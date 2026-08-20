The data center next door.

... set loose on a wild, untamed continent
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Doesn't Massachusetts have zoning laws?We are now told by the Bernie Grift/ Chi com obedient left that data centers are bad.Massachusetts is run by abort-your--child at 9 months if you want to/ white leftists... and a few illegals. We must get to the bottom of this.
And they built it on the site where the nightclub stood at which Bill Rutter used to sing.
If you are going to sell your house - don't advertise the bad news of why.
If they move, please require that they stay in Massachusetts. We don’t need these Karens anywhere else.
More and more towns are taking preemptive moves to prevent data centers from being placed in their neighborhoods. The tech companies are going to have to figure out how to tamp down the noise and environmental release (smoke, soot-like substance) from these centers if they want to see these proceed in the numbers they claim to require for us.They're also going to need to pay for themselves instead of raising the cost of energy in localities. Some claim to be doing this. I have not seen the numbers. I'm sure one of you has. All that said, I don't think there's anyway to make these more beautiful. And putting them directly behind or across the street from residential communities sucks. I've got an apartment complex going up in my backyard as we sit here. I hate it. If it was a noise and soot producing ugly metallic structure looming over my backyard, I'd be gone. I understand the need for these centers. And I get that we need to do it massively and quickly. But there has to be some uniform standards and requirements of the tech companies to do this. If we cover America with solar panel farms, wind turbine farms, and data centers, we're going to look back and wonder what the hell we did and where America the Beautiful went.
"And they built it on the site where the nightclub stood at which Bill Rutter used to sing."LOL.Thank you so much for that. My idea of the perfect comment!
I love the interpostal comment.
Please don't move to Florida.
Agreed, Temujin. These buildings need to be quiet and clean.
"They're selling their homes over it"Markley: "Good....GOOOOOOOOD!" [sinister hand rubbing]
What looks worse? 500 acres of clear-cut land surrounded by solar panels, or 5 acres of data center surrounded by 95 acres of forest?The black walls and fence are for noise abatement. Lowell started out as a textile mill town, so it's not as if industry is a foreign concept there. Industry has been the basis of the town's economy since before the Civil War. The neighborhood shown is a typical one for mill workers.Anyway - it sucks to be in the neighborhood now, and I would have thought that Lowell's zoning laws would dictate against it, but then the reporter is very careful not to discuss what was there before the data center. Data Centers are a natural fit for rural settings, or purely industrial ones.
I'm no expert on any of this - but they use water for massive cooling at these data centers. Right?In the age of massive droughts - this is a concern.Why build a giant black box like that? If you need a cool place for data - why use the color black on the outside?
"I'm no expert on any of this - but they use water for massive cooling at these data centers. Right?"They're closed systems.
Lowell residents protest: Build the damn thing in Lawrence.
They're targeting Wisconsin because we have the available land and lots of water.
The Merrimac River flows through the center of Lowell and is the reason the mills were built there in the first place.
"They are closed systems" - I need more info. Do you mean they recycle the water?How do they re-cool it?
The utter stupidity and sheep-like following of scripted propaganda never ceases to amaze me. ALL of these suddenly fastidious towns have long had all sorts of crappy, ugly, loud industrial areas. And many people bought houses right among them (because they were cheap, no doubt) and now are arising like the second coming of Les Miz in heroic, virtuous opposition choreographed by the CCP. Give me a break.
Moderna's stock went up 177% yesterday. It went up because Moderna by using AI has developed a vaccine that shows promise of preventing a recurrence of melanoma. That same technique will probably be applicable to other forms of cancer. So there you have it: a neighborhood eyesore that causes mist droplets versus a cure for cancer. Alternatives exclude. Cancer or mist droplets. The choices are stark. Let's hope we choose wisely.
Some additional facts for context:- The data center was built in 2015, and has been operating for eleven years now. Why is this suddenly being brought to the forefront? - The site on which the data center was built formerly housed a Prince Macaroni manufacturing plant that appears from old photographs to have been at least as big as the data center that is now there (it was 350,000 square feet and was three stories high, extending to four stories at points). It was an old, windowless brick mill-type building, so not really much better from an aesthetics perspective. - the macaroni factory closed in the 90's, and the building was unoccupied and unused for nearly 20 years, which likely would have led to it deteriorating to the point of being a safety hazard.
My one visit to Rochester NY - I noted the giant river flowing thru it. Same with MN and the Saint Croix.In CO - our rivers are small by comparison. Even the mighty Colorado is small compared to the water in some of those more North American /northern and eastern locations.
Planet geo - That ran thru my mind as well. We live in the era of so much fakery - how do we know this is even real?
Why didn’t the reporter capture the actual sound pollution in her video report? Overall, seems like a standard zoning fuck up by the city.Who is Bill Rutter and what is an “interpostal comment”?
Peachy said "If you are going to sell your house - don't advertise the bad news of why"Well, there could also be an unfortunate fire event and collect insurance. That would probably be an easier out. Maybe even the entire neighborhood. 😎
I'm often too lazy to check with my AI robot.
Please use the comments forum to respond to the post. Don't fight with each other. Be substantive... or interesting... or funny. Comments should go up immediately... unless you're commenting on a post older than 4 days. Then you have to wait for us to moderate you through. It's also possible to get shunted into spam by the machine. We try to keep an eye on that and release the miscaught good stuff. We do delete some comments, but not for viewpoint... for bad faith. Also: No italics, even briefly. Use asterisks for emphasis. And don't play with the format by changing fonts or using boldface or all caps. Never include more than one extra line break between paragraphs.
25 comments:
Doesn't Massachusetts have zoning laws?
We are now told by the Bernie Grift/ Chi com obedient left that data centers are bad.
Massachusetts is run by abort-your--child at 9 months if you want to/ white leftists... and a few illegals.
We must get to the bottom of this.
And they built it on the site where the nightclub stood at which Bill Rutter used to sing.
If you are going to sell your house - don't advertise the bad news of why.
If they move, please require that they stay in Massachusetts. We don’t need these Karens anywhere else.
More and more towns are taking preemptive moves to prevent data centers from being placed in their neighborhoods. The tech companies are going to have to figure out how to tamp down the noise and environmental release (smoke, soot-like substance) from these centers if they want to see these proceed in the numbers they claim to require for us.
They're also going to need to pay for themselves instead of raising the cost of energy in localities. Some claim to be doing this. I have not seen the numbers. I'm sure one of you has.
All that said, I don't think there's anyway to make these more beautiful. And putting them directly behind or across the street from residential communities sucks. I've got an apartment complex going up in my backyard as we sit here. I hate it. If it was a noise and soot producing ugly metallic structure looming over my backyard, I'd be gone.
I understand the need for these centers. And I get that we need to do it massively and quickly. But there has to be some uniform standards and requirements of the tech companies to do this. If we cover America with solar panel farms, wind turbine farms, and data centers, we're going to look back and wonder what the hell we did and where America the Beautiful went.
"And they built it on the site where the nightclub stood at which Bill Rutter used to sing."
LOL.
Thank you so much for that. My idea of the perfect comment!
I love the interpostal comment.
Please don't move to Florida.
Agreed, Temujin. These buildings need to be quiet and clean.
"They're selling their homes over it"
Markley: "Good....GOOOOOOOOD!" [sinister hand rubbing]
What looks worse? 500 acres of clear-cut land surrounded by solar panels, or 5 acres of data center surrounded by 95 acres of forest?
The black walls and fence are for noise abatement. Lowell started out as a textile mill town, so it's not as if industry is a foreign concept there. Industry has been the basis of the town's economy since before the Civil War. The neighborhood shown is a typical one for mill workers.
Anyway - it sucks to be in the neighborhood now, and I would have thought that Lowell's zoning laws would dictate against it, but then the reporter is very careful not to discuss what was there before the data center.
Data Centers are a natural fit for rural settings, or purely industrial ones.
I'm no expert on any of this - but they use water for massive cooling at these data centers. Right?
In the age of massive droughts - this is a concern.
Why build a giant black box like that? If you need a cool place for data - why use the color black on the outside?
"I'm no expert on any of this - but they use water for massive cooling at these data centers. Right?"
They're closed systems.
Lowell residents protest: Build the damn thing in Lawrence.
They're targeting Wisconsin because we have the available land and lots of water.
The Merrimac River flows through the center of Lowell and is the reason the mills were built there in the first place.
"They are closed systems" -
I need more info.
Do you mean they recycle the water?
How do they re-cool it?
The utter stupidity and sheep-like following of scripted propaganda never ceases to amaze me. ALL of these suddenly fastidious towns have long had all sorts of crappy, ugly, loud industrial areas. And many people bought houses right among them (because they were cheap, no doubt) and now are arising like the second coming of Les Miz in heroic, virtuous opposition choreographed by the CCP. Give me a break.
Moderna's stock went up 177% yesterday. It went up because Moderna by using AI has developed a vaccine that shows promise of preventing a recurrence of melanoma. That same technique will probably be applicable to other forms of cancer. So there you have it: a neighborhood eyesore that causes mist droplets versus a cure for cancer. Alternatives exclude. Cancer or mist droplets. The choices are stark. Let's hope we choose wisely.
Some additional facts for context:
- The data center was built in 2015, and has been operating for eleven years now. Why is this suddenly being brought to the forefront?
- The site on which the data center was built formerly housed a Prince Macaroni manufacturing plant that appears from old photographs to have been at least as big as the data center that is now there (it was 350,000 square feet and was three stories high, extending to four stories at points). It was an old, windowless brick mill-type building, so not really much better from an aesthetics perspective.
- the macaroni factory closed in the 90's, and the building was unoccupied and unused for nearly 20 years, which likely would have led to it deteriorating to the point of being a safety hazard.
My one visit to Rochester NY - I noted the giant river flowing thru it. Same with MN and the Saint Croix.
In CO - our rivers are small by comparison. Even the mighty Colorado is small compared to the water in some of those more North American /northern and eastern locations.
Planet geo - That ran thru my mind as well. We live in the era of so much fakery - how do we know this is even real?
Why didn’t the reporter capture the actual sound pollution in her video report? Overall, seems like a standard zoning fuck up by the city.
Who is Bill Rutter and what is an “interpostal comment”?
Peachy said "If you are going to sell your house - don't advertise the bad news of why"
Well, there could also be an unfortunate fire event and collect insurance. That would probably be an easier out. Maybe even the entire neighborhood. 😎
I'm often too lazy to check with my AI robot.
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Please use the comments forum to respond to the post. Don't fight with each other. Be substantive... or interesting... or funny. Comments should go up immediately... unless you're commenting on a post older than 4 days. Then you have to wait for us to moderate you through. It's also possible to get shunted into spam by the machine. We try to keep an eye on that and release the miscaught good stuff. We do delete some comments, but not for viewpoint... for bad faith. Also: No italics, even briefly. Use asterisks for emphasis. And don't play with the format by changing fonts or using boldface or all caps. Never include more than one extra line break between paragraphs.