In the 2008 Dem primary debate, Hillary attacked Obama as "irresponsible" and "naive" because Obama said, as President, he'd meet with any world leader with no pre-conditions, including the leaders of Iran, Syria, Venezuela, Cuba and North Korea. Liberals back then strongly sided with Obama, but most now see foreign policy the way John McCain and William F. Buckley saw it, so now they think it's evil that Trump met with Xi and Putin. Contrast Obama's views back then with today's condemnation of Trump for his Xi/Putin meeting from their Senate leader in the below video:— Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 20, 2026
November 21, 2026
Trump is like Obama.
Posted by Ann Althouse at 9:06 AM
17 comments:
Obama is just like Trump, if Obama built hotels, golf courses & casinos; employed thousands; and had a life history that was transparent and available for scrutiny.
The only thing Chuck Schumer believes is that Chuck Schumer ought to run things. Especially his mouth.
Fen's law is more consistent than gravity, and they both drag things into the dirt.
At this point in time, Senator Schumer is an embarrassment to this nation. However, because he is still a useful idiot, his hypocrisy, his absolute moral bankruptcy and his greed will be overlooked by the media and other useful idiots.
Schumer is such a phony. He is desperate to cling to power and please his new corrupt DSA mob masters.
People with TDS (including Schumer) will never appreciate the greatest of Trump.
I’d be in favor of Medicare for all if the doctors and Big Pharma could cure TDS.
World leaders are obligated to communicate with one another. To do otherwise would be disastrous.
Schumer endorsed, and helped elect, that Jew hating Rhodes Scholar from MI.
He’s totally debased and craven. Embarrassing.
His rabbi ought to slap him upside his head.
My tag for Schumer, “Chuck forgot.”
Hillary not only talked to Russians - she and her family foundation profited in secret - mightily from the RUSSIANS.
The democrats assume their loyal base is collectively uneducated and stupid. It's a good bet.
This is the same vibe as the next post, featuring Bernie. It's going to be highly entertaining watching these fossils try to fend off the young radical turks that are taking over the party. They're used to fighting in the streets, breaking windows and choking on tear gas, and they're experts at goading the authorities. Guess who the 'authorities' are, now? The Establishment, that's who. All these guys like Bernie and Schumer. Nancy got out while the getting was good.
Per Churchill: "To jaw-jaw is always better than to war-war."
Try to figure out what that means, Schumer.
Chuck schumer what a speaker! Good thing for Republicans they don't use this guy more on the campaign trail..
As for Schumer's statement, its just childish name calling. Foreign policy by killer-clown. The US Congress love of war in the Ukraine and sending them hundreds of billions occurs because the Big Donors want it not the American public. And because many of them ( or their families) are getting jobs and kickbacks.
Dont be surprised if Cornyn or Tillis in Jan 2027, start to lobby for foreign countries, including the Ukraine.
Nobody elected Schumer run the foreign policy of the USA. that's why we elect a POTUS and have a secretary of state - confirmed by the Senate.
“According to POLITICO, Schumer is a member of a congregation in Brooklyn, where he regularly attends High Holy Day services and is invited up to the Torah for a special blessing (aliyah) each Yom Kippur.”
So, Schumer is a Jew who hates Jews. Or maybe, he wants to see Jews killed as long as it means he can become Senate Majority Leader.
Every rabbi in NY ought to denounce that guy.
Well, among the top reasons I ***didn't*** vote for President Obama (either time) had to do with foreign policy.
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