... set loose on a wild, untamed continent
Lovely.That image looks like it would blend nicely with a good cup of coffee.
Was in upstate New York this past weekend swimming in multiple lakes and ponds. Absolutely glorious. Fall is definitely coming.
It seems early for the daily sunrise post!
Life on, near the water is serene and aesthetic.
Those ducks are sitting there thinking, “This water is getting really yucky. I’m tired of trying to swim through this crap. Isn’t it about time to head south again?”
We are in a running battle to keep the ducks off our pier.
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6 comments:
Lovely.
That image looks like it would blend nicely with a good cup of coffee.
Was in upstate New York this past weekend swimming in multiple lakes and ponds. Absolutely glorious. Fall is definitely coming.
It seems early for the daily sunrise post!
Life on, near the water is serene and aesthetic.
Those ducks are sitting there thinking, “This water is getting really yucky. I’m tired of trying to swim through this crap. Isn’t it about time to head south again?”
We are in a running battle to keep the ducks off our pier.
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Please use the comments forum to respond to the post. Don't fight with each other. Be substantive... or interesting... or funny. Comments should go up immediately... unless you're commenting on a post older than 4 days. Then you have to wait for us to moderate you through. It's also possible to get shunted into spam by the machine. We try to keep an eye on that and release the miscaught good stuff. We do delete some comments, but not for viewpoint... for bad faith. Also: No italics, even briefly. Use asterisks for emphasis. And don't play with the format by changing fonts or using boldface or all caps. Never include more than one extra line break between paragraphs.