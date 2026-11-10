"Pete Hegseth gets an 'A' PLUS, PLUS, PLUS for his defense against a disgruntled, angry, defeated, former Congressman, Thomas Massie, a TOTAL LOSER!"

Here's the entire press conference, 25 minutes long:
"Well, uh, good morning. I'll get right to it. What one disgruntled and defeated congressman is attempting is not oversight and it's not accountability. It's a political spectacle, a personal manifesto driven by ego and resentment. Time for one man's final days in Congress to try to do damage to this president, this country, and most irresponsibly the warriors who defend it. It's a farce, and it's a stunt, and everybody knows it.
"In the 250 years of our American republic, no Secretary of War or Secretary of Defense has ever been impeached for carrying out lawful military operations. And in our case, successful ones at that. Not once. War Powers Resolution or not. Not under Reagan in Lebanon. Not under Clinton in Kosovo, not under Obama in Iraq and Syria, not under Biden in Iraq and Syria. That's the standard. The history is clear and it's very straightforward. And one disgruntled congressman wants to shred it over policy disagreements. That's what it is. Policy disagreements. Not high crimes, not misdemeanors, not treason, not bribery, not the kinds of offenses the founders intended when they wrote the impeachment clause. The proper remedy for a policy disagreement. It's legislation. It's debate. It's the next presidential election. It's not handing the House and Senate floor to the Democrats so that they can run a show trial against the president and the Secretary of War....
"Let's be clear about what this resolution actually does. It tells our enemies, Iran, the cartels, every adversary watching that the United States will actually punish its own warriors and its own civilian leadership for successfully executing lawful military operations. It tells them that a single rogue legislator loaded with personal animus for the president can attempt to veto national security decisions made by the duly elected commander-in-chief. It puts a target on the backs of American warriors by signaling that Congress will undermine their missions in real time. This is not patriotism. This is sabotage...."
"Crazy Islamists in Tehran will never ever have a nuclear weapon. A historic effort only made possible by a courageous commander-in-chief. History will judge the Iran war quite differently than conventional wisdom right now. We didn't start this war. Iran did. 47 years ago. But President Trump is willing to do what no other president would. He did the tough right thing — not for politics, but for the safety and the security of the American people. That's leadership. He did not kick the can. He kicked their teeth in.
"My generation fought other Middle Eastern wars that dragged on for years, for decades. We lost thousands, thousands of Americans. I wear the bracelet of one of them on my left wrist every single day. It reminds me, and may I remind you for perspective, we lost 60,000 Americans in Vietnam over 20 years. We lost 37,000 in Korea in just three years. That many humans are lost on the front lines of Ukraine and Russia every month. This — Epic Fury — has never been that and it never will be. The media can just never admit the military success because they — you — hate the president more than you love our country or our troops....
"Indicted and wanted, Nicholas Maduro thought he was untouchable. He was not kidnapped. He was brought to justice by America's best. Victory in one night. Victory in 48 minutes to be precise. And today he sits in front of an American judge in New York City. Flawless success. Panama kicked China's Belt and Road initiative to the curb and we along with them control the canal. The message is simple. This is our hemisphere. Act accordingly. Our NATO allies, after decades of riding on the American taxpayer in Europe, committed to 5% of GDP for their own defense, our allies are finally stepping up. Out with being a burden, in with burden sharing. Why? Because President Trump demanded it....
"As it happens, tomorrow is Veterans Day. This year, the operators of Absolute Resolve and the Warriors of Epic Fury will mark it for the first time. They stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the pilots of Midnight Hammer and the sailors of Ruff Rider who went before them. They answered the call. They executed. They won. And on the eve of Veterans Day, these resolutions tell every one of them that their service was a crime. Their service was not a crime. These are heroes and no politician in Washington will tell them otherwise.
"As it happens, tomorrow is Veterans Day. This year, the operators of Absolute Resolve and the Warriors of Epic Fury will mark it for the first time. They stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the pilots of Midnight Hammer and the sailors of Ruff Rider who went before them. They answered the call. They executed. They won. And on the eve of Veterans Day, these resolutions tell every one of them that their service was a crime. Their service was not a crime. These are heroes and no politician in Washington will tell them otherwise.
"While I hold this office, President Trump gave this department what it has not had in a generation. A commander-in-chief with the courage to lead and the resolve to win. I stand behind every one of these operations. I was proud to execute them, and I would do it again tomorrow. And while this defeated politician, defeated ironically by a Navy Seal, I might add, while this defeated politician drafts articles of impeachment, we've delivered the first increase, and a big one, in hostile fire and eminent danger pay in more than 20 years. We've reinstated over 600 service members who were forced out under the previous administration's COVID mandate. All five of our services broke historic recruiting records. the Army, the Navy, the Air Force, the Space Force, the Marines for two years in a row. In fact, the Marines in FY27 met half of their goal on day one. Americans are lining up to serve in President Trump's Department of War. And by the way, to those Marines and all those Marines out there, Semper Fi, and happy 251st birthday today...."
210 comments:1 – 200 of 210 Newer› Newest»
Calling accountability a ‘stunt’ is not a defense, Pete—answer the war-powers, civilian-casualty and abuse-of-power allegations instead of hiding behind insults.
At this stage, we should turn to psychologists experienced in dealing with the mentally ill for insight into the behavior Trump exhibits every minute of every day—and what he might do next. He is profoundly troubled. His only real success in life came from pretending to be a successful businessman on reality TV. Deep down, he knows he is the failure his father always told him he was. Unfortunately, his MAGA supporters bought into the fiction.
The only THING I detest more than the corrupt left, are the bitter back-stabbing Bill Kristol's of the right.
I mean, he's not wrong.
Thomas massive needs to go on bed rest for his tds.
Massie not massive
The Democrats use whatever power is given to them. They don't care about "Historical norms".
Nor do they have a lot of goofs asking "Whats our end game?" or twittering about "We should doing X, that's what really matters." Thats for losers, aka Republicans.
They attack on all fronts, and they are attacking all the time.
Its completely irrelevant to the USA whether Iran has nukes or not. We're in the war for Israel. We're Israel's bitch. Our elite is israel first, not america first. Its this dumb war and the massive rise in gas prices and food prices that caused the Republican wipeout.
Iran is israel's enemy, not Americas. If we'd let alone, they'd leave the straits alone. The straits were open before we launched our sneak attack. And they'd be open again, if we'd negotiate a deal. Iran had already stated they wont develop nukes. We decided we weren't going to trust them but just destroy them.
So, if I was Iran, I'd be begging China, Pakistan, or Russia for a nuke. Because its the only way to stop Isreal and its client state - the USA - from attacking them.
We elected Trump because we were tired of "Invade the world, invite the world" - but no matter who we elect, we get a version of John McCain.
The thing is: if this was a "six week war" like we were promised, there would be no violation of 50 U.S.C. § 1544(b). Hegseth is being impeached (in part) for his incompetence for not being able to wrap up the Iran campaign in the original six weeks.
What is the argument that the war in Iran is constitutional? Trump literally called it a "war" on Sunday so you cannot use the argument that there is "no war." So what exactly is the defense?
If Hegseth is prosecuting an unconstitutional war (and he obviously is) what should the country do about it? If the rule of law is to mean anything at all, it must mean our government follows the constitution.
Hegseth said he’s facing impeachment because he’s been successful in his job. Nobody in history has been so successful in violating the Constitution and international law.
Sounds like a winning argument.
for decades and decades .. both R AND D administrations have warned about iran's nuclear ambition's.
If they vote to impeach that means it goes to Senate? Would it not make more sense for democrats to hold off until they are in charge and can conduct an investigation before an impeachment vote?
Well said. I stand by Pete Hegseth,
Would it not make more sense for democrats to hold off until they are in charge and can conduct an investigation before an impeachment vote?
My understanding is, if they fail to get a conviction, they can't charge Hegseth again for the same offenses under the new Congress. If that's wrong, somebody here can probably correct me. So why now?
I think the Dems will continue the war when they take over.
Hegseth must have had a convincing argument because he prompted 6 of the first 11 comments to be made by two of our resident bloviating imbeciles. Don't know what their half-witticisms were about because I never read anything either one pukes out.
"Nobody in history has been so successful in violating the Constitution and international law."
Theres no such thing as "international law".
And since when do Democrats give a shit about following the law or the Constitution? They actively and openly shield and defend violent criminals and gangsters from the law daily. Democrats attack cops trying to enforce the laws that Democrats don't want enforced.
Hegseth is right. People like IEE and Democrats are simply fascists who want to punish their enemies.
I suspect that Johnson tries to kill the resolution procedurally.
This is probably his preferred outcome.
The irony is that Johnson may have more to fear from allowing a vote than from allowing Democrats to take up the matter next year. A bipartisan impeachment vote now would be a significant embarrassment for Trump.
Democrats Declare War On Trump
I'd rather have a military that knows the distinction between being 100% kinetic, and 100% on standby, ready to go kinetic. And how to best use it.
A lot of people here whining about a '6 week' war. Can any of them provide examples of a war that was fought and won on a schedule? No. Not even of a war that was fought and lost on a schedule, for that matter. Can the whiners provide an example of a war that was fought and won with lower casualty rates? No. Do any of the whiners make a comparison to the resounding failure of Biden's Afghan withdrawal, and its effect on world perception of American strength? No. No mention of meekly handing over billions in the latest American military technology and weapons? Fully intact, without even bothering to destroy them. Here are the keys, former enemy (now victor).
What matters is that Iran's IRGC is being starved of revenue and re-supply, without the US firing more than an occasional precision shot. What matters is that there are no boots on the ground, and no ongoing casualties. What matters is that the military objectives are being accomplished. Maybe the whiners could list out the military objectives for us. No? Not familiar with them?
RCO said: “ Its completely irrelevant to the USA whether Iran has nukes or not.”
Considering they have labeled the U.S. the Great Satan and want to kill us all, I think you are a wee bit incorrect here.
You posted some dumb things on this blog RCO. This has rank in the top 5.
SGT Ted said ...
Yep.
Democrats declare war on US citizens.
with their billionaires funding it all.
Totally loved it. Hegseth fights back!
After Pete, I saw Marco on Fox. Cool, precise and factual.
Mark it down. Marco is our next President.
And we attack Pick Axe Mt. on Thanksgiving Day. We destroy the rail lines out of Iran to China and Russia the same day. Some other stuff and we declare victory and watch the Iranian people overthrow their government.
Marco had high praise for Bessent.
If the fullness of time, history will conclude that Trump has assembled the finest Cabinet in US history.
I also like our AG. And Secr. of Energy, NASA and EPA.
I think there are good reasons to impeach but the fact there was no declaration of war by congress is not one of them. Isn’t that almost always true and there is a reasonable constitutional argument the commander in chief can act alone. And if he cannot isn’t the better target Trump?
Meade, "Democrats Declare War On Trump.
Dems better be ready to have their heads handed to them.
Hegseth inspires those who sign up. When Crook joe was installed - he and his global mob hacks turned our military into a fat woke trans joke.
To IEE and fellow travelers: Fuck you very much. If you are a real person, not a BOT; may fate squash you like a bug.
@Meade, I thought your lovely wife wanted boring politics? Then why does she seem to favor bat-shit crazy Democrats and read even crazier writers for the New York Times?
Running a department, it seems, is considerably harder than running off at the mouth on Fox.
Look at the results. The Strait of Hormuz remains severely disrupted. Red Sea shipping faces continuing security threats. Iran, supposedly destroyed several times over, still has the capacity to strike back and threaten vital shipping routes.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey are meeting with Iran to discuss regional security and de-escalation. That’s quite a commentary on the success of U.S. policy.
In Venezuela, instability persists following U.S. intervention. And Hegseth still faces serious questions about the legality of strikes against suspected drug-smuggling boats. Why did the head of Southern Command leave his post early amid reported disagreements over those operations?
There is a pattern here: grandiose claims of victory, destabilized regions and unanswered questions about accountability.
Figures like Hegseth can emerge as empires begin to unravel, then accelerate the decline through arrogance and reckless leadership.
Let him keep talking. Sometimes the most effective way to expose incompetence is to let it speak for itself.
Humperdink (9:27am):
It's worse than that. Atheists like Putin, Xi, and Kim can be deterred by the threat of mutually-assured destruction. Apocalyptic religious maniacs like the Mullahs want nuclear war, the more nukes the better. They believe that it would usher in the final days in which the hidden Twelfth Imam would come out of his well in Qom and rule over surviving Muslims. If hundreds of millions of Muslims die along with billions of kuffar, that's fine with them.
It's ironic in a totally unfunny way that the same people who worry that Christians support Israel because they want to bring about the Christian End of the World refuse to believe that some powerful Muslims are in fact working towards a very similar and non-fictional end game.
For fun, check out what these MAGA dipshits were saying back in February. So many unfulfilled fantasies. Will they pause to reflect? Naaah.
https://althouse.blogspot.com/2026/02/eliminating-imminent-threats-from.html
Massie (R) files articles of impeachment.
Meade: "Democrats declare war on Trump."
Meade is a fucking retard. We don't say this nearly enough.
“Indefinitely Extended Excursion™️ said...
At this stage, we should turn to psychologists experienced in dealing with the mentally ill for insight into the behavior Trump exhibits every minute of every day …”
Or perhaps better would be to send YOU to psychiatrists, preferably in a straight jacket, to see what can be done about your elitist attitude and your tedious TDS.
Meanwhile I need to ask RCOCEAN what planet he lives on, because here on planet earth no one with an IQ above 50 could possibly imagine Donald Trump taking orders from ANYBODY. RCOCEAN. I think you are posting ftom Uranus.
IEE said: “ Sometimes the most effective way to expose incompetence is to let it speak for itself.”
As you prattle on! You’re hilarious. Self awareness is not your strong suit.
I guess the question is whether an unprovoked attack during negotiations is lawful. “I vas only followink orders,” does not cut it.
We have been at war with Iran since we overthrew their democratically elected government in 1953. It was just more low key while we had the Shah working for us as quizzing and overseer.
@Driver, now you’ve gone and done it.
“ Self awareness is not your strong suit.”
Accusations are often confessions.
IEE(D) - yet you have zero complaints about your parties non stop lies and corruption.
Aggie (9:24am):
I can think of a "war that was fought and won on a schedule": the one against Venezuela. Was it one hour or two in total? I forget. Was it really a war? One American was injured (sprained ankle?), none killed, but dozens of Venezuelan and Cuban military died sudden violent deaths and the enemy leader captured. Looks like a war to me. And very nearly the shortest on record, though I believe the British fought a half-hour war on Zanzibar.
Funny that all the Hegseth critics don't mention the amazing success of that war. You'd think it would be pertinent to judging whether he has or has not been a successful Secretary of War. The only mention of Venezuela is one of the usual gang of idiots (hat tip: Mad magazine) whining that the country is still 'unstable' less than a year later. As if fixing the effects of decades of communist oppression and economic idiocy could be done overnight!
As for overthrowing the Venezuelan government for “drug trafficking,” well, have street prices gone down? Trump said the real reason out loud, “To the victor go the spoils.”
…that speech doesn’t sound like it originated from someone who needs to he removed from office…and it draws a sharp distinction between the adults in power and the lunatics about to inherit it…
And Hegseth still faces serious questions about the legality of strikes against suspected drug-smuggling boats.
Not really. Deliberately targeting and killing civilians and refusing to rescue, or even killing, survivors are clearly war crimes.
William Spaniel covers it.
Ignored:
The people of Iran would LOVE to rid themselves of their theocratic Islamic fascists. They would love a modern life where they are not forced into religious theocracy. The left stand with the religious theocracy of Iran. The left stand with the colonizers of radical Islam.
Radical Islam loves to slice off heads, loves deadly obedience. Similar to the corrupt soros globalist left. why they makes such great 12th Imam bed fellows.
A sobering view from a veteran, from X via Instapundit:
“ InfantryDort
@infantrydort
Nah man. I’m not gonna let this go unchecked. As a GWOT veteran I can’t.
I listened to Massie drone through his articles of impeachment against Pete Hegseth and I recognized the sickness immediately.
We fought under this ridiculous worldview during GWOT, and it cost us dearly.
Massie is merely an acolyte of the bloodless bureaucratic religion that puts the lawyer in the center of the kill chain, treats every American use of force like a moral emergency, and somehow always finds more sympathy for the enemy being hunted than for the American sent to hunt him.
His whole speech I began wondering who he actually was speaking for, and that’s not good.
GWOT vets know EXACTLY where that road leads. Another approval. Another review. Another JAG opinion. Another commander afraid to make a decision because one bad headline will destroy his career faster than losing the fight ever could.
We were lectured for years about “courageous restraint.” We were told that killing one enemy might create ten more. We were taught to fear our own lethality while the enemy studied our hesitation.
And then we spent twenty years bleeding into the fucking sand.
So spare me the sermon about how dangerous it is to remove lawyers who think their job is to become a veto point over command. Spare me the sudden reverence for process from people who watched Afghanistan collapse, watched thirteen Americans die at Abbey Gate, watched the Taliban retake Kabul, and somehow found no constitutional apocalypse worthy of impeachment then.
Now the outrage is that the machine is actually being used. That commanders are expected to command. And that enemies are being treated like…. actual enemies for once.
That civilian leadership is telling the bureaucracy to get the hell out of the way of lawful military action.
From where I sit, the betrayal isn’t that Washington finally found some aggression for a chang. The realest betrayal is that men like Massie still think the lesson of the GWOT was that we needed more hesitation.
No. WE NEEDED MORE VICTORY.
And I’m done pretending those are the same thing. We’re all done with it. Massie is dead wrong here, he knows it, you know it, and I know it.
Sincerely,
-A seriously disgruntled GWOT vet who knows Hegseth is the cure to what ails our military here.”
“𝘿𝙚𝙢𝙤𝙘𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙨 𝘿𝙚𝙘𝙡𝙖𝙧𝙚 𝙒𝙖𝙧 𝙤𝙣 𝙏𝙧𝙪𝙢𝙥” is quite the hot take for an impeachment resolution introduced by a Republican.
Apparently, holding an administration accountable is now an act of war. And facts are optional.
Republicans still control Congress and the White House. If there’s a case against Hegseth, perhaps the more interesting question is why a Republican felt compelled to raise it.
But MAGA has learned from Trump that the easiest way to deal with inconvenient facts is to invent a more convenient reality.
It’s not an argument. It’s a communications strategy.
…yah, Peachy when we are ruled by evil fascists I might be interested in having some outside help to defeat them…
Always good to see who stands with Iran. North Korea, China and the Russians.
Those who despise this country want to see weakness and failure.
IEE said: “ 𝘿𝙚𝙢𝙤𝙘𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙨 𝘿𝙚𝙘𝙡𝙖𝙧𝙚 𝙒𝙖𝙧 𝙤𝙣 𝙏𝙧𝙪𝙢𝙥” is quite the hot take for an impeachment resolution introduced by a Republican.”
Its statements like these is why you have zero credibility.
Nothing says credibility quite like confusing a Republican-sponsored impeachment resolution with a Democratic declaration of war. But by all means, let’s discuss my credibility. 😂
So if somebody doesn't think that we need to fight all of these wars, then those people are traitors? Why have elections then, if our votes are just performative?
There is a word for a political movement that pretends to be democratic, but believes firmly in the right to use its young men in wars to take other counties' stuff.
LOL IEE. The Kentucky R voters decided who was/ was not a Republican. A hardcore red district and Massie got smoked. Thx for playing.
"when we are ruled by evil fascists I might be interested in having some outside help to defeat them..."
Many accusations are confessions, and calling every country we want to go to war with to take their resources "fascist" whose people "just need our help" then they will gladly sign their oil over to us, just like Venezuela, well what would you call it?
"As for overthrowing the Venezuelan government for “drug trafficking,” well, have street prices gone down?"
Why would they? Prices don't go down when supply is disrupted. And why would you want them to?
The War Department, like the Justice Department is NOT an "independent" agency. It is a part of the Executive Branch and is subject to the decisions and policies of the CEO/CinC - the President of the United States. Hegseth did not pull the Iran trigger.
FWIW, in spite of military effectiveness in Iran, this should not be confused with "victory". Once you go to war, "mutual agreement" with your foe is not victory. Inflicting pain and hardship on your foe is not victory. Victory is when your foe surrenders or dies.
Given the mid-term results, a case can be made that Iran is the winner of this round.
Democrats don't understand or give a crap about the safety and well-being of our country and people. Their goal is power and privilege. It is always the same with those who declare, "Power to the People".
Anyone notice the number white males surrounding winning Democrats in photos of victory statements? I'd say it's roughly equal to the number of builders and contributors to our country's standard of living and prosperity in the pictures.
I join Hegseth in saying "Happy Birthday" to all the great United States Marines I personally served under/with/above when in uniform (a blue one). Semper Fi !!!
"LOL IEE. The Kentucky R voters decided who was/ was not a Republican"
With $30 million in turnout money—for a primary—from Israel.
Caroline,
Massie’s ego is massive. So, you were not wrong.
I used to think of myself as a Libertarian in the Ayn Rand mode, but the Libertarians are convincing me otherwise.
Some typos are hilarious: "wars to take other counties' stuff"? I think I'll get together with all my neighbors and declare war on Rockingham County so we can drive over the county line and take all the Rockinghamsters' stuff.
Good to get expert advice on war crimes from Field Marshal Fredo.
"Democrats don't understand or give a crap about the safety and well-being of our country and people. "
Really? Iran is going to sacrifice its 3,000 year old civilization , and have its country turned to glass by the US retaliation, in order to destroy a US city or two pointlessly?
Just say it. Iran is a threat to Israel's ambition to rule the Middle East, you now, like Amb Mike Huckabee said they should.
We all know that the Left is going after Hegseth because he is purging the military of wokeness.
Why do you put up with this asshole??
"Meade is a fucking retard. We don't say this nearly enough.
11/10/26, 9:44 AM"
Ethnic Springs, CAIR, and Iran's war are reaching their end of life, first in Iraq, then in Israel, and now their indefinite stable of proxies are at the end of their extended excursions. The jackasses are braying and the waters at ocean's edge are receding. Abort?
If Timmy and RCO were Iranian bots, would they sound any different?
"I think I'll get together with all my neighbors and declare war on Rockingham County so we can drive over the county line and take all the Rockinghamsters' stuff."
Same idea. While you are at it, be sure to tell the young men you send to fight that they are doing it to protect their own county and way of life.
The key word here is disgruntled, which would be a great word regardless of meaning, because it is fun to say. But I see there is no disgruntled tag on the Alt blog.
Ixnay on the imtay who selfie-aborted. Woke and morally broke under the Diversity (i.e. class-disordered ideologies) umbrella.
"If Timmy and RCO were Iranian bots, would they sound any different?"
Why don't you guys ever rebut any of the points I make, and instead you just question my absolute loyalty to Fearless Leader?
The Democrats won't file articles of impeachment against Trump for the war. The Democrats won't even stop funding the war.
What they will do is use the war to make it harder for Hegseth to continue his post-Trump political career.
This is day one of battlespace preparation against the post-Trump Republican Party. Going after Hegseth is simply part of the case they're building against Vance and Rubio.
"Iran is Israel's enemy, not Americas."
That''s Hall of Fame level idiocy, RCOCEAN.
So now it is a war? I don’t think you wanna rely on the judgment of history.
"𝘏𝘪𝘴𝘵𝘰𝘳𝘺 𝘸𝘪𝘭𝘭 𝘫𝘶𝘥𝘨𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘐𝘳𝘢𝘯 𝘸𝘢𝘳 𝘲𝘶𝘪𝘵𝘦 𝘥𝘪𝘧𝘧𝘦𝘳𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘭𝘺 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘯 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘷𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘭 𝘸𝘪𝘴𝘥𝘰𝘮 𝘳𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵 𝘯𝘰𝘸" ~ Pete Hegseth
RCOCEAN II said...
"Its completely irrelevant to the USA whether Iran has nukes or not."
Really? If Iran nuked Israel it would be relevant to every person on the planet.
I voted for Trump based on, not just his promise of no new wars, but on the fact that he didn't start any in his first term, and even called the bombers back from Iran when John Bolton tried to start this war over a shot down drone/
He lied, he lied about my whole basis for voting for him. Obviously you guys can see after last Tuesday, that I am not the only one torqued off at him. He needed to be slapped hard "pour decourager les autres." Just because you guys like fighting wars against brown people, well, you did not make up the whole coalition that got Trump elected, even though you seem to think you did.
"If Iran nuked Israel it would be relevant to every person on the planet."
Why? Because Israel has all of those nuclear weapons that JFK did not want to give them, but LBJ signed off on weeks after taking power, and Israel is going to punish the whole world because it is mad at Iran?
https://x.com/JonathanTurley/status/2120158242235994359?a=1et05TlTn4LXeq4kmFE&s=19
I DuckDuckGo'ed (DuckDuckWent?) "who funded Massie's opponent" and got this very detailed article from "Louisville Public Meda".
It says that Gallrein only outspent Massie 19 million to 18 million, that many of his supporters are Jewish and pro-Israel Americans, successful businessmen who could easily afford to do so. Evidence that any of the money came from Israel: zero.
On the other hand, the PAC that contributed 6.7 million for pro-Massie ads "was created in Delaware just before it became active in the race, has a Dallas, Texas address at a FedEx shipping center and has no online footprint". A complaint has been filed with the FEC alleging that its funding of Massie "amounted to an 'unlawful straw donor scheme,' calling it a shell corporation 'formed and used for the sole purpose of unlawfully concealing the true source' of the PAC’s funds".
In the Massie-Gallrein race, the only side that was heavily funded with money that may have come from a foreign power was Massie's. (If it wasn't a foreign donor, why go to such trouble to hide the source?)
As usual, Jaq/imTay/whatever--he's-calling-himself-today has it completely backwards.
What Maynard said about Hegseth's war on "wokeness".
imTay, if you were an actual stand-up dude, maybe your profile would be a bit more informative. More like a "Give the Other Guy liberty or death" type, if you ask me.
If Hegseth was transgender, and at the podium dressed like a woman... hair in a ponytail, Democrats would support the effort being made to prevent Iran from gaining a nuclear weapon.
"Why don't you guys ever rebut any of the points I make, and instead you just question my absolute loyalty to Fearless Leader?" I already rebutted imTay's 10:16am comment before he made it. See my 9:41am comment about the Hidden Imam. We've been through this many times before, and he has proven himself unteachable.
Similary, we have been through the whole thing about Iran's "3,000 year old civilization" many times before. The Mullahs are the ones who are trying to destroy that, and the people of Iran have made it clear they prefer secularism and Zoroastrianism to Islam, which was imposed on them by force by Arab invaders.
If the Democrats really wanted Hegseth out, they would:
1. Recognize they don't have 67 votes in the Senate
2. Work with Trump to find a suitable replacement
3. Get Trump to remove Hegseth, once his replacement has been confirmed
4. Confirm his replacement in a bipartisan effort
But they don't want to replace Hegseth. They want to keep him right where he is and use him to score political points with their base.
A base who, by now, should know they're being scammed.
imTay said...
"If Iran nuked Israel it would be relevant to every person on the planet." (Quoting me)
"Why?"
You know what? YOU'RE RIGHT!!. It would have no effect on anything or anyone. We should just give Iran one of ours and get it over with. Brilliant.
I thought he was. Isn't he taking drugs for that?
These immediate attacks on Hegseth will only embolden Iran.
They don't know this is political theater. They are primed to believe this will restrain Trump's future actions. And it's going to get a lot more innocent Iranians killed.
If the Democrats really cared about stopping Iran and ending the war, they would have come out with a strong bipartisan stance against a nuclear-armed Iran as their first act.
Does anyone else here sense some commenters would LIKE to see Israel get nuked by Iran?
Can Someone explain difference between impeachment and surrender?
Iran doesn't have nukes. And if they did, they'd never "Nuke israel" because Israel has nukes on subs and would destroy every city in Iran.
For some reason, dumbshits keep bringing this up over and over and over again. In bad faith, because they know what I know.
This is all about israel wanting Domination of the middle east, its not about "poor little Israel" being "afraid of big bad Iran".
I've learned over the years that you cant argue with morons. Especially boomer morons. They got some idea stuck in their head and they're never going to change. As someone said "They're stuck on stupid".
They also have zero morals, and have clapped and laughed over the Genocide in gaza, and would probably go out and celebrate if Israel nuked Tehran.
More "democrats" warring with Trump:
https://www.dailymail.com/news/article-16281627/Republicans-release-report-Jeffrey-Epstein-failures.html
"Good to get expert advice on war crimes from Field Marshal Fredo."
Someone on this site has to stand up for human rights and western civilization. After all it was the U.S. and Europeans who developed the laws of war. Apparently, you all want to defeat barbarity with even more barbarity. Even Althouse, supposedly a constitutional scholar, doesn't seem to care much about our torture and war crimes regime.
In what sense are international drug dealers "civilians", as Freder calls them (9:52am)? Are they not rather in the same class as pirates, "hostis humani generis", who can be killed without trial? If a boatload of armed Somalis tries to seize your ship as it passes by their coast, you're allowed to kill them, even if they're not wearing uniforms or serving in an organized army. Pirates have fewer rights than soldiers.
Don't these drug dealers also ruthlessly kill anyone who gets in their way, including actual civilian witnesses who they think might report them to the authorities?
RCOCEAN II:
Read my 9:41am comment, which refuted your 10:51am comment before you made it.
And thanks for reminding us that "you cant argue with morons", and for exemplifying the statement yourself.
"Does anyone else here sense some commenters would LIKE to see Israel get nuked by Iran?"
Does anybody else here get the sense that there are some commenters here who put Israel's foreign policy goals before the interests of the United States?
You know what triggered the free for all that was WWI? We had to protect "poor little Belgium" because that was the only way to drag the citizens into a war they wanted no part of. You guys should crack the occasional history book if you are so interested in commenting on international relations.
Uh, Jaq
Israel’s primary foreign and domestic policy goals are the same: survive.
Israel’s primary foreign and domestic policy goals are the same: survive.
😂 Stay gold, Ponyboy!
"In what sense are international drug dealers "civilians"."
They have always been considered criminals, not terrorists. Just because Trump and Hegseth claimed they are suddenly "international terrorists" and could be killed without warning, sufficient intelligence, with survivors of the attacks, equally legitimate targets, does not make it true. Even if they can be considered pirates, the maximum penalty under U.S. law is life in prison, and nowhere does U.S. law allow killing all pirates with no due process.
A nuclear Iran would be a credible threat for several reasons. First, the theocracy is rooted in an apocalyptic eschatology of Twelver Shiism. Second, it could use credible nuclear threats against other regional powers who would not have Israel's capacity to retaliate. They would completely control the world oil market, and use that power to Islamicize the world and to destroy US alliances. That would lead to a world war.
All of this in the context of Death to America as their cornerstone.
"They" is ambiguous. We're not talking about the dope-dealer on the corner.* We're talking about people with submarines and high-powered boats that no fisherman would ever need (too noisy to get anywhere near the fish) or be able to afford, who - to repeat - kill anyone who gets in their way, up to and including heads of state. How is such a person not "hostis humani generis" (Latin for "enemy of the human race")?
*Speaking of corner drug-dealers, I worked for 6 months in New York City (fall of 2001, which cast a pall over things, literally). I wondered why the drug-dealer was always on the corner whenever I passed by, no matter the hour. One of my housemates - probably a customer - revealed the secret: it was a pair of identical twins using the same name. Not only could they get 24-hour coverage, if one was arrested he could always say "Wasn't me! Must have been my twin brother."
Another dumb as shit mind reading post from IEEE.
I mean, really, guy, if you’re going to pose as an intellectual, junk this stupid habit of resorting to mind reading.
I taught Rhetoric 101 and 102 50 years or more ago. You flunked. That’s a Freshman snow job you just posted. It’s also the dumbest, more constantly employed stupid tactic of social media. Can’t you do any better than this?
Jaq said...
"Does anyone else here sense some commenters would LIKE to see Israel get nuked by Iran?" (Quoting me)
"Does anybody else here get the sense that there are some commenters here who put Israel's foreign policy goals before the interests of the United States?"
Hey Jaq, isn't it a foreign policy goal of EVERY country to avoid getting nuked, or do you believe that it's just unique to the Jews in Israel you hate?
In Iran a womsn can be beaten to death for having too much hair poking out from under her hijab (see the case of Mahsa Amini) or be executed for the crime of defending herself from a rapist (see the case of Reyhaneh Jabbari, though she’s not slime). However if American self-described feminists don’t care about their sisters in Iran then I suppose I shouldn’t either, however much my blood might boil.
Prior to the Trump administration’s attack to wipe out the Iranian theocratic leadership of Iran they told our negotiators that they had enough enriched uranium to build ten or a dozen nuclear bombs. Were some of you dingbats thinking all of them would be used on Israel? Or might we see mushroom clouds over New York City and Washington and elsewhere? And then what do we do?
For those of you who want to argue that “Iran would NEVER …” would you bet your own lives on that?
Ampersand (11:23am):
It's worse than that. As I have pointed out before - to damning silence from the usual gang of idiots - the Iranian Mullahs call the U.S. "the Great Satan", and don't need an intercontinental missile to nuke a U.S. city. A nuclear weapon hidden in a container on a container ship, with 1,000 more piled around it, could obliterate any U.S. port. They'd just have to wait a few weeks for delivery, and not have the pleasure of nuking a city in an hour or two with a missile. But the anticipation would be delicious - for psychopathic killers, I mean.
Typo: Reyhaneh Jabbari is not ALONE. Autocorrect and I fo not get along.
And, oddly, I’ve long been in favor of Congress insisting on and invoking the War Powers Act. It doesn’t want to do it. It doesn’t want the responsibility.
Antisemites turn out this AM. Any old excuse to argue directly, indirectly or just obtusely for the “obliteration” of the Jewish State (Hamas Covenant, 1988) and the concomitant annihilation of the Jews who reside there. You whingers aren’t fooling anybody. We will believe it’s about money when you bitch with equal fervor about the tens of billions of dollars spent to support illegal immigrants to the detriment of the country.
I just needed 2 minutes.
My opinion, this president has the best cabinet I've ever seen in my life. And he's the best president I've ever seen in my life. Y'all can say whatever you want about me. But Mr. Trump is the man. Of course he's a sinner. Of course he's an atypical Republican. Maybe even an awful Republican. But as my priests remind me all the time, we don't do politics in Christianity. And these Christians in the White House? I am very impressed with their leadership. God bless America.
Trump and every person on his team should make every public statement about their accomplishments. No exceptions. Spend two years overcoming the public ignorance spawned by the mediaswine and sleazy Democrats. Give the media nothing else to quote. Trump’s egotistical rants should also give way!
Hegseth makes a good point: disagreements over military policy shouldn't automatically lead to impeachment. But military success doesn't rule out impeachable misconduct, just as a policy disagreement doesn't establish it.
One thing he didn't address is the allegation that he retaliated against Senator Mark Kelly for exercising his First Amendment rights. In February, a federal judge issued a preliminary injunction, finding that Kelly was likely to succeed on his free speech claim. That doesn't establish an impeachable offense, but it certainly seems to warrant a substantive response, particularly from an administration that emphasizes its commitment to free speech.
I wish Hegseth had addressed at least this article of impeachment directly rather than dismissing the entire effort as a political stunt.
It will be interesting to see if Republicans in the Senate (you know, the ones who need to sign on to any impeachments) will be taking notes on what happens to Republicans who try to pretend like they are safeguarding the Republic when they illegally try to fire an elected official in the USA. Maybe partisan politics protects the Democrats, and the media protects the Democrats, and Satan protects the Democrats, or whoever. I can see how that works. But my own judgment is that the Biden administration was the worst administration in the history of the USA. It was the most dishonest and the most corrupt. It's not even close. And he is a white fucking Irishman. A Mick! Like me, bitch. A secret Irishman! You didn't know I had some secret Irish in me. That's right. I can get drunk and blow shit up. I can go all IRA on your ass. I can laugh like a fucking maniac. Did you know that Thomas Sowell suggested that the bad behavior of black people in the USA was actually modeled on the Scotch-Irish? He wrote it in a book. Look it up!. At the time, I was less than impressed with this academic thinking. "You going after the Scotch-Irish? You know what happened when Burt Reynolds and Ned Beatty tried that shit. But keep it up. Keep it up! But I didn't get too mad at Thomas Sowell. A little disappointed, maybe. He's under some stress, I guess. I get it. Stress makes people do Satanic things. That's how he gets you!
Anyway, Mr. Mackie hates the Jews. Mr. Trump loves the Jews. America loves the Jews. So go ahead, liberals. Keep attacking Israel as the worst country in the world, with the worst people in the world. Keep going down that road. You'll see more and more Christians speaking up about how we love the Jews, and how Jesus was a Jew. And about how God chose the Jews to give birth to a Messiah to save humanity. So we feel very protective of the Jews in our country and around the world. They are outnumbered. But we are watching out for them. Believe that, or not. It doesn't matter.
A superb speech and Q&A session.
“I wish Hegseth had addressed at least this article of impeachment directly rather than dismissing the entire effort as a political stunt.”
When I read the droppings of Peaceful AI, I’m reminded of Denpok Singh, the spiritual advisor/guru to Hooli CEO Gavin Belson on “Silicon Valley”.
vRCOCEAN II said...
Its completely irrelevant to the USA whether Iran has nukes or not. We're in the war for Israel. We're Israel's bitch. Our elite is israel first, not america first. Its this dumb war and the massive rise in gas prices and food prices that caused the Republican wipeout.
What an absolutely retarded thing to say.
If you want the globalists in charge of global trade and manufacturing I guess you would say that. You are a globalist tool RCOCEAN. Why you would want China to have cheap energy and structural advantages in manufacturing is mystifying.
But I think your hatred of the joooooosss might be making you actually retarded enough to say something this stupid.
“As usual, Jaq/imTay/whatever--he's-calling-himself-today has it completely backwards.”
Imtay bass ackwards???
Who’da thunk it…
Peaceful 11:56: “I wish Hegseth had addressed at least this article of impeachment directly rather than dismissing the entire effort as a political stunt.” Please explain how his response to Kelly was a “high crime”, etc. bearing in mind that a judge’s preliminary ruling is not a trial.
11/10/26, 11:56 AM
The Roy Cohn playbook. Tiresome. Hegseth is shameless, and he’ll go down fighting. But he’s going down nonetheless. Good riddance.
Republicans in Congress who refused to exercise meaningful oversight of the Iran war, the chaos at the Pentagon, or the selling out of Ukraine are now finding one excuse after another to avoid holding Hegseth accountable.
That’s one of many reasons Americans voted to throw them out.
Between IEE, RCO, DDD, et al, it is hard to know where to start with all the baseless pronuniciamentos.
But this is a good a spew as any:
"Freder Frederson said...
And Hegseth still faces serious questions about the legality of strikes against suspected drug-smuggling boats.
Not really. Deliberately targeting and killing civilians and refusing to rescue, or even killing, survivors are clearly war crimes."
"Civilians" is doing an awful lot of work here, all of it shoddy.
In order to be a civilian, one must be subject to civil law. These drug smugglers are not. Moreover, what they are doing is taking direct part in hostile actions against the US.
To reiterate, meth labs in the US involve civilians because they are subject to US civil law. Smugglers outside the US, conducting their operations in such a way as to be outside US civil law, are not civilians. They are a hostile force. Whether they are part of a formal military is completely irrelevant.
Moreover, what is your alternative? If you say some form of "arrest and put on trial" then you have shown yourself to be punishingly ignorant of the situation.
Otherwise, your alternative is paralysis.
Attacking hostile forces in international waters is a perfect example of defending our national security. The distances involved make attempted rescue essentially impossible; doing so would undermine the deterrent effect of these attacks, countering our national security interests.
I was almost willing to give IEEE a hearing until he typed this unbearably stupid bit:
“Deep down, [Trump] knows he is the failure his father always told him he was. Unfortunately, his MAGA supporters bought into the fiction.”
You really shit your pants on that one, kid. You’re an idiot.
I wish people who know "what this is all about" would get a job doing something important, but for some reason they never rose up to the responsibility. What a waste of obvious genius.
Hombre: This isn’t simply about policy disagreements. The charges include abuse of power, defiance of congressional authority, unlawful military operations, extrajudicial killings and retaliation against a sitting senator for exercising his First Amendment rights.
Those are precisely the kinds of abuses the constitutional impeachment process was designed to address.
The strongest constitutional argument isn’t that Hegseth has already been proven guilty of eight offenses. It’s that the allegations are serious enough to warrant congressional investigation and accountability. Refusing even to examine them is itself a failure of congressional oversight.
Jaq said...
"Does anyone else here sense some commenters would LIKE to see Israel get nuked by Iran?"
Does anybody else here get the sense that there are some commenters here who put Israel's foreign policy goals before the interests of the United States?
There are retards and traitors on both sides of this.
All those government officials who took AIPAC money should be arrested and put in jail.
It is also clear that Israel is run by corrupt people who are trying to make Israel hated and the people running Israel are using Hamas. If the leaders of Israel were decent people they would wipe Hamas out completely but they want this to be a problem.
The real purpose the globalists had when creating Israel with a permanent implacable enemy inside their borders was to make sure Jews were constantly being attacked and killed and constantly being forced to respond or be slaughtered.
That way dumbfucks who hate Jews would always react in the dumbest way possible and attack Israel while countries like Iran were able to openly enforce the Lloyd’s of London monopoly on global shipping and hollow out western manufacturing.
You are a fucking tool of the globalists Tim. A stupid bleating boring tool.
Yes I think the leaders of Israel are keeping Hamas around on purpose and the leaders of Israel are a part of the problem.
This IEEE idiot actually typed this shit: “[Trump’s] only real success in life came from pretending to be a successful businessman on reality TV.”
Your homework assignment, dummy, is to research the term “corporate holding company.”
How are you showing your face after typing this TDS drivel?
"“Deep down, [Trump] knows he is the failure his father always told him he was."
Like all of us, he can only watch in wonder of your superior accomplishments for which you are world renowned. Thank you for giving us so much of your valuable time. We can never fully repay you for what you do here. Honestly though, we really don't deserve it, so please fuck off.
@bagoh20. And the guy is a mind reader. He has magical powers.
The MAGA base has built a movement on personal loyalty to Trump, which makes accountability rather inconvenient. Criticizing the people carrying out his agenda might mean questioning the man at the top and that’s apparently where the courage runs out.
The Hegseth controversy is about more than one man’s job. It’s about whether Republicans have the backbone to hold anyone accountable for decisions that ultimately reflect Trump’s own judgment.
Until then, they can keep shuffling the personnel, protecting the boss and pretending it’s leadership. Rearranging the deck chairs doesn’t change the direction of a sinking ship.
Just because Trump and Hegseth claimed they are suddenly "international terrorists"...does not make it true.
Has Congress rescinded the President's power to declare an emergency? And to declare enemies as terrorists?
We can also ask whether a terrorist designation, by itself, justifies lethal force. I don't believe Congress has specifically legislated on that question either.
And yeah, I hear you: on major questions, the Administration should not be allowed to justify lethal force with vague authorizations and emergency powers. But Presidents have operated in this gray area for generations. Roosevelt sent the US Navy to sink U-boats months before Pearl Harbor. Truman invaded without a declaration of war against North Korea, China, or the Soviet Union. Gulf of Tonkin was nonsense, Grenada, Panama, etc. Also Obama in Libya, Syria, and Yemen.
So yes, I would very much like to see Congress pull its head out and rescind all the blind "emergency" authorizations they've granted the Executive Branch over the last 50+ years. Then the case for impeachment would be more than just a political stunt by a nobody from nowhere.
@IEE. Take a break for the day. You’ve already shit yourself sufficiently for one day.
Hegseth’s net approval rating is -29, lower than Trump’s -24.
For historical perspective, Gallup measured Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld’s net favorability at -30 in November 2006. He resigned the day after Republicans suffered a midterm election defeat that cost them control of both chambers of Congress.
The historical parallel is worth watching. Apparently, being Defense Secretary can come with a rather unforgiving approval rating.
Trump's dad always wanted more for Donald. He hoped that some day his son would spend his days posting nonsense on a blog where he'd be widely seen as an ass as he frantically copies and pastes while enjoying a cup of Top Ramen .
I'd be willing to bet Hegseth doesn't make it to Thanksgiving. 🦃
We didn't invite him, but that would be awesome.
And Congress' net approval is -67. So?
Agree Bagoh.
I myself am checking in at the delux Hotel IEE(D) -
Sure - there are bed bugs, cockroaches and coffee is cold and stale... but the Top Ramen is very good.
Well played sir 👏
When challenged on point, IEE scarpers.
Color me completely unsurprised.
Watching Biden supporters talk about impeaching the secretary of defense just reminds you how fucking stupid democrat voters are.
I'd be willing to bet Hegseth doesn't make it to Thanksgiving.
Don't bet your soul on that.
"In order to be a civilian, one must be subject to civil law. These drug smugglers are not. Moreover, what they are doing is taking direct part in hostile actions against the US."
So we (and any other country apparently) don't charge and imprison drug smugglers. Many of the drug boats blown up by the U.S. Navy are carrying drugs that will ultimately be shipped to Europe. And calling importing illicit drugs a hostile action is a huge stretch.
"Has Congress rescinded the President's power to declare an emergency? And to declare enemies as terrorists?"
So once the President declares an emergency and declares someone is a terrorist, there is no mechanism to challenge that designation. That is the power of a dictator, not an elected president.
Saint Croix (1:33pm):
IEE can't bet his soul on that, or anything else. It's obvious from everything he writes here that he either lost it in a bet, or sold it, or gave it away, years ago.
If they vote to impeach that means it goes to Senate? Would it not make more sense for democrats to hold off until they are in charge and can conduct an investigation before an impeachment vote?
The House has the power to impeach. Will they impeach? I have no idea. People who are drunk on power are capable of anything. I would argue Trump got drunk on power (particularly when he was mocking the Pope). But, as usual, the left is blind to its own drunk state. That's because the media is made up of leftists and they hide all the mirrors. But people on the right see it and we dismiss your paranoid fantasies.
So, yes, the House can impeach, easily, if the Democrats will it. They can impeach for good reasons, bad reasons, no reason. All an impeachment is, it's an accusation. Means nothing to me. Presume innocence!
The Republicans control the Senate. To successfully impeach Trump, they would need all the Socialists in the Senate to impeach, plus 11 Republicans. This is a ridiculous fantasy. There will be no successful impeachment of Trump. Did you learn nothing from the farce of the second impeachment? And if Trump is never impeached, the Democrats can never jail him, like they want to. Good. That was a disgraceful move of hate, by a party of haters. I know they feel that way about us. We live in partisan times. But Christ calls on us to rise above and love our enemies.
Freder: "So we (and any other country apparently) don't charge and imprison drug smugglers. Many of the drug boats blown up by the U.S. Navy are carrying drugs that will ultimately be shipped to Europe. And calling importing illicit drugs a hostile action is a huge stretch."
About a year ago, the WSJ had a long article about how smuggling across the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific works. It is essentially logistically impossible to intercept these boats using surface vessels, and even when we are able to do so, the evidence is at the bottom of the sea before we can make an arrest.
How many Americans has the illegal smuggling of opioids into the US killed? How many does it have to be until the known consequences must be considered a hostile attack on the US?
I doubt you have an answer to either of those questions.
This drug smuggling is hostile in effect, whether it ends up in the US or Europe. Ever heard of NATO Article V?
Limiting Iran's ability to threaten the world (and I mean us) with nuclear weapons may be the greatest accomplishment of Trump's tenure. Those here who seem to think that blithely continuing ignoring Iran's clear and concise threats of developing and using nukes - not only in the middle east but wherever they could be delivered - are either ignorant of history or downright dishonest. As a quick reminder of the results of appeasement - which is what some commenters seem to want- I draw attention the Munich Agreement of 1938 and Chamberlain's claim of "peace in our time" that lasted less than a year before Poland was overrun. To those people I ask: do you really think the IRGC is more trustworthy than Hitler?
What’s up doc? Do you have any more “high-trust” election misinformation from ExTwitter you’d like to share today?
The trick would be to convince Putin to hire Hegseth, thereby rescuing Ukraine with minimal money and effort.
Freder: The drugs are not illicit, they are ILLEGAL; smuggling is ILLEGAL. You think these guys running drugs are saints or something? They are criminals. I have no problem with using force to eliminate drug smuggling.
IEE: Given Hegseths track record of improving the number and lethality of our forces, he may be just what Putin needs to finish off Zelensky. I thought you were a fanboy.
IEE demonstrates his soullessness with another stupid sneer. Was it provided by his paymaster and provider of talking points?
Interesting how the Socialists in our country are so focused on Europe (the home of Nazism and Communism), while Trump is refocusing us to pay attention to what's going on closer to home (North and South America).
Canada is now more hostile to us. They were actually kinda hostile before. Go ahead and rejoin Europe, Canada! Bring back the king. Fuck if we care. I have never been one of those Americans who fetishizes "the royals." I never masturbated to Lady Diana. She was pretty but not sexy. Give me Suzi Waterhouse!
Where was I? Anyway, I suspect my future travels abroad will be down to South America. Argentina! I was pulling for you in the World Cup. Economic miracle. Don't cry for me, Argentina, you're doing great. Brazil, we are keeping an eye on your evil fucking government. Cuba, your people will be free. There is plenty of evil shit to preoccupy us in our neck of the world. Europe, it's your party, you can cry if you want to.
RCOCEAN II said...
Iran is israel's enemy, not Americas.
You’ve not been paying attention for the last 48 years since the Iranian revolution. Continuously since that time Iran’s leaders have referred to the United States as the “Great Satan,” while Israel merely rates a reference as the “Little Satan.” Throughout that period, Iran directly and through its proxies have been killing Americans.
Nobody’s challenging your position as the self-appointed authority on absolutely everything. I’m just beginning to suspect that being the resident know-it-all is less an intellectual pursuit than an emotional necessity.
IEE re Hegseth: “That’s one of many reasons Americans voted to throw them out.” What bullshit! Do you ever get tired of spreading it? Why would normal people want Hegseth out? Abnormals want him out because they realize that Hegseth’s patriotic, ready military stand in the way of Democrats’ seditious color revolution.
So once the President declares an emergency and declares someone is a terrorist, there is no mechanism to challenge that designation. That is the power of a dictator, not an elected president.
I like how you ignore the rest of my post. And yes, the President asserts that Congress has authorized him to declare a national emergency, designate foreign enemies as terrorists, and kill those terrorists. Congress could clearly eliminate that statutory power any time by revoking the relevant parts of IEEPA. Why don't they? Why go straight to articles of impeachment?
IEE lies again. A few days ago he posted a list of subjects he said I'd claimed to be an expert on, none of which I'd ever posted a word about. It was a list of subjects many people on Twitter do claim to be experts about, and he obviously copied it from someone else talking about someone else, like the soulless talking-points plagiarist he has always been.
There are dozens of subjects Althousites post about where I have nothing to say. I can't help it that I know a lot more than IEE about some of his favorite subjects: most of us do.
“Always good to see who stands with… North Korea, China and the Russians.”
That would be Trump, your cult leader.
What about Austin and Biden? They went to war against Iran backed Hamas in Gaza, Iran backed Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Iran backed Houthis in Red Sea/Yemen.
Or were those good wars?
Several weeks ago, after Iran backed Houthis attacked Saudi Arabia, the CNN Chyron asked "Why doesn't Trump Respond".
“IEE can't bet his soul on that, or anything else. It's obvious from everything he writes here that he either lost it in a bet, or sold it, or gave it away, years ago.”
Oh shut up Weevil. You aren’t God and you know nothing about anyone’s soul.
RCOCEAN II said...
Its completely irrelevant to the USA whether Iran has nukes or not. We're in the war for Israel. We're Israel's bitch. Our elite is israel first, not america first. Its this dumb war and the massive rise in gas prices and food prices that caused the Republican wipeout.
Iran was churning out more, and longer ranged, ballistic missiles than we could build defensive interceptors. At some point, the IRGC was going to reach a fait accompli, emphasized by their demonstrated willingness to slaughter Iranians by the score.
There is no debating the IRGC's Islamist supremacism — perhaps the most universalist, murderous, totalitarian, millenarian ideology ever.
Since you know everything, surely you know that. What is a real mystery is nevertheless thinking it isn't our problem if the IRGC has nukes.
11/10/26, 8:58 AM
RCOCEAN II said...
"Iran is israel's enemy, not Americas. If we'd let alone, they'd leave the straits alone. The straits were open before we launched our sneak attack. And they'd be open again, if we'd negotiate a deal. Iran had already stated they wont develop nukes. We decided we weren't going to trust them but just destroy them."
Every sentence here is nonsense on stilts. The IRGC had de facto control over both the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab al Mandeb. They were holding off until they had ballistic missile superiority, then it was a gun to the rest of the world's head. Unfortunately for the IRGC, Hamas, their bought and paid for surrogate, jumped the gun.
They weren't going to leave those critical international waterways alone, to think otherwise is either childlike naiveté, or a desire for IRGC victory.
What deal could possible by negotiated? Neither Hamas, Hezbollah, Houthis, long range ballistic missiles or nuclear weapons contribute to Irans territorial sovereignty.
In their absence, this war doesn't happen. Giving them up ends the war. So the question before you, is this: for what reason does the IRGC run the risk of Iran's destruction to keep them?
The question answers itself.
Keep talking, Inga. Telling me to shut up, when it's not your blog, just shows your soul is maybe not in the best of shape. As for IEE's, what evidence do we have that has one? He lies and lies and lies, just as if he had sold his to the Father of Lies.
“Republicans in Congress who refused to exercise meaningful oversight of the Iran war, the chaos at the Pentagon, or the selling out of Ukraine are now finding one excuse after another to avoid holding Hegseth accountable.
That’s one of many reasons Americans voted to throw them out.”
They seem to have forgotten the repudiation (blue tsunami) already, but when accountability hits them upside the head, it will all come rushing back. Yes, it happened and by 2028 the country will move even further away from Trumpism.
Tell us in your own words Inga, what has gone wrong with the Iran war, if it really is a war.
No cutting and pasting.
Weevil, I don’t mean for you to shut up about everything you’re driven to say, have at it, but declaring that a fellow child of God has no soul because you have political/philosophical differences with them is over the top.
Given Iran's growing capabilities and obvious threat, what would have been your alternate course of action?
And unlike RCO, IEE, or Freder, please don't scarper, or play the man instead of the ball.
I'm not "driven" to say things, I decide whether to say them or not. If IEE wants to convince me he has a soul, it won't take much: he can stop lying, stop evading every issue, stop gratuitously insulting, stop acting like a soulless bot built in a laboratory by a demented scientist.
1938-1939 Poland and Germany and Munich have zero to do with 2026 Iran and USA. That dead horse that beat into red mist - 20 years ago.
A more correct analogy is vietnam or our ill-fated Iraq war in 2003. But why use analogies? Just talk about reality.
"They are criminals. I have no problem with using force to eliminate drug smuggling."
That was my point, they are criminals, and should be treated as such, not unlawful combatants. Even if they are unlawful combatants, killing them because they may be smuggling drugs, is still not legal under the Geneva Conventions.
I can remember when David Frum in 2003 in the national review called Robert Novak and Pat Buchanan traitors and unpatriotic for opposing the Iraq war. Frum, a neo-con Canadian!
Needless to say, all the warmongers applauded then. No doubt some like - Huckabee - were really Israel firsters. As for McCain and Senator Goober I don't know whether they just loved war or Israel. Probably both.
Oh noes… Apparently, we have enough trouble keeping Russian influence out of the military. Perhaps Congress should start by examining who's responsible for keeping the Pentagon secure.
US Army member accused of spying for Russia
By Nick Viviani ~ FOX News
.𝘈 𝘮𝘦𝘮𝘣𝘦𝘳 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘜.𝘚. 𝘈𝘳𝘮𝘺 𝘸𝘢𝘴 𝘢𝘳𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘛𝘶𝘦𝘴𝘥𝘢𝘺 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘪𝘴 𝘢𝘤𝘤𝘶𝘴𝘦𝘥 𝘰𝘧 𝘦𝘴𝘱𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘨𝘦 𝘰𝘯 𝘣𝘦𝘩𝘢𝘭𝘧 𝘰𝘧 𝘙𝘶𝘴𝘴𝘪𝘢.
𝘉𝘳𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘴𝘩 𝘢𝘶𝘵𝘩𝘰𝘳𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘦𝘴 𝘥𝘪𝘥 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘦 𝘥𝘦𝘵𝘢𝘪𝘭𝘴 𝘰𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘪𝘯𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘪𝘯𝘥𝘪𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘶𝘢𝘭 𝘪𝘴 𝘢𝘤𝘤𝘶𝘴𝘦𝘥 𝘰𝘧 𝘱𝘢𝘴𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢𝘭𝘰𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘰 𝘙𝘶𝘴𝘴𝘪𝘢𝘯 𝘰𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘷𝘦𝘴
𝘛𝘦𝘭𝘭 𝘶𝘴 𝘪𝘯 𝘺𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘰𝘸𝘯 𝘸𝘰𝘳𝘥𝘴 𝘐𝘯𝘨𝘢, 𝘸𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘩𝘢𝘴 𝘨𝘰𝘯𝘦 𝘸𝘳𝘰𝘯𝘨 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘐𝘳𝘢𝘯 𝘸𝘢𝘳, 𝘪𝘧 𝘪𝘵 𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘺 𝘪𝘴 𝘢 𝘸𝘢𝘳.
"𝘏𝘪𝘴𝘵𝘰𝘳𝘺 𝘸𝘪𝘭𝘭 𝘫𝘶𝘥𝘨𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘐𝘳𝘢𝘯 𝘸𝘢𝘳 𝘲𝘶𝘪𝘵𝘦 𝘥𝘪𝘧𝘧𝘦𝘳𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘭𝘺 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘯 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘷𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘭 𝘸𝘪𝘴𝘥𝘰𝘮 𝘳𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵 𝘯𝘰𝘸" ~ Pete Hegseth
Hegseth should have given this speech before the midterms. Someone should have. CC, JSM
Obviously both Inga and IEE do not possess the ability to form their own opinions.
Why does that not surprise me?
“Indefinitely Extended Excursion™️ said...
Hegseth’s net approval rating is -29, lower than Trump’s -24.”
Now go measure his approval rating among the enlisted personnel of the US military.
"They are criminals. I have no problem with using force to eliminate drug smuggling."
Freder Frederson said..."
That was my point, they are criminals, and should be treated as such, not unlawful combatants. Even if they are unlawful combatants, killing them because they may be smuggling drugs, is still not legal under the Geneva Conventions."
The smugglers, who are by definition conducting hostile acts against the US, are beyond law enforcement. Insisting on treating them criminally is a thoroughgoing denial of reality.
And I have no idea where you get the idea that killing them while they are conducting hostile operations is somehow against the Geneva Convention. It is an enduring mystery why you toss in those magic words, since they don't apply.
True to form, RCOII when presented with an on-point argument, RCOII has scarpered.
@Inga, please don’t call someone a “child of God” until you can prove that that individual is not an AI bot.
Not sure how important is Sen Cruz's word in the House but this has been reported today: Senator Ted Cruz, Republican of Texas, warned that Hegseth faces two likely outcomes from the impeachment effort. “Either Hegseth is going to step down, either he will resign voluntarily or Trump will fire him. Or if that does not happen, I think it is extremely likely, if not certain, that the House will impeach him,” he said in his podcast on Monday. It echoes the stark reality many Republicans in Washington say is facing the secretary.
@Dr. Weevil, I get where you’re coming from, really I do. But trying to engage in a facts-based debate with Indefinitely Extended Excursion is a losing proposition, not because he (it?) has better facts, but because he (it?) lives in an alternate reality where facts can be manipulated into unreality and/or made up. IMHO the right thing to do with Indefinitely Extended Excursion is laugh, loud and long.
Hegseth would make a good Press Secretary.
@Peaceful Warrior, Senator Cruz and Vice President Vance came down pretty far in my estimation with their too early, panic-strucken response to the election. If Trump fires Hegseth he will lose his own base entirely, and I trust Steve Miller is telling him that.
As Donald Trump said at Butler, “Fight! Fight! Fight!”
For whatever reason, Pete Hegseth terrifies people who do not have the best interests of the people of the United States at heart. Terrorize them more.
Ultimately, Massie is a loser. A poser. I don't believe he voted for anything that Trump proposed. Now he abuses the impeachment process as a tool of his personal vendetta against Trump.
Here we are - a week later - and it's the same assholes spewing the same shit.
See you in the streets, bitches.
"For whatever reason, Pete Hegseth terrifies people who do not have the best interests of the people of the United States at heart."
They can't shout him down, that's why. They're not used to having their bullshit called out so plainly and directly. They don't know what to do when that happens.
Hegseth has done some good work, but as a person, he's embarrassing, another celebrity elevated to a high position by Trump. The impeachment move is a joke, but it's part of the war powers conflict between Congress and the president that goes back at least as far as Nixon's invasion of Cambodia.
RCOII Your comment is a perfect example of Santayana's point “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”
Big Mike said...
@Peaceful Warrior, Senator Cruz and Vice President Vance came down pretty far in my estimation with their too early, panic-strucken response to the election. If Trump fires Hegseth he will lose his own base entirely, and I trust Steve Miller is telling him that.
It isn't panic stricken. They are just on the other side.
People mistake AIPAC for Israel and the Jews.
The people who created and run Israel are not our friends. They created Israel with a purpose. They put a small hated minority in charge of a large violent majority and made them dependent on the West for support to survive.
Meanwhile the powers that created Israel also created and funded Hamas just like they created and funded the Mullahs.
Ted Cruz has always been a globalist tool. He has been an AIPAC crony since he was trained at Harvard and groomed to be a "Republican" politician.
Ted Cruz was groomed and prepped to lose to Hillary in 2016 and he did everything he could to make that happen. As a Senator he has done nothing actually effectual. It is all noise and bullshit from him so he can betray us when he is called on. His wife worked for Goldman Sachs.
john mosby said...
Hegseth should have given this speech before the midterms. Someone should have. CC, JSM
It looks to me like Trump knew what was coming.
You know Democrats are going to fuck this up. Look at the triumphant retards on this board.
They have already filed 20 gun control laws thinking that is what people voted for.
They think they get to throw Trump in jail now and disarm us.
Bessent and Miller saw this coming and they are preparing for 2028.
And add Bessent to the list of people I would like to see run for President.
Bessent can be my daddy any day of the week, and twice on Sundays! And I'm not even gay! CC, JSM
IEE: “Those are precisely the kinds of abuses the constitutional impeachment process was designed to address.” You really have no idea about legal definitions, constitutional authority or the legal process. E.g., Most of the actions you and Massie cite fall clearly within the President’s Art. II authority and are not attributable to the Secretary. They are not abuses just because a disgruntled “Republican” says so and certainly not because Democrats taking an end run around Trump say so. As for Kelly. As a retired officer he is subject to certain rules that come into play even as he exercises his 1A rights. Whether or not his action invokes those rules and their sanctions is the province of a military tribunal not the preliminary judgment of an overreaching judge. An occasionally reasonable tone and fair articulation do not alter the fact that you are shamelessly pimping Democrat talking points. Democrats are scofflaws.
HOW THIS HEGSETH PR STUNT BEGAN THIS MORNING:
"At Pete Hegseth’s briefing this morning, an official came out to tell reporters that if anyone 'gets out of line' they will be 'removed physically.' Reporters shouted back "what does that mean?" Official said it meant to maintain 'decorum' and added he was just relaying orders.
"A few minutes later, DOD press aide Joel Valdez walked out and said he would explain the orders off the record. Reporters asked for it to be on background. Valdez looked down at the floor and then walked out of the room without saying anything."
Aidan McLaughlin on X.
@aidnmclaughlin
Washington Correspondent, Vanity Fair
Bessent/Grenell '28: Make America Gay Already! CC, JSM
Debates would be fire, with Shady Queens Serving. You. The. Truth! With Receipts! CC, JSM
Yeah, Hegseth didn't talk a lot about the Kelly case. Because if he did, he would be accused of unlawful command influence and violating the district judge's gag order. So he stands mute and it's all "See? See? He has nothing to say! Because he knows he's wrong!" Oy vey. At least you got better after he turned you into a newt. CC, JSM
HOW THE HEGSETH PR STUNT FINISHED THIS MORNING:
Hegseth finished his presser with questions. He took six questions, from correspondents from these six outlets:
OANN
Real America's Voice
Daily Wire
Fox News
Daily Signal
Washington Times
I thought that this Hegseth appearance was bizarre; extremist MAGA performance art on a laughable scale. But just imagine how bad it would have been if he had faced any serious or challenging questions from real journalists.
Mason G: "[The press] can't shout [Hegseth] down, that's why. They're not used to having their bullshit called out so plainly and directly. They don't know what to do when that happens."
Chuck: "At Pete Hegseth’s briefing this morning, an official came out to tell reporters that if anyone 'gets out of line' they will be 'removed physically.'"
These two things go together. CC, JSM
"The smugglers, who are by definition conducting hostile acts against the US, are beyond law enforcement. Insisting on treating them criminally is a thoroughgoing denial of reality."
Do you have any idea how many arrests the Coast Guard, FBI, DEA, etc. interdicting drug traffickers on the high seas?
Obviously not.
"Reporters shouted back "what does that mean?""
Anyone who's not an asshole knows what that means.
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