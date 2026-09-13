"The political deployment of GLP-1s is fascistic... because the conditions under which they become necessary are shaped by a world fixated on genociding fat people...."

Said Da’Shaun L. Harrison, quoted in "'Ungendered’ activist claims GLP-1s are ‘fascist’ and ‘genocide fat people’ in unhinged moment during DSA conference" (NY Post).
Also quoted there, Beatrice Adler-Bolton: "We have to give up the fantasy of being fitter than the fascists.... Fitness is a measure of relative disposability under capitalism. Our task is not to become less disposable to become more useful to the ruling order… The point is not to beat the fascists at their own game. It is not to lay a better claim on their own territory by being fitter, more eugenic. In fact, the more dysgenic, the better, I think...."
@antifascistdad I interviewed Beatrice Adler-Bolton on Conspirituality Podcast episode 101, "Eugenic Pandemic." Anyone making fun of this work is reactionary and not serious. #HealthCommunism, #DeathPanel, #DisabilityJustice, #MassDisablingEvent, #ComradeDefense ♬ original sound - matthew remski
46 comments:
I love how cheap easily produced peptides that are made in the human body have been synthesized cheaply all over the world for decades are banned by our government and monopolies are given to Oligarchic drug companies who charge 1000's of dollars a month and these "new drugs" are hailed as a medical miracle by a bunch of fat people.
For does history not teach that sooner or later fat shaming leads to fatschism?
And, yet, the most hilarious part of that conference is that masks were mandatory.
What?
Speaking of genocide.
Bill Maher slaps down the revisionist history.
People who read "The Handmaid's tale" - turn into that.
Beatrice Adler-Bolton, "a disabled and chronically ill writer and political theorist" would be a candidate for Medical Assistance in Dying in socialist Canada.
Anti-fascist dad sounds a lot like a character out of the 1930s, full of sectarian spite and jargon, and ready to castigate and cast out all heretics and renegades.
'Swoletarian'?
𝑇ℎ𝑒 𝑠𝑤𝑜𝑙𝑒𝑡𝑎𝑟𝑖𝑎𝑡 𝑖𝑠 𝑎 𝑠𝑢𝑏𝑐𝑢𝑙𝑡𝑢𝑟𝑒 𝑜𝑓 𝑓𝑖𝑡𝑛𝑒𝑠𝑠 𝑒𝑛𝑡ℎ𝑢𝑠𝑖𝑎𝑠𝑡𝑠 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑖𝑛𝑓𝑙𝑢𝑒𝑛𝑐𝑒𝑟𝑠 𝑤ℎ𝑜 𝑐𝑜𝑛𝑛𝑒𝑐𝑡 𝑝ℎ𝑦𝑠𝑖𝑐𝑎𝑙 𝑒𝑥𝑒𝑟𝑐𝑖𝑠𝑒 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑏𝑜𝑑𝑦𝑏𝑢𝑖𝑙𝑑𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑤𝑖𝑡ℎ 𝑙𝑒𝑓𝑡𝑖𝑠𝑡 𝑜𝑟 𝑠𝑜𝑐𝑖𝑎𝑙𝑖𝑠𝑡 𝑝𝑜𝑙𝑖𝑡𝑖𝑐𝑠.
"We have to give up the fantasy of being fitter than the fascists...In fact, the more dysgenic, the better, I think...."
Annoying the fascists to death is a bold strategy Cotton. We'll see how that works out for them.
Whenever we see these ignorant socialists and communists - (anti-capitalist morons) sitting on a chair - made by Capitalism, Sitting in front of a laptop, made by Capitalism, wearing clothing and a mask - made by Capitalism. They have a phone and live in a structure built by Capitalism. They will arrive at a swanky restaurant later, that is built on Capitalism.
These so-called socialists MUST abandon all of that - to be real pure true communists and anti-fascist anti-capitalists.
Leftism is layers and layers of insanity.
Lazarus, nicely done.
What the hell was that?! Can I go back to the gym, now?
I welcome the fascists to come and genocide my fat-self whenever he visits. He's here right now. Take that bastard out with extreme prejudice. Nobody else cares one way or the other, but I deeply dislike the S.O.B. My thinner self is a cool dude, who dresses nice and always seems comfortable, and can pass for sexy in the dark.
They don't genocide fat people, they get them to vote in socialism and suddenly everyone is on a diet, except for the those connected to the government elite. See Venezuela.
Nice jibber-jabber from the guy in the Tik Tok. Lots of words, lots of emotive phrases, very little actual content. He must be a university professor or at least have a PhD.
Why rely on AI when you can generate left wing, "anti-fascist" "slop" like that yourself?
I just ask my doctor for some of this stuff the other day. He said you need to be diagnosed as obese". I said "isn't that your job?" He said "you're not quite there." I said "It's the next stop on this bus line, if we don't do something." He said "get off the bus and walk".
If "swoletarian" jumped out at you, there's this.
The proof they work is everywhere. Every formerly fat celebrity looks like they're anorexic now.
Radicals, inspired by the top of the Democrat party on down. Years of lies and hate fuel.
It's what killed Charlie.
Please, please,’please do not have children.
I lost 17 pounds recently and am back to my "normal" weight.
I feel and look great for my age. I do not seek super-skinny. I find skinny to be unnatural and unappealing. Too much work.
I exercise doing things I like to do anyway. Walking, hiking, tootling. I do need to add some weight resistance and that is on my to-do list.
I lost weight slowly using a combo of Mediterranean diet and Keto.
I know - I must be a fascist.
I refuse to take W/L drugs. That said, if others want to take those drugs - fine. I fear the potential lurking long-term side-effects.
Leftists hate you for this and that - but they also need to bulk up for their zombie war against the normals.
I never really liked Bill Maher, but lately, he's been knocking it out of the park. The media self-censorship he blasts in Peachy's link is so stupid and dishonest; I have to wonder why we let such lying fools tell us anything about the world. Rather than inform us, they make us stupid. Get your news elsewhere.
Cyril Connolly, "The Unquiet Grave", 1944: "Imprisoned in every fat man a thin one is wildly signalling to be let out." Usually misquoted as "Inside every fat man", making it more succinct.
Kingsley Amis, "One Fat Englishman", 1963: "Outside every fat man there was an even fatter man trying to close in."
By the way, convincing fat people to voluntarily become thin and add 10-20 years to their lifespans seems the opposite of genocide to me. If I hated fat people and wanted them to die, I'd encourage their even fatter doppelgangers to close in.
As far as I can understand the ranting, some people have fixated on the word "fit" and are insisting that "fit" has only one meaning - that which relates to eugenics and the Nazi genocides. The Nazis wanted to get rid of the unfit and one might think of fitness programs of various kinds as having a similar goal (if one was fatheaded.) And so: "Death to Fat Fascism!." Ironically, any overweight person who listens to this simplistic argument will die early of high blood pressure or diabetes which is just the kind of outcome a eugenicist would want for them.
Data verifies that progressives carry a significantly higher mutational load than conservatives on average. which is further reflected in the facts like progressives having lower testosterone levels among males than conservatives, having lower fertility rates, being less attractive, having lower IQs, and weaker immune systems.
No surprise they oppose fitness.
"bagoh20 said...
The proof they work is everywhere. Every formerly fat celebrity looks like they're anorexic now."
Yeah, but like Jelly Roll, they all did it with diet and exercise.
Of FFS. These people who misuse “genocide” are like morons claiming nobody uses algebra and the Steele Dossier was vetted.
I watched the swoletarian video. Wouldn’t it be nice if we could go to the gym, set our differences aside and maybe see that we have more in common than we think. No, we must always remain divided. These are the folks that vote Democrat.
"Peachy+2 said...
Leftism is layers and layers of insanity."
Insanity all the way down, to coin a phrase.
"Leftism is layers and layers of insanity", like the layers and layers of fat on an obese person's body, or a leftist's head?
Bagoh 10:49 - Indeed.
(D) Soviet news = most of it. It is very tragic.
The Soviet (D) media write internal memos - that dictate the on-air talent(D) loyalists refrain from using the word "terrorism" or "terrorist"
even on the anniversary of 9/11.
Goes hand in hand with Mandmani and AOC smiling and laughing during a solemn 9/11 name reading ceremony.
But Tariffs!
I suspect these anti-fascist, nonbinary, that are against eugenics also happen to support gender affirming surgery for minors that renders patients sterile.
This has gone far past far enough.
“ It is not to lay a better claim on their own territory by being fitter, more eugenic. In fact, the more dysgenic, the better, I think...."
I think the antifa have a great proposal to fix social security spending!
No more welfare for porkers. Henceforth, applications for EBT cards filed by anyone with a BMI greater than 30 automatically gets fed into the document shredder. Starving people need taxpayer-purchased food. Obese people demanding food paid for by others deserve to starve a bit.
I dunno, this kind of noise seems to me to be fading, receding further and further into the distance. One gets the feeling they sense this, and so are making their message more and more outrageous to compensate. Looks a lot like a problem that is in the middle of a self-correction.
Some people are organically thin. I was that way for a good part of my life, but in later years, it has become a struggle to just remain overweight as opposed to heavy or fat.......I can't claim many virtues, but not getting fat is one of them. On every block there's a bakery or pizzeria or really great Chinese restaurant beckoning to me, and I pass by them. A sex crazed seventeen year old set down in the Playboy Mansion doesn't have as much temptation as I, and I resist it. My really quite minimal waist bump is the visible sign of my character. It's like the Stigmata of St. Francis. Now they're trying to define my temperance and endless struggle with the foods of America as some kind of Fascism. I feel like Charles De Gaulle. When he wanted to equip two tank brigades to fight against Hitler, they defined his requests as Fascistic........My study of political science and humanity leads me to believe that the wish to eat food--lots of it--exists independently of one's political beliefs.
“The point is not to beat the fascists at their own game. It is not to lay a better claim on their own territory by being fitter, more eugenic. In fact, the more dysgenic, the better, I think...."
I’m starting to think this is a false flag operation. The fascists are paying people to say stupid shit like this to make fascism look good.
It may work. Fascism might be a real threat after all.
Give me a break. At 82 I weighed 100 pounds more than I did when I graduated from college--a lot of good living was around my waist and a bunch of other places. Terzepatide for 8 months and walking 480 miles (around a couple of miles each day) means that I'm only 30 pounds over that start. Work a few more months--and maybe I'll get there.
Am I worried that I've become an Ur Fascist for trying to feel and look better? I'll give the lady who's worried about that a salute. Only have to use a single digit.
Just remember that AntiFA and Anti-Fascist mean Communist. We are nearing the 100th anniversary of the two groups or theories fighting in the streets of Germany for control of socialism.
And Communist means stealing from the middle class (and the rich) and keeping their ill gotten gains for themselves. Many seem to think that they are entitled to do this because of how unfair life is that they are fat and ugly, Arent getting laid by the opposite sex, etc. Guys, for the most part just don’t want sex with fat women. This is genetic programming, Blame Darwin, since fat women are less able to bring healthy offspring to come to term.
These people are comitting genocide against neurons everytime they open their mouths.
Once you designate healthcare as a right that government must provide free of charge, then government must take proactive steps to make you healthier. Whether you like it or not.
William and Skeptical Voter, great comments. The other ones too. Funny thread. Thanks for all the laughs
Does "genociding" fat people mean actually killing fat people, or just providing them with medication that makes them not fat anymore? If the latter, wouldn't the government be forcing insurance to pay for GLP-1 drugs for everyone? Instead, insurers all universally refused to cover these drugs starting in 2026 for anyone other than actual diabetics, despite the enormous savings the use of such drugs brings to insurers based on less sleep apnea, less high blood pressure, less heart disease, etc.
Our Hostess has pointed out in the past that any progressive/leftist type concerned with global warming should not be one pound overweight. Any extra fat represents food that was delivered to the store via diesel truck and any good progressive is as thin as they can be. Anyone else recall thi
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