"It's been a desperate search in the overnight hours."

"a mind is not really a house, but's a close alternative, sort of an alt-house"
Somehow, Trump is at fault here.
NYC is a blue hell city. How is this Trump's fault? Troubling and sad. A prayer for the victims.Also a bit troubling is that fire chief.
Must EVERY major city fire department be headed by a lesbian?
Poorly supported connected wall next to a demolition site, sounds like. Good news, now the building can be purchased by a 'charitable organization', since the grinning jihadi has now made that mandatory.Good and Hard, New York
I guess they got themselves in the wrong place.
The news was presented in an amateurish way, and I wonder if we should blame AI. In a breaking story, reporters have to rush about digging up facts other than those presented at a news conference by using their own sources. But these days reporters have become accustomed in college to have AI do the work. Then they become reporters looking for news, not conventional wisdom. And then these reporters trained by AI to rely on AI are at a complete loss. That’s what I was seeing on the "news." The presenter said nothing really except that a building collapsed and firefighters were digging through the ruins. The fire chief (who looked silly because her hat didn't fit) said the same in a shrill, trembly voice. There were glitches with video. In other words, the reporters being at a loss, AI gathered the stereotypes for them and wrote the stereotypes as the news for them and, as “news,” it was a building collapse. So, I wonder, was this the Voice of AI/DEI? Could be.
Too busy virtue-signaling at City Hall to hire sufficient building inspectors to ensure safe building conditions, particularly during demo and construction work at adjacent structures. Entirely avoidable accident. This sits is a sad reflection of daily dynamic in many cities in US; property tax revenues aren't funding competent municipal governance nor municipal regulations. Nope, it's a free-for-all of woke virtue signaling, Orange Man Bad, and stupid people spending money on stupid stuff. Hello, Chicago.
It only took Mamdami 11 months to turn New York City into a third world sh*thole!
"NYC is a blue hell city. How is this Trump's fault?"No, NYC is one of the world's fantastic cities, and certainly the greatest city in the USA. And, you're right, Trump had nothing to do with it.
What's that I spy at Central Park southwest?
Any way to bet on whether the construction crew was organized union American workers or illegal aliens? Accidents are unavoidable incidents. This wasn't an accident. It was entirely avoidable. Makes it an incident. Construction is a dangerous occupation, made more so when proper procedures aren't followed. News coverage says the building fell into the construction site. Which was excavation. Meaning proper shoring procedures weren't followed. I put the fault on Mayor Zohran Mamdani for not ensuring city inspectors weren't properly monitoring the area.
It's been said that the women firefighters don't really meet the physical standards for actual firefighters but actually qualify as EMTs and paramedics, etc. I suppose everyone remembers the video of the LA Deputy Fire Chief who said she'd tell a woman who wanted her husband rescued, that “He got himself in the wrong place if I have to carry him out of a fire."
Trump did a lot for NYC, but it's not what it was in 1950, when the rest of the world was in rubble. As world cities go, how does it really rate now?
What I’m reading upthread is that New York City is the shithole I remember from business trips, and probably even worse. Yet Robert Cook praises the city. The only conclusion I can draw from this is that Cookie, and like-minded people, deliberately turned their city into a shithole and are enjoying playing im the shit.
Patience, Big Mike. It takes 10-15 years to turn a thriving city into a shithole. The first time around it began in the early 60s and reached shithole status in the mid-70s. This time it began in 2014 with DeBlasio, but he was so lazy he didn't make much "progress." Mamdani is hitting the ground running, but it will still take a few years.
Mamdani has shaved his Muslimi Vice stubble beard, but kept his mustache. He looks like he should be saying "Badges!? We don't need no steenkin badges!" CC, JSM
"The only conclusion I can draw from this is that Cookie, and like-minded people, deliberately turned their city into a shithole and are enjoying playing im the shit." You obviously have no idea what is going on in NYC these days. The city was a shithole back in the mid-70s through the 80s, but always a vibrant, exciting place to live and a hotbed of the arts. NYC is in no way a shithole today, and to claim so reveals one hasn't looked at the city for 40 years.
Big Mike said..."What I’m reading upthread is that New York City is the shithole I remember from business trips, and probably even worse."Even worse than a shithole? Big Mike couldn't handle the fact that there were so many people of color in NYC.
Sheet piles are expensive
My guess is they fouled up the geotechnical study and report. Perhaps incompetent fill materials at depth.Nothing an inspector could have caught.
Two things: first, what a tragedy. Second, I've heard that however well planned and engineered a project is, construction people can and sometimes do take shortcuts, which may be discovered during renovations or not be discovered until a catastrophic failure like this. I wonder whether something like that is to blame here - it's an obvious weak point in any process, the point where design meets fabrication. We have friends, an architect and an architectural engineer, who bought a house on a pier-and-beam foundation as-is, no inspection, in Austin some twenty-five years ago - they got cocky because, after all, they knew about building, right? Well, the house's only bathroom had nothing supporting it but the floor joists. They had three small children at the time and we had two; when bathing the kids, no more than one adult was allowed in the room, along with either their oldest and our oldest or their two younger ones and our one, and not very much water in the tub. And it was years before they got around to fixing the problem - that problem and the fact that their main room was missing a support beam (which they couldn't afford to put in, so they had to live with a metal support post in the middle of the room).
Robert Cook said... "NYC is a blue hell city. How is this Trump's fault?" No, NYC is one of the world's fantastic cities, and certainly the greatest city in the USA. And, you're right, Trump had nothing to do with it.Trump actually built some of it. But don't expect a socialist to understand what that means.Cook is just glad that New York has a lot of imported cheap labor he can exploit.
Trump made such contributions to New York City that in 2015 he couldn't get a loan from a New York bank.
Why did you go to a Boston station for the report?
"But don't expect a socialist to understand what that means."Oh, they understand. It means somebody else has created something of value, which they can steal.
Please use the comments forum to respond to the post. Don't fight with each other. Be substantive... or interesting... or funny. Comments should go up immediately... unless you're commenting on a post older than 4 days. Then you have to wait for us to moderate you through. It's also possible to get shunted into spam by the machine. We try to keep an eye on that and release the miscaught good stuff. We do delete some comments, but not for viewpoint... for bad faith. Also: No italics, even briefly. Use asterisks for emphasis. And don't play with the format by changing fonts or using boldface or all caps. Never include more than one extra line break between paragraphs.
26 comments:
Somehow, Trump is at fault here.
NYC is a blue hell city. How is this Trump's fault?
Troubling and sad. A prayer for the victims.
Also a bit troubling is that fire chief.
Must EVERY major city fire department be headed by a lesbian?
Poorly supported connected wall next to a demolition site, sounds like. Good news, now the building can be purchased by a 'charitable organization', since the grinning jihadi has now made that mandatory.
Good and Hard, New York
I guess they got themselves in the wrong place.
The news was presented in an amateurish way, and I wonder if we should blame AI. In a breaking story, reporters have to rush about digging up facts other than those presented at a news conference by using their own sources. But these days reporters have become accustomed in college to have AI do the work. Then they become reporters looking for news, not conventional wisdom. And then these reporters trained by AI to rely on AI are at a complete loss. That’s what I was seeing on the "news." The presenter said nothing really except that a building collapsed and firefighters were digging through the ruins. The fire chief (who looked silly because her hat didn't fit) said the same in a shrill, trembly voice. There were glitches with video. In other words, the reporters being at a loss, AI gathered the stereotypes for them and wrote the stereotypes as the news for them and, as “news,” it was a building collapse. So, I wonder, was this the Voice of AI/DEI? Could be.
Too busy virtue-signaling at City Hall to hire sufficient building inspectors to ensure safe building conditions, particularly during demo and construction work at adjacent structures. Entirely avoidable accident. This sits is a sad reflection of daily dynamic in many cities in US; property tax revenues aren't funding competent municipal governance nor municipal regulations. Nope, it's a free-for-all of woke virtue signaling, Orange Man Bad, and stupid people spending money on stupid stuff. Hello, Chicago.
It only took Mamdami 11 months to turn New York City into a third world sh*thole!
"NYC is a blue hell city. How is this Trump's fault?"
No, NYC is one of the world's fantastic cities, and certainly the greatest city in the USA. And, you're right, Trump had nothing to do with it.
What's that I spy at Central Park southwest?
Any way to bet on whether the construction crew was organized union American workers or illegal aliens?
Accidents are unavoidable incidents. This wasn't an accident. It was entirely avoidable. Makes it an incident. Construction is a dangerous occupation, made more so when proper procedures aren't followed.
News coverage says the building fell into the construction site. Which was excavation. Meaning proper shoring procedures weren't followed.
I put the fault on Mayor Zohran Mamdani for not ensuring city inspectors weren't properly monitoring the area.
It's been said that the women firefighters don't really meet the physical standards for actual firefighters but actually qualify as EMTs and paramedics, etc.
I suppose everyone remembers the video of the LA Deputy Fire Chief who said she'd tell a woman who wanted her husband rescued, that “He got himself in the wrong place if I have to carry him out of a fire."
Trump did a lot for NYC, but it's not what it was in 1950, when the rest of the world was in rubble. As world cities go, how does it really rate now?
What I’m reading upthread is that New York City is the shithole I remember from business trips, and probably even worse. Yet Robert Cook praises the city. The only conclusion I can draw from this is that Cookie, and like-minded people, deliberately turned their city into a shithole and are enjoying playing im the shit.
Patience, Big Mike. It takes 10-15 years to turn a thriving city into a shithole. The first time around it began in the early 60s and reached shithole status in the mid-70s. This time it began in 2014 with DeBlasio, but he was so lazy he didn't make much "progress." Mamdani is hitting the ground running, but it will still take a few years.
Mamdani has shaved his Muslimi Vice stubble beard, but kept his mustache. He looks like he should be saying "Badges!? We don't need no steenkin badges!" CC, JSM
"The only conclusion I can draw from this is that Cookie, and like-minded people, deliberately turned their city into a shithole and are enjoying playing im the shit."
You obviously have no idea what is going on in NYC these days. The city was a shithole back in the mid-70s through the 80s, but always a vibrant, exciting place to live and a hotbed of the arts. NYC is in no way a shithole today, and to claim so reveals one hasn't looked at the city for 40 years.
Big Mike said...
"What I’m reading upthread is that New York City is the shithole I remember from business trips, and probably even worse."
Even worse than a shithole? Big Mike couldn't handle the fact that there were so many people of color in NYC.
Sheet piles are expensive
My guess is they fouled up the geotechnical study and report. Perhaps incompetent fill materials at depth.
Nothing an inspector could have caught.
Two things: first, what a tragedy. Second, I've heard that however well planned and engineered a project is, construction people can and sometimes do take shortcuts, which may be discovered during renovations or not be discovered until a catastrophic failure like this. I wonder whether something like that is to blame here - it's an obvious weak point in any process, the point where design meets fabrication.
We have friends, an architect and an architectural engineer, who bought a house on a pier-and-beam foundation as-is, no inspection, in Austin some twenty-five years ago - they got cocky because, after all, they knew about building, right? Well, the house's only bathroom had nothing supporting it but the floor joists. They had three small children at the time and we had two; when bathing the kids, no more than one adult was allowed in the room, along with either their oldest and our oldest or their two younger ones and our one, and not very much water in the tub. And it was years before they got around to fixing the problem - that problem and the fact that their main room was missing a support beam (which they couldn't afford to put in, so they had to live with a metal support post in the middle of the room).
Robert Cook said...
"NYC is a blue hell city. How is this Trump's fault?"
No, NYC is one of the world's fantastic cities, and certainly the greatest city in the USA. And, you're right, Trump had nothing to do with it.
Trump actually built some of it.
But don't expect a socialist to understand what that means.
Cook is just glad that New York has a lot of imported cheap labor he can exploit.
Trump made such contributions to New York City that in 2015 he couldn't get a loan from a New York bank.
Why did you go to a Boston station for the report?
"But don't expect a socialist to understand what that means."
Oh, they understand. It means somebody else has created something of value, which they can steal.
Post a Comment
Please use the comments forum to respond to the post. Don't fight with each other. Be substantive... or interesting... or funny. Comments should go up immediately... unless you're commenting on a post older than 4 days. Then you have to wait for us to moderate you through. It's also possible to get shunted into spam by the machine. We try to keep an eye on that and release the miscaught good stuff. We do delete some comments, but not for viewpoint... for bad faith. Also: No italics, even briefly. Use asterisks for emphasis. And don't play with the format by changing fonts or using boldface or all caps. Never include more than one extra line break between paragraphs.