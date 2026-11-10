"Shere Hite? Even those who remember her influential book 'The Hite Report,' a crowdsourced account of female sexuality..."

"... published 50 years ago [last] month, are not 100 percent sure how to pronounce her first name: like Sherry but without the 'y.'... The original 'Hite Report' was compiled from around 3,000 responses to anonymous survey questions printed in 'rainbow ink on pastel-colored scrap paper and offcuts of old Bingo cards' and adorned — prefiguring Instagram — 'with love hearts, cupid bows and arrows, and starbursts.' Were her returns questioned for statistical bias toward the dissatisfied? Sure. But it’s not like that white-coated Harvard-Yale study about women over 40 having less than a 2 percent chance of marrying, so loudly trumpeted in Newsweek in 1986, held up to scrutiny
. Published first by Macmillan, 'The Hite Report' was perhaps the peak in a wave of literature exploring women’s libido that included Nancy Friday
’s 'My Secret Garden' (1973), a collection of increasingly outré fantasies; and 'The Sensuous Woman'
(1969), by 'J,' a.k.a Terry Garrity, which was more on the Cosmopolitan man-pleasing, Saran Wrap continuum.... Hite’s book was reviewed in these pages
by Erica Jong, whose novel 'Fear of Flying” was itself a sensation...."
I'm reading "50 Years Later, a Hit Book on Women’s Sexuality Deserves Some Love/Its author became a pop culture celebrity, and sometimes punchline, but 'The Hite Report' helped make way for frank discussions about pleasure"
(NYT).
I like to blog articles about "The Hite Report," because I was part of the crowd in that crowd source, one of the 3,000 respondents, though I don't remember any strange rainbow-ink printing or "love hearts." It was a normal multi-page stapled xerox. I think!
53 comments:
You have to say that she won, since most women’s literature, which is almost all of it, is written to be read with one hand under the covers.
----- I don't remember any strange rainbow-ink printing or "love hearts." It was a normal multi-page stapled xerox. I think!
Is it your faulty memory -- or is it a faulty source? Yeah, yeah, bingo cutouts with glitter hearts and stuff, c'mon, we're talking the '60s babe, although the Sixties were by then continuing on as much as possible in the '70s.
And Hite or Gregory was embarrassed by the eventual scrutiny of her methodology. But print the legend. All good. Pass the micromescaline, please.
Althouse: The Looking for Mr. Goodbar years.
I was 25 when I filled out the survey and had been married for 3 years. Many of the respondents were married.
Oh, for the good old days of self-reported, completely unverified and unverifiable surveys in sociology! Kind of like today's political polls, data that is used heavily but is at the same time so very heavily unreliable.
Back in the Nixon era, as a 9th grader in a very whitebread suburban school, my class was given a federal survey on drug use. Anonymous, of course. So every kid in my classroom, and probably most of the rest of the 800 kids in that school, reported everything from heroin abuse to sharing weed with the teachers. All fabulously fictitious, of course. Why do I suspect the Hite Report contained a similar amount of make-believe? Because of course it does.
And if you're gonna throw Erica Jong in here, too, please include the equally lurid Wifey by Judy Blume, which has a much more sensational opening scene.
The responses describing the pleasures of group sex while snorting ketamine were dope. An attention-getter to this day so I hear.
our professor says that she ".. was part of the crowd in that crowd source, one of the 3,000 respondents.."
makes me wonder how many of the 3,000 were 20 year old New Yorkers?
actually;
makes me wonder if ANY of the 3,000 WEREN'T 20 year old New Yorkers?
--- I was 25 when I filled out the survey and had been married for 3 years.
A proper young matron, no doubt....! How many of your comments could you find when you read the book?
"more on the Cosmopolitan man-pleasing, Saran Wrap continuum...."
Saran Wrap?
Doesn't your wife meet you at the front door naked, except wrapped in Saran wrap? She must have forgotten the technique.
"Were her returns questioned for statistical bias toward the dissatisfied? Sure."
These "reports" are notoriously unreliable, but this one gained cultural cache regardless. (That said, I'm not above citing such surveys when they support my worldview.)
"Saran Wrap?"
You had to be there. It was 1973, and one Marabel Morgan had a book called ''Total Woman,'' which referred to a mode of femininity much like today's "trad wife." She was supposed to devote herself to sexually pleasing her man, and one piece of advice was unforgettable: when your husband comes home from work, and you greet him at the door, it would be really sexy for you to be wearing only *Saran Wrap.*
"Total Woman" was considered anti-feminist, but "Sensuous Woman" was consistent with feminism, but both are about sexual pleasure. Unlike TW, SW was about the woman's pleasure. I remember that SW had the advice that a woman, to get in touch with her sensuality, should lick an ice cream cone — paying a lot of attention to the pleasure of the experience. Step 1! You've got to start somewhere, and everyone loves ice cream.
I tried to read some of those feminist handbooks. They didn't work for men. There's something prurient about the sexual fantasies of a hot girl, but it doesn't translate to the written word so much. Anyway, Shere Hite got very rich and had a comfortable life. According to the article she had a lover who was twenty years younger, and she liked to lick his teeth. More power to her, but, as noted above, not every woman's fantasy invites the male gaze.
"I was part of the crowd in that crowd source"
Are we just finding out about this now? To think of all your posts over the years that we could have responded to with "And you, a Hite survey respondent!"
And The Fugs had a bit of a different take on wearing Saran Wrap...
"The Story of O" was part of that zeitgeist. It was written by a woman, and you can't call her insights liberating. The libido is connected to an id that is connected to some dark, primal urges that aren't as necessarily life enhancing as celebrating your golden wedding anniversary with the grandkids.
RAAT culture?
There are minotaur, vampire and werewolf prince romances now. Celebrating your golden wedding anniversary with the grandkids flicks the bean even less than it used to.
The Sensuous Woman author, "J," seems to have had emotional problems after producing that book in her 30s.
For Tradwife reference, see "Yesteryear," by Caro Claire Burke. This novel is very up-to-the-minute in its details but quite far away from secular liberation in other respects. I'm within 50 pages of the ending and still can only take wild stabs at how it will resolve. Warning: not always sympathetic characters (in fact, almost never), and not always pleasant reading.
As I recall, she later did a "pictorial" for Playboy. It was the first time I had seen pubic hair extend around the anus.
"Tradwife" has the same woke and pejorative meaning and intent as cisgender in urbane semantics. Feminism is a class-disordered ideology. Abort, sequester your liberal license, and progress no more. LOL
Porn destroyed feminism
Feminism destroyed feminism...at least until the next "wave".
This is another one of those books that I know that I read back in the 1970s. But it was so long ago, that I don't really remember it.
Marquis de Sade -> The Story of O -> Fifty Shades of Grey
Oh, Althouse! I am so excited sexually by the news that you participated in the sex survey back in the 20th century. Oh my God, I'll bet you were 19. Nineteen! A man can dream, can't he? Where can I buy a copy of this Hite Report? Does it have photographs? Naked photographs? Naked hippies burning bras and swapping husbands and shit? Tell me about the photographs. Is this pornography? I want to say, I might have some pornography in my house. But I only look at the articles. I don't want to see any photographs, color photographs, with leather boots. Maybe a whip? I'm just speculating. No interest one way or the other.
Taxpayers have paid for a lot of mediocre women to do "self report" research like this.
This was a very poor application of resources. Nobody needed to know or care about what this stupid mediocre woman thought about anything.
How is it that all of this self report research seems to support women acting like harem girls?
Porn destroyed feminism
I destroyed feminism! Holy shit, mccullough. Give me some credit. Me and all the babies. We took feminism down. Feminism is looking over its shoulder, going, "What the fuck? What babies? I don't see any babies! How did the babies get us? We're bigger than babies!"
Feminism is dead.
Be a humanist! Like Meryl Streep.
I'm a humanist.
I was 25 when I filled out the survey and had been married for 3 years. Many of the respondents were married.'
25 is almost as sexy as 19.
"The Story of O"
Lame porn.
You want something pretty cool? A Spy in the House of Love.
"Tradwife" has the same woke and pejorative meaning and intent as cisgender in urbane semantics.
You know I love you, pro-life sibling, but I got to push back on this. Tradwife is hot! I want to fuck that tradwife. I want to get on my knees and lick her all over. Oh, I love tradwife so much. You're going to have to pour ice cubes down my pants to cool me off.
Cisgender, on the other hand, might be my least favorite word every spoken by a human being. That is some ice cold ice people shit from Iceland. Frozen ice shit. Like somebody took a dump on an iceberg and it froze. Nothing sexy about cisgender. Holy fuck. You want to scare Saint Croix out of the room, start yammering about cisgenders. I'm out of here!
Back in Love again
Christianity is still divided on whether homosexuality is okay or not okay. Our church lost a bunch of Christians. And we found a bunch of new Christians. So our numbers stayed the same. That's how our priests measured whether gay marriage was a bad idea or not. Other Episcopal churches are losing people, because there's no passion in those churches, just liberal bromides. At Christ Episcopal Church in Charlotte, North Carolina, our church is filled with passionate people. We might hide it, but we feel it. Believe that. And our priests are great. Nobody talk shit about my church, please.
I don't have one, but the term "tradwife" makes me horny.
Jesus doesn't say anything about gay marriage. He doesn't say anything about Communism, either. So Christians have to intuit how Christ would respond to these new fads.
Homosexuality has been around forever, but gay marriage is like a baby controversy. I'll tell you what, if we had a fight over whether a man could marry three or four wives, I'd be jumping up and down yelling, "You leave those Mormons alone!" Cause I'm one of those men who are so confident, I feel like I could get six wives.
Wouldn't it be funny if Mohammad was right about the 99 virgins, but your punishment for being a terrorist is that you are completely impotent and you can't have sex with anybody?
Not to be sexist, but can you imagine being stuck on an island with 99 women and you're impotent? That's an unhappy fucker right there.
The secret religious history of cupid.
I don't have one, but the term "tradwife" makes me horny.
I am absolutely convinced that the The Handmaid's Tale costumes are sex cos-play and sexual fantasies. I'll bet numerous women have sex fantasies about making it with a priest. I'll bet that is common.
I have never had any interest in sex with a nun. My fantasies have never run that way. Everybody's different. It's important as people that we don't confuse our fantasies with realities, and that we are humble about our ability to see reality (a.k.a. truth).
“Wouldn't it be funny if Mohammad was right about the 99 virgins…”
Mohammad got 99 problems, but a virgin ain't one.
“I remember that SW had the advice that a woman, to get in touch with her sensuality, should lick an ice cream cone — paying a lot of attention to the pleasure of the experience. Step 1! You've got to start somewhere, and everyone loves ice cream.”
It appears that a lot of women started with Step 1, and never got any further. Hence the $100 billion/year market for GLP-1.
While we’re on the topic of women’s contributions to literature, let’s not forget Ann Rice. She wasn’t just about vampires:
“Rice was also known for her sadomasochistic erotica, including Beauty's Punishment (1984).”
“Wouldn't it be funny if Mohammad was right about the 99 virgins…”
That never seemed all that appealing to me. They’re used up in a couple of months, and you’re in Paradise forever. Now what?
“I remember that SW had the advice that a woman, to get in touch with her sensuality, should lick an ice cream cone — paying a lot of attention to the pleasure of the experience. Step 1! You've got to start somewhere, and everyone loves ice cream.”
It appears that a lot of women started with Step 1, and never got any further. Hence the $100 billion/year market for GLP-1.
While we’re on the topic of women’s contributions to literature, let’s not forget Ann Rice. She wasn’t just about vampires:
“Rice was also known for her sadomasochistic erotica, including Beauty's Punishment (1984).”
Was it Rodney Dangerfield who claimed that his wife greeted him at the door one day wrapped in nothing but Saran Wrap?
His response: "What? Leftovers again?"
Freud became popular because Viennese and other intellectuals wanted to talk endlessly about sex, evidence be damned. Kinsey was exciting because he gave intellectuals an excuse to talk about sex, with pretend evidence. The Hite Report was important because it was groundbreaking in terms of talking about sex? We have talked about nothing else for 100 or maybe even 150 years. Remember in "The Goodbye Girl" that it was supposed to be transgressive that Richard Dreyfuss was a "raging queen" as Richard III?
Let's have Agamemnon in drag, or a black Snow White, or (gasp!) Aslan voiced by a woman to show how we think outside (er, inside) the box.
Major media has always been OnlyFans.
"Mohammad got 99 problems, but a virgin ain't one."
Nine year olds aren't known for putting up much resistance.
The ambiguity about the author's name was a hook. If it had been written by Sherry Hite, or Shirley Gregory (her birth name), or Shirley Höricke (her later married name), it wouldn't have made as much of an impression.
She later left America for Europe claiming that vicious media abuse had driven her out of the country. Wikipedia says she had posed for Playboy in her younger days. Her looks probably helped the book's sales.
It wouldn't surprise me if, like Gloria Steinem, Shere Hite was also CIA.
One more time, just for fun:
Smilin' Jack said...
Hmm…this post keeps disappearing. Censorship? Let’s try again:
“Smilin' Jack said... “I remember that SW had the advice that a woman, to get in touch with her sensuality, should lick an ice cream cone — paying a lot of attention to the pleasure of the experience. Step 1! You've got to start somewhere, and everyone loves ice cream.” It appears that a lot of women started with Step 1, and never got any further. Hence the $100 billion/year market for GLP-1. While we’re on the topic of women’s contributions to literature, let’s not forget Ann Rice. She wasn’t just about vampires: “Rice was also known for her sadomasochistic erotica, including Beauty's Punishment (1984).
11/10/26, 2:06 PM
11/10/26, 2:23 PM”
Her looks did not improve the sales. As I recall, she was a ginger and not attractive at all.
Or as some called her, Sheer Hate...
Hmm…just checked and now they’ve reappeared. Strange.
Post a Comment
Please use the comments forum to respond to the post. Don't fight with each other. Be substantive... or interesting... or funny. Comments should go up immediately... unless you're commenting on a post older than 4 days. Then you have to wait for us to moderate you through. It's also possible to get shunted into spam by the machine. We try to keep an eye on that and release the miscaught good stuff. We do delete some comments, but not for viewpoint... for bad faith. Also: No italics, even briefly. Use asterisks for emphasis. And don't play with the format by changing fonts or using boldface or all caps. Never include more than one extra line break between paragraphs.