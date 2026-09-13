Writes Bryan A. Garner, in "AI Is Only as Good as the Writer Using It" (National Review).
Garner takes issue with what Bret Stephens wrote in the NYT: "I’m Begging You: Never Write with A.I." Stephens's column ends: "The next time you’re tempted to just adopt an automated response for a text message or an email, don’t. Type out a response that’s your own. Think of it as an act of free will. Or a vote against Trump. What takes you a few additional seconds is an act of resistance against an ever-dumber world."
How did Trump get in there? Talk about ever-dumber! It's the good old human touch. Wouldn't want to challenge it. Well, let me challenge it. I asked Grok to assess that Stephens quote so I could see what Stephens missed out on by not using AI to challenge his writing (as Garner advises). Grok's answer:
The first half is a fair, small-scale point. Writing your own reply instead of tapping a suggested phrase is a cheap way to stay present in a conversation. Autocomplete and canned replies flatten tone, flatten care, and train you to treat other people as a queue. If “free will” here just means “don’t outsource the last inch of a human exchange,” that’s reasonable.
The second half is where it collapses. “A vote against Trump” does not follow from “don’t use Smart Reply.” Those are different categories. Predictive text, email templates, and LLMs predate and outrun any one politician. Slapping a partisan slogan onto a generic complaint about convenience makes the argument look like branding, not thinking. It also cheapens both claims: resistance isn’t typing an extra sentence, and political opposition isn’t demonstrated by refusing Gmail’s three gray chips.
“Ever-dumber world” is the usual cultural panic. Automation can make people sloppier. It can also spare attention for things that actually require it. Treating every shortcut as civilizational decline is itself a kind of laziness—moral theater instead of a distinction between tools that help and tools that hollow you out.
So: the practical advice is fine. The metaphysics are oversold. The politics are bolted on.
My reaction, written as the next prompt, was:
"Think of it as... a vote against Trump" is probably humor... it's just humor that isn't very good in my opinion. It reveals the assumption that all the readers hate Trump, which is such a cheap opinion to choose to flaunt.
Grok pretty much adopted my observation — paraphrased it back to me verbosely. But I know how to skim. It didn't really waste my time. It's not a person. I don't have to worry about hurting its feelings by not carefully reading what would take some time if it were written by a human.
16 comments:
Orange Man Bad.
Honestly, having "don't vote for Trump" randomly thrown in there makes me think his article was written by AI.
AI helps train you not to think. TDS does the same.
A writer has to write in his/her own voice. Otherwise what's the point of writing? The inspiration comes from within. I love to write and the joy I get out of it, putting those words and sentences together, is the entire point of it. It brings me pleasure. Why would I turn over my pleasure to a thinking machine? Bret Stephens phrasing might have seemed awkward to some, but it is genuine. It is his voice. Half-surprised his editor let it by.
I detect a bit of a vibe-shift in "Think of it . . . as a vote against Trump." The point he's trying to make is that eschewing the routine use of AI is a little act of rebellion, just as voting against Trump is an act of rebellion. But that means voting for Trump has become the conventional, expected thing to do. Stephen is subconsciously acknowledging that Trump is succeeding in marginalizing the Left, rather than the other way around.
Use AI as a tool and you become AI's tool.
But it's confusing. My rebellion against an ever-dumber world is doing the opposite of whatever Bret Stephens says.
How did Trump get in there?
because Trump is RESPONSIBLE FOR EVERY THING
there is NOTHING that has EVER HAPPENED,
at Any Time in history, that is NOT Trump's Fault!!
I'm now predicting A.I. will become preferred over human-generated everything. There will be niche markets, but generally people and the markets they fuel will soon demand A.I. quality, speed, and reliability. You can't judge it as it is right now. This is AI 1.0. It will get so much better at giving us exactly what we want that we will want nothing else.
Artificial Stupidity based on a Small Language Model (Trump is 100% evil).
Gibson guitars have set-in necks while Fender guitars have bolt-on necks, although those are screws.
I'd have gone with extraneous or maybe gratuitous.
Figurative language is a bitch.
How long before we let AI vote for us? It already knows how we would vote anyway. We could get election results instantly on any date we want with out all that messy mail and paperwork.
The "think of it as a vote against Trump" phrase is probably meant as humorous but comes across as lame. Stephens is well aware that the large majority of NYT readers are rabidly anti-Trump and will respond like Pavlov's dogs. I know plenty of people who respond unthinkingly to Trumpian cues like this. The funny thing is the NYT's most liberal readers may not even read Stephens because he's a "conservative".
There's actually more effort involved in constantly making sure AI isn't lying to you. Just this morning I asked the name of the vicar Michael Portillo interviewed on today's show. Google AI gave me a very plausible but completely wrong name, which I only figured out was wrong because I looked up his Wikipedia article and saw a very different picture from the guy I had been watching on GB News. So I did what I should have done the first time - replayed the show and caught the name - then corrected the AI, who of course profusely apologized.
This was maybe an unfair task to give the AI, as the show was only a couple of hours ago, and relatively obscure. But to me that implies we will always have to correct our AIs when we use them close to the edge of common knowledge. CC, JSM
AI is bad.
Trump is bad.
AI is Trump.
Bolt on Trump to the panic of the day, AI, and there, you’ve proven yourself to be current and acceptable to the NY Times crowd.
𝘐𝘵 𝘢𝘪𝘯’𝘵 𝘸𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘥𝘰𝘯’𝘵 𝘬𝘯𝘰𝘸 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘨𝘦𝘵𝘴 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘰 𝘵𝘳𝘰𝘶𝘣𝘭𝘦. 𝘐𝘵’𝘴 𝘸𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘬𝘯𝘰𝘸 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘴𝘶𝘳𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘫𝘶𝘴𝘵 𝘢𝘪𝘯’𝘵 𝘴𝘰. ~ Mark Twain (?)
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