"Zale Parry... [an] underwater stuntwoman whose reverence for the oceanic world was deepened by tripping out on LSD in a research study that included Cary Grant, Jack Nicholson and Dennis Hopper..."

I'm reading "Zale Parry, Aquatic Hollywood Star and Early Acid Tripper, Dies at 93/A diving feat landed her on the cover of Sports Illustrated and led to a film and TV career. She also took part in one of the first LSD studies" (NYT gift link).
And she got to fool around with Groucho Marx on "You Bet Your Life":
"Girl skin diver" — I like that old-time locution.
Onto the LSD part of the magnificent lady's story.
[I]n 1951, when she was a secretary at Douglas Aircraft Company in Santa Monica, Calif. A colleague set her up with an engineer there named Parry Bivens, thinking that they would make a good match because they already had the name Parry in common....
Parry and Parry married. She said of him:
“His mental and physical library of technical information, on everything from cybernetics to cryogenetics to Einstein to quantum physics to psychopharmacology, was extensive. Parry was ahead of his own future.”
That futurism included getting his hands on LSD back when it was not illegal. He brought in a psychiatrist, Oscar Janiger, and "they created a 'consciousness clan,”'as they called it, that included Aldous Huxley, Alan Watts and Anaïs Nin.
What a cast of characters! As if skin diving with Lloyd Bridges wasn't enough, she had a consciousness clan with Aldous Huxley, Alan Watts, and Anaïs Nin. What a life! And LSD was not illegal.
After taking LSD during Dr. Janiger’s study, Ms. Parry volunteered to babysit other participants in case they had bad trips. She never used drugs again.
Decades later, she recounted her experiences with LSD to her godson, Thomas Tillman.
“She described colors becoming almost impossibly vivid and ordinary thoughts unfolding into ideas she never would have expected,” he said in an email. “She laughed a little while trying to explain it, admitting that even after all those years it was still difficult to put into words.”
14 comments:
Girlskin (one word) has a nice ring to it.
It used to be a highly desired signifier of prestige or fashionability to have your wedding announced in the New York Times.
Nowadays it is your obituary.
Girl skin is what Buffalo Bill was making.
Zale was a most attractive 21 year-old in every respect.
I took a liking to her partner on the show, too. He sure knew his world capitals.
"Girlskin"
I bet it makes a nice Necronomicon, but Lodges and Harvard could not be reached for comment.
Ah...the good old days when we had girl skin divers. I suspect these days that would take on an entirely different connotation.
But at least we have a 'womyn's basketball league' that claims to be willing to allow men to play in it.
I'm so confused.
Never heard of her before. How is her first name pronounced?
Zale? or Zalie?
What a woman.
--Rhett Butler
$1,000 was worth so much more then.
Pronounced Zale, short for Rozalia.
An accomplished woman, but Zale was no match for her sisters Tiffany, Van Cleef, and Harry Winston.
How do you circumcise a whale ?
Send down four skin divers.
Cracks me up every time.
Post a Comment
Please use the comments forum to respond to the post. Don't fight with each other. Be substantive... or interesting... or funny. Comments should go up immediately... unless you're commenting on a post older than 4 days. Then you have to wait for us to moderate you through. It's also possible to get shunted into spam by the machine. We try to keep an eye on that and release the miscaught good stuff. We do delete some comments, but not for viewpoint... for bad faith. Also: No italics, even briefly. Use asterisks for emphasis. And don't play with the format by changing fonts or using boldface or all caps. Never include more than one extra line break between paragraphs.