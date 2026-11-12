Writes Theodore Schleifer, in "Live Updates: Jensen Huang Resigns From Nvidia After Affairs/The longtime head of the chip-making colossus admitted to an affair with a woman identified as a spy for China. He was also said to have had a relationship with an executive who reported to him" (NYT).
And here's today's episode of the NYT "Daily" podcast, recorded before the resignation: "What Jensen Huang’s Potential Ouster Could Mean for A.I./ Nvidia’s board is considering firing Jensen Huang after revelations that he had affairs with an executive who reports to him and a woman who U.S. officials say is a Chinese spy."
190 comments:
So he's gone.
It appears to me that the political fallout from midterms is now moving to strip Trump of his allies, both inside and outside the White House. They want to destroy his next 2 years by isolating him.
It appears to me that the political fallout from midterms is now moving to strip Trump of his allies, both inside and outside the White House.
Trump should have fewer corrupt allies and allies fucking Chinese spies and there will be less "fallout."
If he was banging a Chicom spy, was he really an ally?
If she was indeed a spy for China, it seems likely to me that the aim of the operation was not information or access to chips, but rather the downfall and elimination of an effective leader of western AI efforts. Everything was too public and too easily discoverable.
"It’s not the nature of the evidence; it’s the seriousness of the charge" things Rush might say.
He admitted ten advanced chips are in the possession of the Chinese manufacturer for which the spy acted as CEO. He appears to have admitted a violation of the export controls. I hope no one in Trump’s Whitehouse was involved in facilitating or allowing or overlooking any aspect of this technology leak.
Huang gone
Howard Lutnick was repeatedly warned about Megaspeed and the national security implications, yet reportedly did little to act. White House and intelligence officials had been pressing Commerce to intervene since fall 2025, according to Axios.
If Democrats are looking for an opportunity to hold this administration accountable, here it is. The national security implications alone warrant serious congressional scrutiny.
https://www.axios.com/2026/11/11/trump-lutnick-nvidia-china-chip-export-controls
Apparently many people are unaware of China’s all out blitz to get their hands on the most advanced chips. This was not political or a romance. It was corporate espionage and succeeded. China has thousands of nationals here pursuing chips and the machinery capable of producing 4 namometer scale processors.
They have been unable to reverse engineer the chips because the Chinese tech is not precise enough. The West has an advantage. But the window is closing.
Joe Biden inspired the "inflection" infection.
the anti-Data center pushy is 100% Chim-com propaganda.
Bernie is paid by the chi coms.
The real winners in all this are Anthropic and OpenAI. They desperately want regulatory capture so that open models are constrained, and Jensen was a huge proponent of open models and light regulation.
We already have Data centers all over the place.
You know what Data centers provide? your high speed internet and wi fi.
So when some obedient dutiful leftist goes out and protests data centers - THEN that same person goes home and sits on the sofa to watch Netflix - that person is enjoying a data center.
China and the corrupt left want to throw Taiwan to the wolves.
- and What Mike Wolf said.
Shorter Soviet IUD - It's Trump's fault this guy had affairs.
Peachy try's sooo hard: 𝘠𝘰𝘶 𝘬𝘯𝘰𝘸 𝘸𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘋𝘢𝘵𝘢 𝘤𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘴 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘦? 𝘺𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘩𝘪𝘨𝘩 𝘴𝘱𝘦𝘦𝘥 𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘯𝘦𝘵 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘸𝘪 𝘧𝘪.
That’s not what data centers provide. Your ISP provides your internet connection; your router provides Wi-Fi. Data centers house the servers and computing infrastructure that power online services. They’re essential to the internet, but they’re not the same thing as broadband or Wi-Fi infrastructure.
The Chinese Communist COVID/ Fauci frauds - and the fact that many Dems like Bernie Sanders are paid handsomely thru dark chi com channels to destroy the US.. will exploit this. (In the name of saving us from high speed DATA/ and global climate change - ((China pollutes-emits the most))
IEE - nice try yourself.
more than just IA.
These days the words “data center” make people picture AI, but that’s a small slice of what these buildings actually do. Most of what runs inside them is ordinary life. Your streaming shows. Your bank balance. Your medical records. Your kid’s school portal. The card reader at the coffee shop. The biggest game ever made is about to be delivered by the same buildings, in the same way, for the same reason. Data centers are not an AI story. They are a modern life story, and building more of them is how modern life keeps working as the files get bigger and more of our lives move online.
Which raises a fair question: If we do not want these buildings, what do we want instead? Because computing demand does not go away. Before the big cloud companies existed, before AWS and Azure, every business of any size kept its own servers, and a lot of them kept those servers in a closet or a basement. Hot, loud, held together with hope, and down at the worst possible moment. That was the 1990s internet, and nobody who lived with it wants it back.
Do we really want server farms in basements again?"
“That’s not what data centers provide. Your ISP provides your internet connection; your router provides Wi-Fi. Data centers house the servers and computing infrastructure that power online services. They’re essential to the internet, but they’re not the same thing as broadband or Wi-Fi infrastructure.”
Whew! Talk about contradicting yourself in one paragraph. Get out the chicken bones and entrails and stick to mind reading. It’s your best talent.
Trump receives warning about a Chinese spy does nothing. Nvidia donates $25 million to his ballroom and Trump approves AI chip sales to China. Trump personally invests millions in Nvidia stock. The magnitude of this scandal is mind blowing.
Total BS.
I have a question for the corporate people here. Why would 5 NVDA employees - who were made very rich by Jensen Huang - rat out his consensual affair with a VP?
What ingratitude!
IEE(D)
Data centers are the physical backbone of the internet itself—not just the latest AI.
They house the servers, storage, and networking gear that power:
Websites, apps, and cloud services (email, banking, shopping, enterprise software)
Streaming and media (Netflix, YouTube, social feeds, gaming)
Content Delivery Networks (CDNs) and edge facilities that cache popular content close to users so pages and videos load fast with low latency instead of traveling across the country or ocean every timeEdge
Interconnection and peering points where networks exchange traffic efficiently
AI (especially large model training and inference) is a major new driver of growth and power demand, but it is far from the only workload. Estimates put traditional cloud, streaming, and other non-AI uses as still accounting for a large or majority share of capacity, even in facilities built during the recent AI surge. One analysis projected AI at around 27% of U.S. data center workloads in the near term, with cloud applications and similar uses making up roughly half.Badgerinstitute
Building or expanding data centers also frequently brings new high-capacity fiber routes into an area. That infrastructure benefits local broadband and overall network performance beyond just the facility’s own traffic.Badgerinstitute
In short, high-speed internet as most people experience it depends on this distributed network of data centers, CDNs, and connectivity. AI is an important and rapidly growing layer on top, but the foundation was already there for everything else.
GROK
From what I can gather, this MegaSpeed was buying way more chips that it could use in its own data centers. People knew there was smuggling.
IUD(D) is here to pimp his party's narratives.
Dems and their Chinese communist pay masters want the US crippled. More crucial for them (communists) the ultimate desire to control the information flowing thru AI. Make AI obey a one party communist group think filled with their traditional lies and fear.
Wouldn't it be great if the chips the Red Chinese received had some sort of problem -- or another twist beyond my imagination's cleverness? Such things have been known to happen.
If not, however, it's just plain old treason. Let the chips fall where they may.
Some minds are more easily blown than others.
If someone in the administration knowingly had a hand in this, hang 'em. But put them on the docket after Bill Clinton for gifting the ChiComs so much militarily relevant tech.
9:20 IEE(D) - what you are talking about is personal home-computers.
that is not the subject.
building new data centers is merely keeping up with modern demands.
The left's collective obedience to the Slotkin-Bernie left is telling.
It's rather like Bernie's anti- millionaire-billionaire movement - where all the rich kids showed up to protest - with their I-phones and mochachinos.
NVIDIA’s financial support for companies like OpenAI increasingly resembles vendor financing: helping customers fund purchases of NVIDIA’s own chips. In effect, it’s helping finance the demand driving its own sales. That’s not necessarily artificial revenue, but it raises serious questions about sustainability. When the AI spending boom cools, NVIDIA’s sales and share price could take a major hit. Let’s wait and see.
Nvidia contributions to candidates' trend 91D/9R. I guess that's "Tech Right" for the NYT
Peachy try's sooo hard: 𝘠𝘰𝘶 𝘬𝘯𝘰𝘸 𝘸𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘋𝘢𝘵𝘢 𝘤𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘴 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘦? 𝘺𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘩𝘪𝘨𝘩 𝘴𝘱𝘦𝘦𝘥 𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘯𝘦𝘵 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘸𝘪 𝘧𝘪. AND 𝘸𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘵𝘢𝘭𝘬𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢𝘣𝘰𝘶𝘵 𝘪𝘴 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘭 𝘩𝘰𝘮𝘦-𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘱𝘶𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘴 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘪𝘴 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘴𝘶𝘣𝘫𝘦𝘤𝘵.
No, I’m talking about data centers. They house the servers, storage and computing infrastructure that power websites, cloud services, streaming, AI and countless online applications. ISPs provide your internet connection; routers provide Wi-Fi. These are different parts of the same digital infrastructure. Perhaps understand the distinction before correcting someone else.
IUD - No one reads your crap and thinks it's worth a crap.
“In effect, it’s helping finance the demand driving its own sales.”
As if that is necessary. Musk recently said that the entire current world production of chips would only supply 2% of the chips he needs for Tesla cars, Starlink satellites and Optimus robots. He’s building a fab in Texas to produce a million chips a year precisely to overcome this problem.
Have you sacrificed the chicken yet? What was Musk really really thinking?
Huang loose
IEE-D - Now you just taking my words and using them. Because my posts are accurate and yours are not. Your post @ 9:20 makes no sense other than as it pertains to home computing.
You are such a hack.
Nvidia Live Updates: Chip Giant’s Stock Tumbles After Jensen Huang Exit ~ WSJ
Is there some sort of scoreboard for one of the most expensive shags in history? Not exactly what I was expecting when people were saying the biggest threat to NVDA was Chinese models…
Russell Brand oustered his Huang a few too many times.
reminds me of the left's Occupy Wallstreet -
The left's obedient bullshit session where all the obedient whiners use the very modern systems they want destroyed.
@ Peachy: If my post makes no sense outside the context of home computing, perhaps you could explain why data centers are full of servers rather than living rooms full of laptops. I’m happy to wait.
Polyamory is an Nvidious production.
I have read many comment on this affair and not one has talked of - Doing The Huang Bang Boogie All Night Long.
What is wrong with you people?
IEE (D) - wait to answer a stupid question?
You're just an obedient bot-like leftist hack.
Tell us why you are against DATA Centers. Try not to use any leftwing lies.
It seems more to me like the corporate creatures are capitalizing on an opportunity. A brilliant founder of a tech company has served his purpose and made his executive team wealthy. But now they see the opportunity to take control and get on with some serious monetizing. This is a common trajectory for corporations that start with innovation, succeed beautifully, but outgrow their meteoric rise and are now transforming from innovators to gargantuan corporations with enormous economic influence.
And of course the political creatures are similarly seeing opportunity.
Huang is in the way, and is being served up - but, also usefully.
Colorado's DATA centers:
"This week, tens of millions of people will start downloading the same video game, and almost none of them will think about where it comes from. Grand Theft Auto VI is expected to be the biggest-grossing video game ever sold, and it has no disc. Buy it at GameStop, and the box holds only a printed code. Every copy travels from a data center, over the internet, to a console at home.
Here is the part that might surprise you: If you play in Colorado, your copy most likely comes from right here, inside the state."
Colorado's DATA centers:
"The edge network
Colorado has more than 60 data centers, and you have probably driven past a dozen of them without noticing. They are the plain, windowless buildings around Denver, Aurora, Englewood, and Colorado Springs, and together they form something engineers call the edge network. The idea behind the edge network is easy to understand. Denver is where the Mountain West’s internet comes together, the crossroads where networks meet and swap traffic. Because the crossroads is here, companies keep copies of the things everybody wants–games, shows, apps, etc.–close to the people who want them.
Think of it the way a library system works. When a book is a bestseller, every branch stocks its own copies. Nobody drives downtown to borrow the one copy at the main library. The edge network is the Internet’s version of that.
GTA VI will be a bestseller. The game needs up to 212 gigabytes of storage, more room than a lot of laptops have altogether. It goes on sale Thursday, November 19, and downloading starts nine days early, on November 10, with Xbox players in Colorado able to begin at 5 p.m. on November 9. That head start is deliberate. The game’s publisher, Rockstar, knows what happens when millions of people reach for the same enormous file in the same hour, so copies are placed in data centers near players ahead of time, and downloading is spread across nine days and nights, much of it while people sleep.
And millions will reach for it. The last game in the series sold 11 million copies on its first day, thirteen years ago, when most games still came on discs. Forecasters expect this one to sell around 40 million copies in its first few months. On the first weekend, several million Americans will be playing at the same time on the same evening. The record for people playing one game at once is about 14 million. This launch has a real chance to test it.
So why won’t your internet slow to a crawl that week? Three plain reasons. The downloads are spread out over nine days instead of one bad hour. The file comes from down the road instead of across the country, so the big national routes stay clear. And the companies that run these delivery systems handle a rush like this every single night, when half the country sits down and presses play on a streaming show at the same time.
One local copy of the game can serve a whole city. The system was built for exactly this kind of night."
A coup progressed by the liberal left on the libertarian right? Maybe, baby, maybe.
I’ve heard Huang speak many times, primarily on “The All-In Podcast.” He’s incredibly brilliant and personable. I’ll watch the next “All-In” to see what they have to say on Huang’s demise.
From here on out, the writing exercises for the legacy media scribes is to find increasingly far fetched ways of making everything Trump’s fault.
It’s ridiculously obvious but the lefty cultists are easy marks for obvious propaganda and hoaxes.
As it ever was.
Singapore accounted for 22% of NVIDIA’s revenue in July 2025. Then NVIDIA changed its reporting methodology, and Singapore disappeared as a separately disclosed category. The company says the change is more representative. Given the scrutiny surrounding chip shipments through Singapore, the loss of transparency is hardly reassuring.
https://www.wsj.com/business/earnings/nvidias-disappearing-singapore-sales-deepen-mystery-around-megaspeed-7d483180
A gay affair with a somber denounent.
The collective Corrupt Left's lies about data centers - just their latest frontier in "GET THE LEFTIST BASE RAGE FUELED."
The corrupt left democrats are desperate to control information. "for the party"
It's not the DATA center. It's a channel to force AI to obey Democorat-Communist diktats.
Irrefutable proof AI has not yet replaced pussy.
@Peachy Re: your 9:30am comment.
I don’t disagree with most of that. Data centers are essential infrastructure for the internet and support far more than AI. But that doesn’t change my original point: data centers don’t provide your broadband connection or Wi-Fi. ISPs provide internet access, and routers provide Wi-Fi. Data centers provide the computing, storage and services that make much of what we do online possible. They’re complementary parts of the same infrastructure, not interchangeable terms.
Bima Said...
Nvidia contributions to candidates' trend 91D/9R. I guess that's "Tech Right" for the NYT
ot:
Speaking of frauds.
"Greta Thunberg is told about the latest Fridays for Future demo happening in Berlin – the climate protest she helped found. She bursts out in laughter. "Really? They're still doing that?"
Jokes on you climatetards. Left has moved on."
Greta has moved on from Climate Change.
Tell you why the LEFT have mostly given up on "climate change".
Real DATA: The Chinese Communists are the #1 polluter and the #1 emitter of C02.
Communism (obedience to Chinese Communist pay masters) along with hating Israel/blaming Jooos = the left's new hate/fear fueled frontier.
$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$
IRC, Senator Feinstein had an aide who was Chinese spy for 13 years. Or maybe it was her chauffuer. But in any case, she suffered zero consequences. Guess its good to be a Democrat. And a Senator. No Board of Directors can fire you.
More proof the chi com pay day - pays
I bet that over-weight democrat female knows nothing.
harness the underdogs. Chi coms and dems are great at it.
The 'ouster of Huang is portentous', but forgot to add that the walls are closing in, too.
**The Megaspeed and Century Litong Network. A November 2026 investigation by The Information reported that a corporate network spanning China and Singapore—including Shanghai Century Litong and Megaspeed—routed at least $7.5 billion worth of restricted Nvidia A100, H100, and H200 chips into China since 2023.**
Source: https://www.theinformation.com/articles/jensen-huangs-yearslong-ties-alice-huang-enabled-nvidia-chip-sales-china
"Nvidia contributions to candidates' trend 91D/9R."
What does this refer to? Corporate or employee contributions?
Without that key piece of information, this statement is meaningless.
"Historically, this metric reflects employee contributions rather than direct corporate money."
Dave Begley said...
"Why would 5 NVDA employees - who were made very rich by Jensen Huang - rat out his consensual affair with a VP?"
Corporate politics. There's a lot of back-stabbing at that level.
Interesting post on the economics and difficulties of honeypot spy operations by the always interesting Tyler Cowen at Marginal Revolution economics blog
https://marginalrevolution.com/marginalrevolution/2026/11/the-economics-of-honeypots.html
John Henry
Doesn't Russell Lowe at least get an honorable mention?
He was a Chinese spy.
And he was Senator Diane Feinstein's chauffeur for 20 years.
And an off topic question occurs to me: Why is he always Feinstein's "driver" and never her "chauffeur"? Is this to show that he and the senator were comrades and not the mistress/servant relation that chauffeur implies?
John Henry
The NYT will find an anti-Trump angle in anything.
The shaman Dedeheiwä explains the resignation: “Don’t ask such stupid questions! Women! Women! Women! Women! Women!”
Fang Fang Strikes Again!
@Jh 12:17 Some of the comments more interesting than the article . . . which is interesting in itself.
One of the comments:
“One could argue that a hookup culture along with numerous conditional legal boundaries may create an unusual equilibrium... relatively easy access to potential targets, but potentially enormous leverage when certain boundaries are crossed.”
This was Prince Andrew’s downfall - not the sex, but the age of the girl.
Now with the advent of sex remembered as rape, punished by prison, quite a new form of blackmail has emerged.
Some dissenters weighing in. Musk says he’d hire Huang. Greenwald says it isn’t established that the Chinese woman is a spy. Unutmaz says it was a backstabbing political hit.
I liked the image some of the comments drew:
Number of honeypot approaches as a sign of status and half the hookers in DC pretending to be honeypots.
“Musk says he’d hire Huang.”
Which Huang, and for what exactly?
@Eva. Jensen Huang, CEO of Terafab.
Just remember to holster your Huang.
You might catch something.
How was Huang supposed to know this woman was a Chinese spy? Isn’t catching spies the FBI’s job? And the board of directors has a fiduciary duty to act in the interest of shareholders. Forcing Huang out has cost shareholders close to half a trillion dollars so far, and may have done irreparable damage to the company. Seems like they could have handled it differently.
Yeah, it was a joke m. Honeypot’s name is Alice Huang. (Not a good sign when my jokes require footnotes.)
“How was Huang supposed to know this woman was a Chinese spy?”
She was interested in him?
“She was interested in him?”
Huang is a very attractive, fit guy and he’s ultra-rich.
"I'm not making a new tag for this"
I want to check this tag out!
“Huang is a very attractive, fit guy and he’s ultra-rich.”
If you say so.
The leather jacket works better on spies though.
Kai Akker (9:32am):
"Wouldn't it be great if the chips the Red Chinese received had some sort of problem -- or another twist beyond my imagination's cleverness? Such things have been known to happen."
That would be simple karma, because that's what the Chinese do to everyone else:
1. One reason for the 40-mile traffic jam NE of Kyiv that took a couple of weeks to clear, and helped stop the Russian invasion in 2022 was that brand-new Chinese truck tires were shredding on ordinary gravel roads. The question was (and still is) whether all Chinese truck tires are crap (good news for Taiwan), or whether China sells Russia all the tires that fail inspection and keeps the ones that pass (good news for Ukraine, but not Taiwan).
2. Norway bought a bunch of brand-new Chinese electric buses, and tested one by putting it a mile deep in a coal mine to see what happened ("Project Lion Cage"). The damned vehicle spent the whole time trying to send data to Chinese servers. It's pretty obvious that all Chinese-made vehicles that are exported have overrides that allow them to be controlled from China. Whether they would just be "bricked" if China decided to push the button, or would blow up, drive off cliffs, run up on sidewalks and crush pedestrians, or what, is not obvious, but something bad would happen.
Last week, hundreds of grocery store freezers in a dozen European countries all went up 50° C (that's 122° F) in the middle of the night and ruined all the food in them. France is blaming Iran for the hack. Probably that was done by hacking into the network from outside. If the freezers were manufactured in a sufficiently nasty country, such things would be even easier.
It doesn’t matter who takes over NVDA: the number of chips sold will fall because they’ll no longer be able to route them through Singapore and on to China to circumvent sanctions. Millions have already been sold, and everyone knows where they’ve been going.
So if Jensen’s wife cashes out, does that mean another windfall for liberal causes?
Many of you are wondering, if Saint Croix is in a fight with the devil, how come he's still walking around all normal and shit?
I'm here to answer your questions, boy.
Obviously, Christians are protecting my ass. And Jews. I got the cool Jews praying for me. Maybe some Muslims. You know, the cool Muslims who think Satan sucks and my shit is funny. Got to be a couple, amirite? I got the hot lesbians praying hard. Some atheists, who really don't know how to fucking pray, by the way. I mean, they're trying. That's what counts. Thank you, nihilist fuckers, try to be optimists, all right? Your dick still works, hopefully. As long as your dick is working, I'd be happy. Homeless people love my ass. Ask them what they think of Saint Croix giving money away. They are always thanking God for me. Sometimes they help me out. That homeless woman who saved my choking ass. Another homeless guy helped me find my way home after some CIA asshole put some drugs in my beer or something. What a sweetheart that guy was. The homeless rock. Way nicer than rich people when it comes to helping me out. Although I'm guessing it was a rich guy who bought that tenderloin for all the homeless spending Christmas Eve in All Saints Hall. You almost killed my ass, rich guy! I'll forgive you. That was really good steak. Rich people are pulling for me because I hate fucking Marxists like crazy. Anybody who likes a laugh. Vulgar people love my ass. Although some of them are shockingly jealous. Hey, somebody has to be #1. You be #2, Deuce. You can do it. And then there are the people who refuse to believe in this shit. And that keeps their mind blocked and Satan is like, "What is wrong with these fuckers I have been sending signals all night." I mean, when you get right down to it, it's a Satanic miracle that Satan has been able to attack me at all. Mostly by coming after me and my spirit. You know that expression, "he's his own worst enemy?" By God, that is true. So as long as I keep a handle on my own capacity for evil, I can mock the red demon downstairs all fucking day. Which is kinda scary, because Jesus was pretty polite to him? Didn't call him names or say shit to him. I'm like, uh-oh. Maybe I ought to be polite to Satan, like Jesus was in the Bible. You don't see Jesus cussing Satan out. So that makes me nervous. On the other hand, Jesus has my back. So if you know Jesus, thank him for me. I love him. He's the best. My rabbi is the man. Even if I am not the world's best follower.
I still laugh at the idea that a guy with a 140 IQ believes in Satan.
You know what excites me about this adultery thing is no rape allegation whatsoever. That's awesome! I would love it if we can stop making false rape allegations and just say, "You fucked the wrong lady." That's way cooler. I love a false adultery allegation. Comparatively speaking, I mean. You can falsely adultery allegation my ass all night. Who gets mad at that shit? My future wife, maybe. "You better not have fucked that girl?"
"Baby, you are so much hotter. Let's go look in a mirror and check out how hot you are."
"Okay."
"Why would I cheat on these boobs? Are you kidding me?"
I still laugh at the idea that a guy with a 140 IQ believes in Satan.
Scalia? Or me? Or C.S. Lewis? Or Tolkien? Jesus of Nazareth? Consider the possibility that your ignorance of Christianity is as vast as your love of Islamic terrorism.
Saint Croix, you seem like a really nice guy, but I'm pretty sure no one was wondering if you were in a fight with the devil.
"Please use the comments forum to respond to the post" is a phrase I've seen somewhere...
One big difference between Trump’s first term and his second is that, after an administration marked by massive and often comical turnover, he’s now clearly desperate to keep his people in place. There’s nobody waiting in the wings to replace them.
Who wants to climb aboard a sinking ship now?
Trump sticks by Commerce Secretary Lutnick despite Nvidia inaction ~ Axios
𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘞𝘩𝘪𝘵𝘦 𝘏𝘰𝘶𝘴𝘦 𝘪𝘴 𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘯𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘣𝘺 𝘊𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘦𝘳𝘤𝘦 𝘚𝘦𝘤𝘳𝘦𝘵𝘢𝘳𝘺 𝘏𝘰𝘸𝘢𝘳𝘥 𝘓𝘶𝘵𝘯𝘪𝘤𝘬 𝘥𝘦𝘴𝘱𝘪𝘵𝘦 𝘢 𝘷𝘪𝘦𝘸 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘢𝘥𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘪𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘓𝘶𝘵𝘯𝘪𝘤𝘬 𝘥𝘦𝘭𝘢𝘺𝘦𝘥 𝘢𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘵𝘰 𝘢𝘥𝘥𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘴 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘤𝘦𝘳𝘯𝘴 𝘰𝘷𝘦𝘳 𝘤𝘩𝘪𝘱 𝘴𝘮𝘶𝘨𝘨𝘭𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘰 𝘊𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘢.
𝘞𝘩𝘺 𝘪𝘵 𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘴: 𝘊𝘰𝘯𝘨𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘴 𝘴𝘮𝘦𝘭𝘭𝘴 𝘣𝘭𝘰𝘰𝘥 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘸𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘳 𝘧𝘰𝘭𝘭𝘰𝘸𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘣𝘰𝘮𝘣𝘴𝘩𝘦𝘭𝘭 𝘳𝘦𝘱𝘰𝘳𝘵𝘴 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘜.𝘚. 𝘯𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘭 𝘴𝘦𝘤𝘶𝘳𝘪𝘵𝘺 𝘮𝘢𝘺 𝘩𝘢𝘷𝘦 𝘣𝘦𝘦𝘯 𝘫𝘦𝘰𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘥𝘪𝘻𝘦𝘥 𝘣𝘺 𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘦𝘳 𝘕𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘪𝘢 𝘊𝘌𝘖 𝘑𝘦𝘯𝘴𝘦𝘯 𝘏𝘶𝘢𝘯𝘨'𝘴 𝘳𝘦𝘭𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘩𝘪𝘱 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘢 𝘴𝘶𝘴𝘱𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘊𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘦𝘴𝘦 𝘴𝘱𝘺.
Microsoft 365 down nationwide today. Same day Jensen Huang resigns. LOL!!!!!!
AI is changing business, and will change the world. Jensen Huang started it. NVDA stock will be fine. Trailing PE ratio now 21. Trailing 11.5. CRAZY low. I'm buying. Apple thrived after Steve Jobs died.
Currently AI stocks are like buying blacktop and cement companies when Eisenhower built the interstate highways.
I'm almost 58. An early user. If you are not on board, you're already behind.
“I still laugh at the idea that a guy with a 140 IQ believes in Satan.”
I still laugh at the guy who finds that so funny.
It is amazing when you go from the free AI versions of Grok, Co-Pilot etc... to the $20 or $30 dollar a month level. It's like Jesus walked into your office.
Did anyone see a picture of Alice Huang, the Chinese spy? SMOKIN' HOT!!! And probably really smart to grab Jensen's attention. He's got enough money to have anyone he wants.
I look forward to the democrats hauling this guy in for a hearing.
The only people more compromised by Chinese spies than Huang is the entire democrat party.
I like how the retard democrats on this board forget about all of the democrats caught with Chinese agents in their party.
Confused...
Honey potted by China and Also married to China spy
The reason AI will thrive is because most people are idiots, and colleges are pumping them out via DEI. If you use AI (Grok, Co-Pilot, Claude, etc...) 1) They're polite 2) not lazy 3) fast 4) accurate 5) and don't play office politics.
Basically I forgive Microsoft 365 for being down today. It's and overload they will fix it. I use Microsoft Co-Pilot upgrade. I'm saving time and outputting three of me.
Shit that would take me 8hrs or days, is taking 20 minutes. And If I don't get what I want / need, a) I didn't prompt in correctly, or b) I just need to give in some additional information.
And...it learns. It get's faster and more accurate at the repeat tasks you ask it to output.
My Last Will and Testament.
I don't have a pen, so I'm putting it up on the Althouse blog.
My father had his will ready to go in his 30's. I'm like, Dad, you're not going to die any time soon. My father was prepared like the Boy Scouts. He had a list of songs he wanted to play at his funeral. And he gave me the list!
I'm like, "Dad, this is so morbid."
"We're all going to die. You know I'm right."
"Yeah, but..."
"Prepare for the worst. Hope for the best."
"Dad, why don't you keep the list."
"No."
"Keep it in the sock drawer. And I'll find it."
"No. You keep it for me, son. This is a sacred trust."
"Dad, I will lose this list of songs. You know my organizational skills are shoddy. The chance that I will keep a hold of a piece of paper? No way. Put it in the sock drawer."
"You might not find it."
"Please put it in the sock drawer."
"Okay, okay."
(It's lost)
Dad also wanted me to get Lisa, one of our priests, to handle the eulogy. At Christ Church, Lisa is the top funeral priest. She is high status at the funerals. She's retired now. But still, I figure she's in big demand. So I tried to sign her up ahead of time.
"Taylor, your father is still alive."
"I know."
Apparently, it's ridiculous to try to sign up a priest for the eulogy when your father is still alive. So she's laughing and happy. And, also, she said she can't commit now. She's afraid of commitment. Which cracks me up.
"Why aren't you married?"
"Afraid of commitment."
That's my life story, man.
Anyway, here's my will. Just in case! Don't freak out. The last time I sent a will out to my family, my father and my mother and my brother all freaked out. "Are you about to die? What's going on?" I don't know how the hell other people do wills. So don't freak out, Althouse blog. It's just a will. Relax! I'm 59. I need a will.
All right.
Everything to Christ Episcopal Church in Charlotte, North Carolina.
But first they have to put all my blue art up on the walls of All Saints Hall and leave it up for a year. Price tag, $10,000 per painting. Proceeds of these sales are to go to Zoe "Do Over" Mulligan. She's the bartender at Lucky Dog and she's also a nurse at one of the hospitals. Not a nurse exactly. She's beneath nurse. Maybe a physician assistant? She puts data in a computer. The other condition for you, Christ Church, is that you find a home for my dog, Blue. If you fail to put my art on the walls for a year, or find a home for my dog, Blue, all my money goes to Zoe "Do Over" Mulligan, the same girl as up above. And all my screenplays go to Roberto Fuertes down in Atlanta. And my murder mysteries go to Ann Althouse. She's a law professor and runs this blog called Althouse. It's pretty cool. That's it. That's my will. Until I change it.
"CLASS ACT! Pete Hegseth Awards Prestigious Military Medal to Soldier Who Reprimanded Him and His Staff for Disrupting the Solemn Atmosphere at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier."
"You know what excites me about this adultery thing is no rape allegation whatsoever."
Give it 20 years.
Remember when all the farmers sold a little piece of land for like $5000 so a 700 fit tall windmill could be put on their property? Those windmills don't produce SHIT!! And they look like shit.
Memphis Democrat Mayor Paul Young has recently stated the 16 data centers are already it's #2 tax paying entity. Other communities with data centers are now considering lowering and/or eliminating property taxes.
USA counties with the most data centers are 1) Loudoun Co., VA, 2) Santa Clara, Co., CA and 3) Cook County, IL. ALL DEMOCRAT STRONGHOLDS!!! LOL
If you're anti- AI / Data Center, you're standing on the shore, holding a bullshit protest sign, trying to stop a tidal wave.
Saint Croix said...
"My Last Will and Testament....I don't have a pen, so I'm putting it up on the Althouse blog.:" God bless you. But your comment / will, belongs on one of Alhouse's morning walk photo threads.
Conspiracy of the actual Democratic Socialists (Dezis)?
@Saint Croix
I know you said not to freak out, but this has me a little worried. Are you ok? I really enjoy your comments, and I’m glad you’re here.
A novel green conjecture, but is it a viable conception?
I'm not sure what any of this has to do with Jensen Huang or Nvidia. Is there some reason every discussion needs to become an occasion for an extended account of your personal life? Perhaps a good therapist would be a more appropriate audience.
Yes, GW, good point. I'll be glad to move it if she asks me. Sometimes she lets my stuff slide because of the grandfather clause. Please don't delete my will, Althouse! I'll move it if you want me to.
Meanwhile, I want to clarify that Althouse does not get my collection of Agatha Christies and Reacher books and all the other murder mysteries in my apartment. She gets the rights to the murder mysteries I wrote.
Whodidit in the Supreme Court?
Whodidit With a Senator?
Whodidit With a Clone>
Also, Whodidit with a Colt .45? and all my future Whodidit books.
And, to keep this post on point, I would like to add, don't cheat on your wife. You know it's wrong.
A butterfly flaps its wings and all everyone wants to know is how it affects Trump.
I am fine, Mrs. Saint! Love you in that Hitchcock movie.
@St Croix: May I respectfully recommend a good therapist
sure, I love therapy
just went to a yoga session at Christ Church. (I was the only guy in there). I was really tight. I had no idea how tight I was. And now I'm loose.
My sleep has been wacky but I have no health issues. I appreciate the concern. I suspect you are trying to use mental health issues to insult my ass, amirite? Or do you actually have a therapist recommendation for me, you lying dog?
@Saint Croix
It was some of my best work. But let me tell you, heaven’s a bitch. No need to rush up here.
I do have stress in my life. But many, many people have it way worse than I do. Pray for them.
Eva Marie, you angel, your secret is safe with me.
My lips are sealed!
Which is a pretty good song from the Go-Gos.
I want to hear more about the bitches in heaven!
Golden Retrievers, I hope.
Gusty Winds
Try the top tier versions. We get those for free at my work and the quality is just mind blowing.
Saint Croix said...
"Yes, GW, good point. I'll be glad to move it if she asks me."
I don't run the Althouse blog. My apologies. I enjoy your comments. I read them. Hope everything is OK.
Chest Rockwell said...
"Gusty Winds
Try the top tier versions. We get those for free at my work and the quality is just mind blowing."
How much does the top tier version cost? I'm mid-level and it's amazing. With the top tier version do you get the Father, Son, and The Holy Spirit in your office???
My main fear is if I die, my dog Blue will be munching on my eyeballs. At least until my dead corpse smell annoys the neighbors.
I still want to get married and have babies. I'm not ready to die just yet. But it's going to happen someday. Doesn't hurt to think about it. If you want to find the afterlife, Jesus is the way.
My father's got Parkinson's and advanced dementia. And my brother, who hates me and my family, is back in our lives. And my Mom has short-term memory issues, and people keep trying to kick her out of her cottage, and I won't let them. And I'm still trying to get the Episcopalians and the rest of our liberal class to recognize the humanity of unborn children. So, I'm under a little stress. I use humor (and the Althouse blog) to relieve it. Apologies if I upset anybody.
My goodness,isn't this Ann Althouse, not Ann Landers blog? Please use the comments forum to respond to the post.(site directions)There are folks up here that will have 13 out out 20 posts on any given day? in other words bulk of the comments on any .On GOOGLE and they have BLOG INSTRUCTIONS, how to build your own site. For those who may just be lonely. There are also sites to reach out for keyboard compatriots if you have the need. Not everything or every discussion always needs an opinion Dont we all know people who just talk and talk and talk, could be some form of validation need? Anyway when I stop in I just scroll past the rambling from the usual suspects ,the constant ones that need to swear,call names,demean etc, they are tiring.. Anyway tune in to tomorrow, maybe they'll be more responses to the post that is presented.U NEVER KNOW :)
“I want to hear more about the bitches in heaven!
Golden Retrievers, I hope”
That’s the problem. They’re all yappy cockapoos - the ones I’ve met so far, anyway.
Thread’s gone to the dogs - appropriately enough, given Mr. Huang’s randy behavior.
“@Saint Croix
It was some of my best work. But let me tell you, heaven’s a bitch. No need to rush up here.”
Eva Marie is posting from Heaven? If it’s a “bitch”, are you sure you’re in Heaven?
*****
“I still laugh at the idea that a guy with a 140 IQ believes in Satan.”
*****
I wonder what Isaac Newton's IQ was? He certainly believed in Satan. So did most of the world's brightest minds before about a hundred years ago.
I hesitate to mention myself in their company, but I think it's worth noting that I scored 800/770/740 on the old GRE and went to an Ivy League grad school and hold a hard-science doctorate, and I believe in Satan.
@Inga
Yes, I’m sure. I’m just not trying to sell Saint Croix on the place . . . just yet.
Sell crazy somewhere else, we're all stocked up here.
@Howard
https://youtu.be/bQ_LHyx2odc
😜
"“I still laugh at the idea that a guy with a 140 IQ believes in Satan.”
Hey Timmy--As Yaakov Smirnoff would say: "In Russia, Satan believe in you."
Heh.
Everywhere else, too.
That’s a great movie, Howard. I love it when an asshole redeems himself.
This is the way the world ends, with three bangs and a whimper.
I'm pretty sure believing in Satan fits the Twitter "midwit meme", where the guy in the middle of the bell-curve makes everything hopelessly complicated, while the idiot and the genius agree that it's quite simple. This link gives a dozen examples: link. I'll leave it the commentators to suggest what the midwit says about Satan. The idiot and the genius agree with the Louvin Brothers: "Satan is Real". See here for the best album cover I know: link. (I hope two links in one comment is permitted.)
Note for three or four of our more voluble commentators: the album is entitled "Satan is Real", not "Satan Israel".
"Indefinitely Extended Excursion™️ said...
I'm not sure what any of this has to do with Jensen Huang or Nvidia. Is there some reason every discussion needs to become an occasion for an extended account of your personal life? Perhaps a good therapist would be a more appropriate audience.
11/12/26, 3:06 PM"
LOL Ironic. Are his comments annoying you?
"DINKY DAU 45 said...
My goodness,isn't this Ann Althouse, not Ann Landers blog? Please use the comments forum to respond to the post.(site directions)There are folks up here that will have 13 out out 20 posts on any given day? "
You did not actually respond to the post.
It's 3:15pm Pacific time, November 12th. Microsoft data centers still having issues. "No emails for you!"
Hassayamper said...
I hesitate to mention myself in their company, but I think it's worth noting that I scored 800/770/740 on the old GRE and went to an Ivy League grad school and hold a hard-science doctorate, and I believe in Satan.
Satan is alive and well in every human. The line between good and evil runs right down the middle of every heart.
It is the people who claim to be good and claim everyone who is against them is evil who you need to watch out for.
Don't forget, Satan spelled backwards is Natas. Coincidence?
Don't forget, Satan spelled backwards is Natas. Coincidence?
The one that freaks me out is the anagram, Santa.
I'm a little hostile to Santa these days (that lie we tell children while we adults celebrate the birth of Christ). But the kids are so happy I say nothing. When I was in first grade I led the investigation into whether Santa was real or not real. Which consisted of asking other kids if they believed in Santa. We didn't solve that mystery.
Years later, I snuck downstairs around 6:00 a.m. and opened all my presents by myself. I just wanted to see what I got! Basic greed. My mom was so mad.
Santa is so innocent compared to "Are you a boy or a girl? Want to switch it up?"
Let their brains finish development before you start castrating the boys and giving the girls steroids like they are MM's.
Is this the st croix county wisconsin blog now?
Hey I lived there
What a coincidence
Which one of you plays this joker, ann?
Why are y9u giving your blog over to them?
Satan means "opposition." When Jesus was fasting for 40 days to start his ministry, he finally got an answer to his prayers. He was hearing voices in his head. And you have to use your brain to discern that the little voice you are hearing is not an angel, but a demon.
Christians often refer to this voice as anti-Christ. While some say there is only one anti-Christ, I think it's helpful when talking to people to see what they think of Jesus. Are you pro-Christ or anti-Christ? And their answer to that question lets us know if they are on the right road or the wrong road. Are they going up or going down?
Nvidia’s independent investigators need to establish whether the company had any involvement in the illegal diversion of its chips to China before the federal investigation reaches its conclusions.
If it did, there are some very serious questions to answer about the company’s internal controls, compliance procedures and management oversight. The CFO will have some explaining to do, too. And I suspect Jensen Huang’s lawyers won’t be particularly keen on having him answer questions from Congress.
Meanwhile -- Trump’s DOJ is already claiming she wasn't a spy. 🤣
Alice Huang tied to Nvidia’s biggest Chinese competitor ~ CNBC
𝘈𝘭𝘪𝘤𝘦 𝘏𝘶𝘢𝘯𝘨, 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘸𝘩𝘰𝘮 𝘰𝘶𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘕𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘪𝘢 𝘊𝘌𝘖 𝘑𝘦𝘯𝘴𝘦𝘯 𝘏𝘶𝘢𝘯𝘨 𝘳𝘦𝘱𝘰𝘳𝘵𝘦𝘥𝘭𝘺 𝘩𝘢𝘥 𝘢 𝘳𝘰𝘮𝘢𝘯𝘵𝘪𝘤 𝘳𝘦𝘭𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘩𝘪𝘱, 𝘩𝘢𝘴 𝘰𝘸𝘯𝘦𝘥 𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘬𝘦𝘴 𝘪𝘯 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘱𝘢𝘯𝘪𝘦𝘴 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘩𝘢𝘷𝘦 𝘣𝘦𝘯𝘦𝘧𝘪𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘏𝘶𝘢𝘸𝘦𝘪, 𝘕𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘪𝘢’𝘴 𝘕𝘰. 1 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘱𝘦𝘵𝘪𝘵𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯 𝘊𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘢.
𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘢𝘯𝘨𝘭𝘦𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘩𝘢𝘴 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘣𝘦𝘦𝘯 𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘷𝘪𝘰𝘶𝘴𝘭𝘺 𝘳𝘦𝘱𝘰𝘳𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘸𝘢𝘴 𝘧𝘪𝘳𝘴𝘵 𝘶𝘯𝘤𝘰𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘣𝘺 𝘱𝘳𝘪𝘷𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘭𝘭𝘪𝘨𝘦𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘧𝘪𝘳𝘮 𝘛𝘦𝘴𝘢𝘳𝘪 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘴𝘩𝘢𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘦𝘹𝘤𝘭𝘶𝘴𝘪𝘷𝘦𝘭𝘺 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘊𝘕𝘉𝘊.
𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘏𝘶𝘢𝘸𝘦𝘪 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘯𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘮𝘢𝘺 𝘢𝘥𝘥 𝘵𝘰 𝘲𝘶𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘢𝘣𝘰𝘶𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘦𝘲𝘶𝘦𝘯𝘤𝘦𝘴 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘭𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘩𝘪𝘱, 𝘸𝘩𝘪𝘤𝘩 𝘩𝘢𝘴 𝘢𝘭𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘥𝘺 𝘣𝘦𝘦𝘯 𝘶𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘳 𝘴𝘤𝘳𝘶𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘺 𝘣𝘺 𝘱𝘰𝘭𝘪𝘤𝘺𝘮𝘢𝘬𝘦𝘳𝘴 𝘥𝘶𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘜.𝘚. 𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘭𝘭𝘪𝘨𝘦𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘱𝘰𝘳𝘵𝘦𝘥𝘭𝘺 𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘦𝘨𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘈𝘭𝘪𝘤𝘦 𝘏𝘶𝘢𝘯𝘨 𝘪𝘴 𝘢 𝘊𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘦𝘴𝘦 𝘴𝘱𝘺.
You should close comments when you walk away from the blog now
Or are you meade Richard and the boys all animating the commenters here? How many characters do you each play?
"DINKY DAU 45 said...
My goodness,isn't this Ann Althouse, not Ann Landers blog? Please use the comments forum to respond to the post.(site directions)There are folks up here that will have 13 out out 20 posts on any given day? "
Does this mean no more racing form posts?
Huang is a co-founder of nVidia. I've been following this company for 25 years. It started off as memory flash cards (I think) for video games. Huang is very smart and positioned the company into the AI race early.
Their main competitor is Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) up 5% today. Its market cap is $900 billion, so hardly a tiny company. Right now the AI stocks kind of trade in unison. AI is taking over so many industries that the stock market is having a rough time valuing these stocks. My family does not own any nVidia, but we own a bunch of other AI stocks, including Astera Labs (ALAB), Nebius Group (NBIS) SpaceX (SPCX), Micron (MU). Other stocks like Google, Microsoft, Facebook, Amazon are the customers. As long as these massive tech stocks are still building out AI, the AI stocks will ultimately go a lot higher. nVidia is the most prominent AI stock, but it's hardly the only one. Losing the visionary who has taken the company this far hurts. Consider too that customers might worry about security issues with China and thus want to build out using different chips (i.e. AMD chips) who have not been compromised by China.
Anthropic is about to do its IPO. Ticker ANT. First trade expected to be on November 19. Interesting to see if stock soars or gets hammered. I really don't use AI at all. Anybody have any thoughts on which AI is the best? They all seem like slightly different cola to me.
I'm pretty negative on AI because it is destroying the market for artists. I think a lot more people dislike AI than love AI. People on the internet might like AI. But people losing their jobs hate it. These are huge disruptive stocks so Republicans need to think hard before they allow themselves to be associated with unemployment.
Doctors and lawyers might be hardest hit. I think my future healthcare will be AI healthcare.
Can Nvidia just pull an OpenAI: wait five days then reinstate Jensen Huang?
@SC 5:45
My friend - and you had to know her to appreciate how true to form this was - was so excited about Christmas as a kid, that her parents let her open one of her presents on Christmas Eve.
“A chess set? What am I going to do with a chess set? I don’t even know how to play chess!”
And they sent her to bed without supper.
Christmas is fraught with danger.
Now, apparently, a third woman has been revealed.
This reminds me of that line in Hello Dolly:
Dolly Levi says, “Good Lord, the whole room is crawling with men. Irene, darling, congratulations.”
Postscript to my Christmas story:
To this day, my friend is still indignant - not about being sent to bed without supper, but about being given a chess set.
These fucking comments are worse than annoying lately. They had become boring. Same people same bullshit.
We aim to displease. Mission accomplished.
So what does the China/Left want? Just enough AI for massive social scoring of the US populace, but not so much or of such quality that China can't compete successfully? This is confusing me. How about we go with the Reagan doctrine of "How about we win?" combined with the Clintonian habit of separating personal failings with continuation of the revolution at all costs? Elon, hire Huang for the new fab east of College Station, TX! And Gig 'em! WHOOP!
The worst thing that ever happened to the Althouse comments section was the repeated mentions on Instapundit. I haven't been to that site in many years now, but I really liked it back in the day. It is the curse of any interesting online forum. Popularity brings in the morons, and then it becomes dull and predictable. There are many interesting commenters here still, but they have been largely submerged by the tide of idiots. Shit, I'd welcome back Robert Cook these days (I did see him recently).
So what does China want?
To get to the moon before we do?
China wants to win the race to RSI. Whoever does that will be unstoppable. We are likely to win it, but the winner will be Anthropic, and that is a dystopian nightmare. Things are getting very interesting in a world where intelligence on demand doubles every few months.
These fucking comments are worse than annoying lately. They had become boring. Same people same bullshit.
I skip over the boring ones. You remember the Crack MC? Sometimes I would read him. Other times I'd be like, "I know where this is going." And I'd skip it. He used to make people mad. I think I called him on the phone once. I think Shouting Thomas did, too.
I feel like I've been too exciting lately, and I should work on boring people. See how that goes. You know if you're boring, Althouse has to vote for you. She loves boring. Or so I've been told. Maybe it's boring politicians? But who is not a politician, on the Althouse blog?
I swear, I used to think I could overturn Roe v. Wade, if I just put up all my pro-life stuff on the Althouse blog. Obviously, Althouse was a pro-choice feminist. But she was sweet. And a natural teacher. She kept throwing up this abortion red meat. And I kept smacking it down. That was amazing. It was like she was Magic Johnson and I was James Worthy. And she would throw up some pro-choice alley oop easy pass, and I would grab it and smack it through the hoop with a pro-life thunder dunk. What a team. (I don't know why I'm using Lakers, I hate the Lakers). Maybe beach volleyball is the better analogy?
Anyway, a few years ago, Roe v. Wade was overruled. Maybe you heard about it? And now Althouse is like, "That's it, I'm out, no more abortion posts every other day." And I was like, "Shit! I guess I'm retired, too."
My third dog, Vanna, was a feminist dog. She hated men, I swear to God. My theory was that some man was mean to her. And maybe he had a man smell like me? Anyway, she did not care for me. I'd come home from work and she would look up and not even wag her tail. And then I'd walk her out on the street, and she would see some girl, and her whole body would shake with happiness. She'd wag and wag and wag. She loved women so much. I was like, "Great. All I do is feed you every day." It was like that for six months. I was like, "We need counseling, couples counseling. I don't think they have that for dogs and people. Not in the South, anyway."
I didn't blame Vanna. She was separated from her mom at one week. That was kind of psycho. The vets at the shelter had to bottle feed her from a milk bottle. And they were all women. Maybe that's why my dog loved women? Meanwhile I'm writing my abortion book and pacing back and forth, really mad about infanticide, scaring the fuck out of my dog. Our first six months was rough.
That's when we discovered fetch.
Vanna loved fetch. She was a fetch superstar. I would throw the ball and she ran and got it and brought it right back. I was like, "holy shit." It took me a couple of minutes to get her to drop the ball. And then she was automatically fetching and dropping the ball. She loved fetch. At the dog park, the other dogs would play with dogs. Vanna would pick up a tennis ball. Then she'd pick up another one. She had two tennis balls in her mouth. I asked my vet, "Can a dog swallow a tennis ball?" My vet was like, "Hell yes they can swallow a tennis ball. And I got to open up their stomach and take it out." I figured one tennis ball was fine. But two tennis balls would freak me out. Finally when we went to the dog park, I would throw all the damn tennis balls out of the park except for one.
We used to play baseball. She was Ozzy Smith. I'd be like, "Pop fly, Vanna." And I would throw the ball up in the air. And she would catch it. "Line drive, Vanna." I'd throw it and she would knock it down and bring it back to me. She was Olympic Athlete and I was Coarch and that was our relationship.
She tore her ACL (or the dog's version of an ACL, apparently dogs do not have an actual ACL) and I didn't even notice. She just walked that shit off. Years later, she tore the ACL in her other leg. I noticed this one because she held her leg off the ground. So I took her to the vet and that's when I heard that she had torn ACLs in both her two back legs. An old injury and a new one. And there were three surgeries we could do, the cheap one, the not-so-cheap one, and the expensive one. And I loved my dog, so I was like, "let's spend the money." She died a couple of years ago. Vanna Carmichael RIP
Satan is a typo
Did anyone see a picture of Alice Huang, the Chinese spy? SMOKIN' HOT!!! And probably really smart to grab Jensen's attention. He's got enough money to have anyone he wants
1) I have slept with hotter girls for free
2) Money is useless against prime pussy power
3) If a woman decides to wreck your life, oh fuck
4) Happy wife, happy life
that's it, I just got a fantastic four
When a post is underlined with talk about whatever you want talk then talk about whatever you want. When there is a topic ,you stick to the topic, Its not science its instructions from the host. Pay attention and you can stop rambling in a spot your not supposed to be in in respect to the host. TALK ABOUT WHATEVER YOU WANT is opposite of please use the comments forum to respond to the post. Reading comprehension is an important part of communication many have never accomplished that BUT there is always time to learn
wow
honeypot
makes me think Winnie the Pooh
oh bother
oh bother supercut
you ever feel like you're in hell and the other demons are picking on you for shit they do?
me neither
BEHOLD THE POWER OF OFF-TOPIC
do not follow me, worms
there can be only one
St Croix
It stands to reason that in these times a reasonable person might want to try out pouring out unshaped emotion/reason combinations. There's a lot of that going around. However, just so you know, I began skipping everything you had to say before I was half way down this comment section.
That’s cool Wildswan. I read a lot of your stuff. Can’t read everything. Jesus has a parable of planting seeds. You throw the seeds all over the place. Some take root. Some don’t.
AI tells you what you want to hear. I do that too sometimes. But I also say what I need to say.
Sometimes a man’s got to do what a man’s got to do. And sometimes I got to climb up on that soapbox.
Comfort the afflicted. And afflict the comfortable.
I was raised by liberals.
I take comfort that I pissed off Dinky.
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