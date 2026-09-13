September 13, 2026
"After landing, we called 911. As the plane began to submerge, we exited the aircraft and swam to a shallow area, where we waited until emergency responders reached us by boat."
Said Tom Tiffany, the GOP candidate for Governor here in Wisconsin, quoted in "Tom Tiffany's plane forced to make emergency water landing after campaign event/The Republican candidate for governor 'exited the aircraft and swam to a shallow area' according to a campaign statement" (WISN).
Posted by Ann Althouse at 9:18 AM
Tags: airplanes, Tom Tiffany
11 comments:
An engine-out landing, at night, in water, and both of them live--damn near miraculous.
Glad he's OK. Also glad the other guy running said something thoughtful and normal.
(The Gleeful 'Charlie Kirk is dead' left are very loathsome and tiresome)
This happened at Wausau. I was going to make a joke about hoping he was insured, but then looked them up and found out they were swallowed up by Liberty Mutual. I guess that's where Liberty got the idea for smart-ass commercials. CC, JSM
More seriously, Wausau is already in hypothermia weather, especially if you're soaking wet. Good thing the rescuers were able to launch a boat quickly. It's not Alaska, but hypothermia is all relative. CC, JSM
Sign from God that he survived.
Who’s the commie running against him?
“ God was watching over us tonight….”
Yes, He, was.
Oh. It was a Beechcraft Bonanza. V-tailed Doctor Killer.
"exited the aircraft and swam to a shallow area"
You expect to read, "and swam to shore." Did they wind up on some kind of shoal surrounded by deeper water?
Maybe in the dark they couldn't tell exactly which way to go or how far it would be so when they could put their feet down they stayed put?
Tiffany’s survival might be one of those great what if stories.
What if Winston Churchill was killed by a car when he was in NYC?
Fortunate. Cool heads doing everything right in a tough situation. Seems like a good qualification for a leader.
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