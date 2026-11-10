A walk in the woods.

"a mind is not really a house, but's a close alternative, sort of an alt-house"
The fall always feels like a new beginning, even with the darkness of winter just around the corner. I think it's because we always stay scheduled by the start of a new school year. When you are young, and still in school, it's the season to start over and try to do better.
The Final Attack by the US on Iran will be Thanksgiving Day. And it will be epic. A reverse Pearl Harbor thing. Pick Axe MT will be blown to bits!
I have always had kind of a grudge against Bill Bryson since I was in the UK and he was appearing there, and a big part of his act was making fun of Americans, at least based on what I saw of him on breakfast TV there.
Jensen Huang's fling with that Chinese spy may turn out to be the mostly costly sexual encounters in history. IMO, no way the Board fires him. No way that Jensen gave that woman any important info.
I don't hear Trump imploring Senate Republicans to kill the filibuster anymore. Some intrepid reporter should ask him about that.
Has it been proven that she's a Chinese spy? It's pretty funny because consorting with Chinese spies never seemed to be a problem for Democrats like Pelosi.
It goes far further than just that. Our entire economy here in America is a hostage to the fortunes of a handful of companies that receive practically no regulatory oversight. And the people who run these companies are far from impressive. Seriously, a man in his position being caught in a honey trap? It’s beyond pathetic.The whole affair speaks of a collapse in standards across both civic life and corporate governance in America, because everyone close to this display of idiocy thought it was perfectly normal.
Remember when Hunter Biden wrote in an email preserved on his laptop to be sure to make keys to the file cabinet holding classified documents that Biden had taken as VP for a couple of Chinese Nationals? You know, at the Penn-Biden Institute?
So I'm sure there was some complaining, on one of the other threads, about how Althouse is treating Republicans different than Democrats, and how that's bullshit and unfair and what the fuck? Anyway, any complaints about how Althouse is a secret RINO, and how she hates the real Republicans, you address all those complaints to Donald Trump, all right? Invite his ass to Madison Wisconsin. Or fuck, he can just talk shit on the internet. That works too. Beg him to say a bunch of shit about Althouse. And divide the hillbillies and see what happens. We'll unite, motherfucker! And I'm not going to tell you what side we unite on, Althouse or Trump. I'm just telling you, you don't want a bunch of crazy Hillbillies all united and after your ass. That's a movie right there, motherfucker.And before you ask, no I haven't had sex with my mother. I'm North Carolina, dummy. You got the wrong state. It's like some of you fuckers didn't take Geography.I'm going to quit cussing like a drunk drag queen, all right? Not because I'm a clean comic. But because all this fuck fuck fuck and shit shit shit makes me want to shampoo shampoo shampoo, and I'm worried my beautiful hair is going to start falling out. That's what my barber said. That's right, bitches. Barber!. Like Floyd the Famous Barber. Investigate if you don't believe me. And if you never heard of Floyd, talk to actual Americans, you foreign fuckwits. Go find an American! Spies are better in the movies, I swear to God. The incompetence level of the spying on Althouse is Olympic level. It's like Zeus, Plato, Dumb Fucking Greek Homo, I forgot how this joke ends. Anyway, I got a little story I need to tell. So I'm publishing this, all right? Thank you for your attention in this matter.
You’re welcome Alice Huang’s tangled web of connections~ FT 𝘌𝘹𝘦𝘤𝘶𝘵𝘪𝘷𝘦 𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘦𝘨𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰 𝘣𝘦 𝘊𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘦𝘴𝘦 𝘴𝘱𝘺 𝘸𝘩𝘰 𝘩𝘢𝘥 𝘢𝘧𝘧𝘢𝘪𝘳 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘕𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘪𝘢 𝘤𝘩𝘪𝘦𝘧 𝘩𝘢𝘥 𝘢𝘭𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘥𝘺 𝘣𝘶𝘪𝘭𝘵 𝘤𝘢𝘳𝘦𝘦𝘳 𝘢𝘭𝘰𝘯𝘨𝘴𝘪𝘥𝘦 𝘢 𝘮𝘢𝘯 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘢 𝘩𝘪𝘴𝘵𝘰𝘳𝘺 𝘰𝘧 𝘤𝘳𝘰𝘴𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘳𝘦𝘨𝘶𝘭𝘢𝘵𝘰𝘳𝘴https://giftarticle.ft.com/giftarticle/actions/redeem/6695547e-37f7-49ad-abe1-64756bd67fdd
One Bad Dude@OneBadDude_Just remember that left had Roseanne canceled from her own show for saying far less than what Dave Chappelle said.11:09 AM · Nov 8, 2026https://x.com/OneBadDude_/status/2119462239140970844?a=DO5NEtmdY1tp5ucluNg&s=20
I’m surprised at the level of profanity allows on her blog. And as usual with profanity, it’s unnecessary. It’s high school level stuff.
“Althouse”
Says more about the community than Althouse….
Madison, WI has been on several of those best places to live lists over the recent years. People who get to live there seem to appreciate the natural beauty and community, the University, it’s charming quirks, maybe even conservatives people.
Dang! I missed Wickard v Filburn day again.
Finally THE ELECTION WAS RIGGED That's a boy Donnie after the drubbing you took what else could you say. Black senator in Mississippi aint happened since 1881, Kansas Blue, almost 260 seats in house for BLUES ain't happened this century. The polls showed this lambasting all along, trump is a criminal the American people wanted beaten soundly TOO BIG TO RIG! Stop the whining, YOU are responsible with your crap picks,,graham, paxton, husted, sullivan, etc... You wanted all to pretend you were on the ticket,you kept saying at your clan gatherings, Well they did and threw you out..Seems as if this ORANGE fella IS into men now so the only thing to do is MAN UP! SAME OLD TIRED LIES :(
You know those list are all nonsense, don’t you Inga? I saw a list that ranked Philadelphia highly because of its transit system, which is like a rolling cesspool, and because of its transit system”walkability. Forget it’s high crime rate and abysmal public school system.
…government is consistently and persistently catastrophic in its interference with private enterprise, large and small. It fails in the constructive mission of creating a marketplace for competition and fairness while exploiting its power of ‘oversight’ to exploit commerce for political goals, orchestrated mostly by people completely uneducated in economics or enterprise, having no experience with the industries they’re tasked to regulate. Liz Warren is stupid, knows nothing of banking or us tax code (GE doesn’t pay taxes!!!) yet will soon chair the senate banking committee. A doodle dog would do better…
…there was a way to stop the rigged election claims but for some strange reason congress failed to act…
…remember the whole Boffo and Beaver committee tasked with oversight of broadcasting yet nearly every member claimed never to watch television? Too dumb to see the problem with that they were…
@st croix: Watch your mouth
Thanks Caroline! I stand corrected
Mouth of the South. Joe Namath or Ted Turner?
I’m just glad I still have my teeth
The trees and their shadows would form the film's title in a bad horror movie.
It's a great town, Inga. As long as you keep your head down and your opinions to yourself. You won't get pushed off the sidewalk or shouted down and your car keyed. It's open and welcoming to everyone but people you don't agree with.I shot a round of sporting clays today. Let's just say I didn't cover myself in glory.
**Multiple reports (including from the New York Times and Israeli sources) describe Netanyahu and associates viewing a relatively strong Hamas as useful precisely because it undermined prospects for a two-state outcome. A reported 2019 statement to Likud lawmakers (which Netanyahu has denied making) was that anyone who wants to prevent a Palestinian state should support strengthening Hamas and transferring money to it, so as to isolate Gaza from the West Bank.**. —GrokYou can ask Grok all about it.
Please use the comments forum to respond to the post. Don't fight with each other. Be substantive... or interesting... or funny. Comments should go up immediately... unless you're commenting on a post older than 4 days. Then you have to wait for us to moderate you through. It's also possible to get shunted into spam by the machine. We try to keep an eye on that and release the miscaught good stuff. We do delete some comments, but not for viewpoint... for bad faith. Also: No italics, even briefly. Use asterisks for emphasis. And don't play with the format by changing fonts or using boldface or all caps. Never include more than one extra line break between paragraphs.
29 comments:
The fall always feels like a new beginning, even with the darkness of winter just around the corner. I think it's because we always stay scheduled by the start of a new school year. When you are young, and still in school, it's the season to start over and try to do better.
The Final Attack by the US on Iran will be Thanksgiving Day. And it will be epic. A reverse Pearl Harbor thing.
Pick Axe MT will be blown to bits!
I have always had kind of a grudge against Bill Bryson since I was in the UK and he was appearing there, and a big part of his act was making fun of Americans, at least based on what I saw of him on breakfast TV there.
Jensen Huang's fling with that Chinese spy may turn out to be the mostly costly sexual encounters in history.
IMO, no way the Board fires him. No way that Jensen gave that woman any important info.
I don't hear Trump imploring Senate Republicans to kill the filibuster anymore. Some intrepid reporter should ask him about that.
Has it been proven that she's a Chinese spy? It's pretty funny because consorting with Chinese spies never seemed to be a problem for Democrats like Pelosi.
It goes far further than just that. Our entire economy here in America is a hostage to the fortunes of a handful of companies that receive practically no regulatory oversight. And the people who run these companies are far from impressive. Seriously, a man in his position being caught in a honey trap? It’s beyond pathetic.
The whole affair speaks of a collapse in standards across both civic life and corporate governance in America, because everyone close to this display of idiocy thought it was perfectly normal.
Remember when Hunter Biden wrote in an email preserved on his laptop to be sure to make keys to the file cabinet holding classified documents that Biden had taken as VP for a couple of Chinese Nationals? You know, at the Penn-Biden Institute?
So I'm sure there was some complaining, on one of the other threads, about how Althouse is treating Republicans different than Democrats, and how that's bullshit and unfair and what the fuck? Anyway, any complaints about how Althouse is a secret RINO, and how she hates the real Republicans, you address all those complaints to Donald Trump, all right? Invite his ass to Madison Wisconsin. Or fuck, he can just talk shit on the internet. That works too. Beg him to say a bunch of shit about Althouse. And divide the hillbillies and see what happens. We'll unite, motherfucker! And I'm not going to tell you what side we unite on, Althouse or Trump. I'm just telling you, you don't want a bunch of crazy Hillbillies all united and after your ass. That's a movie right there, motherfucker.
And before you ask, no I haven't had sex with my mother. I'm North Carolina, dummy. You got the wrong state. It's like some of you fuckers didn't take Geography.
I'm going to quit cussing like a drunk drag queen, all right? Not because I'm a clean comic. But because all this fuck fuck fuck and shit shit shit makes me want to shampoo shampoo shampoo, and I'm worried my beautiful hair is going to start falling out. That's what my barber said. That's right, bitches. Barber!. Like Floyd the Famous Barber. Investigate if you don't believe me. And if you never heard of Floyd, talk to actual Americans, you foreign fuckwits. Go find an American! Spies are better in the movies, I swear to God. The incompetence level of the spying on Althouse is Olympic level. It's like Zeus, Plato, Dumb Fucking Greek Homo, I forgot how this joke ends. Anyway, I got a little story I need to tell. So I'm publishing this, all right? Thank you for your attention in this matter.
You’re welcome
Alice Huang’s tangled web of connections~ FT
𝘌𝘹𝘦𝘤𝘶𝘵𝘪𝘷𝘦 𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘦𝘨𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰 𝘣𝘦 𝘊𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘦𝘴𝘦 𝘴𝘱𝘺 𝘸𝘩𝘰 𝘩𝘢𝘥 𝘢𝘧𝘧𝘢𝘪𝘳 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘕𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘪𝘢 𝘤𝘩𝘪𝘦𝘧 𝘩𝘢𝘥 𝘢𝘭𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘥𝘺 𝘣𝘶𝘪𝘭𝘵 𝘤𝘢𝘳𝘦𝘦𝘳 𝘢𝘭𝘰𝘯𝘨𝘴𝘪𝘥𝘦 𝘢 𝘮𝘢𝘯 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘢 𝘩𝘪𝘴𝘵𝘰𝘳𝘺 𝘰𝘧 𝘤𝘳𝘰𝘴𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘳𝘦𝘨𝘶𝘭𝘢𝘵𝘰𝘳𝘴
https://giftarticle.ft.com/giftarticle/actions/redeem/6695547e-37f7-49ad-abe1-64756bd67fdd
One Bad Dude
@OneBadDude_
Just remember that left had Roseanne canceled from her own show for saying far less than what Dave Chappelle said.
11:09 AM · Nov 8, 2026
https://x.com/OneBadDude_/status/2119462239140970844?a=DO5NEtmdY1tp5ucluNg&s=20
I’m surprised at the level of profanity allows on her blog. And as usual with profanity, it’s unnecessary. It’s high school level stuff.
“Althouse”
Says more about the community than Althouse….
Madison, WI has been on several of those best places to live lists over the recent years. People who get to live there seem to appreciate the natural beauty and community, the University, it’s charming quirks, maybe even conservatives people.
Dang! I missed Wickard v Filburn day again.
Finally THE ELECTION WAS RIGGED That's a boy Donnie after the drubbing you took what else could you say. Black senator in Mississippi aint happened since 1881, Kansas Blue,
almost 260 seats in house for BLUES ain't happened this century. The polls showed this lambasting all along, trump is a criminal the American people wanted beaten soundly TOO BIG TO RIG! Stop the whining, YOU are responsible with your crap picks,,graham, paxton, husted, sullivan, etc... You wanted all to pretend you were on the ticket,you kept saying at your clan gatherings, Well they did and threw you out..Seems as if this ORANGE fella IS into men now so the only thing to do is MAN UP! SAME OLD TIRED LIES :(
You know those list are all nonsense, don’t you Inga? I saw a list that ranked Philadelphia highly because of its transit system, which is like a rolling cesspool, and because of its transit system”walkability. Forget it’s high crime rate and abysmal public school system.
…government is consistently and persistently catastrophic in its interference with private enterprise, large and small. It fails in the constructive mission of creating a marketplace for competition and fairness while exploiting its power of ‘oversight’ to exploit commerce for political goals, orchestrated mostly by people completely uneducated in economics or enterprise, having no experience with the industries they’re tasked to regulate. Liz Warren is stupid, knows nothing of banking or us tax code (GE doesn’t pay taxes!!!) yet will soon chair the senate banking committee. A doodle dog would do better…
…government is consistently and persistently catastrophic in its interference with private enterprise, large and small. It fails in the constructive mission of creating a marketplace for competition and fairness while exploiting its power of ‘oversight’ to exploit commerce for political goals, orchestrated mostly by people completely uneducated in economics or enterprise, having no experience with the industries they’re tasked to regulate. Liz Warren is stupid, knows nothing of banking or us tax code (GE doesn’t pay taxes!!!) yet will soon chair the senate banking committee. A doodle dog would do better…
…there was a way to stop the rigged election claims but for some strange reason congress failed to act…
…remember the whole Boffo and Beaver committee tasked with oversight of broadcasting yet nearly every member claimed never to watch television? Too dumb to see the problem with that they were…
@st croix: Watch your mouth
Thanks Caroline! I stand corrected
Mouth of the South. Joe Namath or Ted Turner?
I’m just glad I still have my teeth
The trees and their shadows would form the film's title in a bad horror movie.
It's a great town, Inga. As long as you keep your head down and your opinions to yourself. You won't get pushed off the sidewalk or shouted down and your car keyed. It's open and welcoming to everyone but people you don't agree with.
I shot a round of sporting clays today. Let's just say I didn't cover myself in glory.
**Multiple reports (including from the New York Times and Israeli sources) describe Netanyahu and associates viewing a relatively strong Hamas as useful precisely because it undermined prospects for a two-state outcome. A reported 2019 statement to Likud lawmakers (which Netanyahu has denied making) was that anyone who wants to prevent a Palestinian state should support strengthening Hamas and transferring money to it, so as to isolate Gaza from the West Bank.**. —Grok
You can ask Grok all about it.
Post a Comment
Please use the comments forum to respond to the post. Don't fight with each other. Be substantive... or interesting... or funny. Comments should go up immediately... unless you're commenting on a post older than 4 days. Then you have to wait for us to moderate you through. It's also possible to get shunted into spam by the machine. We try to keep an eye on that and release the miscaught good stuff. We do delete some comments, but not for viewpoint... for bad faith. Also: No italics, even briefly. Use asterisks for emphasis. And don't play with the format by changing fonts or using boldface or all caps. Never include more than one extra line break between paragraphs.