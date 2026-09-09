@richietown They all sound like this. All of them. #MLB #baseball #NESN @redsox @nesn ♬ original sound - Richie Moriarty
September 9, 2026
"How all baseball announcers sound."
I like how the one word you can understand is "Moriarity" (that guy's name is Moriarity).
17 comments:
…he sounds like a harry carry bob uecker hybrid. I was in a Johnny Most sound alike contest once- I didn’t win and neither did the best one…
I don’t generally have trouble understanding baseball announcer. This guy sounded like mush, and it was annoying, to boot. So, I guess I disagree with the premise.
LOL.
I was just commenting the other day how these sports announcers all sound the same.
I find the announcer speed-talking upward-crescendo yelling when someone is about to score or win... super annoying.
From the days of AM radio, no static though.
Vin Scully had a touch of this. but not much. Sounds more like Harry carry. Talking non-stop for 2 hours - you need a rhythem to your voice that will keep people engaged.
I noticed during the world cup on Fox that the British announcers were much better. They also had a woman announcer who was terrible. I'm sure they could find a woman could do a good job, but it wasn't her.
They're always trying to do that. Shoehorn a woman in as announcer of a men's sport. Or have a woman lead the analysis pannel. Even though they're not very good.
No doubt they'd put a woman in a BB manager or head of a Football team if they could get away with it.
Here's Red barber in 1950 - who doesn't sound anything like that: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TR-loncnLXk
In a perfect world, they’d all sound like Vin Scully.
Or maybe Hank Azaria…
Not to be the turd in the punch bowl but Vin Scully was, in my august yet humble opinion, the most nauseating announcer in the history of baseball. Give me this guy in the car any day over that overrated, American sportscaster version of the BBC any day.
Red Barber was great, indeed. So was Jack Buck.
The best radio guy I ever heard was Harry Caray in his prime, i.e., with the Cardinals in the 1950s and 60s. The Cardinals had a huge radio network then, and Harry Caray was the voice of baseball to a large part of the USA. He sounded little like he did in his dotage with the Cubs.
Here's Harry doing a relatively insignificant game from June, 1962, the Giants at St. Louis. Harry comes in at the 3 minute mark after an intro from Jack Buck.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Ss9E2L1IMI
There was a Simpsons episode many years ago in which American announcers were providing a soccer play by play - "He holds it, hold it, holds it..." as bored as they could possibly sound. And then Mexican announcers provided the same: "He holds it... hooooolds it.... hooooooooooolds iiiiiiiit...." with the rising inflection of sports suspense. Cute.
Ahem. "Moriarty," not "Moriarity."
Johnny Most was a card. "Oh my God, look what they're doing to Bird!" or the other side misses a free throw, it's "And justice prevails" He was a homer for sure, but what a time to be a Celtics fan. Not sure why I listened to the games mostly in my car, it was a long time ago.
As for this ticktock, I don't get it, doesn't ring true.
heh heh
I heard "fowl ball." And then something exciting happened. And so I deduced that either the foul ball was caught, or maybe it curved in for a home run. But which one is it? I need more clues. But there are no more clues. That fiendish Moriarty!
"he sounds like a harry carry bob uecker hybrid."
Exactly right.
The announcer I first heard, when I arrived in Mass, happened to be the legendary Ken "Hawk" Harrelson. Not knowing English yet, I didn't know he spoke with a southern accent. I thought that's how every American talked. They way the TikTok sounded.
Moriarty with a soundtrack
Awesome, Lem. I remember the Hawk.
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