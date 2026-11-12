"a mind is not really a house, but's a close alternative, sort of an alt-house"
great photos. Don't know if i like no 1 or No. 2 better. Amazing to see the sky change.
Good news on Affordability.
Going through the "first time watching videos..." at work. Amazing now that I'm part time - working at home - how the computer has changed my workday. Its seems like a long ago barbaric age, when i had to get dressed up in a suit and tie and go to work. I had to deal with paper, clunky computers and *gasp* talk to real people in person. Talking to my daughter about it, is like someone in 1950 discussing the horse and buggy age. Man stays the same. The same greed, stupidity, and evil nature. But our material and technological world gets better and better, as time goes on.
Which makes the Ukrainian-Russian war, so heart-breaking and surprising. Imagine it, Christian countries in the 21st century killing each other over where to draw the boundry line between 2 countries. And the insane goofy willingness of average people to go and fight and die over it. And the disgusting Cheerleading from supposedly intelligent powerful people.But I shouldn't be shocked or amazed. Man has not gotten any better or any smarter. They just have better weapons. The fools are still fools. And the smarties at the top can get the dumbos at the bottom to do anything.
I am getting very good at identifying the works that the daily art app shows me, but I am getting worse at remembering the artists' names. I've been looking at brain supplements, but I suspect they're a scam. Qunol offers a memory supplement and a focus supplement, but from what I can see they have exactly the same contents. Other supplements that are supposed to do the same things have wildly different contents.
The problem with democracy is that the power elites can manipulate us normies using our normal emotions, which they lack but understand, the same way a soap opera show runner can manipulate the emotions of an audience. This is how they get us into war after war, to "help" this group or that group that's being "oppressed" by some country that just happens to have strategically located land or is rich in natural resources.
From one national security risk to another. Trump apparently can’t fathom someone getting into trouble over such trivial matters as infidelity, compromised business interests, or national security.Trump Had Urged Nvidia’s Jensen Huang to Fight for His Job ~ NYT𝘗𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘛𝘳𝘶𝘮𝘱 𝘤𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘦𝘥 𝘑𝘦𝘯𝘴𝘦𝘯 𝘏𝘶𝘢𝘯𝘨 𝘰𝘯 𝘛𝘶𝘦𝘴𝘥𝘢𝘺, 𝘣𝘦𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘕𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘪𝘢 𝘤𝘩𝘪𝘦𝘧 𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘱𝘱𝘦𝘥 𝘥𝘰𝘸𝘯 𝘢𝘮𝘪𝘥 𝘢 𝘳𝘢𝘱𝘪𝘥𝘭𝘺 𝘶𝘯𝘧𝘰𝘭𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘴𝘱𝘺 𝘴𝘤𝘢𝘯𝘥𝘢𝘭, 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘶𝘳𝘨𝘦𝘥 𝘩𝘪𝘮 𝘵𝘰 𝘬𝘦𝘦𝘱 𝘧𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘫𝘰𝘣, 𝘢𝘤𝘤𝘰𝘳𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘰 𝘵𝘸𝘰 𝘱𝘦𝘰𝘱𝘭𝘦 𝘣𝘳𝘪𝘦𝘧𝘦𝘥 𝘰𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯.𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘸𝘢𝘴 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘭𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘴𝘵 𝘪𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘰𝘧 𝘔𝘳. 𝘛𝘳𝘶𝘮𝘱 𝘥𝘦𝘧𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘵𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘔𝘳. 𝘏𝘶𝘢𝘯𝘨, 𝘸𝘩𝘰 𝘩𝘢𝘥 𝘣𝘦𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘦 𝘢 𝘩𝘪𝘨𝘩-𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘧𝘪𝘭𝘦 𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘺 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘢𝘯 𝘪𝘯𝘧𝘭𝘶𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘢𝘥𝘷𝘪𝘴𝘦𝘳 𝘰𝘯 𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘧𝘪𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘭𝘭𝘪𝘨𝘦𝘯𝘤𝘦. 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘶𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰 𝘣𝘢𝘤𝘬 𝘩𝘪𝘮 𝘵𝘰 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘦𝘯𝘥, 𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘯 𝘢𝘧𝘵𝘦𝘳 𝘜.𝘚. 𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘭𝘭𝘪𝘨𝘦𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘢𝘨𝘦𝘯𝘤𝘪𝘦𝘴 𝘩𝘢𝘥 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘤𝘭𝘶𝘥𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘔𝘳. 𝘏𝘶𝘢𝘯𝘨 𝘸𝘢𝘴 𝘩𝘢𝘷𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢𝘯 𝘢𝘧𝘧𝘢𝘪𝘳 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘢 𝘸𝘰𝘮𝘢𝘯 𝘣𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰 𝘣𝘦 𝘢 𝘊𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘦𝘴𝘦 𝘴𝘱𝘺.𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘯𝘵’𝘴 𝘢𝘥𝘷𝘪𝘴𝘦𝘳𝘴 𝘴𝘢𝘪𝘥 𝘩𝘦 𝘸𝘢𝘴 𝘣𝘭𝘢𝘴é 𝘢𝘣𝘰𝘶𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘯𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘭 𝘴𝘦𝘤𝘶𝘳𝘪𝘵𝘺 𝘪𝘮𝘱𝘭𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘸𝘩𝘦𝘯 𝘵𝘰𝘭𝘥 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘭𝘭𝘪𝘨𝘦𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘶𝘯𝘪𝘵𝘺 𝘢𝘴𝘴𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴 𝘳𝘦𝘭𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰 𝘔𝘳. 𝘏𝘶𝘢𝘯𝘨. 𝘖𝘯𝘦 𝘢𝘪𝘥𝘦 𝘴𝘢𝘪𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘔𝘳. 𝘛𝘳𝘶𝘮𝘱 𝘴𝘢𝘸 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘦𝘱𝘪𝘴𝘰𝘥𝘦 𝘮𝘢𝘪𝘯𝘭𝘺 𝘵𝘩𝘳𝘰𝘶𝘨𝘩 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘭𝘦𝘯𝘴 𝘰𝘧 𝘢𝘥𝘶𝘭𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘺, 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘥𝘪𝘴𝘮𝘪𝘴𝘴𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘢 𝘰𝘧 𝘔𝘳. 𝘏𝘶𝘢𝘯𝘨’𝘴 𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘢𝘯𝘨𝘭𝘦𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘱𝘰𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢 𝘵𝘩𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘵 𝘵𝘰 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘵𝘳𝘺.
As for brain health, I have been trying creatine in smoothies for a couple of weeks, and nothing to report yet, but this is what Grok says:**Multiple randomized controlled trials (RCTs) and systematic reviews/meta-analyses show that creatine monohydrate can produce small-to-moderate improvements in certain cognitive domains—most consistently memory, and to a lesser extent attention and processing speed—though results are not uniform across all aspects of cognition or all populations.*** —GrokIt also helps. with muscle mass, even without excercise:***A large 2024 dose-response meta-analysis (143 studies) found creatine increased fat-free mass by about 0.82 kg and body mass by 0.86 kg, with a small reduction in body-fat percentage. Effects were clearer when resistance training was included and when a maintenance dose was used.*** —Grok
My doctor says Prevagin is a protein that is broken down before it ever. reaches the bloodstream and the original study that the marketing is based on has never been replicated.
In my youth I was manipulated into serving in a war by the threat of jail if I didn't submit. Otherwise I would have given it pass, thank you very much.
#1 is dark. I love it.
So if you are afraid of something, that leaves you vulnerable in so many ways. People can mock you as a coward. They can suggest you have paranoia schizophrenia, a mental illness. You are afraid and crazy. You are not with God, obviously, because why would God be afraid? And if you are afraid, doesn't that mean you are not with God? Maybe you'r demonic. Maybe you yourself have written that hate, anger, and fear are demons. Do you have a demon inside you? That's one thing Christians agree on -- Christ has no demons inside him. Why are you saying you are with Christ? Maybe you think you are Christ! Why should anybody listen to you, you cra-cra bastard?So, what does a right-wing Episcopalian do in this scenario? I'll tell you what I did. I put out a call on the Althouse blog for spiritual help. And I got some, thank you.
One of the channels is showing Glenn Ford and Rita Hayworth in "Gilda" and "Affair in Trinidad." Rita is supposed to be the femme fatale, but to judge from his Wikipedia entry, Glenn was the fatal one. Affairs with everyone in Hollywood, all documented in his diaries and recorded conversations. I doubt Ford's gay lookalike Dirk Bogarde got anywhere near as much action. Rita and Glenn carried on carrying on, on and on, on and off for about 40 years, through their marriages to others and Glenn's many f___ings.
It all started, I think, on November 1. Like MLK, "I had a dream." Except mine was a real dream. And I liked this dream. So I decided to throw it up on the Althouse blog.
A few days later, on November 5, I am sending this e-mail to my top priest, Chip, at Christ Church.Chip,I want to thank you for your patience with me. My whole family is made up of fighters. I guess it's in our blood or something. The battling Carmichaels. Lisa suggested one time that maybe I'd be happier in another church, and I told her this is my spiritual home. I don't think I've been in a fistfight in the 21st century. So that's good. But I still find myself in squabbles, arguments, "this is the right way" embarrassments. And the only thing that saves me is my sense of humor. If a priest told me that I need to be disciplined, I would respond, "Control is not the way. Love is the way!" Which is kind of right (I think) but also a pain in the ass for the priest who is just trying to run a church.Love you, Chip. I don't know if you remember that time I asked you to shoot a movie in All Saints Hall. Maybe I asked for the sanctuary, too? Anyway, I got a no. And then I wanted to meet with you again and again. And I had a little trouble getting back on your schedule. Anyway, in my mind that's a funny story. I hope I didn't add to your stress too much. I keep trying to stop my sins and new ones keep popping up. God bless, you are doing great, you have the most stressful job in the world and you are nailing it. Taylor
That same night, I followed up with a second e-mail.So I have had two big asks for the Lord. Two big "this is what I want" requests.Request #1, is for a beautiful young woman to fall in love with me, and I fall in love with her, and we have babies, and an amazing union. With a great sex life of course!Request #2, is for Roe v. Wade to be overruled.I've been serving up these prayer requests to the Lord for at least a decade. One of these requests, the Lord gave to me. The other request, so far, has been denied. And it's really odd, super strange, and peculiar, that overturning Roe v. Wade was the one I got. Apparently, getting rid of this 49 year old opinion was easy as pie. But the really difficult one for the angels to pull off is finding a woman who is right for me.God has a sense of humor!T
The next day, and the day after that, I noticed that my priest had not responded to my e-mail. He always responds. Usually a sentence or two. We're still friends on Facebook. And I got no response to these e-mails. It's like he ghosted me, to use the kid's term.And I'm like, "Oh, shit, I did it again."A day or two later, my brother texts me, out of the blue, to let me know he's back in Charlotte. He's accused me of trying to steal money from my parents. He is not talking to my parents. He just talks to me, so he can accuse me of things.During COVID, my brother accused me of being an anti-vaxxer. I'm like, "Ted, I took the vaccine." And he wanted to know which vaccine. And I was like, "I don't know, Ted. It's my healthcare. It's none of your damn business." And he accused me of wanting to get COVID so I would give it to our parents and kill them that way. I'm like, "Ted, I took the vaccine, I swear to God." He wanted me to name the vaccine, Moderna or Pfizer. I was like, "I don't know, Ted. One of them." I took one vaccine one time. I don't hate the vaccines. Novavax made me a lot of money. My father has dementia, so I can no longer talk to him. I can talk to my Mom, but she does not remember our conversations, because her short-term memory is shot. I am feeling really alone in the world. Just me and my dog, Blue.Around that time, I had a panic attack in my car. I've never had a panic attack in my life. Where did this come from? I'm driving from my Mom's cottage to my apartment. And I got lost. And I'm driving around, unable to find my street. And the more I drive, the more lost I am. I take a wrong turn, and now I'm super lost. I've always had a bad sense of direction. I have this feeling in my mind, that Chip is praying against me. He wants to slow me down or stop me or something. And he's a powerful Christian. Way better at this stuff than I am. Ask anybody. And I'm begging the Lord, please, please, let me get home. I just want to get home. I don't want to hurt anybody. I just want to get home. And after an hour of really stupid, stressful, driving around, stopping and asking directions, trying to get help from the stupid AI in my stupid phone, I find a street, and then another street, and I make it back home. And I don't sleep much. And I yap and yap on the internet, as usual. Maybe a little worse than usual.
Photo number one. That’s it. St croix. I prescribe the Rx of sitting before the Blessed Sacrament in silence for an hour. Find a Catholic chapel that offers 24/7 Eucharistic adoration, and just go.
thanks Carolinawe have a priest who specializes in that it's really powerful. (I'm in love with a Catholic girl at the moment, not sure if it's going to work out. Love is a collaboration and it can be tough for artists to collaborate)."This is like herding cats." That's a comment I made at film school, more than once.
Find a Catholic chapel that offers 24/7 Eucharistic adoration, and just go.I'm going to try this, I think. Thank you.
Is Saint Croix actually Laslo Spatula? If so, am I the last one here to realize this?
nah, different guyhe's really coolmiss himI think he's a biker?
I don't do sock puppets, that's not my thingthat would be scary as shit, actuallyI post too much as it is
Some people can be incredibly smart and incredibly stupid at the same time. Hard to understand why but Huang is a classic example.I also wondered if Jensen Huang should have tried harder to hold onto his job. I am surprised that his immorality matters to anyone in this day and age, other than to his soon to be ex-wife. His infidelity and sex drive and his egotism imo are probably what have driven him to be so productive. I had thought his aggressive personality was limited to his flashy leather jackets but clearly this was just an outward symbol and people around him actually knew what was going on. Why this was exposed now? Did people who wanted to slow down AI feel safer doing it after the mid-terms? I guess we'll see how the hearings go in Congress.Did his behavior jeopardize national security or was he and/or Lutnick correct that selling the Chinese Nvidia's slower/older chips would not be a problem because that would make China dependent on them and less motivated to make their own? I have no clue.So strange to see these dramatic reversals. Little glimpses of the world of the rich and powerful.
With the midterms over, Trump is no longer pretending either that the Iran war will end while he’s in office or that JD Vance has anything resembling an actual job in the administration:President Donald Trump is pulling JD Vance out of his role in Iran negotiations, he announced Thursday, a move that comes after the vice president blamed last week’s crushing GOP midterm losses on the protracted war.Vance will instead focus his attention on combating purported corruption and crime in Democratic-run cities and states, the president directed in a Truth Social Post, adding that the U.S. doesn’t “need a deal with Iran” `lawyers,guns,& money blog
Rosalyn C said“I had thought his aggressive personality was limited to his flashy leather jackets but clearly this was just an outward symbol and people around him actually knew what was going on.”Did those leather jackets strike you as trying a little too hard to be cool - the sort of thing that might suggest someone was susceptible to flattery? The honeypot connection may be hindsight on my part, but I always thought the jackets were a little odd.
Lazlo SpatulaThe Devil Returns to MonolithI went searching for Lazlo and I found the devil. Spooky!
Talk about cultural appropriation. Did the guy even own a motorcycle?
Also, for what it's worth, I don't think Chip was praying to stop me. He's not like that. Great priest. That was just my own stress and the devil worshiping in my ear.
I've got my thesis film up on Vimeo.Almost a Dream
Looking for answers in a pill form is a fools errand. That's not to say pills are bad per se. Think about what the word supplement actually means like a supplemental income. You can't live on supplemental income but your life can be made better if you already have a good job that pays pretty well and then your supplemental income is used to leverage your primary income in order to put an addition on your house go on a great vacation save even more from retirement yada yada.For these supplements nutraceuticals pharmaceuticals probiotics prebiotics postbiotics to work you have to prepare the body to receive these supplemental chemicals to leverage all of the hard work that you are doing.Eat right which means stop eating processed foods stop eating sugar stop eating micronized grain products. Try to stay on your feet all day. Lift weights whether practically through your daily labors or at the gym. Get some moderate cardio everyday. Get out in nature and absorb all of the radiation available in addition to the Good vibes of the beauteous nature that we are born into. Do everything you can to get a good night's sleep everyday.Then and only done when you take creatine, electrolytes, probiotics, essential fatty acids, vitamin D then you truly reap its benefits.It doesn't matter if you believe in God or not because if you don't believe in God you can believe in good and if you don't believe in the devil you can believe in evil. See how easy it is to have the same operating system without sharing the same mythology? Focus on the good and avoid evil but if you're forced to confront it do so with a brave heart. And remember, whether you like it or not, we are all on the same team.
@brivaelhttps://x.com/brivael/status/2120875471516618868?s=46We're heading toward a new kind of civilization. That part is settled. The only question is: will we go through 1984 before we get there?One: why superintelligence destroys the current system.The system we live in rests on one scarcity: the scarcity of intelligence.To understand a law, you need a lawyer. To read a balance sheet, you need an expert. To build a case, you need a firm. To access a market, you need a permit. To know what's true, you need a newspaper, an agency, an institution to tell you.Every layer of this system is a toll booth. And every toll booth is manned by someone who lives off your inability to do without them.Superintelligence makes intelligence abundant. Almost free. Available to everyone, every second. When intelligence becomes abundant, the toll booths become useless. And the people manning them know it.So they'll do everything to keep the system alive. Not necessarily out of malice. Upton Sinclair summed it up: it's hard to get a man to understand something when his salary depends on his not understanding it. Licenses, moratoriums, federal agencies, blown-up scandals: every tool will be used to slow down what makes them obsolete.More at the link, including Elon’s transitional role in generating abundance.
Focus on the good and avoid evil but if you're forced to confront it do so with a brave heart. And remember, whether you like it or not, we are all on the same team.Team Human! In my sci-fi book, Whodidit with a Clone?, one of the political parties is Team Human. The humanists believe that they know what humans are. And humans ought to unite in the face of alien and/or machine threats.The other political party -- one party states are boring as shit -- is called The Futurists. And they're like, "I don't know, man, I like the future. Maybe the future is robotic. You know? I know a lot of shitty people. Who do you want in charge of the nukes, crazy irrational emotional humans, or the calm, cool, collected, thinkers, the artificial intelligence of 2092? I would love some reviews of my art, by the way. None of this ESP shit, though. That is not the way! That is not the way. And it has been revealed to me that none of you fuckers have bought my art! Team Human my ass. Do better, humanity. Also, some of you will be happy to discover that there is no abortion in Whodidit with a Clone?. That is an abortion-free book. That is because, in my mind, doctors start following the Hippocratic Oath again. I did not get into background world-building detail on what year that happened -- who am I, George Lucas? -- but safe to say by 2092, the abortion industry is in the distant past, like the slave industry. And shame on you anti-capitalists for failing to notice that money was involved. Billion dollar abortion industry.
My favorite Planned Parenthood executive (joke), when asked what kind of dollar figure she wants, says, a Lamborghini. You will not find this mentioned in the crack journalism practiced by PBS or CBS. The Guardian scores for humanity!I was glad to see that because when I googled "Planned Parenthood executive favorite car, the robot named her, and the car. Glad to see there is at least one honest human journalist online. Albeit, in a foreign country. But still! Keep rocking NYT, CBS, FOX, ABC, WAPO, LAT, NBC, and the rest of the alphabet soup mafia. Your abortion journalism is outstanding. Nobody is hiding the bodies from y'all. You are on top of it. Warning: This last three sentences might be a joke.
Planned Parenthood’s letter also raised concerns about the group behind the videos, accusing David Daleiden, the head of the Center of Medical Progress, of being involved in past attacks on the organization.He got sent to prison, I think. Maybe he avoided prison? I think the First Amendment is pretty clear on this one. But, obviously, some baby-killers like to keep their secrets. I get it!
I meant to say, "devil whispering in my ear" not "devil worshiping in my ear." I am reasonably certain nobody is worshipping me. If somebody is worshipping me, holy shit, man. You have screwed the pooch. Go talk to your priest. You are way off the path.
Talk about cultural appropriation. Did the guy even own a motorcycle?Obviously, if I was Lazlo, I would put all my Satan posts under the Lazlo brand. Thus keeping the Saint Croix brand pure! I've been doing pro-life "we're killing babies" journalism for 20 years on the Althouse blog. I had no idea Satan was upsetting and infanticide was normal. 20 years of documentary journalism, and people on the Althouse blog are like, well, that's just Saint Croix. He's like that. One week of Satan talk and y'all are ready for a medical intervention. Don't put the doctors on my ass! I don't trust those fuckers. Hippocratic Oath. I don't know about you, but I miss it.
St Croix, fear is part of our human nature. God made it. JC, as a complete human, had fear in his human nature. If anything, his divine nature made his fear worse because he knew what was coming. Step on a nail by accident, and it hurts. Know for 3 years that someone's going to drive a nail through your foot, and that's quite a different thing. Etc.The big difference between JC and us is his perfect faith. Which enabled him to master his fears. The Roman soldiers were at least small-s stoics, so they recognized and admired his ability to FIDO. That's why the centurion said "truly this man was godson!" (I say it that way because I have been told the Greek is ambiguous - maybe it's "the son of the God" or "a son of a god.")Anyway, JC sets the example. We can't follow it completely in this world, but we can try. And we have a little bit of his faith, so we can know that all will be well. CC, JSM
I got a priest who suggests we do less. So if I disappear for a few days, don’t freak out. And don’t call my Mom! Thank you.
Beautiful John Mosby. Well said, Episcopal brother. God bless. And thank you.
Also, shifting to your concept of no abortion in the future: is it because of artificial wombs? One big reason Roe needed to be superseded is because it is based on 1970s ob/gyn technology. Since then, fetuses get savable earlier and earlier. In the not too distant future, if a woman doesn't want a baby, it will be possible to transplant him into an artificial womb, let him get 'born,' then raise him as a ward of the state. Maybe train him as a Mosby Janissary.So then we have this colloquy:Woman: I want an abortion.State: No. But you can have a fetus transplant.Woman: No! It's my baby! I don't want anyone else to raise it. State: Um.The argument thus changes from the woman's right to control her body, to something quite different: her ability to control another human's future life. There are other areas of law where that is the focus of the reasoning: all the plug-pulling cases, for instance. But they are still largely unexplored and unsettled. CC, JSM
“Talk about cultural appropriation. Did the guy even own a motorcycle?” This comment was aimed at Huang and his leather jackets.
Speaking of Janissaries, The Rest is History is doing a series on the Crimean War. One of the Turkish generals, Omar Pasha, was a Croatian. Not a Janissary - he grew up under the Austro-Hungarian Empire, then fled to the Turk to escape criminal charges, converted, and continued his military career. Still pretty cool, though. CC, JSM
The danger of pithiness, Mrs. Saint
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46 comments:
great photos. Don't know if i like no 1 or No. 2 better. Amazing to see the sky change.
Good news on Affordability.
Going through the "first time watching videos..." at work. Amazing now that I'm part time - working at home - how the computer has changed my workday.
Its seems like a long ago barbaric age, when i had to get dressed up in a suit and tie and go to work. I had to deal with paper, clunky computers and *gasp* talk to real people in person.
Talking to my daughter about it, is like someone in 1950 discussing the horse and buggy age.
Man stays the same. The same greed, stupidity, and evil nature. But our material and technological world gets better and better, as time goes on.
Which makes the Ukrainian-Russian war, so heart-breaking and surprising. Imagine it, Christian countries in the 21st century killing each other over where to draw the boundry line between 2 countries. And the insane goofy willingness of average people to go and fight and die over it. And the disgusting Cheerleading from supposedly intelligent powerful people.
But I shouldn't be shocked or amazed. Man has not gotten any better or any smarter. They just have better weapons. The fools are still fools. And the smarties at the top can get the dumbos at the bottom to do anything.
I am getting very good at identifying the works that the daily art app shows me, but I am getting worse at remembering the artists' names. I've been looking at brain supplements, but I suspect they're a scam. Qunol offers a memory supplement and a focus supplement, but from what I can see they have exactly the same contents. Other supplements that are supposed to do the same things have wildly different contents.
The problem with democracy is that the power elites can manipulate us normies using our normal emotions, which they lack but understand, the same way a soap opera show runner can manipulate the emotions of an audience. This is how they get us into war after war, to "help" this group or that group that's being "oppressed" by some country that just happens to have strategically located land or is rich in natural resources.
From one national security risk to another. Trump apparently can’t fathom someone getting into trouble over such trivial matters as infidelity, compromised business interests, or national security.
Trump Had Urged Nvidia’s Jensen Huang to Fight for His Job ~ NYT
𝘗𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘛𝘳𝘶𝘮𝘱 𝘤𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘦𝘥 𝘑𝘦𝘯𝘴𝘦𝘯 𝘏𝘶𝘢𝘯𝘨 𝘰𝘯 𝘛𝘶𝘦𝘴𝘥𝘢𝘺, 𝘣𝘦𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘕𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘪𝘢 𝘤𝘩𝘪𝘦𝘧 𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘱𝘱𝘦𝘥 𝘥𝘰𝘸𝘯 𝘢𝘮𝘪𝘥 𝘢 𝘳𝘢𝘱𝘪𝘥𝘭𝘺 𝘶𝘯𝘧𝘰𝘭𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘴𝘱𝘺 𝘴𝘤𝘢𝘯𝘥𝘢𝘭, 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘶𝘳𝘨𝘦𝘥 𝘩𝘪𝘮 𝘵𝘰 𝘬𝘦𝘦𝘱 𝘧𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘫𝘰𝘣, 𝘢𝘤𝘤𝘰𝘳𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘰 𝘵𝘸𝘰 𝘱𝘦𝘰𝘱𝘭𝘦 𝘣𝘳𝘪𝘦𝘧𝘦𝘥 𝘰𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯.
𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘸𝘢𝘴 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘭𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘴𝘵 𝘪𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘰𝘧 𝘔𝘳. 𝘛𝘳𝘶𝘮𝘱 𝘥𝘦𝘧𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘵𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘔𝘳. 𝘏𝘶𝘢𝘯𝘨, 𝘸𝘩𝘰 𝘩𝘢𝘥 𝘣𝘦𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘦 𝘢 𝘩𝘪𝘨𝘩-𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘧𝘪𝘭𝘦 𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘺 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘢𝘯 𝘪𝘯𝘧𝘭𝘶𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘢𝘥𝘷𝘪𝘴𝘦𝘳 𝘰𝘯 𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘧𝘪𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘭𝘭𝘪𝘨𝘦𝘯𝘤𝘦. 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘶𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰 𝘣𝘢𝘤𝘬 𝘩𝘪𝘮 𝘵𝘰 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘦𝘯𝘥, 𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘯 𝘢𝘧𝘵𝘦𝘳 𝘜.𝘚. 𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘭𝘭𝘪𝘨𝘦𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘢𝘨𝘦𝘯𝘤𝘪𝘦𝘴 𝘩𝘢𝘥 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘤𝘭𝘶𝘥𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘔𝘳. 𝘏𝘶𝘢𝘯𝘨 𝘸𝘢𝘴 𝘩𝘢𝘷𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢𝘯 𝘢𝘧𝘧𝘢𝘪𝘳 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘢 𝘸𝘰𝘮𝘢𝘯 𝘣𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰 𝘣𝘦 𝘢 𝘊𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘦𝘴𝘦 𝘴𝘱𝘺.
𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘯𝘵’𝘴 𝘢𝘥𝘷𝘪𝘴𝘦𝘳𝘴 𝘴𝘢𝘪𝘥 𝘩𝘦 𝘸𝘢𝘴 𝘣𝘭𝘢𝘴é 𝘢𝘣𝘰𝘶𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘯𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘭 𝘴𝘦𝘤𝘶𝘳𝘪𝘵𝘺 𝘪𝘮𝘱𝘭𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘸𝘩𝘦𝘯 𝘵𝘰𝘭𝘥 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘭𝘭𝘪𝘨𝘦𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘶𝘯𝘪𝘵𝘺 𝘢𝘴𝘴𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴 𝘳𝘦𝘭𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰 𝘔𝘳. 𝘏𝘶𝘢𝘯𝘨. 𝘖𝘯𝘦 𝘢𝘪𝘥𝘦 𝘴𝘢𝘪𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘔𝘳. 𝘛𝘳𝘶𝘮𝘱 𝘴𝘢𝘸 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘦𝘱𝘪𝘴𝘰𝘥𝘦 𝘮𝘢𝘪𝘯𝘭𝘺 𝘵𝘩𝘳𝘰𝘶𝘨𝘩 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘭𝘦𝘯𝘴 𝘰𝘧 𝘢𝘥𝘶𝘭𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘺, 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘥𝘪𝘴𝘮𝘪𝘴𝘴𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘢 𝘰𝘧 𝘔𝘳. 𝘏𝘶𝘢𝘯𝘨’𝘴 𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘢𝘯𝘨𝘭𝘦𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘱𝘰𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢 𝘵𝘩𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘵 𝘵𝘰 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘵𝘳𝘺.
As for brain health, I have been trying creatine in smoothies for a couple of weeks, and nothing to report yet, but this is what Grok says:
**Multiple randomized controlled trials (RCTs) and systematic reviews/meta-analyses show that creatine monohydrate can produce small-to-moderate improvements in certain cognitive domains—most consistently memory, and to a lesser extent attention and processing speed—though results are not uniform across all aspects of cognition or all populations.*** —Grok
It also helps. with muscle mass, even without excercise:
***A large 2024 dose-response meta-analysis (143 studies) found creatine increased fat-free mass by about 0.82 kg and body mass by 0.86 kg, with a small reduction in body-fat percentage. Effects were clearer when resistance training was included and when a maintenance dose was used.*** —Grok
My doctor says Prevagin is a protein that is broken down before it ever. reaches the bloodstream and the original study that the marketing is based on has never been replicated.
In my youth I was manipulated into serving in a war by the threat of jail if I didn't submit. Otherwise I would have given it pass, thank you very much.
#1 is dark. I love it.
So if you are afraid of something, that leaves you vulnerable in so many ways. People can mock you as a coward. They can suggest you have paranoia schizophrenia, a mental illness. You are afraid and crazy. You are not with God, obviously, because why would God be afraid? And if you are afraid, doesn't that mean you are not with God? Maybe you'r demonic. Maybe you yourself have written that hate, anger, and fear are demons. Do you have a demon inside you? That's one thing Christians agree on -- Christ has no demons inside him. Why are you saying you are with Christ? Maybe you think you are Christ! Why should anybody listen to you, you cra-cra bastard?
So, what does a right-wing Episcopalian do in this scenario? I'll tell you what I did. I put out a call on the Althouse blog for spiritual help. And I got some, thank you.
One of the channels is showing Glenn Ford and Rita Hayworth in "Gilda" and "Affair in Trinidad." Rita is supposed to be the femme fatale, but to judge from his Wikipedia entry, Glenn was the fatal one. Affairs with everyone in Hollywood, all documented in his diaries and recorded conversations. I doubt Ford's gay lookalike Dirk Bogarde got anywhere near as much action. Rita and Glenn carried on carrying on, on and on, on and off for about 40 years, through their marriages to others and Glenn's many f___ings.
It all started, I think, on November 1. Like MLK, "I had a dream." Except mine was a real dream. And I liked this dream. So I decided to throw it up on the Althouse blog.
A few days later, on November 5, I am sending this e-mail to my top priest, Chip, at Christ Church.
Chip,
I want to thank you for your patience with me. My whole family is made up of fighters. I guess it's in our blood or something. The battling Carmichaels. Lisa suggested one time that maybe I'd be happier in another church, and I told her this is my spiritual home. I don't think I've been in a fistfight in the 21st century. So that's good. But I still find myself in squabbles, arguments, "this is the right way" embarrassments. And the only thing that saves me is my sense of humor.
If a priest told me that I need to be disciplined, I would respond, "Control is not the way. Love is the way!" Which is kind of right (I think) but also a pain in the ass for the priest who is just trying to run a church.
Love you, Chip. I don't know if you remember that time I asked you to shoot a movie in All Saints Hall. Maybe I asked for the sanctuary, too? Anyway, I got a no. And then I wanted to meet with you again and again. And I had a little trouble getting back on your schedule. Anyway, in my mind that's a funny story. I hope I didn't add to your stress too much. I keep trying to stop my sins and new ones keep popping up.
God bless, you are doing great, you have the most stressful job in the world and you are nailing it.
Taylor
That same night, I followed up with a second e-mail.
So I have had two big asks for the Lord. Two big "this is what I want" requests.
Request #1, is for a beautiful young woman to fall in love with me, and I fall in love with her, and we have babies, and an amazing union. With a great sex life of course!
Request #2, is for Roe v. Wade to be overruled.
I've been serving up these prayer requests to the Lord for at least a decade. One of these requests, the Lord gave to me. The other request, so far, has been denied. And it's really odd, super strange, and peculiar, that overturning Roe v. Wade was the one I got. Apparently, getting rid of this 49 year old opinion was easy as pie. But the really difficult one for the angels to pull off is finding a woman who is right for me.
God has a sense of humor!
T
The next day, and the day after that, I noticed that my priest had not responded to my e-mail. He always responds. Usually a sentence or two. We're still friends on Facebook. And I got no response to these e-mails. It's like he ghosted me, to use the kid's term.
And I'm like, "Oh, shit, I did it again."
A day or two later, my brother texts me, out of the blue, to let me know he's back in Charlotte. He's accused me of trying to steal money from my parents. He is not talking to my parents. He just talks to me, so he can accuse me of things.
During COVID, my brother accused me of being an anti-vaxxer. I'm like, "Ted, I took the vaccine." And he wanted to know which vaccine. And I was like, "I don't know, Ted. It's my healthcare. It's none of your damn business." And he accused me of wanting to get COVID so I would give it to our parents and kill them that way. I'm like, "Ted, I took the vaccine, I swear to God." He wanted me to name the vaccine, Moderna or Pfizer. I was like, "I don't know, Ted. One of them." I took one vaccine one time. I don't hate the vaccines. Novavax made me a lot of money.
My father has dementia, so I can no longer talk to him. I can talk to my Mom, but she does not remember our conversations, because her short-term memory is shot. I am feeling really alone in the world. Just me and my dog, Blue.
Around that time, I had a panic attack in my car. I've never had a panic attack in my life. Where did this come from? I'm driving from my Mom's cottage to my apartment. And I got lost. And I'm driving around, unable to find my street. And the more I drive, the more lost I am. I take a wrong turn, and now I'm super lost.
I've always had a bad sense of direction. I have this feeling in my mind, that Chip is praying against me. He wants to slow me down or stop me or something. And he's a powerful Christian. Way better at this stuff than I am. Ask anybody. And I'm begging the Lord, please, please, let me get home. I just want to get home. I don't want to hurt anybody. I just want to get home.
And after an hour of really stupid, stressful, driving around, stopping and asking directions, trying to get help from the stupid AI in my stupid phone, I find a street, and then another street, and I make it back home. And I don't sleep much. And I yap and yap on the internet, as usual. Maybe a little worse than usual.
Photo number one. That’s it.
St croix. I prescribe the Rx of sitting before the Blessed Sacrament in silence for an hour. Find a Catholic chapel that offers 24/7 Eucharistic adoration, and just go.
thanks Carolina
we have a priest who specializes in that
it's really powerful.
(I'm in love with a Catholic girl at the moment, not sure if it's going to work out. Love is a collaboration and it can be tough for artists to collaborate).
"This is like herding cats." That's a comment I made at film school, more than once.
Find a Catholic chapel that offers 24/7 Eucharistic adoration, and just go.
I'm going to try this, I think. Thank you.
Is Saint Croix actually Laslo Spatula? If so, am I the last one here to realize this?
nah, different guy
he's really cool
miss him
I think he's a biker?
I don't do sock puppets, that's not my thing
that would be scary as shit, actually
I post too much as it is
Some people can be incredibly smart and incredibly stupid at the same time. Hard to understand why but Huang is a classic example.
I also wondered if Jensen Huang should have tried harder to hold onto his job. I am surprised that his immorality matters to anyone in this day and age, other than to his soon to be ex-wife. His infidelity and sex drive and his egotism imo are probably what have driven him to be so productive. I had thought his aggressive personality was limited to his flashy leather jackets but clearly this was just an outward symbol and people around him actually knew what was going on. Why this was exposed now? Did people who wanted to slow down AI feel safer doing it after the mid-terms? I guess we'll see how the hearings go in Congress.
Did his behavior jeopardize national security or was he and/or Lutnick correct that selling the Chinese Nvidia's slower/older chips would not be a problem because that would make China dependent on them and less motivated to make their own? I have no clue.
So strange to see these dramatic reversals. Little glimpses of the world of the rich and powerful.
With the midterms over, Trump is no longer pretending either that the Iran war will end while he’s in office or that JD Vance has anything resembling an actual job in the administration:
President Donald Trump is pulling JD Vance out of his role in Iran negotiations, he announced Thursday, a move that comes after the vice president blamed last week’s crushing GOP midterm losses on the protracted war.
Vance will instead focus his attention on combating purported corruption and crime in Democratic-run cities and states, the president directed in a Truth Social Post, adding that the U.S. doesn’t “need a deal with Iran” `lawyers,guns,& money blog
Rosalyn C said
“I had thought his aggressive personality was limited to his flashy leather jackets but clearly this was just an outward symbol and people around him actually knew what was going on.”
Did those leather jackets strike you as trying a little too hard to be cool - the sort of thing that might suggest someone was susceptible to flattery? The honeypot connection may be hindsight on my part, but I always thought the jackets were a little odd.
Lazlo Spatula
The Devil Returns to Monolith
I went searching for Lazlo and I found the devil. Spooky!
Talk about cultural appropriation. Did the guy even own a motorcycle?
Also, for what it's worth, I don't think Chip was praying to stop me. He's not like that. Great priest. That was just my own stress and the devil worshiping in my ear.
I've got my thesis film up on Vimeo.
Almost a Dream
Looking for answers in a pill form is a fools errand. That's not to say pills are bad per se. Think about what the word supplement actually means like a supplemental income. You can't live on supplemental income but your life can be made better if you already have a good job that pays pretty well and then your supplemental income is used to leverage your primary income in order to put an addition on your house go on a great vacation save even more from retirement yada yada.
For these supplements nutraceuticals pharmaceuticals probiotics prebiotics postbiotics to work you have to prepare the body to receive these supplemental chemicals to leverage all of the hard work that you are doing.
Eat right which means stop eating processed foods stop eating sugar stop eating micronized grain products. Try to stay on your feet all day. Lift weights whether practically through your daily labors or at the gym. Get some moderate cardio everyday. Get out in nature and absorb all of the radiation available in addition to the Good vibes of the beauteous nature that we are born into. Do everything you can to get a good night's sleep everyday.
Then and only done when you take creatine, electrolytes, probiotics, essential fatty acids, vitamin D then you truly reap its benefits.
It doesn't matter if you believe in God or not because if you don't believe in God you can believe in good and if you don't believe in the devil you can believe in evil. See how easy it is to have the same operating system without sharing the same mythology?
Focus on the good and avoid evil but if you're forced to confront it do so with a brave heart. And remember, whether you like it or not, we are all on the same team.
@brivael
https://x.com/brivael/status/2120875471516618868?s=46
We're heading toward a new kind of civilization. That part is settled. The only question is: will we go through 1984 before we get there?
One: why superintelligence destroys the current system.
The system we live in rests on one scarcity: the scarcity of intelligence.
To understand a law, you need a lawyer. To read a balance sheet, you need an expert. To build a case, you need a firm. To access a market, you need a permit. To know what's true, you need a newspaper, an agency, an institution to tell you.
Every layer of this system is a toll booth. And every toll booth is manned by someone who lives off your inability to do without them.
Superintelligence makes intelligence abundant. Almost free. Available to everyone, every second. When intelligence becomes abundant, the toll booths become useless. And the people manning them know it.
So they'll do everything to keep the system alive. Not necessarily out of malice. Upton Sinclair summed it up: it's hard to get a man to understand something when his salary depends on his not understanding it. Licenses, moratoriums, federal agencies, blown-up scandals: every tool will be used to slow down what makes them obsolete.
More at the link, including Elon’s transitional role in generating abundance.
Focus on the good and avoid evil but if you're forced to confront it do so with a brave heart. And remember, whether you like it or not, we are all on the same team.
Team Human!
In my sci-fi book, Whodidit with a Clone?, one of the political parties is Team Human. The humanists believe that they know what humans are. And humans ought to unite in the face of alien and/or machine threats.
The other political party -- one party states are boring as shit -- is called The Futurists. And they're like, "I don't know, man, I like the future. Maybe the future is robotic. You know? I know a lot of shitty people. Who do you want in charge of the nukes, crazy irrational emotional humans, or the calm, cool, collected, thinkers, the artificial intelligence of 2092?
I would love some reviews of my art, by the way. None of this ESP shit, though. That is not the way! That is not the way. And it has been revealed to me that none of you fuckers have bought my art! Team Human my ass. Do better, humanity. Also, some of you will be happy to discover that there is no abortion in Whodidit with a Clone?. That is an abortion-free book. That is because, in my mind, doctors start following the Hippocratic Oath again. I did not get into background world-building detail on what year that happened -- who am I, George Lucas? -- but safe to say by 2092, the abortion industry is in the distant past, like the slave industry. And shame on you anti-capitalists for failing to notice that money was involved. Billion dollar abortion industry.
My favorite Planned Parenthood executive (joke), when asked what kind of dollar figure she wants, says, a Lamborghini. You will not find this mentioned in the crack journalism practiced by PBS or CBS.
The Guardian scores for humanity!
I was glad to see that because when I googled "Planned Parenthood executive favorite car, the robot named her, and the car.
Glad to see there is at least one honest human journalist online. Albeit, in a foreign country. But still! Keep rocking NYT, CBS, FOX, ABC, WAPO, LAT, NBC, and the rest of the alphabet soup mafia. Your abortion journalism is outstanding. Nobody is hiding the bodies from y'all. You are on top of it. Warning: This last three sentences might be a joke.
Planned Parenthood’s letter also raised concerns about the group behind the videos, accusing David Daleiden, the head of the Center of Medical Progress, of being involved in past attacks on the organization.
He got sent to prison, I think. Maybe he avoided prison? I think the First Amendment is pretty clear on this one. But, obviously, some baby-killers like to keep their secrets. I get it!
I meant to say, "devil whispering in my ear" not "devil worshiping in my ear." I am reasonably certain nobody is worshipping me. If somebody is worshipping me, holy shit, man. You have screwed the pooch. Go talk to your priest. You are way off the path.
Talk about cultural appropriation. Did the guy even own a motorcycle?
Obviously, if I was Lazlo, I would put all my Satan posts under the Lazlo brand. Thus keeping the Saint Croix brand pure!
I've been doing pro-life "we're killing babies" journalism for 20 years on the Althouse blog. I had no idea Satan was upsetting and infanticide was normal.
20 years of documentary journalism, and people on the Althouse blog are like, well, that's just Saint Croix. He's like that. One week of Satan talk and y'all are ready for a medical intervention.
Don't put the doctors on my ass! I don't trust those fuckers. Hippocratic Oath. I don't know about you, but I miss it.
St Croix, fear is part of our human nature. God made it. JC, as a complete human, had fear in his human nature. If anything, his divine nature made his fear worse because he knew what was coming. Step on a nail by accident, and it hurts. Know for 3 years that someone's going to drive a nail through your foot, and that's quite a different thing. Etc.
The big difference between JC and us is his perfect faith. Which enabled him to master his fears. The Roman soldiers were at least small-s stoics, so they recognized and admired his ability to FIDO. That's why the centurion said "truly this man was godson!" (I say it that way because I have been told the Greek is ambiguous - maybe it's "the son of the God" or "a son of a god.")
Anyway, JC sets the example. We can't follow it completely in this world, but we can try. And we have a little bit of his faith, so we can know that all will be well. CC, JSM
I got a priest who suggests we do less. So if I disappear for a few days, don’t freak out. And don’t call my Mom! Thank you.
Beautiful John Mosby. Well said, Episcopal brother. God bless. And thank you.
Also, shifting to your concept of no abortion in the future: is it because of artificial wombs? One big reason Roe needed to be superseded is because it is based on 1970s ob/gyn technology. Since then, fetuses get savable earlier and earlier. In the not too distant future, if a woman doesn't want a baby, it will be possible to transplant him into an artificial womb, let him get 'born,' then raise him as a ward of the state. Maybe train him as a Mosby Janissary.
So then we have this colloquy:
Woman: I want an abortion.
State: No. But you can have a fetus transplant.
Woman: No! It's my baby! I don't want anyone else to raise it.
State: Um.
The argument thus changes from the woman's right to control her body, to something quite different: her ability to control another human's future life. There are other areas of law where that is the focus of the reasoning: all the plug-pulling cases, for instance. But they are still largely unexplored and unsettled. CC, JSM
“Talk about cultural appropriation. Did the guy even own a motorcycle?”
This comment was aimed at Huang and his leather jackets.
Speaking of Janissaries, The Rest is History is doing a series on the Crimean War. One of the Turkish generals, Omar Pasha, was a Croatian. Not a Janissary - he grew up under the Austro-Hungarian Empire, then fled to the Turk to escape criminal charges, converted, and continued his military career. Still pretty cool, though. CC, JSM
The danger of pithiness, Mrs. Saint
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