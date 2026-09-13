From the NYT home page, linking to this article (about influencers' high jinks at the Open).
I don't know about you, but I take line breaks seriously. I saw and thought about "Open Fly" far too long before the headline congealed into the imprecation to "let your freak flag fly." Is that expression still alive after all these decades? I associate it with Jimi Hendrix. And, yes, I see the original appearance of the expression came in Jimi's 1967 song “If 6 Was 9”:
They’re hoping soon my kind will drop and die
But I’m gonna wave my freak flag high
Then there was David Crosby, in 1970's "Almost Cut My Hair":
But I didn't and I wonder why
I feel like letting my freak flag fly
And I feel like I owe it to someone
But it's more than half a century later! Are we still saying that — I mean, other than jocosely and to refer to the trappings of hippiedom?
And I'm seeing it in the NYT now and then. For example, from 2022, there's "This Is What Happens When Election Deniers Let Their Freak Flag Fly." "Let your freak flag fly" seems to have come to mean "Be yourself" or "You do you," except that it includes the notion that what you are is weird. And not in a good way. For Crosby and Hendrix, it was good. Very good.
25 comments:
"Let the U.S. Open Fly Its Freak Flag."
I was thinking more along the lines of Robert Mapplethorpe's "Man in A Polyester Suit."
I had never heard/nor read these three f words configured this way until now. "Open fly" is an immediate look down to see if the slide fastener is the appropriate position.
And all this time I thought "let your freak flag fly" was something Owen Wilson came up with on his own.
Is "US Open Fly Fishing" a thing?
I do remember coming to the conclusion, back when I was still drinking and the use of the zipper was noticeably frequent, that it only took one forfeiture for the open fly to become a habit. I didn't have AI back then to confirm.
"freak flag fly" doesn't really roll of the tongue. Maybe that why it didn't hang around.
"In Living Color is the 1990s Fox show with the famous dance troupe called the Fly Girls".
I could see "freak flag fly" flying sideways. knowwhatimean?
Grey Goose (vodka?) hired a BUNCH of influencers to post themselves getting drunk at the US Open.. tennis fans were NOT impressed..
Of course, ANY ONE that complained was IMMEDIATELY declared a fatphobic RACISM, because..
"Ooh, Super Fly
You're gonna make your fortune by and by
But if you lose, don't ask no questions why
The only game you know is do or die
Ah-ha-ha"
ai: "The zipper itself is not actually the fly. The fly is the overlapping fabric flap covering the opening. This tailoring term predates the zipper by centuries.
The history of the term evolved through these stages:
Word origin: Derived from objects hanging by one edge.
Visual cousin: Shared meaning with a protective tent fly.
Early pants: Closed using a classic button fly.
Modern switch: Brands added zippers during the 1920s.
Language shift: The fabric's name transferred to the fastener.
Current style: Most jeans now use a zip fly.
"This Is What Happens When Election Deniers Let Their Freak Flag Fly."
I love it when math illiterates pretend Biden was legitimately elected.
They are going to regret stealing that election.
“So, let me live my life the way I want to”
They did, more or less, and look what it got ‘im”
So is it the US Open or the influencer(s) that want fly the freak flag? I find the headline confusing.
"Grey Goose (vodka?) hired a BUNCH of influencers to post themselves getting drunk at the US Open"
Take a sip... sipper... fly
ai points to the only time it came up on this blog.
Larry King, Bill Clinton, and the "zipper club."
BTW [ai makes mistakes] yady yada.
"U.S. Open Fly" is the male response to "Going Commando".
Speaking of New York:
Wow - best ad ever
I did cut my hair. Combing twigs out of it after working under the car was a hassle.
“I don't know about you, but I take line breaks seriously.”
(?) I don’t even notice them unless I’m reading poetry. They’re inserted automatically by a word processor, and don’t signify anything except that text has to fit in an allotted space.
Let the U.S Open Fly Its Freak Flag Like a Banana.
It seems to me that the only event less likely to encounter 'freaks' than the US tennis open, might be a PGA golf open. Influencers are 'freaks', but in a purely self-involved, greedy capitalist sort of way. In other words, the opposite of a counter-culture identity.
Althouse, you are wise and educational in so many ways, but frankly, while David Crosby was talented as a singer, literally every other one of the Byrds was a better song-writer.
. . . . and every other member of CSN&Y as well
. . . and most of the state of California too.
If I Could Only Remember My Name was my favorite album in 71. Wore it out and bought another one. Still have it. Haven't listened to it in 30 years. Thanks for the memories.
“Althouse, you are wise and educational in so many ways, but frankly, while David Crosby was talented as a singer, literally every other one of the Byrds was a better song-writer.”
God says (and I agree):
“David Crosby wrote and co-wrote many defining songs for The Byrds, Crosby, Stills & Nash, and his own solo career.”
I’m especially partial to “Triad”, because 1) it’s a lovely song, and 2) it pisses off the kind of people I like to see pissed off.
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