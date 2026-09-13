"Two weeks before we meet, Margaret Atwood purchased her burial plot. 'You may think that’s a kind of dour thing to be doing'..."

Writes Decca Aitkenhead, in "Margaret Atwood: ‘God made the middle finger for a reason’/The Handmaid’s Tale author at 86 on gender wars, trade wars, assisted dying and the power of not playing nice" (London Times).
I've heard of "beady" eyes, which I've always assumed were eyes that looked like beads, but what does it mean to speak "beadily"?
"She says she has never scared people 'on purpose,' but the pleasure she takes in her own power is apparent and exhilarating to observe. When I ask whether I should call her Margaret or the name she grew up with, Peggy, she inquires, 'Well, who are you speaking to right at the moment?' Er, to you. 'Yes, but who is me?' Amusement teases in her eyes. 'You’re not talking to the writer, because I’m not writing at the moment. So Peggy.' When I later mention some people who used to behave very badly towards me, her eyes narrow. 'Are any of them dead?' Not yet. 'Oh well, it could be arranged.'"
30 comments:
Could “beadily” be a typo for “readily”? That is otherwise incomprehensible to me.
She sounds kind of childish and self-absorbed.
That’s a telling anecdote—she’s disappointed that her perfectly normal and responsible act didn’t shock.
"Could “beadily” be a typo for “readily”? That is otherwise incomprehensible to me."
Well, what do we mean to say about a person when we call their eyes "beady"? I think we are attributing a state of mind to them: They've got mischievous or evil intentions. So I take it that to say something "beadily" is intended to mean that it was said in a way that made you feel the speaker had some nasty plans.
The word "beadily" is not in the OED, and "beady" is defined as "Beadlike; (of eyes) small, round and glittering." There's no way to say something like a bead. Beads don't talk. But I'm going with my interpretation.
Purchasing your burial plot is the least creepy thing most people think about you, Peggy.
Oh The stupid book.
She's happy she contributed to the delusion & lowering of IQ with many white left American females.
She's written 50 books. Quite successfully. You can get some insight into what drives her. She likes to stir things up. It's fun for her, even at 86, even after losing her husband. She wants to make things happen, even for this dour interviewer.
The one book ruins the other 49.
I typed in, 'beadily definition' and it said, "In an avaricious or penetrating manner."
She is an amazing writer. No question. I read many of her books years ago. "The Handmaid's Tale" was one of them, but not one that really grabbed me like some of her others. Still, I held her in high regard and looked forward to her latest book for years. That is until recent times when she made it clear that she apparently hated people like me.
So...I haven't read another word of hers. I don't think she'll notice. But then...I don't miss her either. So much to read in this world. I'd rather give my money to those who don't actually hate me for what I think.
I read The Handmaid's Tale in the mid-1980s when it first came out and was struck (like right between the eyes) by the way she excavated from the present and the past to paint such a deadeye portrait of the future. The perspective on evolving societal power relationships and structure from the eyes of the handmaid was eerily prescient. Atwood painted a society on two tracks, and so it has turned out to be in the ensuing years.
Atwood was the lady with the x-ray social vision, a woman of her times who stood outside her times.
"She sounds kind of childish and self-absorbed."
Strike the phrase "kind of" and we are in complete agreement.
"'Well, who are you speaking to right at the moment?' Er, to you. 'Yes, but who is me?' Amusement teases in her eyes. 'You’re not talking to the writer, because I’m not writing at the moment. So Peggy"
She sounds tiresome. She could have said the same thing without the question and it would have been fine.
It could be that I am just inclined to dislike her. I read "The Handmaid's Tale" when it came out and now have no memory of it other than that I loathed it.
"Dour": good word that fits the Scots ancestry of so many Anglo-Canadians. Burial societies, though, were a big thing with so many immigrants to the Americas. They wanted to be sure of a plot when they went.
"Beadily": it is indeed a word. AI explains:
𝘉𝘦𝘢𝘥𝘪𝘭𝘺 𝘪𝘴 𝘢𝘯 𝘢𝘥𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘣 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘮𝘦𝘢𝘯𝘴 𝘥𝘰𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘴𝘰𝘮𝘦𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘴𝘮𝘢𝘭𝘭, 𝘣𝘳𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵, 𝘳𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘥 𝘦𝘺𝘦𝘴—𝘭𝘪𝘬𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘰𝘴𝘦 𝘰𝘧 𝘢 𝘣𝘪𝘳𝘥 𝘰𝘳 𝘢 𝘳𝘰𝘥𝘦𝘯𝘵—𝘰𝘧𝘵𝘦𝘯 𝘴𝘩𝘰𝘸𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘴𝘦 𝘧𝘰𝘤𝘶𝘴, 𝘴𝘶𝘴𝘱𝘪𝘤𝘪𝘰𝘯, 𝘨𝘳𝘦𝘦𝘥, 𝘰𝘳 𝘤𝘭𝘰𝘴𝘦 𝘰𝘣𝘴𝘦𝘳𝘷𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯.
Atwood: it sucks to be her now because everyone thinks she abetted child abuse like the other famous Canadian writer, the one no one has heard of.
Instead of men forcing women to have babies - we have whole US states run BY the left who codify abortion up until birth in their state constitutions. The next frontier for the left is to allow moms to kill their own live children - and use "but I was mad" and hormones as the excuse.
"I read The Handmaid's Tale in the mid-1980s when it first came out and was struck (like right between the eyes) by the way she excavated from the present and the past to paint such a deadeye portrait of the future."
Amazing! How did you know?
“The eyes, chico, they never lie.”
- Tony Montana
Those words she is using...
Serious Question:
Why didn't they ask Margaret Atwood about Islam and Sharia law?
i'd think that IF you wanted to ask her questions; that'd be at the top
Bob Boyd @9:17, thanks for the first chuckle of what's going to be a long day!
in her Handmaid's Tale, polution kept most women from having babies?
and the religious government stole the VERY FEW fertile ones?
She COULD HAVE wrote an interesting book,
where most western women CHOSE not to have chidren..
and a religious goverment treated THEIR women like chattel..
and the competition between the one side (with no kids) and the other
pollution has NOT reduced fertility.. Western Women have.
A book where a politically correct Woman, who supports ALL the correct causes, and is childless and lives with her cats,
is enslaved by religious fundamentalists that force her to have children; would be an interesting story.
It could have side chapters, where she dreams of her old childless life.
and an epilogue, where her children don't even think of her AT ALL, and instead Rule The World in Allah's Name
That would have been a scary book!
Yes indeed
Ann Althouse said...
She's written 50 books. Quite successfully. You can get some insight into what drives her. She likes to stir things up. It's fun for her, even at 86, even after losing her husband. She wants to make things happen, even for this dour interviewer.
Atwood is just another coddled white woman who was given freedom, air conditioning, and a life of complete comfort then she proceeded to shit on the people who made her coddled life possible.
Atwood needs to spend some time in a Burka in Afghanistan.
I heard Atwood being interviewed and the opening question was what in The Handmaid's Tale she wished she'd written differently. The interviewer may have hoping for a big reveal of regret and revision and seemed unprepared when she replied dryly: "𝘐'𝘥 𝘩𝘢𝘷𝘦 𝘨𝘪𝘷𝘦𝘯 𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘺𝘣𝘰𝘥𝘺 𝘤𝘦𝘭𝘭 𝘱𝘩𝘰𝘯𝘦𝘴."
I read that "The Handmaid's Tale" was written with Islam ans sharia law in mind. Any truth to that?
Doesn't matter. It's been retasked to attack white guys, as Gloria Steinem intended.
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