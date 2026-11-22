I'm reading a NYT article titled "Is Retirement Unhealthy? It Depends. As more Americans live longer and as the population ages, measuring the effect of retirement on physical, cognitive and mental abilities is a complex undertaking."
I don't like seeing the capitalized word "Depends" in this context. It can't be intentional mockery of the old, though, can it?
Anyway, people of any age might need — or do well to have — a "purpose." But what I'm seeing in this article, addressing old people, is: get small.
I retreat to A.I. where I ask: "Tell me about the origin, history, and discourse around the notion that 'it's the little things.'" Ask A.I. yourself if you want the answer. I'll just say it goes back to Ovid, and it's more negative than you might think, more "Little things please little minds." But in modern-day America, there's almost a secular religion about finding the meaning of life through attentiveness to the little things. I recently encountered this in the saccharine movie "City of Angels":
10 comments:
It can totally be mockery. The leftie kids in New York are young stupid and evil…
January 1st will mark 25 years since I retired. There is no end to the number of activities to pursue, limited to some extent by economics and, more importantly IMO, motivation. Some "imagined" projects require physical effort that causes one to hesitate before tackling them, and that hesitation is difficult to overcome.
Re: Depends (a technical comment)
It's an unfortunate word choice, but I don't think there was any mockery involved. The NYT style is to use initial caps in its main "hed". (Look at other articles in today's or any other day's paper.) Its subheads use an initial cap at the start but then lowercase unless there's a proper noun, which takes the cap--in other words, the "subhed" uses sentence case.The fact that Depends, with its other meaning regarding adult
"diapers," is unfortunate, and the headline writer should have caught that--though, to be fair, I'm not sure how many everyday synonyms there are for the word "depends." "Varies," maybe?
However, I don't think that the initial cap is mocking per se due to the style guidelines used by the NYT.
Signed,
Someone Who Wrote Thousands of Headlines Back In The Day But Thank God Not For Papers Who Used Initial Caps In Headlines (And This Example Is Partly Why I Think They're A Bad Idea)
This is, you know, an embedded message from a previous century:
"Let's get Small"
In the south that soliloquy would be followed up with the customary "Aw", drawn out "Awwww", paired with a soft breathy sigh.
Mezzrow: You beat me to it! I had to go bring it up and watch it again.
It's the small things... .
Get up. Get dressed. Go to church. (Not the woke ones. Avoid Episcopal like the plague.) Sing and pray with other people. People have been practicing this means of finding purpose and meaning for thousands of years. Put a $20 in the collection plate. Volunteer to help with the food drive. There are no mysteries here. There’s nothing to figure out.
William Carlos Williams says so much depends on a red wheelbarrow
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