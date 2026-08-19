... set loose on a wild, untamed continent
Open thread in the comments.
John Cochrane on the communists latest proposal- Wealth Tax 2.0
After the yen debacle one is entitled to doubt the ability of Bessent's Treasury to manage its $40 trillion debt. Particularly when the deficit is addressed with more printed money rather than fiscal responsibility. The market can keep selling a lot longer than Bessent's Treasury can keep buying. The market knows that; Bessent should. A weak hand is being revealed.
A weak hand made by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 passed by Biden and the Democrats. What was the GDP ROI on that debacle, We know what the effect was on prices: inflation went through the roof. Double digit when using the metrics and calculation of the Carter era.
Yesterday, we were lectured that the States take their responsibility to election integrity seriously. They are careful to send ballots only to those on a carefully maintained and updated roll of verified voters.California Admits It Doesn’t Track Noncitizens On Voter Rolls As Federal Law Requires
I was digging through some long-stored stuff in my house and came across a letter my mother had written in 2014, a few months before she passed. I had never seen it before and don't know why she never showed it to me. It's seven pages longhand chronicling her life in a very brief way organized from her first marriage through her fourth and the four children the first three produced. She buried all her husbands.It tells a tale of falling in love four times and having good times and bad. After marrying her first husband at 16, she had two children in two years and that husband once beat her and held her hostage with a gun in a standoff with police which eventually ended with no violence, but she took her kids and ran away the next day. The rest of her marriages were good, but they kept dying on her. I'm very glad I found this letter, especially for how it ends speaking of me: "He has made me very happy, love him dearly." It helps because in her final hours at home, heavily sedated and delirious, she looked me in the eyes and said, "Why didn't you love me?" I know it was the delirium, but it still hurt, even though I know she never really thought that. My whole life I doted on her like a suiter pursuing a princess. She is still my role model in every way, except her fondness for marriage.
Looney leftist Loudon County Public Schools has marked-blizted it's start of he school year with ::checks notes:: a whopping seven-percent enrollment decline with projected estimates to double that in the next five years.Meanwhile, nationwide public schools have faced a twenty percent- drop in market share as more and more families flee the corrupt grip of the teacher unions, and the race, gender drifters and sex predators that they protect. This is evidenced by the highest exodus occurring in heavy Blue urban areas where teacher union- organized bribery has its strongest holds.
@bagoh20, I like that story. Life hands us many blessings, and some of us pass them on. Today you received one back - it's a good day, or since we're all blessed in this country, maybe a good day made better.
“The rest of her marriages were good, but they kept dying on her.”Thank goodness for insurance in cases like these.
Dems in CO - set up non-profits - and then funnel tax payer dollars to family members.Then they use tax payer dollars to get tax hikes on the ballothttps://completecolorado.com/2026/08/18/colorado-lawmakers-nonprofit-bankrolling-progressive-tax-push/
Bagoh - glad you found that letter.
Great story bagoh.
Another Mom story:She was a very independent girl, but a couple of years before she passed, I convinced her to move from Florida to Los Angeles to live with me for her final years. She was very mobile and spry till the end, but in her 80s, with cancer, and she was having some pain that her meds were not helping with, so we suggested she try some cannabis gummies. She took a very small amount, but you know how your first high can be. She was convinced she was dying right there, right now, and nobody was telling her otherwise, though we tried. She insisted we take her to the emergency room, so we did. The Docs checked her out and said everything was normal and she was fine. That gave her permission to be high like a pro and she was in very good spirits on the way home, insisting on listening to music the rest of the night.
Sounds like a remarkable lady, bagoh2o.After my mother died in 2018 I brought some papers here from her house. Among them were some letters she had exchanged with my father in 1947 IIRC, before they married and while she was on a road trip out west with some if her buddies.I haven't read them (yet). but will eventually. I was never reluctant in my work or research to read strangers' mail but this feels different.(Amen to life insurance--if my father hadn't been well insured so ma could pay off the mortgage we'd have been in the projects probably.)
Please use the comments forum to respond to the post. Don't fight with each other. Be substantive... or interesting... or funny. Comments should go up immediately... unless you're commenting on a post older than 4 days. Then you have to wait for us to moderate you through. It's also possible to get shunted into spam by the machine. We try to keep an eye on that and release the miscaught good stuff. We do delete some comments, but not for viewpoint... for bad faith. Also: No italics, even briefly. Use asterisks for emphasis. And don't play with the format by changing fonts or using boldface or all caps. Never include more than one extra line break between paragraphs.
14 comments:
Open thread in the comments.
John Cochrane on the communists latest proposal- Wealth Tax 2.0
After the yen debacle one is entitled to doubt the ability of Bessent's Treasury to manage its $40 trillion debt. Particularly when the deficit is addressed with more printed money rather than fiscal responsibility.
The market can keep selling a lot longer than Bessent's Treasury can keep buying. The market knows that; Bessent should. A weak hand is being revealed.
A weak hand made by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 passed by Biden and the Democrats. What was the GDP ROI on that debacle, We know what the effect was on prices: inflation went through the roof. Double digit when using the metrics and calculation of the Carter era.
Yesterday, we were lectured that the States take their responsibility to election integrity seriously. They are careful to send ballots only to those on a carefully maintained and updated roll of verified voters.
California Admits It Doesn’t Track Noncitizens On Voter Rolls As Federal Law Requires
I was digging through some long-stored stuff in my house and came across a letter my mother had written in 2014, a few months before she passed. I had never seen it before and don't know why she never showed it to me. It's seven pages longhand chronicling her life in a very brief way organized from her first marriage through her fourth and the four children the first three produced. She buried all her husbands.
It tells a tale of falling in love four times and having good times and bad. After marrying her first husband at 16, she had two children in two years and that husband once beat her and held her hostage with a gun in a standoff with police which eventually ended with no violence, but she took her kids and ran away the next day. The rest of her marriages were good, but they kept dying on her. I'm very glad I found this letter, especially for how it ends speaking of me: "He has made me very happy, love him dearly."
It helps because in her final hours at home, heavily sedated and delirious, she looked me in the eyes and said, "Why didn't you love me?" I know it was the delirium, but it still hurt, even though I know she never really thought that. My whole life I doted on her like a suiter pursuing a princess. She is still my role model in every way, except her fondness for marriage.
Looney leftist Loudon County Public Schools has marked-blizted it's start of he school year with ::checks notes:: a whopping seven-percent enrollment decline with projected estimates to double that in the next five years.
Meanwhile, nationwide public schools have faced a twenty percent- drop in market share as more and more families flee the corrupt grip of the teacher unions, and the race, gender drifters and sex predators that they protect. This is evidenced by the highest exodus occurring in heavy Blue urban areas where teacher union- organized bribery has its strongest holds.
@bagoh20, I like that story. Life hands us many blessings, and some of us pass them on. Today you received one back - it's a good day, or since we're all blessed in this country, maybe a good day made better.
“The rest of her marriages were good, but they kept dying on her.”
Thank goodness for insurance in cases like these.
Dems in CO - set up non-profits - and then funnel tax payer dollars to family members.
Then they use tax payer dollars to get tax hikes on the ballot
https://completecolorado.com/2026/08/18/colorado-lawmakers-nonprofit-bankrolling-progressive-tax-push/
Bagoh - glad you found that letter.
Great story bagoh.
Another Mom story:
She was a very independent girl, but a couple of years before she passed, I convinced her to move from Florida to Los Angeles to live with me for her final years. She was very mobile and spry till the end, but in her 80s, with cancer, and she was having some pain that her meds were not helping with, so we suggested she try some cannabis gummies. She took a very small amount, but you know how your first high can be. She was convinced she was dying right there, right now, and nobody was telling her otherwise, though we tried. She insisted we take her to the emergency room, so we did. The Docs checked her out and said everything was normal and she was fine. That gave her permission to be high like a pro and she was in very good spirits on the way home, insisting on listening to music the rest of the night.
Sounds like a remarkable lady, bagoh2o.
After my mother died in 2018 I brought some papers here from her house. Among them were some letters she had exchanged with my father in 1947 IIRC, before they married and while she was on a road trip out west with some if her buddies.
I haven't read them (yet). but will eventually. I was never reluctant in my work or research to read strangers' mail but this feels different.
(Amen to life insurance--if my father hadn't been well insured
so ma could pay off the mortgage we'd have been in the projects probably.)
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Please use the comments forum to respond to the post. Don't fight with each other. Be substantive... or interesting... or funny. Comments should go up immediately... unless you're commenting on a post older than 4 days. Then you have to wait for us to moderate you through. It's also possible to get shunted into spam by the machine. We try to keep an eye on that and release the miscaught good stuff. We do delete some comments, but not for viewpoint... for bad faith. Also: No italics, even briefly. Use asterisks for emphasis. And don't play with the format by changing fonts or using boldface or all caps. Never include more than one extra line break between paragraphs.