with the milk? I wanted to know. And The New York Post does not answer that question. Fucking lazy journalism. Alexander Hamilton is spinning in his grave. All you people who love that play Hamilton need to subscribe to The New York Post. That's right, that's right. Headless body in a topless bar.. You know it's the Post because those bastards laugh.
John Mulaney on the New York Post (sorry for the AI ghost)
Inga, you lost me when your refrigerator took a dump. Quit trying to play crazy! You suck at it.
I highly recommend the called means interview on Joe Rogan.
Calley Means. Sheesh, autocorrect
The funniest part of the Biden administration is when Hunter -- that guy who makes me look like Mother Teresa -- is showing up at cabinet meetings to help his father out. You know the Socialists are whispering, "Why is the crackhead here?" And on the other side of the table "Is he the boss now? I'm confused." And Kamala is talking to herself (again). "This is Jill Fucking Biden behind this. She's the power behind the crackhead. I'm not going to follow the crackhead. I don't care what anybody says. The crackhead is not in charge. I wish I was in charge. I'm not in charge. Maybe I should take charge? No, no, wait your turn, girl. You're going to be the first female president. Jill Biden is not fucking in charge, I'll tell you that much. I have no idea who is in charge. I need some wine. Maybe a little weed. I'm just glad I don't have to suck cock anymore. That is seriously overrated."
Brian Stelter Trying to suck up to Joe Rogan
Joe! I got some free time! Joe! Althouse has my digits.
Massie's attempt to impeach Hegseth failed, with not a single Republican joining him. The House voted 211-203 to refer it to the Judiciary Committee, where it seems likely to die.
That's kind of hilarious. Impeachment is already over? So much for slowing down the lame duck. What is the Democrat House going to do now, since impeachment is no longer in play? "We are going to sit here and take selfies." And watch videos of Charlie Kirk dying, I guess.
Gusty Winds is all "$420 billion" and I don't even read that part and skip down to chicks with nose rings. That's because of all my sins, I like Lust way more than Greed. Wrath is pretty good, too. I'm a big fan of the Wrath. Greed's kinda pathetic actually. I'm like Lust, Wrath, Greed, Gluttony, plus the Three Sins I Can Never Remember. Pride? I was about to put Pride up at #1. I'm big on Pride. And that's when I remember, Pride is gay now. Oh shit, that was a close one. So I drop Pride way down on my list. I'll stick Pride between Greed and Gluttony. Now I'm going to sit here and think so I don't have to ask AI for spiritual help. Fuck you, AI. The 7 sins were in a movie, and a book. I can do this. I'm a Protestant but I can still name them. I think. Sloth? Maybe. That's the worst sin. By "worst" I mean least cool sin. You're in hell and people are asking you, "What did you do to get down here." And you're like, "Sloth." And nobody wants to talk to you. I just sat around watching TV all my life. Deceit? Is that one? Damn it. "AI, you're my only hope."
Envy. Fuck. What happened to Deceit? Deceit's all right now? Satan is the father of lies!
Thank you Carolina. (Nickname so I remember you!)
I am in 2 minutes in and this interview is fantastic.
I do have ADD so I have trouble watching an entire Joe Rogan interview. All they do is sit there. Two people talking. If you want to investigate who gave me ADD, it was the mainstream media. Now I got a fast brain and sometimes it won't slow down. I got a media disease. And the drug industry is like, "we can drug you up, no problem!" Fuck off.
There are two easy ways to remember the Seven Deadly Sins:
1. The initials of their traditional names spell WASP LEG: Wrath-Avarice-Sloth-Pride Lust-Envy-Gluttony. (A university student told me this years ago.)
2. They divide into three groups of three, sort of. How, if there are only seven? Thomas Aquinas divided them into classes: Love Excessive, Love Defective, and Love Perverted.
Love Excessive is those which are too much of a good thing. We all need love, nourishment, and possessions, but too much of these (or getting them in the wrong way) are Lust, Gluttony, and Avarice/Greed.
Love Defective is too little of a good thing, not doing enough of what we should be doing. That's Sloth, not divided because not doing things is really one thing.
Love Perverted is things we shouldn't do at all, so doing too much or too little doesn't come into it: Pride, Envy, and Wrath/Anger.
An amusing game to play with people who were raised Catholic is to ask them to name them all. Unless they know a handy mnemonic, like the ones I just gave, there's always one they can't remember, and it's one they really should remember. You can then say "YOU forgot [whichever]? Hmmmmm". The one they think of first is also one they're more likely to suffer from, but one they can admit easily, and don't have to lie to themselves about.
public shame is how things get done
This is the main reason the left wants to control the media. They control the narratives. They control who gets shamed and what gets the light and what stays in the shadows.
People keep pro-lifers out of the media because we bring the shame. Dead baby photographs is a shaming mechanism and the Socialists know it. All those states allowing abortion until birth are clueless. Obviously they've never spent any time on the Althouse blog. Abortion is a brutal fight, and there is plenty of shame to go around. But Christ tells us to spread the light. (Sometimes I add more heat than light).
Dr. Weevil at 10:02. Awesome, brother.
I feel like there are way more than seven sins. Seven? What about making fun of people? Mocking them? I know that's a sin. But I'd probably get the bucket wrong. What if she's sucking Joe's cock when she doesn't want to suck Joe's cock? That's not lust, that's something else. I'm glad I don't have to put sins in buckets. That's going to be my job in hell, probably. I'll be the bucket man.
The ACLU is an arm of the corruptocrap party.
Excellent episode of Brandi Cruse
People do not understand how corrupt the democrat party is.
More Brandi. She is right.
Demcorats/ corrupt one party rule- will destroy our nation - and the idiots will cheer.
Insane.
Here's a transcript of the Means interview on Face the Nation
I'll add that industrial nations have way higher cancer rates than other countries. For instance, there's almost no breast cancer in some countries in Asia. Breast cancer is way more prominent in women than in men. That's because breast cancer is tied up with estrogen, and women have a lot more estrogen than men.
I assume that estrogen is getting into the drinking water in our country. Maybe also in the milk. So that makes men more feminine (yay! the feminists shout) but also gives women breast cancer (oops). One of the things that puts estrogen into the drinking water are birth control pills and other drugs with estrogen. Doctors are pumping boys full of estrogen to make them more feminine. Which is truly fucked up and evil. Increasing suicide, and cancer, and failing to actually turn boys into girls. We sweat the Hippocratic Oath for a reason. And it was doing pretty good until the Supreme Court threw the Oath out the window in Roe v. Wade.
I think I meant to type "swear" and not "sweat."
Satan is a typo
Satan is an anagram of Santa
not sure if that means anything
kinda freaky if you think about it
President Trump is the president for the next two years. The next two years are going to be the most consequential two years in American history.
I don't know about you, but my eyes rolled up inside my head. Maybe if you free Iran or Cuba, the next two years will make the top 10.
The year Face the Nation exposes the infanticides of Planned Parenthood, that will be a big day.
Many years ago, Howard Stern, the "king of all media," wanted to play a trick on Joe Rogan. And so he brought a woman into his radio show, a woman who had slept with Joe Rogan. And he surprised the young comedian with this one night stand. And then she announced to the world that Joe Rogan had impregnated her. And she aborted his baby. And Joe Rogan said, "I'm glad!"
Ever since that show, Rogan has hated Howard Stern. Hated him for mocking him and making fun of him, for making him the butt of a joke. The woman who alleged that she had had an abortion, did not feel bad. She was not crying. She was not upset. Abortion was no big deal to her. But, I think, it bothered the fuck out of Joe Rogan.
Just now it occurred to me, it's entirely possible that Rogan did not impregnate that girl. The reason she didn't feel bad, and that she was willing to do this stunt, is that it never happened. She had no abortion. But she enjoyed deceiving Joe Rogan.
Where did I get this information? I might be making it up.
Anyway, I don't know if you feel guilt about your abortion, Joe Rogan. But I want to suggest the possibility that it never happened. She didn't kill your baby. It's all good, brother. God's peace.
The Jensen Huang affair is now being spun as if Trump wants to help China.
I get the fear of not wanting to be tied to a person you dislike for 18 years. You think abortion frees you of that. But what if she chooses to keep the baby? Then you're not free of it. So the stress and the urge to coerce an abortion is big.
Abortion isn't helping women or girls at all. Far better to have these conversations before you have sex, not after a pregnancy is announced. "What are we going to do if I get pregnant?" That's a good question to ask on a date.
Wait for love. Wait for passion. Sex is way, way better with these things. And if you accidentally make a baby, it's not a horrible thing. Maybe it's a wonderful thing.
I almost did an awful thing on the Althouse blog. I wanted to confess something. I wanted to reveal something. Specifically, I wanted to reveal why I stopped having sex, 30 years ago. I had not said anything, because I was protecting the girl who did it. Family friend, she's married now and has children. Happy, I hope.
Anyway, I wanted to reveal what she had done. And I (or Satan) almost talked myself into it.
Why is it bad to reveal this bad thing that she had done? And reveal the bad thing I had done? I don't think it would have been a sin to do it. It would have just hurt me and her.
I almost did it. I was writing it, and I was going to publish it on Althouse. And what saved me, were all the warnings I got from people on the Althouse blog.
"You talk too much." I got a lot of this recently. I figured it was a flaw in me, and I accepted it. I like to be the center of attention! Even if it's negative attention.
Anyway, if somebody had written, "You reveal too much," I would have gotten the hint sooner. I just thought people were complaining that my stuff is too much, that I was overshadowing others. And I was like, just skip over it if you don't want to read me. Sheesh.
So I was about to reveal this thing. Many had warned me. But this comment Carolina made, really bit me for some reason. "Saint, shut your mouth."
I was like, that's a little mean. I'll let it go.
And so I'm writing this long passage, about her lies, about my feelings, all this dark shit that happened 30 years ago. And I wrote it all out. I was 90% done. When I heard this little voice. "Who is this helping?"
I was hurting her. I was hurting myself. I wasn't helping anybody. I was over-sharing. So I quickly deleted everything. And I am so happy, so relieved, that I did not publish it. And I just wanted to thank Carolina, and the whole Althouse blog, for warning me. I listened and I heard and it finally got inside my thick skull. Thank you very much
Actually, I hate being the center of negative attention. Hate it like poison. "Why is everybody being so mean to me right now? I don't like it."
But some dark part of me must crave it, I guess, in a masochistic way. Satan whispering in my ear, "Confession is good for the soul." Satan is a dark spirit who takes the truth and warps it, until it sounds good to you.
Satan exists because God allows him to exist. The same way God allows Hitler and Stalin and Mao and Jack the Ripper and that rapist over there to exist. God made us to be free. And I believe this means God will not strip us of our free will in the afterlife.
Good night everyone.
I asked Perplexity this question:
If I use the Althouse affiliate link to buy something, complete the purchase, and then buy something else, does she still get her % on the second purchase?
Perplexity said no. You need to click her link again before shopping for the second purchase.
What if I use the link, put several items in my cart, and then buy them together? Does she get her % on all (qualifying) items?
Perplexity said yes, as long as the purchase is completed within 24 hours.
There are some exceptions, but if those interest you, check with your favorite AI.
This is copied from a previous post
The comment is by Aggie
“In the 2026 Midterms, there are 13 House seats that are still uncalled. But the projected finals show a +44 seat gain for the Democrats, at 255 D / 167 R. In the Senate, 2 seats remain uncalled but are projected to go to Democrats, making it a gain of +9 Senate seats, at 56 D / 44R. Voter turnout is estimated at 49.1% of eligible voters. This is just behind 2018, which was 50%. You'd have to go back to 1914 to get to the next one. And as for the split: For the voter turnout on the House vote, it was 56.0% D / 42.5% R. That a 13.5 point margin, and it's the biggest difference for at least 60 years. Republican voters didn't bother to go out and vote, and that's why there was a Blue surge. Republicans did what they do best: Nothing. Please don't complain about your representation in Washington. I would say the Republicans there accurately represent their voting base.”
It’s not liberal women who are suicidal in voting for these socialists/communists. It’s Republicans. All they had to do was go to the polls and vote, support a President who puts his life on the line every day, whose allies in and out of government are now going to be the targets of destruction and they couldn’t bother to take 10 minutes out if their day and vote.
Republicans/conservatives are assholes.
So I looked up Jensen Huang's wife. She is rather hot, in a GILFy, naughty-librarian sort of way (the latter because all her pictures have her in an updo with glasses). If that's who you have at home, why make the effort to get something else?
Of course, just because she looks like a cock monster, doesn't mean she still has any interest in cock. Maybe that was part of the problem.
And also if you are a billionaire, what's the point of all that money if you can't have all the girls you want?
Musk has the right idea.
So did the royals and nobles who agreed to have an heir and a spare together, then just each did whoever they wanted.
If you're preternaturally rich and gifted with the abilities that got you that rich, the monogamous lifestyle was not really designed for you.
Jensen's main problem was that he let the girl come to him. With that much money, he should have been the pursuer. Kind of like Travis with Taylor, or Musk with that one-name singer. Pick out a female celeb and tell her you've picked her out. Instant panty-soaker. CC, JSM
I did listen to the Calley Means interview by Rogan. It is alright, but it seems the typical political stuff. You mean the WH CoS controls access to the President? And with their biases they parlay that by granting access to causes they support? And when elections fail, they then get blamed for their actions? Oh my.
Re: St. Criox: and I thought I was one of those who went overboard on my sex life and personal experiences with TMI. Well, carry on. Much better than the trolling libs, one of which won’t stop using italics or STFU. Blessings
https://cdn.discordapp.com/attachments/828458363112390666/1569870930916806746/image0.jpg?ex=6af5b07c&is=6af45efc&hm=79fb83e1b56e130972e89b85d73d02d5161560d5a23142fd95d5304b5d57d6e6&
“Republican voters didn't bother to go out and vote, and that's why there was a Blue surge.”
…the data doesn’t fit this narrative. What happened is Republican voters came out and voted a bit more than they voted in the last midterms while Democrat voters, millions of them newly registered, materialized and voted in record numbers. Urban counties and those controlled by Democrats managed to harvest enough new voters to overwhelm republican counties record turnout…
…it’s blatantly false to declare Republicans crossed over or didn’t show up. These claims are cover not analysis…
Yes, rehajm, I wonder what the GOP legal teams were doing. They were responsible for everyone playing fair, more or less, in 2024. We're not hearing anything from either flavor of media about them this time, other than the very macro scale stuff like the Post Office cases. CC, JSM
In the 2026 election . . .
The evidence suggests turnout mattered: an early analysis cited by Vox found that, in Texas and Georgia, 2024 Harris voters turned out at rates about 9 percentage points higher than 2024 Trump voters.
In other words Republicans didn’t show up and vote as they did in 2024
That was Perplexity as my source
…john, when registration of new voters isn’t audited by verifying ID or other audit and there’s no real method to audit mail-in ballots they’re only left to verify reported counts, which I think they caught in a couple places…
As you consider what to post on your social media this upcoming Veteran’s Day, perhaps including helpful resources and organizations which work to serve Veterans may be more useful than kind words or patriotic pictures.(DAV,VFW Veterans Crisis Hotline)Did you ALSO know that you could send a personal letter to a veteran currently serving abroad, someone who may not have the same familial or relational support others are afforded Making a moderate donation to a veteran-assistance program or organization can go a long way to all Veterans who have served is another avenue toward thanking Veterans that is often overlooked. Stop In a VA Hospital or a local office and ask if you can stop by some rooms to meet and greet some Vets who may not have anyone to visit them. Stop at your VA Cemetery to see if you can lay a wreath or a note and at minimum give a sincere moment of silence. THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE has become a go to saying for many BUT IF YOU WANT TO THANK ME, (1965-1972) try some of these suggestions, doesn't take long and you may find peace in honoring those who gave all and those still in theater. To those I served with I salute you, to the ones who didnt come back I'll remember you and those still active "OORAH"
We should be applauding this growth by the Republicans. They have chosen a leader in Jim Jordan who only allegedly turned a blind eye to the sexual abuse of young men, as opposed to past leaders like Dennis Hastert who perpetrated it themselves.
Front Page story: https://www.frontpagemag.com/how-they-stole-texas/
They didn't steal Texas. They WON Texas by making sure their voters TURNED UP AND VOTED.
Republican Voters DIDN'T TURN UP TO VOTE.
@rehajm, my numbers come from analysis, as did my first post on the subject. I published the results, not the whole analysis, and I disclosed where the voter turnout percentages were captured from (the House vote). Where is YOUR data?
But I'll reiterate that Republicans in Congress only reflect every bit of the no-show love from voters.
'...The 119th Congress is the least productive Congress of the decade on every measure. The House has passed 1,000 measures so far (449 in 2025's session plus 467 this year) versus the 115th's peak of 1,484, and the Senate's 824 is well below every full-Congress total of the past 10 years....'
The majority that voters handed to the House and the Senate in 2024 was squandered by any definition, by Republicans that refused to recognize their mandate and use it productively.
You can't reform voter registration if you won't pass things like the SAVE Act, and you'll never change anything if you don't have a majority.
The Republican congress may have squandered every opportunity but the nonvoting Republicans squandered so much more. And all they had to do was vote. Nothing else was asked of them. Bunch of losers.
I disagree that Republican voters are categorical losers, although they are literal ones in this last midterm election cycle.
Their party has failed them. Even when given the unequivocal message, as with John Cornyn's primary result. The party has failed to grow, to create voter interest, to create the machinery and system necessary to get out the vote. It's not from a lack of money. It's from a lack of motivation. A failure of leadership, and a failure to acknowledge what the voters are telling them. From 2024-2026, they had a clear instruction and they decided, instead, to play their old games of hating and sabotaging the leader of their party.
Republicans are like certain generals, they are always fighting the last war instead of the current one, and Democrats are just like the commies that they are: Fighting to win at any cost, by any means necessary, no matter what moral transgressions might be involved. Just my two cents, of course.
I disagree. The Democrats turn out and vote for their shmucks because they understand the stakes.. We finally have a President who did what we wanted. And all he asked in return is that Republicans go and vote. That’s it. Republicans are such big talkers. They’ll defend freedom and liberty to their deaths. It’s all bs. They can’t even muster the energy to vote. They are pathetic losers.
The Republican party approved $100 million dollars for John Cornyn to squander on his primary. Not even the full election, on his primary, where he was trounced. Instead of getting behind the candidate favored by the voters, the party got behind the candidate they had frequently and vocally and consistently been disgusted with, for a long list of reasons. The Republican party is the party of voter betrayal, and their chief attraction to voters lies in them not being named 'Democrat'. Although their behavior is often indistinguishable from them.
Sorry, Eva Marie, but sometimes even a 2x4 won’t do the work required.
@Iman lol
…oh I’m not fazed by dooshbags swinging metaphorical dimension lumber. Pound sand…and Aggie, I read your story and I still believe it supports my analysis- it isn’t that Republicans ‘didn’t show up’ or they ‘stayed home’. Nor does Eva’s data, unless you do what Eva does and compare Presidential turnout to midterm turnout. I’d concede those are people who could have voted this time but again- Read. Your. Story. Democrats created millions of new voters in blue counties where they control the vote. THAT is how they won. Who are these people?
Aggie, thanks for all your info.
…it’s a story repeated in nearly every blue county in the country. How’d that happen?
So.... no data, then. Just a story about voter registration, that I referred to. How many new voters did Republicans register? How many races were lost by less than the differences in party turnout? Seems like a rather lazy effort instead of an analytical one. Kind of like 'not showing up'. That's how Republicans lose. Scott Pressler has been saying it for years.
Marcus at 6:27. thank you sir
…all you’ve done Aggie is look at news story and parrot the conclusions. Look at the data…
Okay, so now I'm going to try to explain my comment at 8:18
"Elections are terrifying to Christians"
I'm an Episcopalian. I go to an Episcopal church. We are all Christians, in my church, and we all love each other. I believe this. But also there is this fear, in my Episcopal church, that we will divide and fall apart. Why? Because we are so diverse and so many Christians with wild ideas are trying to pray under one roof. So that causes stress.
So I thought I would tell a little story about what it feels like when Christians are mad at me. Which happens, from time to time. Particularly if you are misunderstood. And the devil is constantly trying to make sure we are misunderstood.
So my story is a fantasy about what it feels like for a Christian to fight with Christians. We're not Islam. So nobody is going to die. But it's still kind of stressful. I actually had a nightmare in the middle of the day, while I was driving my car. A daymare. And my daymare was that the priests at my church were sick of my shit and they were about to eject me from my church. And I was terrified. Because I love my church. It is my spiritual home. So I wrote the little story to combat my fear, to combat the Satan in my mind. And to show I will not be stopped and I love Christ. That's how it felt, anyway. I appreciate everybody's patience as I work through this spiritual crisis. I think it's about over.
Rehajm I spent about an hour with the A.I. dissecting the midterm election and comparing it midterms going back 60 years to LBJ, you idiot.
I published a first post on it on Althouse blog a couple of days after Election Day, showing how majorities are flipped in midterms as a product of voter turnout - on both sides. And then I did more research and updated it yesterday after the more-or-less final results of this election were sorted out.
The story I posted this morning was an afterthought, which I posted as irony - as the story is titled as an 'election steal' and yet says something different in the body of the story.
You want to believe it's about democrats registering voters, be my guest, it certainly makes it easy for you to level blame and rage against something you can claim you're powerless to do something about.
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