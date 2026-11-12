I don't know who's on hormones and would generally refrain from speculating, but maybe it's a serious problem — how badly aging men behave when they don't accept the natural ebbing of masculinity.
November 12, 2026
"The lesson in the Jensen Huang scandal... middle-aged men need to slow down with testosterone replacement therapy..."
"Feel the TRT oozing..."
Posted by Ann Althouse at 5:57 AM
Tags: Dan Harumi, drugs, masculinity
64 comments:
Jensen Huang is only 63. So where does the specuilation abourt testosterone therapy come from?
Talk about completely missing the point. Men compete and strive for wealth to… impress beautiful, sexy women and gain sexual access. You know, like rock and roll stars. As it should be:
“It’s still the same old story
a fight for love and glory”
"At a White House Situation Room meeting on Thursday after the midterm elections, Bessent pressed Lutnick on why Megaspeed had not been added to the Commerce Department’s entity list, to which Lutnick responded he would “look into it.”
Commerce Undersecretary Jeff Kessler also was repeatedly warned about Megaspeed in deputy meetings.
But Kessler deferred to Lutnick, saying “That’s a decision for the secretary.”
Sources told Axios that Lutnick has spent the last year “undoing” efforts by other administration officials to hold Megaspeed — a company accused of illegally diverting U.S. chips to China — accountable because of concerns it would escalate the trade war with China."
But apparently Lutnick has been warned about Megaspeed but not listed them.
Look at the wife, not hormone replacement, as the problem. Regular sex, occasional signs that she is satisfied with him, and he'll stay home. One pussy is as good as another otherwise.
The issue here isn't TRT.
The issue here is stupidity and corruption.
But they have to make it about TRT because blaming everything that is bad on masculinity makes women feel better and vote for democrats.
Because Trump is masculine.
Except when he is complimenting butts it seems.
Don't try to reason with a media and the social media sphere that is aimed at turning women into unthinking reactive robots who vote for open borders and rapist democrats.
rhhardin : "One pussy is as good as another otherwise."
I suppose so, if that's all you value in a woman. I mean, what else could there be?
"Jensen Huang is only 63. So where does the specuilation abourt testosterone therapy come from?"
It has become somewhat common for men in their 40's to get TRT. I have even heard of men as young at their 20's looking at TRT.
Have you noticed that just about all the highest level athletes, even the black ones, have a Playboy model type big boob blonde wife or girlfriend? What a mystery! The best testosterone replacement available is a hot wife or girlfriend.
This guy is the actual poster boy for why TRT is necessary for some people, LOL
I do think that this man is on to something when he speculates about additional testosterone affecting these men's behavior. Hormones do affect the individual's mindset and if enough individuals get affected it can start affecting the culture. This is partly why I had a positive opinion on Hegseth offering TRT to men in the military in hopes that it would help push the culture of that institution away from the overly feminized culture it has become.
contra rhhardin, even leaving aside whether you like the company of the possessor of the pussy, Mother Nature has been working away for millions, strictly hundreds of millions, of years to evolve instincts in male humans that make them more interested in pussies connected to fully functioning reproductive equipment than other kinds of pussies. It's true that affection for a particular pussy-possessor can override this innate preference, but the pull of nature isn't going to give up easily. It is also true that modern cosmetics can sometimes trick the male brain into associating 48 year old pussies with one's natural urges. But it is emphatically not the case that all pussies are equal.
Blame the man for his actions.
Not his hormones...
Shame on you, ann.
Acting hysterical again.
Is your estrogen off perhaps?
Maybe have your levels checked? That might explain some of changes/decline we have seen here in the meade years.
Lolol @nrhardin telling us about pussy
This man hasn't been near a kitty in years, if ever.
He's down $700 billion and counting. She is clearly the most expensive goomah in all recorded history. And it keeps getting worse. He also had an affair with a woman who reported directly to him. Chinese spy, workplace dalliance, and--most damning of all--friendship with President Trump. He's toast. In addition to losing his reputation and hundreds of billions, he might face time in jail......I don't think Huang will be offered the graceful withdrawal offered Swalwell. On the plus side, his goomah was far more attractive than Fang Fang.......I would think that possession of a few billion dollars would be all the testerone boost needed to amplify one's libido, but you don't get to billionaire status by resting on your laurels. More. More now. More tomorrow. Forever more.
Feminists like ann always do collective punishment and blame all men for the bad behavior of one.
They need low T guys because they fear raw masculinity.
Not exactly on topic, but I subscribe to MLB.tv to watch Cubs’ games. The after game interview with the star player trying not to look down at the hot girl interviewer’s boobs is great fun.
Trump's not very masculine. He simulates cartoonish masculine traits. Ultimately he's just a money changer and a bureaucratic manipulator. He has soft hands and a Pillsbury doughboy body.
rhhardin makes an excellent point. If you have very high testosterone and a super active sex drive, almost any type of woman is attractive. If you require fake tits and bottle blonde hair, you are definitely a weak sister overcompensating for a lack of vigor and vim.
She's kinda shifting on her old men commenters here.
Why the need to weigh in on other people's medical care, whether it be abortion or TRT or puberty suppressing drugs or glp's? You are not a doctor. If you dont need that type of Healthcare, fine.
You can't have your nose in other people's business and restrict their choices in the land of the free with people pursuing happiness...
Maybe get out of your rut, stop judging others, and pursue your own happiness in the years that remain instead of trying to punch down or demasculinize others?
You are enough, ann.
Your father fucked your mind telling you your prime assets were your body (too short to be a playboy model...) and now that you've gone all droopy you have no worth.
Jesus lives you! 🙏
Men will always be tempted by other women. I personally believe in fidelity in marriage and never cheated on any of my three wives. But when single and divorced, the hunt was always onl
Lol Howard
I think the althouse tits are real though... she lactated her way through NYU law school and sometimes the girls never firm up again...
Were any babies or persons aborted in its production? A plea to hormone-forced temporary insanity seems to be a viable choice.
“Alright, pussy, pussy, pussy!
Come on in Pussy lovers!
Here at the Titty Twister we’re slashing pussy in half!
Give us an offer on our vast selection of pussy, this is a pussy blow out!
Alright, we got white pussy, black pussy, Spanish pussy, yellow pussy. We got hot pussy, cold pussy. We got wet pussy. We got smelly pussy. We got hairy pussy, bloody pussy. We got snapping pussy. We got silk pussy, velvet pussy, naugahyde pussy. We even got horse pussy, dog pussy, chicken pussy.
C'mon, you want pussy, come on in Pussy Lovers!
If we don't got it, you don't want it!
Come on in Pussy lovers!”
—— Chet Pussy
Interesting. It seems that this thread will be showing who are the Incels, "committed" bachelors, misogynists, in the comment section and those who might even still be angry virgins. 😉
First the lurid details about an affair with a Chinese spy, but.... who cares what a CEO does with his personal life? He's not a government official with access to state secrets. He probably knows very little about the cutting edge technology stuff, past executive summaries, at this stage of his career (I don't know his professional background though, he might be a technology whiz). As for the dalliance with a VP, well.... there have been much worse offenses, no? Like with young nubile interns? This is a boardroom drama, an executive execution. He might have founded the company, but that was yesterday. Today, he's in the way.
His wife's day just got much better, though, gotta say.
There are more than a few morally grounded investors who are looking at the damage to their portfolios, and thinking "er...can't we just give him a pass on this ?"
"...how badly aging men behave when they don't accept the natural ebbing of masculinity."
I read this first as men aging badly as opposed to aging men behaving poorly. Works both ways.
So, at least two dalliances for Jensen Huang. That divorce is going to be epic.
I looked into TRT about 7 years ago. I could feel the stamina and drive going down. I decided against it. Too many unknowns. I now know of two aquaintances who had heart problems in their 60s, and they suspect TRT. They are now off the juice.
Replacing Jensen over this nonsense would be stupidity on the level of Apple dumping Steve Jobs. He's probably the most irreplaceable CEO in the world after Elon Musk. He's a founder of the company who has 60 of the top technical people at the company who report directly to him rather than through a layer of management. Who benefits from Nvida's failure? China, Anthropic, and OpenAI.
IMO, for a man, there’s nothing more satisfying than finding your life partner… your sweetheart, your best friend, someone you cherish, who helps make your life fun, all your hard work worthwhile. Someone who bears your children and helps fashion them into honest, productive citizens.
It doesn’t get much better than that.
This will toss a spanner into the IPO of Anthropic, scheduled as soon as next week.
"I got to fuck ya, baby. I got the chemistry. Don't say no, baby. It's science. I'm gonna fuck ya with my science."
A nice Jewish lady used to call me Mr T.
Anyway, the damn "doctors" sell you hair replacement creams that lower your T. And you get your hair back, but now you can't fuck anymore. So you swallow some pills to get your T back up. And now your hair falls out.
"I don't want to fuck you," the hot chicks say, "you're bald."
"Yeah, but my dick works."
"You're bald. Ooooo, look, a man with hair! I love it. Fuck me, baby."
"I can't. My little vienna sausage is sleeping."
"Wake his ass up. I'm ready!"
"Hold on. I got to swallow some pills."
"Don't worry about making a baby. I got pills for that. Thank God doctors cured everything. Hurry up with that boner, will you? I'm tired of all this dildo action."
"I'm going to church."
"What?"
Iman = doing it right.
DBQ ... right?
This is going to be a buying opportunity for several companies.
"Old and slow said...
Replacing Jensen over this nonsense would be stupidity on the level of Apple dumping Steve Jobs. He's probably the most irreplaceable CEO in the world after Elon Musk."
Well, Jensen has announced his resignation.
The globalized hardware-to-research-to-tokenmaxxing AI circle jerk is about to come to an end. Too coincidental. Nonetheless at least AI cooperation feelers with the PRC appear discredited for now.
Become a Congress critter, so you can bilk the system you created!!
Trade With Congress
@tradewithcong
Well, well, well
Rep. Ro Khanna sold
$NVDA
right before Nvidia's CEO admitted to having a Chinese spy side piece
He's a member of the following:
- Strategic Competition between the U.S. and the Chinese Communist Party Committee
- Taiwan Caucus
- High Tech Caucus
Apparently, federal agents informed some lawmakers last year that Jensen Huang might be the target of a foreign intelligence operation
He avoided a ~26% dip
https://x.com/tradewithcong/status/2120556568307532234?a=FlTt_HSN6RIoBoh6vZs&s=20
TRT is good for older men who have below normal Testosterone. You Testoterone not just because you want to have sex, its needed for your bones, and a whole bunch of other things.
In any case lets not blame TRT for a CEO being a fool. "There's no fool like an old fool".
He’s resigned.
“𝘛𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘦 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘰𝘯𝘭𝘺 𝘵𝘩𝘳𝘦𝘦 𝘸𝘢𝘺𝘴 𝘢 𝘴𝘮𝘢𝘳𝘵 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘰𝘯 𝘤𝘢𝘯 𝘨𝘰 𝘣𝘳𝘰𝘬𝘦: 𝘭𝘪𝘲𝘶𝘰𝘳, 𝘭𝘢𝘥𝘪𝘦𝘴, 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘭𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘢𝘨𝘦.” ~ Charlie Munger
Trump’s insistence that Jensen Huang is “an honorable guy,” coupled with his administration’s extraordinary arrangement allowing Nvidia to sell H200 chips to China in exchange for a 25% cut of sales, are emblematic of a transactional presidency in which national security and public policy seem increasingly subordinate to private interests.
Lutnick, in particular, should be called before Congress and grilled about his role in these decisions and his resistance to tougher export controls. The culture of grift at the heart of this administration is astonishing.
https://www.axios.com/2026/11/11/trump-lutnick-nvidia-china-chip-export-controls
Aggie he is a CEO entrusted with State Secrets and by virtue of running a company that makes a product deemed essential to National Security he has been sworn to secrecy and export controls. The Chinese spy was the CEO of a CCP vendor unable to make chips as advanced as Nvidia. We are working very hard to stay ahead of China because we the USA along with some Taiwan companies control all the nanoscale technology to make the most advanced chips for AI.
As one who has been in the supply chain for DOD products I can confirm the US government is VERY SERIOUS about technology export controls. Mr. Huang was quite aware of his NatSec role and he sold out America and Nvidia by supplying chips to China.
Suspect there was far less sex involved in these extramarital relationships than "fawning admiration from female cohort". This guy isn't looking for sex, but rather for positive affirmations, probably in regards to his business management skills, whether whispered or delivered as modest affectionate gestures suitable for public consumption when delivered by his arm-candy GF. His choice of "affair" ladies is telling; didn't even search for candidates beyond his immediate professional circle.
Money Manager wrote: 𝘛𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘸𝘪𝘭𝘭 𝘵𝘰𝘴𝘴 𝘢 𝘴𝘱𝘢𝘯𝘯𝘦𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘰 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘐𝘗𝘖 𝘰𝘧 𝘈𝘯𝘵𝘩𝘳𝘰𝘱𝘪𝘤, 𝘴𝘤𝘩𝘦𝘥𝘶𝘭𝘦𝘥 𝘢𝘴 𝘴𝘰𝘰𝘯 𝘢𝘴 𝘯𝘦𝘹𝘵 𝘸𝘦𝘦𝘬.
The real play here is the anticipated demand from Nasdaq-linked index funds following the IPO. Investors are positioning themselves ahead of that buying, knowing that index-tracking funds will have to acquire shares once Anthropic is included in their benchmarks.
For many of these investors, it’s a trade: get in ahead of the index buying, sell into the resulting demand, and take a profit within days or weeks.
Amazon and Google alone are expected to own roughly 28% of Anthropic following the IPO and concurrent private placement. And that’s before considering the indirect exposure embedded in the valuations of the major technology companies and the funds that hold them.
There’s increasingly nowhere to hide from the AI investment cycle. Anthropic is already woven into the financial fortunes of much of Big Tech.
If loving you is Huang...
Yes, it's all very mysterious and new.
Content? Check.
"JUST IN: Jensen Huang has resigned as CEO of NVIDIA after reports of two extramarital affairs, including with an alleged Chinese spy."
Just stop buying the cow. They follow you around like you're a hay wagon. Keep moving.
Is anybody else perplexed by the tragedy of having a hundred billon dollars, no job, and no wife? It's so sad.
It's always cool to trash men for any reason.
Everyone seems interested in extending youth and its benefits.
Dollar wise, I wonder how much men spend on testosterone boosts vs. the cost of hair, nail, skin care and cosmetic surgery by women. Fucking Cougars!
Nobody is spending time and money trying to look and feel older? That's so strange.
The usual reason the wife is depressed, nags and withholds sex is that she feels bad about how she's treating him.
lol. Maybe the spy had a better personality than the wife who took him for granted and was frequently busy elsewhere. Maybe the guy and spy had infrequent sex but enjoyed being together. Granted, if the spy was actually after secrets, it was her job to be interesting and flattering to entice him.
Or, like suggested above , she was in it for the money, steal the husband away from the wife.
Shouting Thomas at 6:34
Based on my own personal experience, I agree fully.
It took me a couple of tries, but I married a hot younger woman and let nature do the rest.
I am 73. The last 12 years have been the most sexually satisfying of my life. It also helps when you love your wife.
With two, you get rolled…
I'm overhearing one side of a zoom call among a bunch of C-suite folks. AI came up as it always does, and there seemed to be a consensus that "China has already won" that contest.
Gee I wonder how that could have happened?
The first order of business for your average sheikh is to staff a harem. From the standpoint of evolutionary biology, most men whether married or not continue to be attracted to basically every attractive woman. The commenter(s) above who insisted that one woman (“pussy”) is just as good as another, or as good as several, are simply fools. Many men are of course faithful to their wonderful, devoted wives who gave them the children they love. I would posit that as many women are as unfaithful to their loving husbands, good providers and fathers though they may be, as there are unfaithful husbands. The local tennis pro usually has a high body count of suburban wives. The behavior of those women is harder to tie to an explanation from evolutionary biology; perhaps lust is a sufficient explanation, together with being better at the attendant lies and deception.
Testosterone *replacement*? I never had much to begin with. That could be the problem. No energy. No drive. Hormones in the water sapping my vital fluids.
I asked my doctor about testosterone enhancement. She said it could increase the risk of prostate cancer. Later, I heard online that that view might have been someone's deduction that wasn't supported by clinical trials and evidence. Does anyone know the truth?
"IMO, for a man, there’s nothing more satisfying than finding your life partner… your sweetheart, your best friend, someone you cherish, who helps make your life fun, all your hard work worthwhile. Someone who bears your children and helps fashion them into honest, productive citizens."
But what if that partner changes for the worse, for whatever reason? If the guy thinks it's his fault (and most women make it out that way, IMHO), therapies like TRT would be tempting.
Indefinitely EE…
Lutnick, in particular, should be called before Congress and grilled about his role in these decisions and his resistance to tougher export controls.
Please democrats be retarded enough to question other people about Chinese spies.
Please Be as stupid as this retard.
This story is almost Bronze Age material.
Yeah, it's probably the testosterone replacement, instead of the XY gene. Because rich old guys have never before in history behaved like idiots because of hot younger women. And scientific geniuses have never pursued hot women before.
Right.
Also Elon is 55 years old and his oldest child is 22. Bezos is 62 and was 55 when he got divorced.
Both are brilliant men, by the way; responsible for a significant portion of the massive advance in the quality of life which we have all experienced over the last 30 years.
But testosterone is the problem.
This Harumi guy is either a fool or a clever bullshitter. Maybe both.
Oh right, feel the testosterone oozing. Next, how about female hormone replacement for those not aging well.
One positive thing about Rich's use of rule-busting italics in his copy-and-paste comments portions: it makes it much easier to scroll past. Sorta like smelling a whiff of dog shite on the sidewalk just before you approach it so that you can step over it, ignore what it is and consists of, and happily go on your way, unbothered by the shite it is.
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