From "Jim Curtis on life with Jennifer Aniston: 'I feel real partnership'/Hollywood’s favourite new self-help guru — and Jennifer Aniston’s boyfriend — tells Megan Agnew how he manifested his way to abundance" (London Times).
September 13, 2026
"Alongside his 'hypno-coaching' business, Curtis runs a series of spiritual retreats across America. For years he had dreamt of 'financial freedom' and used to touch wads of cash he kept in a bowl..."
"... in the hope that this would bring him wealth. Now he has an apartment in Tribeca, New York, on the street where he always wanted to live. And spends his summers on a superyacht. He has attained the reach and affluence he’d been trying to manifest for many years.This month he will publish The Book of Possibility, positioned somewhere between self-help, spirituality and what Curtis calls 'science.' 'Your inner vibrational world shapes your external reality,' is its message.... Curtis is a classic hunk, with cut biceps and a swoosh of grey hair. Before he answers a question, he likes to shut his eyes and press two fingers to his temple. "
From "Jim Curtis on life with Jennifer Aniston: 'I feel real partnership'/Hollywood’s favourite new self-help guru — and Jennifer Aniston’s boyfriend — tells Megan Agnew how he manifested his way to abundance" (London Times).
From "Jim Curtis on life with Jennifer Aniston: 'I feel real partnership'/Hollywood’s favourite new self-help guru — and Jennifer Aniston’s boyfriend — tells Megan Agnew how he manifested his way to abundance" (London Times).
Posted by Ann Althouse at 7:56 AM
Tags: Jennifer Aniston, New Age
16 comments:
One thing I've noticed in life is that it's a lot easier to manifest your way to abundance if you just hang around people with a lot of money and not a lot of brainpower. The biceps and the swoosh of any kind of hair also helps in that milieu.
He manifested his way to abundance by getting into Jennifer Anniston’s pants!
“There’s a sucker born every minute…”
Someone should introduce him to Gwyneth Paltrow. I think they'd have a lot in common. He sounds like a cheap version of Tony Robbins. Wherever Tony Robbins sits in your universe, this guy is below that.
Hypno-coaching? Hilarious.
He can't help it if women want to give him money.
Run Jennifer... run.
Comment of the week, Dave.
Dave Begley said...
He manifested his way to abundance by getting into Jennifer Anniston’s pants!
Self-absorption - The couple.
Iman has it almost right. But in today's interconnected world it every "second". Or quicker.
Willie Sutton would ignore banks and focus on Hollywood today.
I know you can catch a still frame of anyone that will send an untrue message, but WOW, does that still of him make me think Alistair Crowley!
Probably not helped along by my recent podcast history of exploration of New Thought and New Age. Where is Crack when I need him?
Psycho cybernetics, EST, neurolinguistic programming. We were already machines trying to program and reprogram ourselves back in the 1970s.
I remember when the supermarket magazines had Jennifer Aniston on the cover every week and a story about who she was dating, and men all over America were terrified that they might be drafted to be her next boyfriend. Is she still big news in the supermarket press? Did she change, or did the magazines go out of business?
Sooner or later "hypno-coaches" usually get #MeToo'ed.
ChrisC
It’s only Sunday! I”m here all week.
Whoa. That dude looks like Creepy McCreepyface.
This guy screams Nexium cult. He and Jennifer are probably torturing Allison Mack in their basement.
Post a Comment
Please use the comments forum to respond to the post. Don't fight with each other. Be substantive... or interesting... or funny. Comments should go up immediately... unless you're commenting on a post older than 4 days. Then you have to wait for us to moderate you through. It's also possible to get shunted into spam by the machine. We try to keep an eye on that and release the miscaught good stuff. We do delete some comments, but not for viewpoint... for bad faith. Also: No italics, even briefly. Use asterisks for emphasis. And don't play with the format by changing fonts or using boldface or all caps. Never include more than one extra line break between paragraphs.