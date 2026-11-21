"a mind is not really a house, but's a close alternative, sort of an alt-house"
Well done and pretty funny -- one could easily learn to embrace these AI tools. Of course, there's a Dark Side as well, so tread lightly.
At some point the people shitting on people like Joshua are going to be sad they replaced him with people from Somalia.
Insty posted this one, both awesome and disturbing:https://instapundit.com/837174/
I love it... his son Joshua...lololol.
Wildcats vs gophers in mn today...Who you got, sportsman ann??? 😆
I lived in Minnesota January 2020 through 2025. So three weeks before COVID, 5 months before George Floyd, and watched a reported $18 billion dollar government surplus vanish to $0, and the now-memory-holed political murder of a legislator. Bonuses, a Somali woman laughing after causing a traffic accident, and a police officer pulling over a Somali woman driving a Mercedes Maibach. Check the sticker price. I never did get to see the suit cases of $100 bills heading out of MSP. The TSA was uncharacteristically discreet. The sign Trump shoved in the ground was move common than spring tulips in Edina. Idiots. Now they seem to have a rampant crime problem. Before that, 30 + years in Illinois. Idiots. Now they seem to have a rampant crime problem.
Anthropogenic innuendo.
The new Minnesota state flag Trump has in his yard does not look like the Somali national flag. After you search for Somali provincial flags, try to pick the most similar. The humiliation is deliberate.
Please use the comments forum to respond to the post. Don't fight with each other. Be substantive... or interesting... or funny. Comments should go up immediately... unless you're commenting on a post older than 4 days. Then you have to wait for us to moderate you through. It's also possible to get shunted into spam by the machine. We try to keep an eye on that and release the miscaught good stuff. We do delete some comments, but not for viewpoint... for bad faith. Also: No italics, even briefly. Use asterisks for emphasis. And don't play with the format by changing fonts or using boldface or all caps. Never include more than one extra line break between paragraphs.
8 comments:
Well done and pretty funny -- one could easily learn to embrace these AI tools. Of course, there's a Dark Side as well, so tread lightly.
At some point the people shitting on people like Joshua are going to be sad they replaced him with people from Somalia.
Insty posted this one, both awesome and disturbing:
https://instapundit.com/837174/
I love it... his son Joshua...lololol.
Wildcats vs gophers in mn today...
Who you got, sportsman ann??? 😆
I lived in Minnesota January 2020 through 2025. So three weeks before COVID, 5 months before George Floyd, and watched a reported $18 billion dollar government surplus vanish to $0, and the now-memory-holed political murder of a legislator. Bonuses, a Somali woman laughing after causing a traffic accident, and a police officer pulling over a Somali woman driving a Mercedes Maibach. Check the sticker price. I never did get to see the suit cases of $100 bills heading out of MSP. The TSA was uncharacteristically discreet. The sign Trump shoved in the ground was move common than spring tulips in Edina. Idiots. Now they seem to have a rampant crime problem.
Before that, 30 + years in Illinois. Idiots. Now they seem to have a rampant crime problem.
Anthropogenic innuendo.
The new Minnesota state flag Trump has in his yard does not look like the Somali national flag. After you search for Somali provincial flags, try to pick the most similar. The humiliation is deliberate.
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Please use the comments forum to respond to the post. Don't fight with each other. Be substantive... or interesting... or funny. Comments should go up immediately... unless you're commenting on a post older than 4 days. Then you have to wait for us to moderate you through. It's also possible to get shunted into spam by the machine. We try to keep an eye on that and release the miscaught good stuff. We do delete some comments, but not for viewpoint... for bad faith. Also: No italics, even briefly. Use asterisks for emphasis. And don't play with the format by changing fonts or using boldface or all caps. Never include more than one extra line break between paragraphs.