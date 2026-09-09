Last September, Lujan Grisham took the final step, announcing that New Mexico would be the first to open its subsidized day care to any family, a move estimated to save families $13,000 a year per child.... The announcement was met with applause and cheers, but behind the scenes, state legislators — who said they had not been informed that the program would become universal — were confounded, along with some members of the department’s own staff.
“We were all shocked,” said state Sen. George Muñoz, a Democrat and chairman of the Senate Finance Committee. “Nobody knew about it until the day it was in the paper. All of a sudden we were all calling each other, saying, ‘Where did this come from?’ ‘Did anybody from the governor’s office talk to you about it?’ Nope, we were all in the dark.”...
September 9, 2026
"We’re building a rocket ship as we fly it."
Said Michelle Lujan Grisham, the Governor of New Mexico, quoted in "One year into free child care in New Mexico, too many kids and not enough slots/In a first-in-the-nation experiment with universal child care, demand is outpacing availability and costs are soaring" (WaPo).
Posted by Ann Althouse at 10:06 AM
Tags: children, New Mexico, things that won't work
24 comments:
The failure of her metaphor lies in the simple fact that she is a Democrat, and SpaceX is engineers. Crash and burn for the child care in 3, 2, 1....
"One year into free child care in New Mexico, too many kids and not enough slots"
Well, who could have possibly seen *that* coming?
They’re building a rocket ship as they fly it, but apparently somebody forgot to calculate in that there’s such a thing as gravity. Or have they never heard of a price/demand curve.
"Costs are soaring," but market forces will not be allowed to act on them because it's FREE! Right?
Costs are soaring for all New Mexicans whether or not they need childcare. Just as all New Yorkers contributed to that one woman's hearts-desire jacket (and the rest of the $200,000 she didn't have to pay), whether or not they had student loan debt.
They will shortly run out of other people's money.
Vote for Me and Everything's Free !
She's promising SpaceX and delivering Boeing.
She's a Dem.
Program Success is measured by intent rather than effectiveness.
It's a great success, she's a great governor
Did any of the ‘lawmakers’ read the bill before voting as they were instructed? Where did the budget authority come from? Or is that self-evident in question one.
There is no free lunch in the Universe.
Math is hard.
Ya beat me, FredSays.
They had to pass the bill so they could find out what was in it. Where have I heard that before?
You know what they call people who build rocket ships as they fly them? "The honored dead."
"If you put government in charge of the Sahara in 5 years there'd be a shortage of sand."
"Demand is outpacing availability" for something that's "free."
That's only true of everything. But maybe this will be different.
Affordable child care: mother, father, grandparents, etc, or a neighborhood cooperative, perhaps in turns.
…well done all…and what ding dongs the legislature are. Holy carp! I’ll just add that they need to stop thinking of these universal programs as ‘first in the ______’ experiments. There is sufficient data from humanity on these programs to know the outcome before approving them…
Building a rocket as you fly it is not a good idea. Rockets can disassemble themselves rapidly and catastrophically while at high altitudes. Ask Crists McAuliffe.
There is no rational reason to make it universal. And how could the governor do that without legislation allowing it?
An Econ 101 price/demand curve could have predicted this.
If state legislators didn't know the program would become universal, how did it become universal? New Mexico's governor can change law on her own?
Governor learns that Free is a slogan.
Families (with children) will save an estimated #13K/year, but the increased taxes will soon erase those annual savings.
They're building a rocket ship without an environmental impact assessment?
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