"There's a little bit of a quicksand feeling."

... set loose on a wild, untamed continent
When did you walk in quicksand?
I spent too much money, I looked far too gladNow I have so little of what I once hadI had too many parties I had too much timeI got so lazy and fell well behindNow the summer’s almost over I can count the costFootprints on the beaches’ll soon beFootprints in the frostThe summer’s almost over I can count the costFootprints on the beaches’ll soon be footprints in the frosth/t Difford/Tilbrook
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2 comments:
When did you walk in quicksand?
I spent too much money, I looked far too glad
Now I have so little of what I once had
I had too many parties I had too much time
I got so lazy and fell well behind
Now the summer’s almost over I can count the cost
Footprints on the beaches’ll soon be
Footprints in the frost
The summer’s almost over I can count the cost
Footprints on the beaches’ll soon be footprints in the frost
h/t Difford/Tilbrook
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Please use the comments forum to respond to the post. Don't fight with each other. Be substantive... or interesting... or funny. Comments should go up immediately... unless you're commenting on a post older than 4 days. Then you have to wait for us to moderate you through. It's also possible to get shunted into spam by the machine. We try to keep an eye on that and release the miscaught good stuff. We do delete some comments, but not for viewpoint... for bad faith. Also: No italics, even briefly. Use asterisks for emphasis. And don't play with the format by changing fonts or using boldface or all caps. Never include more than one extra line break between paragraphs.