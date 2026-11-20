"a mind is not really a house, but's a close alternative, sort of an alt-house"
Oh yeah!
Restore Firefox blogger trashcan. "• Lower Enhanced Tracking Protection. Click the shield icon to the left of the address bar on the blog page and toggle Enhanced Tracking Protection off for that site. Refresh the page to see if the trashcan icon returns.
Tonight's sunset was that deep red color too. Is there a smoke event going on?
Democrats Introduce Amnesty for Illegal Aliens with Final Deportation Orders I would like to thank imTay and the whole DSA gang. We couldn't have done this without you. Great work, keep it up.
After the last few days, this is so vivid it hurt my eyes.
There is a moderate smoke plume over southern Wisconsin.
The blue wave market crash continues unabated. Looks like our new collection of assorted socialists and Marxists are failing to instill much confidence in their ability to provide stable and affordable economic conditions.
Chi Com Covid (D) ushered in the downfall of our nation. here.
Trump’s big “SI” bubble was getting ready to pop for quite sometime, today and Monday were and will be interesting.
It was so endearing when Chi Com Trump reached back to hold Xi’s hand on the escalator, awww…
It’s hard to believe those different views are from the same sunrise!
The Covid Virus helped the corrupt left change the voting game.
Please use the comments forum to respond to the post. Don't fight with each other. Be substantive... or interesting... or funny. Comments should go up immediately... unless you're commenting on a post older than 4 days. Then you have to wait for us to moderate you through. It's also possible to get shunted into spam by the machine. We try to keep an eye on that and release the miscaught good stuff. We do delete some comments, but not for viewpoint... for bad faith. Also: No italics, even briefly. Use asterisks for emphasis. And don't play with the format by changing fonts or using boldface or all caps. Never include more than one extra line break between paragraphs.
12 comments:
Oh yeah!
Restore Firefox blogger trashcan. "
• Lower Enhanced Tracking Protection. Click the shield icon to the left of the address bar on the blog page and toggle Enhanced Tracking Protection off for that site. Refresh the page to see if the trashcan icon returns.
Tonight's sunset was that deep red color too. Is there a smoke event going on?
Democrats Introduce Amnesty for Illegal Aliens with Final Deportation Orders
I would like to thank imTay and the whole DSA gang. We couldn't have done this without you. Great work, keep it up.
After the last few days, this is so vivid it hurt my eyes.
There is a moderate smoke plume over southern Wisconsin.
The blue wave market crash continues unabated. Looks like our new collection of assorted socialists and Marxists are failing to instill much confidence in their ability to provide stable and affordable economic conditions.
Chi Com Covid (D) ushered in the downfall of our nation.
here.
Trump’s big “SI” bubble was getting ready to pop for quite sometime, today and Monday were and will be interesting.
It was so endearing when Chi Com Trump reached back to hold Xi’s hand on the escalator, awww…
It’s hard to believe those different views are from the same sunrise!
The Covid Virus helped the corrupt left change the voting game.
Post a Comment
Please use the comments forum to respond to the post. Don't fight with each other. Be substantive... or interesting... or funny. Comments should go up immediately... unless you're commenting on a post older than 4 days. Then you have to wait for us to moderate you through. It's also possible to get shunted into spam by the machine. We try to keep an eye on that and release the miscaught good stuff. We do delete some comments, but not for viewpoint... for bad faith. Also: No italics, even briefly. Use asterisks for emphasis. And don't play with the format by changing fonts or using boldface or all caps. Never include more than one extra line break between paragraphs.