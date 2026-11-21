"a mind is not really a house, but's a close alternative, sort of an alt-house"
It's a bird... it's a plane... it's a bird cloud.
Maybe Trump just needs more 'Friends'𝙈𝙮 𝙁𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙣𝙙https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/117656427563362319
Andrew Sullivan takes down Bill Kristolhttps://andrewsullivan.substack.com/p/the-highest-grade-kristol-meth
Trying to watch spy drama "Berlin Station." The characters aren't very likeable or very realistic. The story is confusing and "slow burning," and I wonder if we are really still supposed to root for the CIA.
A flock of wild turkeys (about 12) live on the grounds of the former Kellogg's plant in Omaha, 96th and F streets. I had to honk my horn at them.
There's two of the worst Kristol and Sullivan fighting with each other. Can they both lose. Reading Sullivan's "takedown" he seems to be accusing Kristol of being a "flip-flopper" and being anti-gay. "how dare Kristol attack the repeal of Sodomy laws" or something. Which of course, is hilarious, since Sullivan is one the biggest flip-floppers in Elite Pundit history. What Sullivan supports today, he will attack tommorrow. His only two guiding stars, unchanged for 30 years, have been his undying love of Israel, and Gay sex.
Please use the comments forum to respond to the post. Don't fight with each other. Be substantive... or interesting... or funny. Comments should go up immediately... unless you're commenting on a post older than 4 days. Then you have to wait for us to moderate you through. It's also possible to get shunted into spam by the machine. We try to keep an eye on that and release the miscaught good stuff. We do delete some comments, but not for viewpoint... for bad faith. Also: No italics, even briefly. Use asterisks for emphasis. And don't play with the format by changing fonts or using boldface or all caps. Never include more than one extra line break between paragraphs.
7 comments:
It's a bird... it's a plane... it's a bird cloud.
Maybe Trump just needs more 'Friends'
𝙈𝙮 𝙁𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙣𝙙
https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/117656427563362319
Andrew Sullivan takes down Bill Kristol
https://andrewsullivan.substack.com/p/the-highest-grade-kristol-meth
Trying to watch spy drama "Berlin Station." The characters aren't very likeable or very realistic. The story is confusing and "slow burning," and I wonder if we are really still supposed to root for the CIA.
A flock of wild turkeys (about 12) live on the grounds of the former Kellogg's plant in Omaha, 96th and F streets. I had to honk my horn at them.
There's two of the worst Kristol and Sullivan fighting with each other. Can they both lose. Reading Sullivan's "takedown" he seems to be accusing Kristol of being a "flip-flopper" and being anti-gay. "how dare Kristol attack the repeal of Sodomy laws" or something.
Which of course, is hilarious, since Sullivan is one the biggest flip-floppers in Elite Pundit history. What Sullivan supports today, he will attack tommorrow. His only two guiding stars, unchanged for 30 years, have been his undying love of Israel, and Gay sex.
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Please use the comments forum to respond to the post. Don't fight with each other. Be substantive... or interesting... or funny. Comments should go up immediately... unless you're commenting on a post older than 4 days. Then you have to wait for us to moderate you through. It's also possible to get shunted into spam by the machine. We try to keep an eye on that and release the miscaught good stuff. We do delete some comments, but not for viewpoint... for bad faith. Also: No italics, even briefly. Use asterisks for emphasis. And don't play with the format by changing fonts or using boldface or all caps. Never include more than one extra line break between paragraphs.