Axios portrays DeSantis and Rubio as "alligator people."

There's no reason to refer to them as "alligator people" other than that they're Floridian. Axios has a quote from somebody else, somebody nameless: "'The alligator people are stirring,' said one national Republican consultant with extensive Florida experience, referring to the Sunshine State's official reptile."
You know the alligator is also the official reptile of Mississippi, and its scientific name is Alligator mississippiensis. And I await the day when New York politicians are called snapping turtles.
45 comments:
Rubio and DeSantis aren't really swamp creatures. So the alligator metaphor is pure projection of what Axios already is onto their ideological opponents.
The official reptile of the great state of Ohio is the black racer, Colubrid constrictor. Probably seems a little racist to describe people, plus the name is inaccurate, as it's not really a constrictor. Fast little buggers though, and ornery.
Who are the Dem hopefuls so far? Harris? Newsom? Both are Amos Moses alligator bait.
There is going to be a concerted effort by the media to attack everyone in the administration…
Except Vance. And his team is in on it.
Make of that what you will. Pence 2.0.
This is the Fake News latest attempt to demonize Republicans. They did a great job on Trump such that TDS is a major mental health problem in this country.
But demonizing Ron and Marco will be so much tougher. Watching Marco's press conference today and I concluded he is the anti-Trump in manner and rhetoric.
Marco just sticks the knife in the backs of leftwing hack reporters in such a cool and effective way that they don't even know what hit them.
Joe Biden won, in part, because he was old Scranton Joe. Such a nice fella! The opposite of hot and erratic Trump. I think Althouse even wrote here that she wanted "normal."
America stills needs major change to empty the Swamp and take out the Deep State, but Rubio is so much smoother in his speech that, I hope, accomplishes the same thing.
Axios(D) - Soviet
Alligator - form of lizard
Dave Begley said...
As trained lawyer why are you calling Rubio backstabber?
Rubio disembowels them face to face.
A decent artist could portray the collected Axios journolists as the anal warts they are.
It is interesting that 2 years ago it was Desantis who was the Republican working with the establishment to attack the Trump/Maga coalition.
Now it is Vance.
Is Marco truly over his gang of 8 days?
Republican politicians are fickle creatures.
I will be looking for someone who has never been elected to anything in 2028.
HPL: Agree. A better choice of words. I'll use that in the future.
Marco is so, so smooth. He's my rhetorical hero.
“There is going to be a concerted effort by the media to attack everyone in the administration…
Except Vance. And his team is in on it.
Make of that what you will. Pence 2.0.”
Get used to it.
Men don’t vote - not in enough numbers anyway.
And they’re proud of it - witness the 2 regular commenters here.
Part of it is maybe some perverse reaction to the fact that women vote in greater numbers. Maybe voting has become feminized to them in some perverse way and they’re too macho to go vote. So yes the best we Republicans are going to do is Pence 2.0. Although I like both Rubio and DeSantis. They’re not Pence (in my opinion). It could be worse. We lost a great guy in Paxton. We’ll see if he can regroup.
Did I mention that I thought it was perverse?
Even as winners some people are vicious losers. I don't know how this happened but I notice it all the time in online debates with left wing permanent "victims." They are always reacting, lashing out and projecting their own pathetic flaws onto anyone with a different POV.
Seal team R
Rubio and DeSantis are the two potential candidates the Dems most fear. The Dems have thousands of AI agents scouring the record for themes and memes to diminish them. The alligator thing sounds like an AI based salvo. Expect a relentless stream of them for the next two years.
Lame Duck and his Two Gators
Which Gator Will Chase Off the Lame Duck?
You Think I’m a Lame Duck? Meet My Gators
…alligators thrive in swamps.
Soviet media leftists are terrified of Rubio and DeSantis and JD Vance.
These men can think and speak clearly.
Unlike Newsum and Kamala.
So - the hit jobs will start now.
My preference is Rubio Pres DeSantis VP - but both from Florida - if that natters anymore
Makes sense. LIberals now believe "white men" who do not capitulate to the AWFLs as predators. Anybody surprised by this? Hey white guys, it's almost time to take you money and run!
Run where? We are the last hope.
General Flynn or Stephen Miller.
Professional politicians are all trash.
Ampersand said...
Run where? We are the last hope.
Where ever white men go prosperity will follow.
So will the parasites.
Or we could just deal with the parasites here and now.
"Joe Biden won, in part, because he was old Scranton Joe. Such a nice fella! The opposite of hot and erratic Trump. I think Althouse even wrote here that she wanted "normal." "
@Dave Begley, I believe that what Althouse desires is "boring." Living in Soviet Madison I'm sure her view of what is normal has become skewed over the years.
We don’t want no stinking prosperity. We want equality! . . . and affordability.
Achilles said...
"Where ever white men go prosperity will follow...So will the parasites."
Yeah. But it might be time for and Atlas Shrugged. Take the money and run... Take your sons with you.
“Men don’t vote - not in enough numbers anyway.
And they’re proud of it - witness the 2 regular commenters here.”
Yes, but they are outliars.
@Iman, unfortunately they are not. The 2026 numbers aren’t available yet but I’d be surprised if they were different from the 2024 numbers
Affordability to the left is everyone taxed to the hilt, massive welfare, while the left never stop wasting most of it on fraud that fills their coffers.
All of this chest thumping about going John Galt and anger at whatever you guys call women voters . . . and all you have to do is show up and vote.
General Flynn got really messed up by Pence
𝘐𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 1966 𝘔𝘪𝘥𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘮𝘴, 𝘑𝘰𝘩𝘯𝘴𝘰𝘯 𝘭𝘰𝘴𝘵 47 𝘴𝘦𝘢𝘵𝘴 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘏𝘰𝘶𝘴𝘦, 3 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘚𝘦𝘯𝘢𝘵𝘦. 𝘝𝘰𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘯𝘰𝘶𝘵 (𝘏𝘰𝘶𝘴𝘦 𝘷𝘰𝘵𝘦) 𝘸𝘢𝘴 50.9% 𝘰𝘧 𝘋𝘦𝘮𝘰𝘤𝘳𝘢𝘵 𝘷𝘰𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘴, 48.2% 𝘰𝘧 𝘙𝘦𝘱𝘶𝘣𝘭𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘯 𝘷𝘰𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘴. 𝘑𝘰𝘩𝘯𝘴𝘰𝘯 𝘬𝘦𝘱𝘵 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘳𝘰𝘭 𝘰𝘧 𝘣𝘰𝘵𝘩 𝘏𝘰𝘶𝘴𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘚𝘦𝘯𝘢𝘵𝘦.
𝘐𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 1974 𝘔𝘪𝘥𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘮𝘴, 𝘍𝘰𝘳𝘥 𝘭𝘰𝘴𝘵 49 𝘴𝘦𝘢𝘵𝘴 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘏𝘰𝘶𝘴𝘦, 4 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘚𝘦𝘯𝘢𝘵𝘦. 𝘝𝘰𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘯𝘰𝘶𝘵 𝘸𝘢𝘴 57.5% 𝘋 / 40.7% 𝘙.
𝘐𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 1982 𝘔𝘪𝘥𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘮𝘴, 𝘙𝘦𝘢𝘨𝘢𝘯 𝘭𝘰𝘴𝘵 26 𝘴𝘦𝘢𝘵𝘴 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘏𝘰𝘶𝘴𝘦, 0 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘚𝘦𝘯𝘢𝘵𝘦. 𝘝𝘰𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘯𝘰𝘶𝘵 𝘸𝘢𝘴 55.2% 𝘋 / 43.4% 𝘙.
𝘐𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 1994 𝘔𝘪𝘥𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘮𝘴, 𝘊𝘭𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘰𝘯 𝘭𝘰𝘴𝘵 54 𝘴𝘦𝘢𝘵𝘴 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘏𝘰𝘶𝘴𝘦, 9 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘚𝘦𝘯𝘢𝘵𝘦. 𝘝𝘰𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘯𝘰𝘶𝘵 𝘸𝘢𝘴 44.7% 𝘋 / 51.5% 𝘙. 𝘙𝘦𝘱𝘶𝘣𝘭𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘯𝘴 𝘧𝘭𝘪𝘱𝘱𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰 𝘮𝘢𝘫𝘰𝘳𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘦𝘴 𝘪𝘯 𝘣𝘰𝘵𝘩 𝘏𝘰𝘶𝘴𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘚𝘦𝘯𝘢𝘵𝘦.
𝘐𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 2006 𝘔𝘪𝘥𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘮𝘴, 𝘉𝘶𝘴𝘩 𝘭𝘰𝘴𝘵 30 𝘴𝘦𝘢𝘵𝘴 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘏𝘰𝘶𝘴𝘦, 6 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘚𝘦𝘯𝘢𝘵𝘦. 𝘝𝘰𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘯𝘰𝘶𝘵 𝘸𝘢𝘴 52.3% 𝘋 / 44.3% 𝘙.
𝘐𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 2010 𝘔𝘪𝘥𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘮𝘴, 𝘖𝘣𝘢𝘮𝘢 𝘭𝘰𝘴𝘵 64 𝘴𝘦𝘢𝘵𝘴 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘏𝘰𝘶𝘴𝘦, 6 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘚𝘦𝘯𝘢𝘵𝘦. 𝘝𝘰𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘯𝘰𝘶𝘵 𝘸𝘢𝘴 44.9% 𝘋 / 51.7% 𝘙.
𝘐𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 2014 𝘔𝘪𝘥𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘮𝘴, 𝘖𝘣𝘢𝘮𝘢 𝘭𝘰𝘴𝘵 13 𝘴𝘦𝘢𝘵𝘴 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘏𝘰𝘶𝘴𝘦, 9 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘚𝘦𝘯𝘢𝘵𝘦. 𝘝𝘰𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘯𝘰𝘶𝘵 𝘸𝘢𝘴 45.5% 𝘋 / 51.2% 𝘙.
𝘐𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 2018 𝘔𝘪𝘥𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘮𝘴, 𝘛𝘳𝘶𝘮𝘱 𝘭𝘰𝘴𝘵 42 𝘴𝘦𝘢𝘵𝘴 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘏𝘰𝘶𝘴𝘦, 𝘣𝘶𝘵 𝘨𝘢𝘪𝘯𝘦𝘥 2 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘚𝘦𝘯𝘢𝘵𝘦. 𝘝𝘰𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘯𝘰𝘶𝘵 𝘸𝘢𝘴 53.4% 𝘋 / 44.8% 𝘙.
𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘰𝘳𝘥 𝘴𝘩𝘰𝘸𝘴 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘙𝘦𝘱𝘶𝘣𝘭𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘯𝘴 𝘥𝘰 𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘺 𝘸𝘦𝘭𝘭 𝘪𝘯 𝘮𝘪𝘥𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘮𝘴 𝘸𝘩𝘦𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘺 𝘴𝘩𝘰𝘸 𝘶𝘱 𝘵𝘰 𝘷𝘰𝘵𝘦, 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘺 𝘥𝘰 𝘱𝘰𝘰𝘳𝘭𝘺 𝘪𝘯 𝘮𝘪𝘥𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘮𝘴 𝘸𝘩𝘦𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘺 𝘥𝘰𝘯’𝘵. 𝘝𝘰𝘵𝘦𝘳 𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘯𝘰𝘶𝘵 𝘪𝘴 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘣𝘭𝘦𝘮, 𝘢𝘴 𝘚𝘤𝘰𝘵𝘵 𝘗𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘭𝘦𝘳 𝘩𝘢𝘴 𝘣𝘦𝘦𝘯 𝘳𝘦𝘪𝘯𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘤𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘺𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘺𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘴. 𝘐𝘧 𝘙𝘦𝘱𝘶𝘣𝘭𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘯𝘴 𝘸𝘢𝘯𝘵 𝘵𝘰 𝘸𝘪𝘯, 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘺 𝘯𝘦𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰 𝘨𝘦𝘵 𝘷𝘰𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘯 𝘶𝘱 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘷𝘰𝘵𝘦. 𝘈𝘯𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘰𝘳𝘥 𝘢𝘭𝘴𝘰 𝘴𝘩𝘰𝘸𝘴 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘦𝘹𝘤𝘩𝘢𝘯𝘨𝘦 𝘰𝘧 𝘴𝘦𝘢𝘵𝘴 𝘪𝘴 𝘸𝘦𝘭𝘭 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘯𝘰𝘳𝘮, 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘦𝘹𝘵𝘳𝘦𝘮𝘦. 𝘉𝘶𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘦𝘹𝘤𝘩𝘢𝘯𝘨𝘦 𝘰𝘧 𝘱𝘰𝘸𝘦𝘳, 𝘧𝘭𝘪𝘱𝘱𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘣𝘰𝘵𝘩 𝘏𝘰𝘶𝘴𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘚𝘦𝘯𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘪𝘴 𝘶𝘯𝘶𝘴𝘶𝘢𝘭.
𝘐𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 2026 𝘔𝘪𝘥𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘮𝘴, 𝘛𝘳𝘶𝘮𝘱 𝘭𝘰𝘴𝘵 39 𝘴𝘦𝘢𝘵𝘴 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘏𝘰𝘶𝘴𝘦, 𝘢𝘯𝘥 7 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘚𝘦𝘯𝘢𝘵𝘦. 𝘐’𝘥 𝘭𝘢𝘺 𝘮𝘰𝘯𝘦𝘺 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘯𝘰𝘶𝘵 𝘰𝘧 𝘙𝘦𝘱𝘶𝘣𝘭𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘯 𝘷𝘰𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘴 𝘪𝘴 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘭𝘰𝘸-𝘮𝘪𝘥 40% 𝘳𝘢𝘯𝘨𝘦, 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘋𝘦𝘮𝘰𝘤𝘳𝘢𝘵 𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘯𝘰𝘶𝘵 𝘪𝘴 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘮𝘪𝘥-𝘩𝘪𝘨𝘩 50% 𝘳𝘢𝘯𝘨𝘦.
Now an additional week has passed and we have data about the 2024 Midterms.
In the 2026 Midterms, there are 13 House seats that are still uncalled. But the projected finals show a +44 seat gain for the Democrats, at 255 D / 167 R. In the Senate, 2 seats remain uncalled but are projected to go to Democrats, making it a gain of +9 Senate seats, at 56 D / 44R.
Voter turnout is estimated at 49.1% of eligible voters. This is just behind 2018, which was 50%. You'd have to go back to 1914 to get to the next one. And as for the split: For the voter turnout on the House vote, it was 56.0% D / 42.5% R. That a 13.5 point margin, and it's the biggest difference for at least 60 years. Republican voters didn't bother to go out and vote, and that's why there was a Blue surge.
Republicans did what they do best: Nothing. Please don't complain about your representation in Washington. I would say the Republicans there accurately represent their voting base.
No, Eva Marie @7:42pm… I’m saying those two posers are liars, shit disturbers.
😆
@Iman lol
IEE has a very long posting history at Althouse—under a bunch of names. I’ve mostly kept mine intact over the same time period. I think the name change thing belies an embarrassment of sorts.
It’s time for nice white men to become a minority group, eh?
I think the name change thing belies an embarrassment of sorts.
Ouch! We call that a chick burn.
It’s time for nice white men to become a minority group, eh?
heh
If you can find any nice ones. We're cold, bitch! Cold and mean. Ice people!
I remember I was trying to buy something at this stall. Black girl behind the counter. And this skinny black kid was trying to flirt with her. And he was, you know, keeping her from doing her job. So she nods at me. And the skinny black guy notices me. And he tries to be cool. "It's all right, man. Yammer yammer yammer. Give it there bro." And he puts his hand out for a jive shake. And I just look at him. "Don't leave me hangin', bro," he said. And I'm still looking at him. And she's trying not to laugh. And I look at her. "Can I get some fried chicken, please?" And I get my food and I walk away.
When I was in film school, this student, Julani, tried to intimidate people. He wouldn't smile. He would glare at people. That was his thing. Intimidation. Didn't work on me, because I'm a smart ass. And we're film students, for fuck's sake. It's not like a prison yard.
Anyway, there was this white guy, and he was talking about Julani, and he mentioned how scary he was.
And I said, "Why are you scared of Julani?"
And that question had never occurred to him. He was a little confused. Wasn't everybody scared of Julani? And he said, "I don't know. Julani is a scary dude."
And I said, "You're bigger than he is."
I felt like I was in One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest. Trying to give Injun Joe some confidence.
Another time, I was checking out some film equipment. My buddy Al was behind the desk. Julani was in there, glaring at people. And he sees me. And I'm just grinning. And Al is grinning. And Al says, "He's really not scared, is he?" And Julania grins. And he says, "Shit, man. I think he's oblivious."
Here in MD, people get called Terrapins all the time. They don't seem to mind.
Capaigning skills and governing skills are different things (and don't have shit to do with what your 'spirit animal' is).
Rubio has good quotes. DeSantis has good accomplishments.
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