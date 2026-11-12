Writes Trevor Paglen, in "I Saw the Future of Mind-Reading" (NYT).
November 12, 2026
"Lying in the scanner, I concentrated on a sequence of seemingly random images projected onto a screen a few feet from my eyes...."
"Pictures of traffic lights, cars, airplanes and trees were meant to elicit a 'boring' response from my amygdala (which governs fight-or-flight responses). Images of grotesque A.I.-generated faces or people making threatening gestures were meant to excite that part of my brain. In art school, I was taught to read images deliberately and slowly in the same way we might read and critique bits of literature or morsels of philosophy. In the fMRI machine, however, an image is just a visual stimulus to elicit a neurological response. On my second day of scanning, I learned that my amygdala is highly responsive to a certain type of 'boring' image: pictures of small airplanes against a big sky. This rattled me. Amy Kuceyeski, the radiology professor running this experiment, did not know that in my work as an artist, I spend enormous amounts of time tracking and photographing drones, satellites and aircraft. I felt like my mind had been read, that a machine had reached into my subconscious to unearth something deep, private and intimate about my professional life and personal interests...."
7 comments:
'..."Pictures of traffic lights, cars, airplanes and trees were meant to elicit a 'boring' response from my amygdala (which governs fight-or-flight responses)...'
Any pictures of motorcycles? Traffic signals? Buses? Crosswalks?
"I learned that my amygdala is highly responsive to a certain type of 'boring' image: pictures of small airplanes against a big sky. "
I am afraid my brain would react this way, also.
"On my second day of scanning, I learned that my amygdala is highly responsive to a certain type of 'boring' image: pictures of sunrises at a certain lake in Wisconsin. This rattled me."
As well it might.
"Can you read my mind?", lyrics to the Superman theme song from 1979.
Our Superman is finally here, I say.
Then I think, "Not all heroes wear capes", turns out to be another song lyric.
AI reads my mind and find a bunch of boring song lyrics.
Pull the Plug; that's a song by 'Death'.
"Any pictures of motorcycles? Traffic signals? Buses? Crosswalks?
11/12/26, 7:59 AM"
Anything CAPTCHA-like would get an irritation response from me.
Mind readers don't work on women.
Our phones are already reading our minds and sending us the shit it thinks we want or can be tricked into wanting
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